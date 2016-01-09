Chris beats Lucas Hamilton to Australian U23 national title
Defending champion Miles Scotson wins bronze
Under 23 men's road race: Buninyong - Buninyong
Four years ago, Chris Hamilton didn't know the Australian national championships existed. Today, he joined the likes of Rohan Dennis, Michael Hepburn and Caleb Ewan in winning the U23 national road race title, adding to his win in the criterium one year ago.
"A lot people I've looked up to are on that and its just incredible to be a part of it, I tell ya, it's pretty surreal, I don't it's even sunk in yet but this time last year when I won the crit jersey, no one was expecting that, I definitely wasn't. Then today, to come out with another jersey is unbelievable," Hamilton told reporters having collected the green and gold jersey.
As the bell sounded to single a final lap of the 10.1km Buninyong circuit, sole leader on the road Chris Harper (State of Matter/Maap) had a 51 second advantage over Chris and Lucas Hamilton. Harper had attacked on lap 10, catching then dropping Riley Field (GPM), building a three-minute gap between himself and the peloton. As Harper started up the climb, the two Hamilton's closed the gap down to 30 seconds then reeled in the 21-year-old leader.
On the descent back towards the finish line, the Hamilton's built an 18 second advantage over the chase group of Miles Scotson, Alistair Donohoe (Vic), Michael Storer (Wa), Harper and Jai Hindley (Wa). Coming into the home straight, Chris Hamilton went to the front before opening his sprint with 150 metres to celebrate the biggest win of his career.
"I knew that Miles can obviously put out a bloody good time trial so if there was anyone that was going to get back onto us was him," said Hamilton. "Obviously if he brought Alastair [Donohoe] across with him, he has quite a good kick on him so we were a little worried but we were confident that if we kept going to the finish we could do it."
The 20-year-old former mountain biker and U19 cyclo-cross champion explained that he would turn his attention to the road, potentially starting with the Tour Down Under next week.
"I have to have a look at this year and what I want to do. I definitely want to continue a lot more focus on the road now, mountain bikes have been good to be now its time to switch the focus to the road," he said.
"I've applied for the WorldTour academy so we have to have a look at things like that. Sun Tour is coming up and there's always wildcard spots for Tour Down Under and it would be amazing to do something like that but you have to take these things as they come."
The opening laps
A two-man breakaway of Jason Lea and Rylee Field was established on the first laps of the 132km race with the duo built a lead of two minutes over the peloton. A change in the wind saw Field then ride away from Lea, with Justin Gassner attacking from the peloton before Jesse Kerrison unsuccessfully attempted to bridge across to the lone leader.
The NSWIS lead peloton was content to let Field enjoy his moment under the warm lunch-time sun as he increased his lead to three minutes. Avanti then thought otherwise as they came to the front of the peloton and upped the tempo, bring Field to within 1:50 minutes.
Field continued to lead as the temperature and racing heated up as the Celsius reached 30. Chris Harper took it upon himself to chase down Field while Cyrus Monk and Alex Hall then also took off. On lap nine, Harper caught and then passed Field on the climb. Back in the peloton, the Scotson brothers were working to bring back Harper who looked to be riding away with the win.
With Harper showing no signs of slowing as he went around in lap times of 16 minutes, the peloton splintered with a group of 15 chasing at 2:30 minutes and second group 30 seconds behind them. On the second last lap the attacks started to come thick and fast up the climb led by the Hamilton's and Scotson's.
