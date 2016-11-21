Trending

Nash repeats in second day of racing at CXLA

Miller and McFadden round out the podium again

Katerina Nash (Cliff Bar Pro Team) slapped every hand extended to her as she won day two of the Derby City Cup

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katerina Nash (Cze) LUNA Pro Team0:41:58
2Amanda Miller (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/YogaGlo0:00:11
3Courtenay Mcfadden (USA)0:00:18
4Sofia Gomez Villafane (Arg) TenSpeed Hero0:00:25
5Melinda Mccutcheon (USA) DNA-Cotton Sox0:01:59
6Serena Gordon (USA) LIV | Giant Co-Factory0:02:09
7Samantha Runnels (USA) Ridebiker p/b Sho-Air0:02:20
8Clara Honsinger (USA) Team S&M0:02:22
9Caitlin C. Bernstein (USA) Vive La Tarte0:02:41
10Emily Kachorek (USA) Squid
11Christa Ghent (USA) Evol Elite Racing0:03:31
12Beth Ann Orton (USA) Team S&M Sellwood Cycle Repair0:03:48
13Shannon Mallory (USA) NW Women's CX Project0:04:50
14Heidi Wood (USA) 333fab CX Factory Team0:05:03
15Gina Estep (USA) Team Group Health0:05:04
16Rebecca Blatt (USA) Van Dessel0:05:28
17Abigail Youngwerth (USA) TenSpeed Hero0:06:21
18Terra Kier (USA) SquareOne0:06:23
19Anne Perry (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano0:06:36
20Hillary King (USA) Bicycle Centres0:06:37
21Chelsea Weidinger (USA) MASH SF0:08:08
DNSDaniele Arman (USA) Tenspeed Hero
DNSAnne Usher (USA)

