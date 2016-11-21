Nash repeats in second day of racing at CXLA
Miller and McFadden round out the podium again
Elite Women - Day 2: -
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katerina Nash (Cze) LUNA Pro Team
|0:41:58
|2
|Amanda Miller (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/YogaGlo
|0:00:11
|3
|Courtenay Mcfadden (USA)
|0:00:18
|4
|Sofia Gomez Villafane (Arg) TenSpeed Hero
|0:00:25
|5
|Melinda Mccutcheon (USA) DNA-Cotton Sox
|0:01:59
|6
|Serena Gordon (USA) LIV | Giant Co-Factory
|0:02:09
|7
|Samantha Runnels (USA) Ridebiker p/b Sho-Air
|0:02:20
|8
|Clara Honsinger (USA) Team S&M
|0:02:22
|9
|Caitlin C. Bernstein (USA) Vive La Tarte
|0:02:41
|10
|Emily Kachorek (USA) Squid
|11
|Christa Ghent (USA) Evol Elite Racing
|0:03:31
|12
|Beth Ann Orton (USA) Team S&M Sellwood Cycle Repair
|0:03:48
|13
|Shannon Mallory (USA) NW Women's CX Project
|0:04:50
|14
|Heidi Wood (USA) 333fab CX Factory Team
|0:05:03
|15
|Gina Estep (USA) Team Group Health
|0:05:04
|16
|Rebecca Blatt (USA) Van Dessel
|0:05:28
|17
|Abigail Youngwerth (USA) TenSpeed Hero
|0:06:21
|18
|Terra Kier (USA) SquareOne
|0:06:23
|19
|Anne Perry (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
|0:06:36
|20
|Hillary King (USA) Bicycle Centres
|0:06:37
|21
|Chelsea Weidinger (USA) MASH SF
|0:08:08
|DNS
|Daniele Arman (USA) Tenspeed Hero
|DNS
|Anne Usher (USA)
