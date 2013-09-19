Image 1 of 36 Katerina Nash (Luna) beat Lea Davison (Specialized) and Catharine Pendrel (Luna) at CrossVegas 2013. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 2 of 36 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) leading teammate Georgia Gould over the barriers on lap two (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 36 Lea Davison (Specialized) putting in a second place performance (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 4 of 36 Young rising star Mag Rochette (Cyclocrossworld.com) running herself into the top ten (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 5 of 36 Lyne Bessette (Cyclocrossworld.com) running with her bike on lap three (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 6 of 36 Mical Dyck (NoTubes Elite CX) running the barriers on lap two (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 7 of 36 Nina Baum (NoTubes Elite Women’s MTB Team) running the barriers (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 8 of 36 Judy Woodruff (Crankbrothers Racing Club) running on the final lap (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 9 of 36 Amy Dombroski (Telenet-Fidea) running to a 15th place finish on the final lap (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 10 of 36 Amanda Carey (NoTubes Elite Women’s MTB Team) attempting to recover from the crash at the start (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 11 of 36 Nicole Duke (Marin/Spy) on the run (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 12 of 36 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) riding her final half lap before claiming victory (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 13 of 36 Gabby Durrin (Rapha Focus) leading the main chase group on the final lap (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 14 of 36 Chloe Woodruff (Crankbrothers Racing Club) putting in a sixth place effort (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 15 of 36 Kelli Emmett (Giant Bicycles) is always blazing fast at CrossVegas (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 16 of 36 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) wins her third Cross Vegas race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 17 of 36 Kelli Emmett (Team Giant) takes fifth place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 18 of 36 Lea Davison (Specialized) showing off her mountain biking World Cup form (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 19 of 36 Gabby Durrin (Raleigh Clement) riding to a 7th place finish (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 20 of 36 Chloe Woodruff (Crankbrothers Race Club) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 21 of 36 Newly married Gabby Durrin (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 22 of 36 Nicole Duke (Marin/Spy) in her new kit (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 23 of 36 Amy Dombroski (Telenet-Fidea) on the front row at CrossVegas (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 24 of 36 Meredith Miller (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 25 of 36 Laura Van Gilder (Van Dessel Factory Team) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 26 of 36 Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) got a huge jump on the field (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 27 of 36 A crash within the first 50 meters delayed the two NoTubes riders (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 28 of 36 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) put on an impressive show of speed tonight (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 29 of 36 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) is cheered on by the massive CrossVegas crowd (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 30 of 36 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) wins CrossVegas for the third time (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 31 of 36 Luna Pro Team (L to R): Catharine Pendrel, Georgia Gould, and Katerina Nash (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 32 of 36 There was a strong women's field at CrossVegas. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 33 of 36 Meredith Miller (Giant-Specialized) holds on through a turn. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 34 of 36 Alli Stacher (Specialized-Lululemon) in action at CrossVegas. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 35 of 36 Katerina Nash (Luna) solos to victory. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 36 of 36 Katerina Nash (Luna) wins CrossVegas. (Image credit: Jon Devich)

Katerina Nash (Luna) won CrossVegas in emphatic fashion Wednesday evening for her third victory in four years at the Desert Breeze Soccer Complex.

Nash soloed clear of the field shortly after the midpoint of the 40-minutes race, while Lea Davison (Specialized) repeated her 2012 runner-up result by pipping Nash's teammate Catharine Pendrel (Luna) for second place at 18 seconds.

"I didn't really attack," said Nash. "I somehow got a gap. I just wanted to keep the pace really high. I wanted the front group to get smaller. The pace was not super high. Meredith [Miller] was really active and was helping out but no one else was interested in helping.

"I missed racing CrossVegas last year because I was injured," added Nash. "I was standing here drinking a beer. I thought that this was kind of fun, but racing is a lot better. It feels great to be back."

Once Nash broke the elastic the gap between her and the Davison/Pendrel chase group grew steadily from five to 20 seconds while Meredith Miller (Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized) followed in the battle for fourth with Gabby Day (Rapha-Focus), Kelli Emmett (Giant Bicycles) and Chloe Woodruff (Crankbrothers Race Club).

"Katerina was inching away from me and I was trying to claw my way back," said Davison. "At first it was seven seconds and I thought I was still in there. Then it went to 10 and 20 seconds and I was then thinking 'okay, we are now racing for second'.

"I never gave up because you never know what's going to happen. She was simply the stronger rider tonight. Hat's off to Katerina. It was very cool today because it was three mountain bikers battling."

In the last lap finale Davison sprinted in ahead of Pendrel for second to notch her second runner-up finish in as many years while Miller took the four-rider sprint for fourth at 36 seconds.