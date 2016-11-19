Nash wins first day of CXLA
Miller takes second, followed by McFadden
Elite Women - Day 1: -
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katerina Nash (Cze) LUNA Pro Team
|0:44:12
|2
|Amanda Miller (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/YogaGlo
|0:00:08
|3
|Courtenay McFadden (USA)
|0:00:16
|4
|Sofia Gomez Villafane (Arg) Tenspeed Hero
|0:00:30
|5
|Mindy McCutcheon (USA) DNA-Cotton Sox
|0:01:25
|6
|Serena Gordon (USA) LIV | Giant Co-Factory
|0:01:50
|7
|Emily Kachorek (USA) Squid
|0:01:51
|8
|Beth Ann Orton (USA) Team S&M Sellwood Cycle Repair
|0:02:33
|9
|Danielle Arman (USA) Tenspeed Hero
|0:02:47
|10
|Samantha Runnels (USA) Ridebiker p/b Sho-Air
|0:02:57
|11
|Clara Honsinger (USA) Team S&M
|0:03:06
|12
|Shannon Mallory (USA) NW Women's CX Project
|0:03:30
|13
|Christa Ghent (USA) Evol Elite Racing
|0:03:48
|14
|Caitlin C. Bernstein (USA) Vive La Tarte
|0:04:00
|15
|Gina Estep (USA) Team Group Health
|0:04:08
|16
|Hillary King (USA) Bicycle Centres
|0:05:19
|17
|Anne Usher (USA)
|0:05:39
|18
|Terra Kier (USA) squareone/Helen's
|0:05:47
|19
|Anne Perry (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
|0:05:55
|20
|Heidi Wood (USA) 333fab CX Factory Team
|0:06:45
|21
|Chelsea Weidinger (USA) MASH SF
|0:07:55
|22
|Abby Youngwerth (USA)
|DNF
|Rebecca Blatt (USA) Van Dessel
