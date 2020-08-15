Egan Bernal abandons Critérium du Dauphiné

Egan Bernal will not start stage 4 of the Criterium du Dauphine.

The 2019 Tour de France champion was seventh on GC after three stages, 31 seconds behind race leader and expected Tour de France rival Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma).

Bernal had consistently lost seconds to Roglic on the summit finishes on stages 2 and 3 but was the strongest at Team Ineos, with both Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas distanced on the final climbs.

Leaving the race with two stages remaining raises questions over whether the Colombian will be able to complete Tour de France recon rides with his team over the coming weeks and his eventual form for the most important Grand Tour of the 2020 season.

"He doesn't start today," teammate Geraint Thomas confirmed at the start of stage 4.



"He's got a bit of a bad back and the best thing for him is to just take it easy. It's such a short turn around to the Tour that it's important he gets it 100 per cent right and be good then. I don't think it's a major issue, it's just better to be on the side of caution. He's had two races before this as well, so he's got the racing that he needs. It's just about making sure that everything is 100 per cent there and that there are no issues."

More to follow…