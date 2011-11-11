Mouray takes win in Nommay
Chainel narrowly ahead of Franzoi for second
Elite men: -
Image 1 of 6
Image 2 of 6
Image 3 of 6
Image 4 of 6
Image 5 of 6
Image 6 of 6
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Francis Mourey (Fra)
|0:59:31
|2
|Steve Chainel (Fra)
|0:01:54
|3
|Enrico Franzoi (Ita)
|0:01:56
|4
|Marcel Wildhaber (Swi)
|0:01:59
|5
|Sascha Weber (Ger)
|6
|Cristian Cominelli (Ita)
|7
|Thijs Al (Ned)
|0:02:06
|8
|Julien Absalon (Fra)
|0:02:16
|9
|Nicolas Bazin (Fra)
|0:02:27
|10
|Elia Silvestri (Ita)
|11
|Simon Zahner (Swi)
|12
|Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned)
|0:02:32
|13
|Fabio Ursi (Ita)
|0:02:34
|14
|Laurent Colombatto (Fra)
|0:02:41
|15
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra)
|0:03:02
|16
|Melvin Rulliere (Fra)
|17
|Maxime Marotte (Fra)
|0:03:14
|18
|Bastien Duculty (Fra)
|0:03:32
|19
|Gianni Denolf (Bel)
|0:03:42
|20
|René Lang (Swi)
|0:03:45
|21
|Théo Dumanchin (Fra)
|0:04:01
|22
|Jérome Chevallier (Fra)
|0:04:11
|23
|Irwin Gras (Fra)
|0:04:17
|24
|Raymond Kunzli (Swi)
|0:04:21
|25
|Nico Brüngger (Swi)
|0:04:49
|26
|Damien Mougel (Fra)
|0:04:56
|27
|Pirmin Lang (Swi)
|0:05:06
|28
|Fabien Doubey (Fra)
|0:05:48
|29
|Loic Doubey (Fra)
|30
|Ritchie Denolf (Bel)
|0:06:42
|31
|Dario Stauble (Swi)
|32
|Clément Venturini (Fra)
|33
|Vaclav Metlicka (Svk)
|34
|Craig Richey (Can)
|35
|Anthonin Didier (Fra)
|36
|Peter Frei (Swi)
|37
|Emilien Viennet (Fra)
|38
|Josef Soukup (Cze)
|39
|Markus Bauer (Ger)
|40
|Markus Kuriger (Swi)
