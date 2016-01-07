Image 1 of 3 The flying Callum Scotson (SASI) (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 2 of 3 2016 U23 national time trial champion Callum Scotson (SASI) (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 3 of 3 The U23 men's time trial podium (Image credit: Con Chronis)

12-months ago Callum Scotson was two minutes slower than his older brother Miles on the 29.3km out-and-back Buninyong time trial course but it was the 19-year-old standing atop of the podium today having covered the course in 37:40 minutes. Miles Scotson had the fastest time at the mid-way check point but a fast return from Callum Scotson sealed his first national road title.

"It was the perfect race, I knew what sort of time by brother did last year to win it and I could see that I was just under, I am really stoked. My emotion is starting to come out now, first ten minutes I was like 'this can't be happening'", a still stunned Callum Scotson said after the podium celebrations.

Callum's victory ensured two wins for the Scotson brother's in two years and the 'Flying Scotsons' is sure to be mentioned in conjunction with the duo. Miles Scotson started the race favoured to back up his title from one year ago in the same course. While he set the fastest time at the intermediate check by 32 seconds over his brother with an average speed of 47km/h, Callum Scotson explained perhaps better preparation for the event saw him claim the gold medal.

"I've had a year of training under my legs, finished school, been full-time this last year but I think the preparation and really training up and the mindset, you can see the one who really work towards the road nationals," Callum Scotson said of the differences between his result from today and last January. f

Both brothers have been balancing track and road ambitions and will ride together with the American Team Illuminate in 2016. Asked whether he had any problems combining a dual programme, Callum Scotson explained that he believes both disciplines compliment each other.

"It all plays together I think. We have a lot of strength and real big strength in the track nowadays and I think all you have to do is put a bit of extra time trial efforts on top of that and I think we tend to have a bit more strength than the full-time road guys and that really pays off if you can get your endurance up there enough."

It was the first rider out of the start house, Sam Jenner (NSW) who was first into the hot seat as he posted a time of 40:25 minutes. Joshua Harrison then disposed Jenner with a 39:11 minute ride. News filtered through the race commentary that Callum the Miles Scotson had set the new best times at the intermediate check point as Alex Morgan came home with a 39:03 minute ride.

Considering Miles Scotson's winning ride in 2015 was a 38:36 minutes in the rain, it appeared the winning time would be closer to 37 minutes. Ben O'Conner knocked Morgan off the hot seat with a 38:52 minutes but it was then only a matter of time before the Flying Scotson's were due in. When Callum arrived with a 37:40, the talk quickly turned to whether Miles could make it back-to-back wins, but a slower second half handed victory to the younger brother.

Full Results