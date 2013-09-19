Trending

World champion Nys dominates at CrossVegas

Belgian rides away to solo victory

Image 1 of 46

Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox Racing)

Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox Racing)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 2 of 46

Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) overtaking Trebon for second place

Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) overtaking Trebon for second place
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 3 of 46

Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) riding the steps in pursuit of Nys

Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) riding the steps in pursuit of Nys
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 4 of 46

Sven Nys (Crelan-Euphony) made riding the steps look like child’s play

Sven Nys (Crelan-Euphony) made riding the steps look like child’s play
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 5 of 46

Ben Berden (Raleigh-Clement) rounding one of the uphill 180-degree turns

Ben Berden (Raleigh-Clement) rounding one of the uphill 180-degree turns
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 6 of 46

The men's top three in Vegas.

The men's top three in Vegas.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 7 of 46

Ryan Trebon (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) with Jeremy Powers closing in for 2nd place

Ryan Trebon (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) with Jeremy Powers closing in for 2nd place
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 8 of 46

Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh-Clement) riding to an 11th place finish

Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh-Clement) riding to an 11th place finish
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 9 of 46

Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) trying to hunt down Nys and Trebon

Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) trying to hunt down Nys and Trebon
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 10 of 46

Ryan Trebon (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) riding the new banked turn

Ryan Trebon (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) riding the new banked turn
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 11 of 46

Ben Sonntag (Team Clif Bar) running with his bike on lap three

Ben Sonntag (Team Clif Bar) running with his bike on lap three
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 12 of 46

Todd Wells (Specialized) riding over the barriers

Todd Wells (Specialized) riding over the barriers
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 13 of 46

Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox Racing) has the skills to jump the barriers but chose to run instead

Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox Racing) has the skills to jump the barriers but chose to run instead
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 14 of 46

Bart Wellens (Telenet-Fidea) clearing the barriers

Bart Wellens (Telenet-Fidea) clearing the barriers
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 15 of 46

Quinten Hermans (Telenet-Fidea) leading Jeremy Powers over the barriers

Quinten Hermans (Telenet-Fidea) leading Jeremy Powers over the barriers
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 16 of 46

Tim Johnson (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) was an early leader

Tim Johnson (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) was an early leader
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 17 of 46

Wout Van Aert (Telenet-Fidea) had no problem jumping the barriers

Wout Van Aert (Telenet-Fidea) had no problem jumping the barriers
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 18 of 46

Robert Marion (American Classic) riding down the flyover

Robert Marion (American Classic) riding down the flyover
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 19 of 46

USA champion Jonathan Page (Fuji-Spy-Competitive Cyclist)

USA champion Jonathan Page (Fuji-Spy-Competitive Cyclist)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 20 of 46

Sven Nys (Crelan-Euphony) took the lead early in the contest

Sven Nys (Crelan-Euphony) took the lead early in the contest
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 21 of 46

Front row at CrossVegas: Jeremy Powers, Sven Nys, Bart Wellens

Front row at CrossVegas: Jeremy Powers, Sven Nys, Bart Wellens
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 22 of 46

Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh-Clement)

Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh-Clement)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 23 of 46

Elvis was in the house

Elvis was in the house
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 24 of 46

Former CrossVegas winner Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh-Clement)

Former CrossVegas winner Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh-Clement)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 25 of 46

Ryan Trebon (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com)

Ryan Trebon (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 26 of 46

Race announcers Larry Longo (L) and Richard Fries (R) had the crowd whipped up into a frenzy

Race announcers Larry Longo (L) and Richard Fries (R) had the crowd whipped up into a frenzy
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 27 of 46

Sven Nys (Crelan-Euphony) distancing himself from Ryan Trebon

Sven Nys (Crelan-Euphony) distancing himself from Ryan Trebon
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 28 of 46

World champion Sven Nys (Crelan-Euphony) wins CrossVegas on a solo breakaway

World champion Sven Nys (Crelan-Euphony) wins CrossVegas on a solo breakaway
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 29 of 46

Sven Nys (Crelan-Euphony) rounds a corner alone after the barriers

Sven Nys (Crelan-Euphony) rounds a corner alone after the barriers
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 30 of 46

Ben Berden (Raleigh-Clement) had fans cheering along the course.

Ben Berden (Raleigh-Clement) had fans cheering along the course.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 31 of 46

Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) rolls across the line in second place.

Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) rolls across the line in second place.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 32 of 46

Sven Nys (Crelan-Euphony) takes the win in Las Vegas.

Sven Nys (Crelan-Euphony) takes the win in Las Vegas.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 33 of 46

Fans try to hand up money to passing riders.

Fans try to hand up money to passing riders.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 34 of 46

A group goes over one of tonights flyover bridges.

A group goes over one of tonights flyover bridges.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 35 of 46

The CrossVegas course featured a fast banked wooden turn.

The CrossVegas course featured a fast banked wooden turn.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 36 of 46

Jonathan Page gets cheered on by fans on one of the run-up sections.

Jonathan Page gets cheered on by fans on one of the run-up sections.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 37 of 46

Jeff Kabush (Scott) had smooth dismounts to get through the barrier section.

Jeff Kabush (Scott) had smooth dismounts to get through the barrier section.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 38 of 46

Jeremy Powers (Rapha) had no problem getting over the barriers.

Jeremy Powers (Rapha) had no problem getting over the barriers.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 39 of 46

Sven Nys (Crelan) made easy work of the barriers.

Sven Nys (Crelan) made easy work of the barriers.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 40 of 46

Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh-Clement) tries to make up time on the front group.

Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh-Clement) tries to make up time on the front group.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 41 of 46

Ryan Trebon (Cannondale) chases World Champion Sven Nys (Crelan-Euphony).

