Chainel wins in Nommay

Kupfernagel, Day round out top three

Markriet Kloppenberg (Dura Vermeer)
(Image credit: Renner Custom CX)
Amy Dombroski (CrankBrothers) had a good race in Nommay
(Image credit: Renner Custom CX)
A few new fans for Gabby Day
(Image credit: Renner Custom CX)
Gabby Day on the podium
(Image credit: Renner Custom CX)
Gabby Day (Renner Custom CX)
(Image credit: Renner Custom CX)
Gabby Day leads Hanka Kupfernagel in Nommay
(Image credit: Renner Custom CX)
The podium in Nommay: Kupfernagel, Chainel-Lefevere and Day
(Image credit: Renner Custom CX)
Gabby Day (Renner Custom CX) with an armful of prizes for third
(Image credit: Renner Custom CX)
Hanka Kupfernagel chasing in Nommay
(Image credit: Renner Custom CX)
Lucie Chainel in the lead in Nommay
(Image credit: Renner Custom CX)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra)0:41:07
2Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger)0:00:37
3Gabriella Day (GBr)0:00:42
4Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra)0:01:16
5Amy Dombroski (USA)0:02:19
6Jasmin Achermann (Swi)0:02:35
7Lise-Marie Henzelin (Swi)0:02:49
8Stéphanie Vaxillaire-Denuit (Fra)0:03:46
9Martina Zwick (Ger)0:04:17
10Marlène Morel Petitgirard (Fra)0:05:06
11Camille Darcel (Fra)
12Amélie Morel Petitgirard (Fra)0:05:31
13Margriet Helena Kloppenburg (Den)0:05:57
14Eva Colin (Fra)0:06:20
15Laura Perry (Fra)0:06:50

