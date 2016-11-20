Ortenblad wins opening day at CXLA
Gomez - Villafane wins Juniors, Ellwood top U23
Men - Day 1: -
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tobin Ortenblad (USA) Santa Cruz Factory Racing
|0:56:34
|2
|James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh Clement
|0:00:00
|3
|Allen Krughoff (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/YogaGlo
|0:00:09
|4
|Johnathan Page (USA) Fuji
|0:00:13
|5
|Yannick Eckmann (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/ Yogaglo
|0:00:14
|6
|Carl Decker (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|0:00:14
|7
|Justin Lindine (USA) Apex / NBX / Trek
|0:00:15
|8
|Michael van den Ham (Can) Garneau - Easton Cycling
|0:00:15
|9
|Geoff Kabush (Can) SCOTT-3Rox Racing
|0:00:51
|10
|Troy Wells (USA) Team CLIF BAR
|0:01:00
|11
|Cody Kaiser (USA) LangeTwins / Specialized
|0:01:05
|12
|Craig Richey (Can) Garneau - Easton Cycling
|0:01:31
|13
|Adam Craig (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|0:02:35
|14
|Brian Matter (USA) Team Wisconsin
|0:02:50
|15
|Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA) SET/coaching
|0:02:50
|16
|Sean Estes (USA) Cycle Sport - Specialized p/b Muscle Milk
|0:02:53
|17
|Scott Chapin (USA) Santa Cruz Factory Racing
|0:02:53
|18
|Tyler Cloutier (USA) Renewed Professional Cyclocross
|0:03:07
|19
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:03:28
|20
|Mark Flis (USA) Squadra Flying Tigers pb Jamis Bicycles
|0:03:54
|21
|Ryan Rinn (USA) vive la tarte cx - Huckleberry Bicycles
|0:03:55
|22
|Kacey Campbell (USA) 1st city cycling
|0:04:42
|23
|José Alfredo Pacheco (Mex) Buena Park bicycles
|0:05:38
|24
|Garrett Follmuth (USA) squareone/Helen's
|0:07:24
|25
|Anastasio Flores Jr (USA) Spokesman Cyclocross
|0:09:44
|26
|Kaler Marshall (USA)
|DNF
|Bjorn Selander (USA)
Junior Men 17-18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benjamin Gomez - Villafane (USA) CycleSport - Specialized
|0:42:20
|2
|Scott Funston (USA) Rad Racing NW
|0:00:14
|3
|Calder Wood (USA) Rad Racing NW
|0:00:19
|4
|Evan Clouse (USA) Hot Tubes Cycling Team
|0:00:26
|5
|Henry Jones (USA) Bend Endurance Academy
|0:00:31
|6
|George Schulz (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|0:01:57
|7
|Brayden Buchanan (USA) Rad Racing NW
|0:01:58
|8
|Donovan Birky (USA) Hutch's/Bend Dental
|0:03:07
|9
|Brent Franze (USA) Giant Co. Factory
|0:04:48
|10
|Wiley Melton (USA) Melton Design Build p/b GS CIAO
|0:06:02
U23 Men
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Grant Ellwood (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/YogaGlo
|0:49:22
|2
|Maxx Chance (USA) Evol Racing
|0:00:00
|3
|Lance Haidet (USA) Raliegh Clement
|0:00:01
|4
|Spencer Downing (USA) Panache Houndstooth Racing
|0:01:10
|5
|Garrett Gerchar (USA) Clif Bar
|0:01:10
|6
|Cameron Beard (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com Devo
|0:01:49
|7
|Brannan Fix (USA) Alpha Bicycle Company - Vista Subaru
|0:02:07
|8
|Isaac Niles (Can) Accent Inn / Russ Hays p/b Champion System
|0:02:39
|9
|Skyler Mackey (USA) KCCX Elite Cyclocross Team
|0:03:05
|10
|Anders Nystrom (USA) ClifBar
|0:03:24
|11
|Lucas Rowton (USA) Team MBS
|0:03:29
|12
|Liam Earl (USA) Team Clif Bar
|0:04:32
|13
|Cormac Dunn (USA) Clif Bar Devo
|0:05:51
|14
|Christian Husband (USA) Full Circle Cycling
|0:06:05
|15
|Ian Stowe (USA)
|0:06:24
|DNF
|Nicolas Padilla (USA) G2 Bike