Ryan Trebon (Cannondale) chases World Champion Sven Nys (Crelan-Euphony).
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 42 of 46

Fans get ready for the mens race to start.

Fans get ready for the mens race to start.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 43 of 46

Jeremy Powers (Rapha) gives his explanation of the race.

Jeremy Powers (Rapha) gives his explanation of the race.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 44 of 46

Sven Nys (Crelan-Euphony) got away by himself and never looked back.

Sven Nys (Crelan-Euphony) got away by himself and never looked back.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 45 of 46

Riders make it over the Spy flyover bridge.

Riders make it over the Spy flyover bridge.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 46 of 46

Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis) did well with picking up money from along the course.

Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis) did well with picking up money from along the course.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)

Sven Nys (Crelan-Euphony) kicked off his 'cross season in fine fashion late Wednesday evening with an emphatic solo victory at CrossVegas. The world champion dominated his rivals in Las Vegas, Nevada, taking off from the last of his competition about halfway through the hour-long race and soloing in for the win.

Defending CrossVegas champion Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) was second at 27 seconds followed by Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox Racing) in third at 39 seconds.

Nys and two-time CrossVegas winner Ryan Trebon (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) moved to an early lead, but Trebon could not match Nys's power on the leg-sapping grass circuit at the Desert Breeze Soccer Complex. Trebon would eventually finish fourth at 59 seconds.

"I immediately felt very strong," Nys told sporza.be. "It was not so hot, but very dry."

Nys noted that the race could not be compared to those in Europe, "but this says something about my condition. I am very happy that I can go home with a victory."

This was Nys's first appearance at CrossVegas and his second race in the United States following his world championship victory in early February at Louisville, Kentucky's Eva Bandman Park venue.

Full Results
1Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:57:32
2Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha-Focus0:00:27
3Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing0:00:39
4Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com0:00:59
5Wout Van Aert (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:01:31
6Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:01:32
7Tim Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com0:01:33
8Adam Craig (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team0:01:34
9Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh-Clement0:01:45
10Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:01:51
11James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh-Clement0:01:53
12Yannick Eckmann (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized0:02:09
13Joshua Johnson (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team0:02:10
14Bradley White (USA) Moms In Tow Cyclocross0:02:12
15Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar0:02:17
16Jonathan Page (USA) Fuji-Spy-Competitive Cyclist0:02:23
17Daniel Summerhill (USA) K-Edge/Felt Bicycles0:02:42
18Benjamin Sonntag (Ger) Team Clif Bar0:02:43
19Allen Krughoff (USA) Raleigh-Clement0:02:44
20Robin Eckmann (USA) California Giant Cycling Team0:02:46
21Cameron Dodge (USA) Team Skyline-Scott Bikes
22Carl Decker (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team0:02:48
23Tobin Ortenblad (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized0:03:16
24Todd Wells (USA) Specialized0:03:43
25Aaron Schooler (Can) Team H&R Block0:03:54
26Cody Kaiser (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized0:03:57
27Matt Shriver (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective0:03:58
28Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis CX0:04:23
29Adam Myerson (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis0:04:24
30Jake Wells (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team0:04:25
31Yoshitaka Hama (Jpn) Snel Cyclocross Team0:04:42
32Jacob Sitler (USA) SEAVS-Haymarket p/b Van Dessel0:04:43
33Tim Allen (USA) Feedback Sports - Foundry Cycles
34Thomas Turner (USA)0:04:45
35Jared Nieters (USA) SEAVS-Haymarket p/b Van Dessel0:05:10
36Rotem Ishay (Isr) Boo Bikes0:05:16
37Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:05:20
38Jeff Kluck (USA) Queen City Cycling0:05:24
39Lewis Gaffney (USA) American Classic Pro CX Team0:05:33
40Adam St. Germain (USA) ENGVT-Specialized0:05:49
41Mike Garrigan (Can) Van Dessel0:06:01
42Taylor Carrington (USA) Feedback Sports0:06:04
43Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro CX Team0:06:12
44Kevin Noiles (Can) Bicycle Bluebook-HRS-Rock Lobster0:06:17
45Derek Zandstra (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing0:06:35
46Christian Helmig (Lux) Trisport Echternach Presented By Elbow0:08:27
47Jeremy Durrin (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies-3laps
48Stephen Ettinger (USA) BMC Mountainbike Racing
49Isaac Neff (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
50Tyler Coplea (USA) Harmony Systems-Trek
51Tim Van Nuffel (Bel) DCM Ciclingteam
52Chris Jackson (USA) Castex Racing p/b Felt
53Keith Hillier (USA) Team Rambuski Law
54Maksym Shepitko (Ukr) Hudson Cyclocross
55Luis Alberto Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis CX
56Scott Chapin (USA) Bicycle Blue Book-HRS-Rock Lobster-4laps
57Skyler Trujillo (USA) Boo Bikes
58Cory Greenberg (USA) 10 Speed Coffee-Pedalersfork
59Sherwood Plant (Can) Musette Caffe
60Mike Sarnecki (Can) Kokanee Redbike
61Chad Tieman (USA) Summit City Specialized
62Ben Bertiger (USA) Stage 17-Cylance-5laps
63Ken Hanson (USA) Focus Bicycles
64Rich Weis (USA) Trek Factory Racing-6laps
DNFShawn Milne (USA) Keough Cyclocross
DNFWeston Schempf (USA) SEAVS-Haymarket p/b Van Dessel
DNFManuel Yves Eckert (Ger) Audi Cycling Team
DNSZach McDonald (USA) Rapha-Focus
DNSRyan Dewald (USA) Team Skyline
DNSBraden Kappius (USA) Team Clif Bar
DNSJustin Hines (Can) Framework Racing Team

Latest on Cyclingnews