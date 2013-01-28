Trending

Mantecón and Bigham win stage 2 in Lanzarote

Technical trails challenge racers on second day

Image 1 of 10

Sergio Mantecon leads Simon Stiebjahn

Sergio Mantecon leads Simon Stiebjahn
(Image credit: Club La Santa)
Image 2 of 10

The leaders all strung out

The leaders all strung out
(Image credit: Club La Santa)
Image 3 of 10

Sergio Mantecon in the lead bunch during stage 2

Sergio Mantecon in the lead bunch during stage 2
(Image credit: Club La Santa)
Image 4 of 10

Juan Pedro Trujillo

Juan Pedro Trujillo
(Image credit: Club La Santa)
Image 5 of 10

Francisco Perez

Francisco Perez
(Image credit: Club La Santa)
Image 6 of 10

Carlos Coloma

Carlos Coloma
(Image credit: Club La Santa)
Image 7 of 10

David Voll

David Voll
(Image credit: Club La Santa)
Image 8 of 10

David Voll

David Voll
(Image credit: Club La Santa)
Image 9 of 10

Francisco Jose Garcia Alonso and another rider during stage 2

Francisco Jose Garcia Alonso and another rider during stage 2
(Image credit: Club La Santa)
Image 10 of 10

Valentin Huerta Garcia leads a group of three

Valentin Huerta Garcia leads a group of three
(Image credit: Club La Santa)

Sergio Mantecón and Sally Bigham won the 60km stage 2 of the Club La Santa Four-Day MTB Race in Lanzarote on Sunday.

Bigham, who won the women's race and defended her overall lead, arrived at the finish more than 25 minutes ahead of Sandra Santanyes.  Mar Franco Peñuela was third.

After the race, Santanyes said of the course, "More technical trails and singletrack characterised the stage today, taking riders through Timanfaya National Park. It was like a ride on the moon: gnarly black lava rocks, stretching as far as the eye can see, flicked across the trail in unpredictable ways and loose terrain. It was sometimes sandy, other times deep gravel and was hard to find grip."

"Early parts of the course were open gravel roads, allowing riders to find their rhythm and settle down before the more tricky sections ahead. Many of the rocky, twisty trails are on narrow, elevated walls around farmers' fields. The consequences of a mistake are high - literally. Falling from one of the walls into the rocky field below isn't pretty, as one rider in front of me found out."

Sergio Mantecon made it two for two with his victory in the men's race.  Simon Stiebjahn and Tiago Ferreira were second and third.  The three men are also in the same places in the GC.

Tomorrow's stage 3 is a 20km uphill time trial, climbing 600m. It starts from the beach in Famara and follows a doubletrack leading up the cliff to a church overlooking the coastline.

Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa)2:16:53
2Simon Stiebjahn (Ger)0:00:02
3Tiago Ferreira (Por)0:00:03
4Karl Platt (Ger)0:00:06
5Christian Kreuchler (Ger)0:00:17
6Juan Pedro Trujillo Hernandez (Spa)0:00:18
7Jesus Del Nero Montes (Spa)0:01:06
8Ismael Ventura Sanchez (Spa)
9Pedro Romero Ocampo (Spa)0:04:46
10Alejandro Diaz De La Peña Lopez (Spa)
11Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa)0:04:47
12Michael Schuchardt (Ger)0:06:25
13James Ouchterlony (GBr)0:07:27
14Israel Nuñez Baticón (Spa)0:09:18
15Patxi Cia Apetzteguia (Spa)
16Calle Friberg (Swe)0:09:59
17Joan Pons Palacios (Spa)0:11:01
18Jacob Reyes Mesa (Spa)
19Javier Ramos Dominguez (Spa)
20Wolfgang Mayer (Ger)0:12:15
21Enrique Curbelo Gopar (Spa)0:12:17
22Umbert Almenara Verges (Spa)0:12:21
23Francisco Jose Perez Cruz (Spa)0:12:25
24Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa)0:12:41
25Gerard Alvarez Ortega (Spa)0:16:52
26Simon Mollá Juan Jose (Spa)0:16:53
27Oliver Medina Moreno (Spa)0:16:54
28David Puig Pujol (Spa)0:16:55
29Juan Carlos Delgado Vera (Spa)0:16:57
30Antonio Yeray Ramos Ramos (Spa)0:16:58
31Manuel De Leon Hernandez (Spa)0:17:01
32David Voll (Ger)0:18:05
33Anthony White (GBr)0:18:09
34Fabián Molina Delgado (Spa)0:18:10
35Kasper Nielsen (Den)0:20:21

