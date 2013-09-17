Trending

CrossVegas past winners

Men's and women's champions from 2007 to 2012

Elite men
2012Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha-Focus
2011Lars van der Haar (Ned) Rabobank-Giant
2010Francis Mourey (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
2009James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld.com
2008Ryan Trebon (USA) Kona
2007Ryan Trebon (USA) Kona-Your Key Mortgage Team

Elite women
2012Sanne van Paassen (Ned) Rabobank Giant Off - Road Team
2011Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
2010Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
2009Katherine Compton (USA) Planet Bike
2008Katerine Compton (USA) Spike Shooter
2007Lyne Bessette (Can) Team Cyclocrossworld.com

Latest on Cyclingnews