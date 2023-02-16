Critérium du Dauphiné past winners
Champions 1947-2022
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2022
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|2021
|Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|2020
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|2019
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|2018
|Gerraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|2017
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|2016
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|2015
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|2014
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin–Sharp
|2013
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|2012
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|2011
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|2010
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|2009
|Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Caisse d'Epargne
|2008
|Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Caisse d'Epargne
|2007
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) AG2R Prévoyance
|2006
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Gerolsteiner
|2005
|Iñigo Landaluze (Esp) Euskaltel–Euskadi
|2004
|Iban Mayo (Esp) Euskaltel–Euskadi
|2003
|Result Void
|2002
|Result Void
|2001
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Festina
|2000
|Tyler Hamilton (USA) U.S. Postal Service
|1999
|Alexander Vinokourov (KAZ) Casino–Ag2r Prévoyance
|1998
|Armand De Las Cuevas (Fra) Banesto
|1997
|Udo Bölts (Ger) Team Telekom
|1996
|Miguel Indurain (Esp) Banesto
|1995
|Miguel Indurain (Esp) Banesto
|1994
|Laurent Dufaux (Sui) ONCE
|1993
|Laurent Dufaux (Sui) ONCE
|1992
|Charly Mottet (Fra) RMO
|1991
|Luis Herrera (Col) Postobon
|1990
|Robert Millar (GBr) Z
|1989
|Charly Mottet (Fra) RMO
|1988
|Luis Herrera (Col) Café de Colombia
|1987
|Charly Mottet (Fra) Systeme U-Gitane
|1986
|Urs Zimmermann (Sui) Carrera–Inoxpran
|1985
|Phil Anderson (Aus) Panasonic
|1984
|Martin Ramirez (Col) Systeme U
|1983
|Greg LeMond[Note 1] (USA) Renault-Elf-Gitane
|1982
|Michel Laurent (Fra) Peugeot-Esso-Michelin
|1981
|Bernard Hinault (Fra) Renault-Elf-Gitane
|1980
|Johan van der Velde (Ned) TI-Raleigh
|1979
|Bernard Hinault (Fra) Renault-Elf-Gitane
|1978
|Michel Pollentier (Bel)
|1977
|Bernard Hinault (Fra) Gitane-Campagnolo
|1976
|Bernard Thévenet (Fra) Peugeot-BP-Michelin
|1975
|Bernard Thévenet (Fra) Peugeot BP Michelin
|1974
|Alain Santy (Fra)
|1973
|Luis Ocaña (Esp)
|1972
|Luis Ocaña (Esp)
|1971
|Eddy Merckx (Bel) Molteni
|1970
|Luis Ocaña (Esp)
|1969
|Raymond Poulidor (Fra)
|1966
|Raymond Poulidor (Fra)
|1965
|Jacques Anquetil (Fra)
|1964
|Valentin Uriona (Esp)
|1963
|Jacques Anquetil (Fra)
|1962
|Raymond Mastrotto (Fra)
|1961
|Brian Robinson (GBr)
|1960
|Jean Dotto (Fra)
|1959
|Henry Anglade (Fra)
|1958
|Louis Rostollan (Fra)
|1957
|Marcel Rohrbach (Fra)
|1956
|Alex Close (Bel)
|1955
|Louison Bobet (Fra)
|1954
|Nello Lauredi (Fra)
|1953
|Lucien Teisseire (Fra)
|1952
|Jean Dotto (Fra)
|1951
|Nello Lauredi (Fra)
|1950
|Nello Lauredi (Fra)
|1949
|Lucien Lazarides (Fra)
|1948
|Édouard Fachleitner (Fra)
|1947
|Edouard Klabinski (Pol)
|1947
|Edouard Klabinski (Pol)
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Cyclingnews Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
NBC Sports, Peacock retain Tour de France broadcast rights in US through 2029 - North American roundupGavin Mannion joins Tanner Putt to lead US national road team, Athens Twilight tapped for American Crit Cup, Valley of the Sun opens early US road season
-
Tour of Flanders start returns to Bruges in 2023Koppenberg again features on women's route as finales remain unchanged
-
Magnus Cort snatches Volta ao Algarve stage 2 uphill sprintVan Wilder celebrates early but is beaten at the line
-
Elisa Balsamo blasts to stage 1 victory at Setmana ValencianaItalian replicates opening win from a year ago, this time outsprinting Henttala and Labecki