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sally Bigham (GBr)2:33:51
2Sandra Santanyes (Spa)0:25:38
3Mar Franco Peñuela (Spa)0:34:42
4Lucia Funes Mendez (Spa)0:40:03
5Judith Sanchez Sanchez (Spa)0:49:43
6Maria Del Cristo Lugo Alonso (Spa)1:03:57
7Tove Andersen (Den)1:10:13
8Raquel Plans R Mejia (Spa)1:49:12
DNSMuriel Bouhet (Fra)

Men general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa)3:38:42
2Simon Stiebjahn (Ger)0:00:18
3Tiago Ferreira (Por)0:00:28
4Juan Pedro Trujillo Hernandez (Spa)0:00:47
5Christian Kreuchler (Ger)0:00:55
6Jesus Del Nero Montes (Spa)0:01:31
7Ismael Ventura Sanchez (Spa)0:01:48
8Karl Platt (Ger)0:02:41
9Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa)0:05:12
10Pedro Romero Ocampo (Spa)0:05:16
11Alejandro Diaz De La Peña Lopez (Spa)0:07:22
12James Ouchterlony (GBr)0:08:27
13Calle Friberg (Swe)0:12:33
14Patxi Cia Apetzteguia (Spa)0:12:55
15Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa)0:15:16
16Joan Pons Palacios (Spa)0:16:51
17Jacob Reyes Mesa (Spa)
18Javier Ramos Dominguez (Spa)
19Michael Schuchardt (Ger)0:16:59
20Francisco Jose Perez Cruz (Spa)0:19:10
21Umbert Almenara Verges (Spa)0:19:36
22Israel Nuñez Baticón (Spa)0:21:50
23Wolfgang Mayer (Ger)0:22:26
24Enrique Curbelo Gopar (Spa)0:23:29
25Manuel De Leon Hernandez (Spa)0:26:00
26Gerard Alvarez Ortega (Spa)0:26:24
27Oliver Medina Moreno (Spa)0:26:28
28Antonio Yeray Ramos Ramos (Spa)0:26:30
29Fabián Molina Delgado (Spa)0:26:43
30Simon Mollá Juan Jose (Spa)0:26:54
31David Voll (Ger)0:27:43
32David Puig Pujol (Spa)0:29:28
33Juan Carlos Delgado Vera (Spa)0:29:30
34Kris De Nef (Bel)0:29:54
35Ruben Calvo Gomez (Spa)0:29:58
36Atle Hansen (Swe)0:30:15
37Bruno Acosta Guerra (Spa)0:30:37
38Anthony White (GBr)0:30:38
39Ruben Leon Blazquez (Spa)0:31:14
40Albert Rovira Cenar (Spa)
41Jim Thijs (Bel)0:32:53
42Xavier Cuadrado Serrano (Spa)0:35:02
43Steve Ferguson (GBr)0:35:23
44Thomas Nyvang Hansen (Den)0:36:09
45Gerardo Ojeda Ponce (Spa)0:36:24
46Kasper Nielsen (Den)0:36:26
47Adriano Cordovés Dorta (Spa)0:36:40
48Néstor Rodríguez Díaz (Spa)0:37:35
49Ricardo Rodriguez De La Sierra Trugillo (Spa)0:38:10
50Danny Flies (Bel)0:39:51
51Melcior Ubeda Larralde (Spa)0:40:42
52Jose Angel Lemes Clavijo (Spa)0:41:25
53Rudo Pinckaers (Ned)0:42:07
54Derek Waight (GBr)0:44:10
55Thomas Atkinson (GBr)0:44:18
56Niall Frost (GBr)0:44:32
57Thomas Goossens (Spa)0:44:46
