Sergio Mantecón and Sally Bigham won the 60km stage 2 of the Club La Santa Four-Day MTB Race in Lanzarote on Sunday.

Bigham, who won the women's race and defended her overall lead, arrived at the finish more than 25 minutes ahead of Sandra Santanyes. Mar Franco Peñuela was third.

After the race, Santanyes said of the course, "More technical trails and singletrack characterised the stage today, taking riders through Timanfaya National Park. It was like a ride on the moon: gnarly black lava rocks, stretching as far as the eye can see, flicked across the trail in unpredictable ways and loose terrain. It was sometimes sandy, other times deep gravel and was hard to find grip."

"Early parts of the course were open gravel roads, allowing riders to find their rhythm and settle down before the more tricky sections ahead. Many of the rocky, twisty trails are on narrow, elevated walls around farmers' fields. The consequences of a mistake are high - literally. Falling from one of the walls into the rocky field below isn't pretty, as one rider in front of me found out."

Sergio Mantecon made it two for two with his victory in the men's race. Simon Stiebjahn and Tiago Ferreira were second and third. The three men are also in the same places in the GC.

Tomorrow's stage 3 is a 20km uphill time trial, climbing 600m. It starts from the beach in Famara and follows a doubletrack leading up the cliff to a church overlooking the coastline.

Results

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) 2:16:53 2 Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) 0:00:02 3 Tiago Ferreira (Por) 0:00:03 4 Karl Platt (Ger) 0:00:06 5 Christian Kreuchler (Ger) 0:00:17 6 Juan Pedro Trujillo Hernandez (Spa) 0:00:18 7 Jesus Del Nero Montes (Spa) 0:01:06 8 Ismael Ventura Sanchez (Spa) 9 Pedro Romero Ocampo (Spa) 0:04:46 10 Alejandro Diaz De La Peña Lopez (Spa) 11 Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) 0:04:47 12 Michael Schuchardt (Ger) 0:06:25 13 James Ouchterlony (GBr) 0:07:27 14 Israel Nuñez Baticón (Spa) 0:09:18 15 Patxi Cia Apetzteguia (Spa) 16 Calle Friberg (Swe) 0:09:59 17 Joan Pons Palacios (Spa) 0:11:01 18 Jacob Reyes Mesa (Spa) 19 Javier Ramos Dominguez (Spa) 20 Wolfgang Mayer (Ger) 0:12:15 21 Enrique Curbelo Gopar (Spa) 0:12:17 22 Umbert Almenara Verges (Spa) 0:12:21 23 Francisco Jose Perez Cruz (Spa) 0:12:25 24 Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) 0:12:41 25 Gerard Alvarez Ortega (Spa) 0:16:52 26 Simon Mollá Juan Jose (Spa) 0:16:53 27 Oliver Medina Moreno (Spa) 0:16:54 28 David Puig Pujol (Spa) 0:16:55 29 Juan Carlos Delgado Vera (Spa) 0:16:57 30 Antonio Yeray Ramos Ramos (Spa) 0:16:58 31 Manuel De Leon Hernandez (Spa) 0:17:01 32 David Voll (Ger) 0:18:05 33 Anthony White (GBr) 0:18:09 34 Fabián Molina Delgado (Spa) 0:18:10 35 Kasper Nielsen (Den) 0:20:21

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sally Bigham (GBr) 2:33:51 2 Sandra Santanyes (Spa) 0:25:38 3 Mar Franco Peñuela (Spa) 0:34:42 4 Lucia Funes Mendez (Spa) 0:40:03 5 Judith Sanchez Sanchez (Spa) 0:49:43 6 Maria Del Cristo Lugo Alonso (Spa) 1:03:57 7 Tove Andersen (Den) 1:10:13 8 Raquel Plans R Mejia (Spa) 1:49:12 DNS Muriel Bouhet (Fra)

