Mouray takes win in Nommay

Chainel narrowly ahead of Franzoi for second

Image 1 of 6

(Image credit: Renner Custom CX)
Image 2 of 6

(Image credit: Renner Custom CX)
Image 3 of 6

Craig Ritchey (Renner Custom CX)

(Image credit: Renner Custom CX)
Image 4 of 6

Craig Ritchey (Renner Custom CX)

(Image credit: Renner Custom CX)
Image 5 of 6

Mourey took his time before launching an attack

(Image credit: Renner Custom CX)
Image 6 of 6

Francis Mourey in the lead in Nommay

(Image credit: Renner Custom CX)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francis Mourey (Fra)0:59:31
2Steve Chainel (Fra)0:01:54
3Enrico Franzoi (Ita)0:01:56
4Marcel Wildhaber (Swi)0:01:59
5Sascha Weber (Ger)
6Cristian Cominelli (Ita)
7Thijs Al (Ned)0:02:06
8Julien Absalon (Fra)0:02:16
9Nicolas Bazin (Fra)0:02:27
10Elia Silvestri (Ita)
11Simon Zahner (Swi)
12Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned)0:02:32
13Fabio Ursi (Ita)0:02:34
14Laurent Colombatto (Fra)0:02:41
15Julian Alaphilippe (Fra)0:03:02
16Melvin Rulliere (Fra)
17Maxime Marotte (Fra)0:03:14
18Bastien Duculty (Fra)0:03:32
19Gianni Denolf (Bel)0:03:42
20René Lang (Swi)0:03:45
21Théo Dumanchin (Fra)0:04:01
22Jérome Chevallier (Fra)0:04:11
23Irwin Gras (Fra)0:04:17
24Raymond Kunzli (Swi)0:04:21
25Nico Brüngger (Swi)0:04:49
26Damien Mougel (Fra)0:04:56
27Pirmin Lang (Swi)0:05:06
28Fabien Doubey (Fra)0:05:48
29Loic Doubey (Fra)
30Ritchie Denolf (Bel)0:06:42
31Dario Stauble (Swi)
32Clément Venturini (Fra)
33Vaclav Metlicka (Svk)
34Craig Richey (Can)
35Anthonin Didier (Fra)
36Peter Frei (Swi)
37Emilien Viennet (Fra)
38Josef Soukup (Cze)
39Markus Bauer (Ger)
40Markus Kuriger (Swi)

