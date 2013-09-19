Image 1 of 46 Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox Racing) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 46 Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) overtaking Trebon for second place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 46 Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) riding the steps in pursuit of Nys (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 4 of 46 Sven Nys (Crelan-Euphony) made riding the steps look like child’s play (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 5 of 46 Ben Berden (Raleigh-Clement) rounding one of the uphill 180-degree turns (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 6 of 46 The men's top three in Vegas. Sven Nys (Crelan-Euphony) kicked off his 'cross season in fine fashion late Wednesday evening with an emphatic solo victory at CrossVegas. The world champion dominated his rivals in Las Vegas, Nevada, taking off from the last of his competition about halfway through the hour-long race and soloing in for the win.

Defending CrossVegas champion Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) was second at 27 seconds followed by Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox Racing) in third at 39 seconds.

Nys and two-time CrossVegas winner Ryan Trebon (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) moved to an early lead, but Trebon could not match Nys's power on the leg-sapping grass circuit at the Desert Breeze Soccer Complex. Trebon would eventually finish fourth at 59 seconds.

"I immediately felt very strong," Nys told sporza.be. "It was not so hot, but very dry."

Nys noted that the race could not be compared to those in Europe, "but this says something about my condition. I am very happy that I can go home with a victory."

This was Nys's first appearance at CrossVegas and his second race in the United States following his world championship victory in early February at Louisville, Kentucky's Eva Bandman Park venue.