58Marti Anglas Tarrats (Spa)0:46:16
59Marco Almeida (Por)0:46:17
60Laurent Gouverneur (Bel)0:46:38
61Daniel Hausmann (Spa)0:46:41
62Victor De Leon Tejera (Spa)0:46:53
63Ezequiel Gonzalez Gonzalez (Spa)0:47:02
64Benoit Sépult (Bel)0:47:54
65Daniel Casanova Exposito (Spa)0:52:39
66Santiago Fernandez Facorro (Spa)0:55:49
67Paul Mccarter (Irl)0:56:58
68Jose Luis Camacho Tejera (Spa)1:02:28
69Jacobo Fernández Morales (Spa)1:06:27
70Fernando Chissotti (Ita)1:07:18
71Jorge Espinel Cejas (Spa)1:07:21
72Juan Carlos Benasco Guillén (Spa)1:07:29
73Javier Santiago Nuñez Díez (Spa)1:08:44
74André Van T'hof (Ned)1:09:40
75Elwin Van Groningen (Ned)
76Juan Francisco Betancort Robayna (Spa)1:10:42
77Kjell Friberg (Swe)1:13:58
78Markus Kuttenkeuler (Ger)1:14:06
79Mark Ellwood (GBr)1:15:55
80Javier Guillen Romero (Spa)1:17:52
81Marco Doorn (Ned)
82Marcelo Javier Ramirez Perez (Uru)1:17:59
83Edmundo Esplugas Ramos (Spa)1:19:51
84Jaime Alexis González Cabrera (Spa)1:21:01
85David Picañol Villascusa (Spa)1:21:28
86Clive Caldwell (Irl)1:22:50
87Darragh Mccarter (Irl)1:23:54
88Vicente Mario Caballero Santana (Spa)1:24:16
89Daniel Kafunek (Den)1:25:20
90Wim Wolfert (Ned)1:25:21
91Samuel Cabrera Ramirez (Spa)1:26:26
92Jose Luis Martinez Fernandez (Spa)1:26:28
93Antonio José Gutiérrez Vasco (Spa)
94Roberto Perez Socas (Spa)1:27:06
95Jes Steen (Den)1:28:53
96Marcos Hernández Guillén (Spa)1:29:22
97Domenec Playa Figuls (Spa)1:33:35
98Juan Carlos Luis Ravelo (Spa)1:33:45
99Rene Vis (Ned)1:33:50
100Roberto Carlos Duarte Luzardo (Spa)1:36:44
101Laurent Carlier (Bel)1:39:21
102Alejandro Abadía Fuster (Spa)1:40:07
103Francisco Jose Garcia Alonso (Spa)1:41:12
104Jonathan Mariscal De La Casa (Spa)1:42:23
105Geir Ole Reiakvam (Nor)1:44:46
106Valentin Huerta Garcia (Spa)1:46:56
107Russell Findlay (GBr)1:48:24
108Robert Baxter (GBr)1:49:20
109Jose Vicente Diaz Corujo (Spa)1:55:48
110Rafael Rodriguez Rodriguez (Spa)2:01:06
111Carles Mitja Sarvise (Spa)2:01:14
112Jean Marie Colla (Bel)2:03:25
113Alejandro Gonzalez Hernandez (Spa)2:51:59
114Paul Cook (GBr)3:13:19

Women general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sally Bigham (GBr)4:04:41
2Sandra Santanyes (Spa)0:40:12
3Mar Franco Peñuela (Spa)0:55:38
4Lucia Funes Mendez (Spa)1:07:47
5Judith Sanchez Sanchez (Spa)1:22:29
6Maria Del Cristo Lugo Alonso (Spa)1:39:00
7Tove Andersen (Den)1:53:57

