Nash wins first day of CXLA

Miller takes second, followed by McFadden

Katerina Nash (Cliff Bar Pro Team) seems to be able to ride every race like it is the most important of her long career

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katerina Nash (Cze) LUNA Pro Team0:44:12
2Amanda Miller (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/YogaGlo0:00:08
3Courtenay McFadden (USA)0:00:16
4Sofia Gomez Villafane (Arg) Tenspeed Hero0:00:30
5Mindy McCutcheon (USA) DNA-Cotton Sox0:01:25
6Serena Gordon (USA) LIV | Giant Co-Factory0:01:50
7Emily Kachorek (USA) Squid0:01:51
8Beth Ann Orton (USA) Team S&M Sellwood Cycle Repair0:02:33
9Danielle Arman (USA) Tenspeed Hero0:02:47
10Samantha Runnels (USA) Ridebiker p/b Sho-Air0:02:57
11Clara Honsinger (USA) Team S&M0:03:06
12Shannon Mallory (USA) NW Women's CX Project0:03:30
13Christa Ghent (USA) Evol Elite Racing0:03:48
14Caitlin C. Bernstein (USA) Vive La Tarte0:04:00
15Gina Estep (USA) Team Group Health0:04:08
16Hillary King (USA) Bicycle Centres0:05:19
17Anne Usher (USA)0:05:39
18Terra Kier (USA) squareone/Helen's0:05:47
19Anne Perry (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano0:05:55
20Heidi Wood (USA) 333fab CX Factory Team0:06:45
21Chelsea Weidinger (USA) MASH SF0:07:55
22Abby Youngwerth (USA)
DNFRebecca Blatt (USA) Van Dessel

