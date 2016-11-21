Ortenblad strikes again
Gomez Villafane doubles up in Juniors race, Chance nabs U23 win
Men - Day 2: -
Elite Men
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tobin Ortenblad (USA) Santa Cruz Factory Racing
|1:01:12
|2
|James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh Clement
|0:00:01
|3
|Michael Van Den Ham (Can) Garneau - Easton Cycling
|0:00:02
|4
|Justin Lindine (USA) Apex / NBX / Trek
|0:00:05
|5
|Troy Wells (USA) Team CLIF BAR
|0:01:03
|6
|Adam Craig (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|0:01:05
|7
|Yannick Eckmann (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/ Yogaglo
|0:01:06
|8
|Allen Krughoff (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/YogaGlo
|0:01:14
|9
|Cody Kaiser (USA) LangeTwins / Specialized
|0:01:38
|10
|Brian Matter (USA) Team Wisconsin
|0:01:51
|11
|Craig Richey (Can) Garneau - Easton Cycling
|12
|Carl Decker (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|0:02:34
|13
|Geoff Kabush (Can) SCOTT-3Rox Racing
|0:02:43
|14
|Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA) SET/coaching
|0:02:44
|15
|Jonathan Page (USA) Fuji
|0:03:43
|16
|Kaler Marshall (USA)
|0:04:11
|17
|Mark Flis (USA) Squadra Flying Tigers pb Jamis Bicycles
|0:04:15
|18
|Sean Estes (USA) Cycle Sport - Specialized p/b Muscle Milk
|0:04:28
|19
|Jose Alfredo Pacheco Roses (Mex) Buena Park bicycles
|0:05:35
|20
|Tyler Cloutier (USA) Renewed Professional Cyclocross
|0:06:44
|21
|Scott Chapin (USA) Santa Cruz Factory Racing
|0:07:35
|22
|Kacey Campbell (USA) 1st city cycling
|0:07:49
|23
|Ryan Rinn (USA) vive la tarte cx - Huckleberry Bicycles
|0:08:42
|24
|Garrett Follmuth (USA) squareone helen's
|0:10:11
|25
|Anastasio Flores Jr (USA) Spokesman Cyclocross
|26
|Justin Dillon (USA) G2 Bike
|DNS
|Bjorn Selander (USA)
|DNS
|Jake Orness (USA) JPOV
U23 Men
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maxx Chance (USA) Evol Racing
|0:54:00
|2
|Brannan Fix (USA) Alpha Bicycle Company - Vista Subaru
|3
|Lance Haidet (USA) Raliegh Clement
|0:00:01
|4
|Grant Ellwood (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/YogaGlo
|0:00:56
|5
|Cameron Beard (USA) Cannondale P/B Cyclocrossworld.com Devo
|0:02:21
|6
|Skyler Mackey (USA) KCCX Elite Cyclocross Team
|0:02:40
|7
|Garrett Gerchar (USA) Clif Bar
|0:02:53
|8
|Anders Nystrom (USA) ClifBar
|0:03:06
|9
|Isaac Niles (Can) Accent Inn / Russ Hays p/b Champion System
|0:03:17
|10
|Liam Earl (USA) Team Clif Bar
|0:03:52
|11
|Lucas Rowton (USA) Team MBS
|0:05:17
|12
|Cormac Dunn (USA) Clif Bar Devo
|0:06:53
|13
|Christian Husband (USA) Full Circle Cycling
|0:09:26
|14
|Nicolas Padilla (USA) G2 Bike
|DNF
|Spencer Downing (USA) Panache Houndstooth Racing
|DNS
|Ian Mcpherson (USA) Evol racing
|DNS
|Ian Stowe (USA)
|DNS
|Kenji Yoshimoto (USA) Team Velosport Junior & U23 Development
Junior Men
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benjamin Gomez Villafane (USA) CycleSport - Specialized
|0:45:36
|2
|Scott Funston (USA) Rad Racing NW
|0:00:13
|3
|Calder Wood (USA) Rad Racing NW
|0:00:18
|4
|Henry Jones (USA) Bend Endurance Academy
|5
|George Schulz (USA) VAN DESSEL FACTORY TEAM
|6
|Evan Clouse (USA) Hot Tubes Cycling Team
|7
|Brent Franze (USA) Giant co factory
|0:02:43
|8
|Brayden Buchanan (USA) Rad Racing NW
|0:03:02
|9
|Andrew Doody (USA) Stonehaus Factory Trek
|0:03:14
|10
|Donovan Birky (USA) Hutch's/Bend Dental
|0:04:10
|11
|Wiley Melton (USA) Melton Design Build PB GS CIAO
|0:07:02