Men general classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) 3:38:42 2 Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) 0:00:18 3 Tiago Ferreira (Por) 0:00:28 4 Juan Pedro Trujillo Hernandez (Spa) 0:00:47 5 Christian Kreuchler (Ger) 0:00:55 6 Jesus Del Nero Montes (Spa) 0:01:31 7 Ismael Ventura Sanchez (Spa) 0:01:48 8 Karl Platt (Ger) 0:02:41 9 Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) 0:05:12 10 Pedro Romero Ocampo (Spa) 0:05:16 11 Alejandro Diaz De La Peña Lopez (Spa) 0:07:22 12 James Ouchterlony (GBr) 0:08:27 13 Calle Friberg (Swe) 0:12:33 14 Patxi Cia Apetzteguia (Spa) 0:12:55 15 Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) 0:15:16 16 Joan Pons Palacios (Spa) 0:16:51 17 Jacob Reyes Mesa (Spa) 18 Javier Ramos Dominguez (Spa) 19 Michael Schuchardt (Ger) 0:16:59 20 Francisco Jose Perez Cruz (Spa) 0:19:10 21 Umbert Almenara Verges (Spa) 0:19:36 22 Israel Nuñez Baticón (Spa) 0:21:50 23 Wolfgang Mayer (Ger) 0:22:26 24 Enrique Curbelo Gopar (Spa) 0:23:29 25 Manuel De Leon Hernandez (Spa) 0:26:00 26 Gerard Alvarez Ortega (Spa) 0:26:24 27 Oliver Medina Moreno (Spa) 0:26:28 28 Antonio Yeray Ramos Ramos (Spa) 0:26:30 29 Fabián Molina Delgado (Spa) 0:26:43 30 Simon Mollá Juan Jose (Spa) 0:26:54 31 David Voll (Ger) 0:27:43 32 David Puig Pujol (Spa) 0:29:28 33 Juan Carlos Delgado Vera (Spa) 0:29:30 34 Kris De Nef (Bel) 0:29:54 35 Ruben Calvo Gomez (Spa) 0:29:58 36 Atle Hansen (Swe) 0:30:15 37 Bruno Acosta Guerra (Spa) 0:30:37 38 Anthony White (GBr) 0:30:38 39 Ruben Leon Blazquez (Spa) 0:31:14 40 Albert Rovira Cenar (Spa) 41 Jim Thijs (Bel) 0:32:53 42 Xavier Cuadrado Serrano (Spa) 0:35:02 43 Steve Ferguson (GBr) 0:35:23 44 Thomas Nyvang Hansen (Den) 0:36:09 45 Gerardo Ojeda Ponce (Spa) 0:36:24 46 Kasper Nielsen (Den) 0:36:26 47 Adriano Cordovés Dorta (Spa) 0:36:40 48 Néstor Rodríguez Díaz (Spa) 0:37:35 49 Ricardo Rodriguez De La Sierra Trugillo (Spa) 0:38:10 50 Danny Flies (Bel) 0:39:51 51 Melcior Ubeda Larralde (Spa) 0:40:42 52 Jose Angel Lemes Clavijo (Spa) 0:41:25 53 Rudo Pinckaers (Ned) 0:42:07 54 Derek Waight (GBr) 0:44:10 55 Thomas Atkinson (GBr) 0:44:18 56 Niall Frost (GBr) 0:44:32 57 Thomas Goossens (Spa) 0:44:46 58 Marti Anglas Tarrats (Spa) 0:46:16 59 Marco Almeida (Por) 0:46:17 60 Laurent Gouverneur (Bel) 0:46:38 61 Daniel Hausmann (Spa) 0:46:41 62 Victor De Leon Tejera (Spa) 0:46:53 63 Ezequiel Gonzalez Gonzalez (Spa) 0:47:02 64 Benoit Sépult (Bel) 0:47:54 65 Daniel Casanova Exposito (Spa) 0:52:39 66 Santiago Fernandez Facorro (Spa) 0:55:49 67 Paul Mccarter (Irl) 0:56:58 68 Jose Luis Camacho Tejera (Spa) 1:02:28 69 Jacobo Fernández Morales (Spa) 1:06:27 70 Fernando Chissotti (Ita) 1:07:18 71 Jorge Espinel Cejas (Spa) 1:07:21 72 Juan Carlos Benasco Guillén (Spa) 1:07:29 73 Javier Santiago Nuñez Díez (Spa) 1:08:44 74 André Van T'hof (Ned) 1:09:40 75 Elwin Van Groningen (Ned) 76 Juan Francisco Betancort Robayna (Spa) 1:10:42 77 Kjell Friberg (Swe) 1:13:58 78 Markus Kuttenkeuler (Ger) 1:14:06 79 Mark Ellwood (GBr) 1:15:55 80 Javier Guillen Romero (Spa) 1:17:52 81 Marco Doorn (Ned) 82 Marcelo Javier Ramirez Perez (Uru) 1:17:59 83 Edmundo Esplugas Ramos (Spa) 1:19:51 84 Jaime Alexis González Cabrera (Spa) 1:21:01 85 David Picañol Villascusa (Spa) 1:21:28 86 Clive Caldwell (Irl) 1:22:50 87 Darragh Mccarter (Irl) 1:23:54 88 Vicente Mario Caballero Santana (Spa) 1:24:16 89 Daniel Kafunek (Den) 1:25:20 90 Wim Wolfert (Ned) 1:25:21 91 Samuel Cabrera Ramirez (Spa) 1:26:26 92 Jose Luis Martinez Fernandez (Spa) 1:26:28 93 Antonio José Gutiérrez Vasco (Spa) 94 Roberto Perez Socas (Spa) 1:27:06 95 Jes Steen (Den) 1:28:53 96 Marcos Hernández Guillén (Spa) 1:29:22 97 Domenec Playa Figuls (Spa) 1:33:35 98 Juan Carlos Luis Ravelo (Spa) 1:33:45 99 Rene Vis (Ned) 1:33:50 100 Roberto Carlos Duarte Luzardo (Spa) 1:36:44 101 Laurent Carlier (Bel) 1:39:21 102 Alejandro Abadía Fuster (Spa) 1:40:07 103 Francisco Jose Garcia Alonso (Spa) 1:41:12 104 Jonathan Mariscal De La Casa (Spa) 1:42:23 105 Geir Ole Reiakvam (Nor) 1:44:46 106 Valentin Huerta Garcia (Spa) 1:46:56 107 Russell Findlay (GBr) 1:48:24 108 Robert Baxter (GBr) 1:49:20 109 Jose Vicente Diaz Corujo (Spa) 1:55:48 110 Rafael Rodriguez Rodriguez (Spa) 2:01:06 111 Carles Mitja Sarvise (Spa) 2:01:14 112 Jean Marie Colla (Bel) 2:03:25 113 Alejandro Gonzalez Hernandez (Spa) 2:51:59 114 Paul Cook (GBr) 3:13:19