Tobin Ortenblad (Santa Cruz) leading the race during lap one

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)

Elite Men

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tobin Ortenblad (USA) Santa Cruz Factory Racing1:01:12
2James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh Clement0:00:01
3Michael Van Den Ham (Can) Garneau - Easton Cycling0:00:02
4Justin Lindine (USA) Apex / NBX / Trek0:00:05
5Troy Wells (USA) Team CLIF BAR0:01:03
6Adam Craig (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team0:01:05
7Yannick Eckmann (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/ Yogaglo0:01:06
8Allen Krughoff (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/YogaGlo0:01:14
9Cody Kaiser (USA) LangeTwins / Specialized0:01:38
10Brian Matter (USA) Team Wisconsin0:01:51
11Craig Richey (Can) Garneau - Easton Cycling
12Carl Decker (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team0:02:34
13Geoff Kabush (Can) SCOTT-3Rox Racing0:02:43
14Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA) SET/coaching0:02:44
15Jonathan Page (USA) Fuji0:03:43
16Kaler Marshall (USA)0:04:11
17Mark Flis (USA) Squadra Flying Tigers pb Jamis Bicycles0:04:15
18Sean Estes (USA) Cycle Sport - Specialized p/b Muscle Milk0:04:28
19Jose Alfredo Pacheco Roses (Mex) Buena Park bicycles0:05:35
20Tyler Cloutier (USA) Renewed Professional Cyclocross0:06:44
21Scott Chapin (USA) Santa Cruz Factory Racing0:07:35
22Kacey Campbell (USA) 1st city cycling0:07:49
23Ryan Rinn (USA) vive la tarte cx - Huckleberry Bicycles0:08:42
24Garrett Follmuth (USA) squareone helen's0:10:11
25Anastasio Flores Jr (USA) Spokesman Cyclocross
26Justin Dillon (USA) G2 Bike
DNSBjorn Selander (USA)
DNSJake Orness (USA) JPOV

U23 Men

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maxx Chance (USA) Evol Racing0:54:00
2Brannan Fix (USA) Alpha Bicycle Company - Vista Subaru
3Lance Haidet (USA) Raliegh Clement0:00:01
4Grant Ellwood (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/YogaGlo0:00:56
5Cameron Beard (USA) Cannondale P/B Cyclocrossworld.com Devo0:02:21
6Skyler Mackey (USA) KCCX Elite Cyclocross Team0:02:40
7Garrett Gerchar (USA) Clif Bar0:02:53
8Anders Nystrom (USA) ClifBar0:03:06
9Isaac Niles (Can) Accent Inn / Russ Hays p/b Champion System0:03:17
10Liam Earl (USA) Team Clif Bar0:03:52
11Lucas Rowton (USA) Team MBS0:05:17
12Cormac Dunn (USA) Clif Bar Devo0:06:53
13Christian Husband (USA) Full Circle Cycling0:09:26
14Nicolas Padilla (USA) G2 Bike
DNFSpencer Downing (USA) Panache Houndstooth Racing
DNSIan Mcpherson (USA) Evol racing
DNSIan Stowe (USA)
DNSKenji Yoshimoto (USA) Team Velosport Junior & U23 Development

Junior Men

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin Gomez Villafane (USA) CycleSport - Specialized0:45:36
2Scott Funston (USA) Rad Racing NW0:00:13
3Calder Wood (USA) Rad Racing NW0:00:18
4Henry Jones (USA) Bend Endurance Academy
5George Schulz (USA) VAN DESSEL FACTORY TEAM
6Evan Clouse (USA) Hot Tubes Cycling Team
7Brent Franze (USA) Giant co factory0:02:43
8Brayden Buchanan (USA) Rad Racing NW0:03:02
9Andrew Doody (USA) Stonehaus Factory Trek0:03:14
10Donovan Birky (USA) Hutch's/Bend Dental0:04:10
11Wiley Melton (USA) Melton Design Build PB GS CIAO0:07:02

