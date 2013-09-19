World champion Nys dominates at CrossVegas
Belgian rides away to solo victory
Elite men: -
Sven Nys (Crelan-Euphony) kicked off his 'cross season in fine fashion late Wednesday evening with an emphatic solo victory at CrossVegas. The world champion dominated his rivals in Las Vegas, Nevada, taking off from the last of his competition about halfway through the hour-long race and soloing in for the win.
Defending CrossVegas champion Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) was second at 27 seconds followed by Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox Racing) in third at 39 seconds.
Nys and two-time CrossVegas winner Ryan Trebon (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) moved to an early lead, but Trebon could not match Nys's power on the leg-sapping grass circuit at the Desert Breeze Soccer Complex. Trebon would eventually finish fourth at 59 seconds.
"I immediately felt very strong," Nys told sporza.be. "It was not so hot, but very dry."
Nys noted that the race could not be compared to those in Europe, "but this says something about my condition. I am very happy that I can go home with a victory."
This was Nys's first appearance at CrossVegas and his second race in the United States following his world championship victory in early February at Louisville, Kentucky's Eva Bandman Park venue.
|1
|Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:57:32
|2
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha-Focus
|0:00:27
|3
|Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing
|0:00:39
|4
|Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:00:59
|5
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:31
|6
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:32
|7
|Tim Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:01:33
|8
|Adam Craig (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|0:01:34
|9
|Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh-Clement
|0:01:45
|10
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:51
|11
|James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh-Clement
|0:01:53
|12
|Yannick Eckmann (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized
|0:02:09
|13
|Joshua Johnson (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|0:02:10
|14
|Bradley White (USA) Moms In Tow Cyclocross
|0:02:12
|15
|Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar
|0:02:17
|16
|Jonathan Page (USA) Fuji-Spy-Competitive Cyclist
|0:02:23
|17
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) K-Edge/Felt Bicycles
|0:02:42
|18
|Benjamin Sonntag (Ger) Team Clif Bar
|0:02:43
|19
|Allen Krughoff (USA) Raleigh-Clement
|0:02:44
|20
|Robin Eckmann (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
|0:02:46
|21
|Cameron Dodge (USA) Team Skyline-Scott Bikes
|22
|Carl Decker (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|0:02:48
|23
|Tobin Ortenblad (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized
|0:03:16
|24
|Todd Wells (USA) Specialized
|0:03:43
|25
|Aaron Schooler (Can) Team H&R Block
|0:03:54
|26
|Cody Kaiser (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized
|0:03:57
|27
|Matt Shriver (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:03:58
|28
|Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis CX
|0:04:23
|29
|Adam Myerson (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|0:04:24
|30
|Jake Wells (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team
|0:04:25
|31
|Yoshitaka Hama (Jpn) Snel Cyclocross Team
|0:04:42
|32
|Jacob Sitler (USA) SEAVS-Haymarket p/b Van Dessel
|0:04:43
|33
|Tim Allen (USA) Feedback Sports - Foundry Cycles
|34
|Thomas Turner (USA)
|0:04:45
|35
|Jared Nieters (USA) SEAVS-Haymarket p/b Van Dessel
|0:05:10
|36
|Rotem Ishay (Isr) Boo Bikes
|0:05:16
|37
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:05:20
|38
|Jeff Kluck (USA) Queen City Cycling
|0:05:24
|39
|Lewis Gaffney (USA) American Classic Pro CX Team
|0:05:33
|40
|Adam St. Germain (USA) ENGVT-Specialized
|0:05:49
|41
|Mike Garrigan (Can) Van Dessel
|0:06:01
|42
|Taylor Carrington (USA) Feedback Sports
|0:06:04
|43
|Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro CX Team
|0:06:12
|44
|Kevin Noiles (Can) Bicycle Bluebook-HRS-Rock Lobster
|0:06:17
|45
|Derek Zandstra (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing
|0:06:35
|46
|Christian Helmig (Lux) Trisport Echternach Presented By Elbow
|0:08:27
|47
|Jeremy Durrin (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|-3laps
|48
|Stephen Ettinger (USA) BMC Mountainbike Racing
|49
|Isaac Neff (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|50
|Tyler Coplea (USA) Harmony Systems-Trek
|51
|Tim Van Nuffel (Bel) DCM Ciclingteam
|52
|Chris Jackson (USA) Castex Racing p/b Felt
|53
|Keith Hillier (USA) Team Rambuski Law
|54
|Maksym Shepitko (Ukr) Hudson Cyclocross
|55
|Luis Alberto Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis CX
|56
|Scott Chapin (USA) Bicycle Blue Book-HRS-Rock Lobster
|-4laps
|57
|Skyler Trujillo (USA) Boo Bikes
|58
|Cory Greenberg (USA) 10 Speed Coffee-Pedalersfork
|59
|Sherwood Plant (Can) Musette Caffe
|60
|Mike Sarnecki (Can) Kokanee Redbike
|61
|Chad Tieman (USA) Summit City Specialized
|62
|Ben Bertiger (USA) Stage 17-Cylance
|-5laps
|63
|Ken Hanson (USA) Focus Bicycles
|64
|Rich Weis (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|-6laps
|DNF
|Shawn Milne (USA) Keough Cyclocross
|DNF
|Weston Schempf (USA) SEAVS-Haymarket p/b Van Dessel
|DNF
|Manuel Yves Eckert (Ger) Audi Cycling Team
|DNS
|Zach McDonald (USA) Rapha-Focus
|DNS
|Ryan Dewald (USA) Team Skyline
|DNS
|Braden Kappius (USA) Team Clif Bar
|DNS
|Justin Hines (Can) Framework Racing Team