On the penultimate lap it became clear that the inner was either Harper or a member of the front chase group. Nick Schultz was driving the peloton across the start/finish line but the race was already up the road. With Harper caught, the Hamilton's then took turns to ensure it would be a sprint between the two with Chris taking the spoils and 19-year-old Lucas left wondering what could have been.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chris Hamilton (Vic)
|3:29:23
|2
|Lucas Hamilton (Vic)
|3
|Miles Scotson (Sa)
|0:00:15
|4
|Alistair Donohoe (Vic)
|5
|Michael Storer (Wa)
|6
|Chris Harper (Sa)
|7
|Jai Hindley (Wa)
|0:00:17
|8
|Ryan Cavanagh (Qld)
|0:01:29
|9
|Ben O'Connor (Wa)
|0:03:39
|10
|Jason Lowndes (Vic)
|11
|Cyrus Monk (Vic)
|12
|Zane Hunter (Vic)
|13
|Dylan Newbery (Qld)
|14
|Scott Bowden (Tas)
|15
|Nicholas Schultz (Qld)
|16
|Freddy Ovett (Vic)
|17
|Daniel Fitter (Qld)
|18
|Tasman Nankervis (Vic)
|19
|Jason Lea (Vic)
|20
|Mathew Ross (Vic)
|21
|Angus Lyons (Vic)
|0:04:20
|22
|Cameron Roberts (Nsw)
|23
|Jesse Ewart (Nsw)
|0:04:25
|24
|Harrison Bailey (Nsw)
|25
|Ben Carman (Qld)
|0:04:39
|26
|Samuel Jenner (Nsw)
|0:04:56
|27
|Patrick Sharpe (Nsw)
|0:10:03
|28
|Samuel Hill (Nsw)
|29
|Nicholas Katsonis (Vic)
|30
|Oscar Stevenson (Vic)
|31
|Ryan Thomas (Nsw)
|32
|Drew Morey (Vic)
|33
|Oliver Martin (Tas)
|34
|Guy Kalma (Wa)
|0:10:26
|35
|Reece Robinson (Nsw)
|0:10:29
|36
|Darcy Pirotta (Wa)
|37
|Michael Rice (Act)
|38
|Nicholas White (Vic)
|39
|Lachlan Holliday (Vic)
|40
|Liam White (Vic)
|41
|Justin Ghosh (Wa)
|42
|Reece Tucknott (Wa)
|43
|Matthew Gassner (Sa)
|44
|Daniel Scheiner (Nsw)
|45
|Harrison Wiles (Nsw)
|46
|Todd Buschkuehl (Vic)
|47
|Paul Edelstein (Nsw)
|48
|Michael Stringer (Vic)
|49
|Jonathon Noble (Qld)
|50
|Matthew Chambers (Wa)
|51
|Justin Gassner (Sa)
|52
|Rylee Field (Nsw)
|53
|Dylan Sunderland (Nsw)
|54
|Joshua Harrison (Sa)
|0:10:37
|55
|Timothy Sellar (Wa)
|0:13:02
|DNF
|Callum Scotson (Sa)
|DNF
|Alexander Morgan (Vic)
|DNF
|Jacob Langham (Tas)
|DNF
|Dylan Lindsey (Vic)
|DNF
|Jake Klajnblat (Vic)
|DNF
|Jesse Kerrison (Qld)
|DNF
|Michael Astell (Tas)
|DNF
|Samual Toft (Vic)
|DNF
|Michael Hale (Vic)
|DNF
|Mason Hender (Vic)
|DNF
|Bradley Linfield (Wa)
|DNF
|Evan Hull (Vic)
|DNF
|Stefan Bos (Vic)
|DNF
|Ben Comfort (Act)
|DNF
|Jonathan Butler (Tas)
|DNF
|Nathan Booth (Act)
|DNF
|Karl Michelin-Beard (Act)
|DNF
|Kyle Thompson (Vic)
|DNF
|Jackson Mawby (Wa)
|DNF
|David Fumpson (Sa)
|DNF
|Sean Whitfield (Act)
|DNF
|Jordan Payne (Nsw)
|DNF
|Tom Chapman (Sa)
|DNF
|Jake Stuart (Nsw)
|DNF
|Scott Thompson (Nsw)
|DNF
|Tristan Ward (Nsw)
|DNF
|Charly McMillan (Vic)
|DNF
|Nathan Bradshaw (Nsw)
|DNF
|Michael Borland (Vic)
|DNF
|Ayden Toovey (Nsw)
|DNF
|Nicholas Norden (Vic)
|DNF
|Samuel Lane (Vic)
|DNF
|Harrison Carter (Nsw)
|DNF
|Jayden Cooper (Vic)
|DNF
|David Randall (Vic)
|DNF
|Jordan Stannus (Vic)
|DNF
|Mitchell Sutton (Qld)
|DNF
|Toby Orchard (Nsw)
|DNF
|Patrick Burt (Vic)
|DNF
|Taylor Anstee (Vic)
|DNF
|Julian Thomson (Vic)
|DNF
|Cuan Van Staden (Tas)
|DNF
|Carsten Chapman (Nsw)
|DNF
|Riley Terrens (Vic)
|DNF
|Alexander Holden (Vic)
|DNF
|Thomas Allford (Sa)
|DNF
|Paddy Corcoran (Nsw)
|DNF
|Benjamin Andrews (Vic)
|DNF
|Liam Magennis (Nsw)
|DNF
|Nicholas Villiers (Nsw)
|DNF
|Jackson Carman (Qld)
|DNF
|Tomarsh Loki (Vic)
|DNF
|Indiana Michel (Vic)
|DNF
|Tim Lennon (Sa)
|DNF
|Michael Potter (Nsw)
|DNF
|Cameron Letty (Vic)
|DNS
|Tom Kaesler (Sa)
|DNS
|Josh Abbey (Vic)
|DNS
|Jack Hogan (Sa)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Santaromita retires, De Vreese extends – Transfer shortsArtiz Bagües and Willie Smit find new teams as their current squad fold
-
Durasek banned for four years for dopingCroatian caught up in Operation Aderlass
-
Thijssen in intensive care after high-speed crash at Gent Six DayLotto Soudal rider diagnosed with three small areas of bleeding in the brain
-
Sutton will not return after walking out of Freeman hearingTeam Sky and British Cycling psychiatrist Dr Steve Peters is next to be questioned
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy