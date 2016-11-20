Trending

Ortenblad wins opening day at CXLA

Gomez - Villafane wins Juniors, Ellwood top U23

Tobin Ortenblad (Santa Cruz) chasing Hyde halfway through the race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Full results

Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tobin Ortenblad (USA) Santa Cruz Factory Racing0:56:34
2James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh Clement0:00:00
3Allen Krughoff (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/YogaGlo0:00:09
4Johnathan Page (USA) Fuji0:00:13
5Yannick Eckmann (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/ Yogaglo0:00:14
6Carl Decker (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team0:00:14
7Justin Lindine (USA) Apex / NBX / Trek0:00:15
8Michael van den Ham (Can) Garneau - Easton Cycling0:00:15
9Geoff Kabush (Can) SCOTT-3Rox Racing0:00:51
10Troy Wells (USA) Team CLIF BAR0:01:00
11Cody Kaiser (USA) LangeTwins / Specialized0:01:05
12Craig Richey (Can) Garneau - Easton Cycling0:01:31
13Adam Craig (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team0:02:35
14Brian Matter (USA) Team Wisconsin0:02:50
15Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA) SET/coaching0:02:50
16Sean Estes (USA) Cycle Sport - Specialized p/b Muscle Milk0:02:53
17Scott Chapin (USA) Santa Cruz Factory Racing0:02:53
18Tyler Cloutier (USA) Renewed Professional Cyclocross0:03:07
19Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:03:28
20Mark Flis (USA) Squadra Flying Tigers pb Jamis Bicycles0:03:54
21Ryan Rinn (USA) vive la tarte cx - Huckleberry Bicycles0:03:55
22Kacey Campbell (USA) 1st city cycling0:04:42
23José Alfredo Pacheco (Mex) Buena Park bicycles0:05:38
24Garrett Follmuth (USA) squareone/Helen's0:07:24
25Anastasio Flores Jr (USA) Spokesman Cyclocross0:09:44
26Kaler Marshall (USA)
DNFBjorn Selander (USA)

Junior Men 17-18

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin Gomez - Villafane (USA) CycleSport - Specialized0:42:20
2Scott Funston (USA) Rad Racing NW0:00:14
3Calder Wood (USA) Rad Racing NW0:00:19
4Evan Clouse (USA) Hot Tubes Cycling Team0:00:26
5Henry Jones (USA) Bend Endurance Academy0:00:31
6George Schulz (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team0:01:57
7Brayden Buchanan (USA) Rad Racing NW0:01:58
8Donovan Birky (USA) Hutch's/Bend Dental0:03:07
9Brent Franze (USA) Giant Co. Factory0:04:48
10Wiley Melton (USA) Melton Design Build p/b GS CIAO0:06:02

U23 Men

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Grant Ellwood (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/YogaGlo0:49:22
2Maxx Chance (USA) Evol Racing0:00:00
3Lance Haidet (USA) Raliegh Clement0:00:01
4Spencer Downing (USA) Panache Houndstooth Racing0:01:10
5Garrett Gerchar (USA) Clif Bar0:01:10
6Cameron Beard (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com Devo0:01:49
7Brannan Fix (USA) Alpha Bicycle Company - Vista Subaru0:02:07
8Isaac Niles (Can) Accent Inn / Russ Hays p/b Champion System0:02:39
9Skyler Mackey (USA) KCCX Elite Cyclocross Team0:03:05
10Anders Nystrom (USA) ClifBar0:03:24
11Lucas Rowton (USA) Team MBS0:03:29
12Liam Earl (USA) Team Clif Bar0:04:32
13Cormac Dunn (USA) Clif Bar Devo0:05:51
14Christian Husband (USA) Full Circle Cycling0:06:05
15Ian Stowe (USA)0:06:24
DNFNicolas Padilla (USA) G2 Bike

