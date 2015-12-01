Cycling Australia Road National Championships past winners
Men's, women's and U23 road, time trial and criterium champions
Past winners
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2015
|Heinrich Haussler (IAM Cycling)
|2014
|Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge)
|2013
|Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge)
|2012
|Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge)
|2011
|Jack Bobridge (Team Garmin-Cervélo)
|2010
|Travis Meyer (Team Garmin - Transitions)
|2009
|Peter McDonald (Drapac)
|2008
|Matthew Lloyd (Silence - Lotto)
|2007
|Darren Lapthorne (Drapac)
|2006
|Russell van Hout
|2005
|Robbie McEwen
|2004
|Matthew Wilson
|2003
|Stuart O'Grady
|2002
|Robbie McEwen
|2001
|Steve Williams
|2000
|Jamie Drew
|1999
|Henk Vogels
|1998
|David McKenzie
|1997
|Jonathan Hall
|1996
|Nick Gates
|1995
|Neil Stephens
|1994
|Allan Iacuone
|1993
|Edward Salas
|1992
|David McFarlane
|1991
|Neil Stephens
|1990
|Dean McDonald
|1989
|Gary Clively
|1988
|Paul Miller
|1987
|Alan Dipple
|1986
|Wayne Hildred
|1985
|Laurie Venn
|1984
|Peter Besanko
|1983
|Terry Hammond
|1982
|Wayne Hildred
|1981
|Clyde Sefton
|1980
|John Trevorrow
|1979
|John Trevorrow
|1978
|John Trevorrow
|1977
|Donald Wilson
|1976
|Peter Besanko
|1975
|Donald Wilson
|1974
|Graham Rowley
|1973
|Kerry Hoole
|1972
|Kevin Spencer
|1971
|Graham McVilly
|1970
|Graham McVilly
|1969
|Robert Whetters
|1968
|Barry Waddell
|1967
|Graeme Gilmore
|1966
|Kerry Hoole
|1965
|Matt Martino
|1964
|Barry Waddell
|1963
|Warwick Dalton
|1962
|John O'Sullivan
|1961
|Neville Veale
|1960
|Fred Roche
|1959
|Fred Roche
|1958
|Russell Mockridge
|1957
|Russell Mockridge
|1956
|Russell Mockridge
|1955
|Eddy Smith
|1954
|Eddy Smith
|1953
|Alby Saunders
|1952
|Neil Peadon
|1951
|Vin Beasley
|1950
|Keith Rowley
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2015
|Peta Mullens
|2014
|Gracie Elvin
|2013
|Gracie Elvin
|2012
|Amanda Spratt
|2011
|Alexis Rhodes
|2010
|Ruth Corset
|2009
|Carla Ryan
|2008
|Oenone Wood
|2007
|Katie Mactier
|2006
|Katherine Bates
|2005
|Lorian Graham
|2004
|Oenone Wood
|2003
|Olivia Gollan
|2002
|Margaret Hemsley
|2001
|Katie Mactier
|2000
|Anna Millward
|1999
|Tracey Gaudry
|1998
|Kathy Watt
|1997
|Symenko Jochinke
|1996
|Lynn Nixon
|1995
|Elizabeth Tadich
|1994
|Kathy Watt
|1993
|Kathy Watt
|1992
|Kathy Watt
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2015
|Miles Scotson
|2014
|Caleb Ewan
|2013
|Jordan Kerby
|2012
|Rohan Dennis
|2011
|Ben Dyball
|2010
|Michael Hepburn
|2009
|Jack Bobridge
|2008
|Simon Clarke
|2007
|Wesley Sulzberger
|2006
|William Walker
|2005
|Chris Sutton
|2004
|Rory Sutherland
|2003
|Gene Bates
|2002
|Simon Gerrans
|2001
|Graeme Brown
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2015
|Richie Porte
|2014
|Michael Hepburn
|2013
|Luke Durbridge
|2012
|Luke Durbridge
|2011
|Cameron Meyer
|2010
|Cameron Meyer
|2009
|Michael Rogers
|2008
|Adam Hansen
|2007
|Nathan O'Neill
|2006
|Nathan O'Neill
|2005
|Nathan O'Neill
|2004
|Nathan O'Neill
|2003
|Ben Day
|2002
|Nathan O'Neill
|2001
|Kristjan Snorrason
|2000
|Darren Rolfe
|1999
|Jonathan Hall
|1998
|Nathan O'Neill
|1997
|Jonathan Hall
|1996
|Nathan O'Neill
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2015
|Shara Gillow
|2014
|Felicity Wardlaw
|2013
|Shara Gillow
|2012
|Shara Gillow
|2011
|Shara Gillow
|2010
|Amber Halliday
|2009
|Carla Ryan
|2008
|Bridie O'Donnell
|2007
|Carla Ryan
|2006
|Kathy Watt
|2005
|Oenone Wood
|2004
|Oenone Wood
|2003
|Sara Carrigan
|2002
|Sara Carrigan
|2001
|Anna Millward
|2000
|Tracey Gaudry
|1999
|Kristy Scrymgeour
|1998
|Anna Millward
|1997
|Anna Millward
|1996
|Kathy Watt
|1995
|Tracey Watson
|1994
|Kathy Watt
|1993
|Kathy Watt
|1992
|Kathy Watt
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2015
|Miles Scotson
|2014
|Jordan Kerby
|2013
|Damien Howson
|2012
|Rohan Dennis
|2011
|Luke Durbridge
|2010
|Rohan Dennis
|2009
|Jack Bobridge
|2008
|Matt King
|2007
|Zakkari Dempster
|2006
|Shaun Higgerson
|2005
|Mark Jamieson
|2004
|Mark Jamieson
|2003
|Adrian Laidler
|2002
|Jonathan Davis
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2015
|Steele von Hoff
|2014
|Steele von Hoff
|2013
|Cameron Meyer
|2012
|Anthony Giacoppo
|2011
|Jonathan Cantwell
|2010
|Aaron Kemps
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2015
|Chris Hamilton
|2014
|Caleb Ewan
|2013
|Brad Linfield
|2012
|Scott Law
|2011
|Ben Grenda
|2010
|Daniel Braunsteins
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2015
|Kimberley Wells
|2014
|Sarah Roy
|2013
|Kimberley Wells
|2012
|Alexis Rhodes
|2011
|Lauren Kitchen
|2010
|Carly Light
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Eddy Merckx reveals serious nature of last month's bike crash'I have to have some further scans, and riding is absolutely forbidden' says five-time Tour de France winner
-
Cavendish shrugs off previous night's crash to win Derny race at Gent Six'I'm a bit banged up but I feel OK' says British rider on day 2
-
Bahrain-Merida hand contract to Fred Wright for 2020British rider signs up alongside Colombian neo-pro Santiago Buitrago Sanchez
-
Carapaz ready for 'new challenges' with Team Ineos in 2020Ecuadorian bids farewell to Movistar after three years with Spanish WorldTour squad
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy