Mantecon wins opening stage in Lanzarote

Bigham kicks off race with women's stage victory

Image 1 of 7

Sergio Mantecón got his 2013 season off to a start with a victory

Sergio Mantecón got his 2013 season off to a start with a victory
(Image credit: Club La Santa)
Image 2 of 7

Tiago Ferreira and Juan Pedro Trujillo Hernandez

Tiago Ferreira and Juan Pedro Trujillo Hernandez
(Image credit: Club La Santa)
Image 3 of 7

Christian Kreuchler and Francisco Perez Sanchez

Christian Kreuchler and Francisco Perez Sanchez
(Image credit: Club La Santa)
Image 4 of 7

Sergio Mantecón sets the pace at the front of the lead group

Sergio Mantecón sets the pace at the front of the lead group
(Image credit: Club La Santa)
Image 5 of 7

Sergio Mantecón in the lead

Sergio Mantecón in the lead
(Image credit: Club La Santa)
Image 6 of 7

Francisco Perez Sanchez

Francisco Perez Sanchez
(Image credit: Club La Santa)
Image 7 of 7

Sergio Mantecón after winning stage 1 in Lanzarote

Sergio Mantecón after winning stage 1 in Lanzarote
(Image credit: Club La Santa)

Pre-race favourite Spanish Sergio Mantecón (Wild Wolf Trek Pro Racing) took his first victory of 2013 in the 38km stage 1 of the Club La Santa Four-Day race. He finished the relatively flat stage in 1:21:47. Sally Bigham won the women's stage.

It was a strategic race, with all the favorites at the front except for Germans Stefan Sahm and Karl Platt from Team Bulls. They finished up 1:27 after Mantecon.

Mantecón set the pace of the lead group which also included his teammates Carlos Coloma and Juan Pedro Trujillo and Simon Stiebjahn, Tiago Ferreira, Jesus del Nero, Pedro Romero and Ismael Ventura.

At 5km from the finish, Mantecón managed to escape the others and rode to a solo victory, with a 15-second advantage over runner-up Stiebjahn and 30 seconds over del Nero. Ferreira came in fourth and Coloma was fifth.

"I felt better than I expected, almost too good at this point of the season," said Mantecón. "It's the first victory of the year, the best outcome that could happen. This victory is dedicated to Iñaki Lejarreta, Burry Stander and all other anonymous cyclists who have lost their lives on the road!"

Coloma said he felt good and was pleased with the team's work. "I am also very happy because I have had a sore knee and it seems fine now."

Women

Sally Bigham seemed to have no trouble racing to victory among the women.

On her blog, she wrote, "This is my third year taking part in the race, and I'm hoping that the saying 'third time lucky' will accurately describe my experience over the next few days - I'm yet to win the overall race!"

"The course was a little longer than last year due to protected birds choosing to lay their eggs on the original course. The additional kilometres were on more technical terrain and longer race times reflected these changes."

Bigham took a cautious start, not wanting to crash in the enthusiastic scramble of the start. "It meant that I had a little work to do once we hit the first off-road section, but this was fine because it's good training. There was a fair bit of wind so staying in a group was pretty helpful. I seemed to be alone more often than I was in a group - sometimes you need a little luck to get a good group - but again, I didn't mind because working into the wind, I told myself, was great power training."

Bigham compared the trails ot those of the Cape Epic, which she is targeting in March.

Stage 2

Stage 2 will cover 60km through a volcanic landscape in the Natural Park of Timanfaya.

Full Results for stage 1 and General classification after stage 1

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa)1:21:49
2Simon Stiebjahn (Ger)0:00:16
3Jesus Del Nero Montes (Spa)0:00:25
4Tiago Ferreira (Por)0:00:26
5Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa)
6Juan Pedro Trujillo Hernandez (Spa)0:00:29
7Pedro Romero Ocampo (Spa)0:00:30
8Christian Kreuchler (Ger)0:00:38
9Ismael Ventura Sanchez (Spa)0:00:42
10James Ouchterlony (GBr)0:01:00
11Karl Platt (Ger)0:02:35
12Calle Friberg (Swe)
13Stefan Sahm (Ger)
14Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa)0:02:36
15Alejandro Diaz De La Peña Lopez (Spa)
16Patxi Cia Apetzteguia (Spa)0:03:38
17Ruben Calvo Gomez (Spa)0:04:37
18Joan Pons Palacios (Spa)0:05:50
19Jacob Reyes Mesa (Spa)
20Javier Ramos Dominguez (Spa)
21Francisco Jose Perez Cruz (Spa)0:06:46
22Umbert Almenara Verges (Spa)0:07:16
23Martin Knape (Ger)0:07:20
24Fabián Molina Delgado (Spa)0:08:33
25Oliver Vonhausen (Ger)
26Atle Hansen (Swe)0:08:34
27Manuel De Leon Hernandez (Spa)0:09:00
28Kris De Nef (Bel)0:09:32
29Gerard Alvarez Ortega (Spa)
30Gerardo Ojeda Ponce (Spa)
31Antonio Yeray Ramos Ramos (Spa)
32Oliver Medina Moreno (Spa)0:09:34
33David Voll (Ger)0:09:39
34Simon Mollá Juan Jose (Spa)0:10:01
35Wolfgang Mayer (Ger)0:10:12
36Bruno Acosta Guerra (Spa)
37Michael Schuchardt (Ger)0:10:35
38Ruben Leon Blazquez (Spa)0:10:40
39Albert Rovira Cenar (Spa)
40Enrique Curbelo Gopar (Spa)0:11:13
41Jim Thijs (Bel)0:11:14
42Anthony White (GBr)0:12:29
43Israel Nuñez Baticón (Spa)0:12:33
44David Puig Pujol (Spa)
45Juan Carlos Delgado Vera (Spa)
46Adriano Cordovés Dorta (Spa)0:12:34
47Xavier Cuadrado Serrano (Spa)0:12:35
48Danny Flies (Bel)0:12:55
49Marco Almeida (Por)0:12:59
50Steve Ferguson (GBr)0:13:24
51Christian Bank (Ger)0:14:31
52Thomas Nyvang Hansen (Den)0:14:32
53Néstor Rodríguez Díaz (Spa)0:14:59
54Laurent Gouverneur (Bel)
55Ezequiel Gonzalez Gonzalez (Spa)0:15:00
56Marti Anglas Tarrats (Spa)0:15:06
57Ricardo Rodriguez De La Sierra Trugillo (Spa)0:15:42
58Joan Cabrera Esplugas (Spa)0:15:57
59Kasper Nielsen (Den)0:16:05
60Moises Esteban Heras (Spa)
61Rudo Pinckaers (Ned)0:16:09
62Santiago Fernandez Facorro (Spa)0:16:12
63Jose Angel Lemes Clavijo (Spa)0:16:13
64Melcior Ubeda Larralde (Spa)0:16:30
65Lauritz Jakobsen (Den)0:17:16
66Derek Waight (GBr)
67Thomas Goossens (Spa)0:17:19
68Paul Mccarter (Irl)0:17:20
69Thomas Atkinson (GBr)0:17:23
70Niall Frost (GBr)0:18:32
71Victor De Leon Tejera (Spa)
72Daniel Casanova Exposito (Spa)0:19:50
73Benoit Sépult (Bel)0:20:34
74Daniel Hausmann (Spa)0:20:45
75Juan Carlos Benasco Guillén (Spa)0:21:28
76André Van T'hof (Ned)0:21:44
77Elwin Van Groningen (Ned)
78Jacobo Fernández Morales (Spa)0:21:52
79Fernando Chissotti (Ita)0:22:26
80Yorelby Camacho (Spa)0:22:29
81Jorge Espinel Cejas (Spa)0:22:32
82Jose Luis Camacho Tejera (Spa)
83Kjell Friberg (Swe)
84Silverio Rodríguez Moreno (Spa)0:23:05
85Darragh Mccarter (Irl)0:23:58
86Javier Santiago Nuñez Díez (Spa)0:24:32
87Edmundo Esplugas Ramos (Spa)
88Juan Francisco Betancort Robayna (Spa)0:24:40
89Marcelo Javier Ramirez Perez (Uru)0:27:09
90Markus Kuttenkeuler (Ger)0:27:25
91Samuel Cabrera Ramirez (Spa)0:28:18
92Jose Luis Agra Torres (Spa)0:29:05
93Javier Guillen Romero (Spa)0:29:10
94Antonio José Gutiérrez Vasco (Spa)0:29:41
95Jose Luis Martinez Fernandez (Spa)
96David Picañol Villascusa (Spa)0:29:50
97Marco Doorn (Ned)0:29:56
98Mark Ellwood (GBr)0:30:11
99Domenec Playa Figuls (Spa)0:30:12
100Jaime Alexis González Cabrera (Spa)0:30:13
101Vicente Mario Caballero Santana (Spa)0:30:54
102Clive Caldwell (Irl)0:31:01
103Juan Carlos Luis Ravelo (Spa)0:31:13
104Daniel Kafunek (Den)0:32:25
105Laurent Carlier (Bel)0:33:06
106Jes Steen (Den)0:33:10
107Marcos Hernández Guillén (Spa)0:33:12
108Alejandro Abadía Fuster (Spa)0:33:28
109Francisco Jose Garcia Alonso (Spa)0:33:59
110Roberto Perez Socas (Spa)
111Yave Socas Alonso (Spa)0:34:59
112Wim Wolfert (Ned)0:35:39
113Rene Vis (Ned)0:35:50
114Marcos Arufe Oviedo (Spa)
115Roberto Carlos Duarte Luzardo (Spa)0:36:17
116Jose Vicente Diaz Corujo (Spa)0:36:21
117Svein Inge Johnsen (Nor)0:36:33
118Russell Findlay (GBr)0:36:38
119Valentin Huerta Garcia (Spa)0:38:02
120Jonathan Mariscal De La Casa (Spa)0:38:36
121Geir Ole Reiakvam (Nor)0:39:57
122Rafael Rodriguez Rodriguez (Spa)0:41:40
123Jean Marie Colla (Bel)0:42:30
124Josue Socas Alonso (Spa)0:44:45
125Robert Baxter (GBr)0:44:50
126Francisco Diego Fernandez Hernandez (Spa)0:46:54
127Carles Mitja Sarvise (Spa)0:47:09
128Juan Ramos Rosales (Spa)0:47:27
129Alejandro Gonzalez Hernandez (Spa)0:49:04
130Nello Piazza (Spa)0:50:05
131Andres Manuel Cabrera Cabrera (Spa)1:00:30
132Antonio Javier Rodriguez Suarez (Spa)
133Placido Cabrera Medina (Spa)1:00:35
134Marcelino Gonzalez Elvida (Spa)1:02:31
135Paul Cook (GBr)1:11:03
136Luis Gonzalezhernandez (Spa)1:12:14
DNFMartin Hancock (GBr)
DNSFrancisco Nicolás Armas Moreno (Spa)
DNSFrancisco Javier Barrios Perez (Spa)
DNSJose Bartolome (Spa)
DNSSam Bolssens (Bel)
DNSCarlos Cabrera (Spa)
DNSHugo Cantineau (Bel)
DNSJesus Emilio Castro Pèrez (Spa)
DNSHerman Coertze (Zim)
DNSMarco Fernandes (Por)
DNSAlberto Flores Molina (Spa)
DNSMoises Garcia Hernandez (Spa)
DNSFrancisco Javier Godoy Fernandez (Spa)
DNSClaudio Gonzalez Bertocchi (Spa)
DNSVicente Gonzalez Fuentes (Spa)
DNSJavier Gonzalez Lopez (Spa)
DNSUlises Hernández Martín (Spa)
DNSMüller Horst (Ger)
DNSMark Korkman (Zim)
DNSIgnacio Lorenzo García (Spa)
DNSJorge Marrero Ibáñez (Spa)
DNSJuan Mesa Perez (Spa)
DNSBrahim Mohamed Mizian (Spa)
DNSAitor Navarro Hita (Spa)
DNSEduardo Placeres Reyes (Spa)
DNSAlfredo Portella Salord (Spa)
DNSJose Dario Sanchez Leon (Spa)
DNSSøren Starup (Den)
DNSDaniel Taboada Margalejo (Spa)
DNSJuan Valenciano Placeres (Spa)
DNSStefan Van Dierendonck (Zim)
DNSBenno Weber (Ger)

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sally Bigham (GBr)1:30:50
2Sandra Santanyes (Spa)0:14:34
3Mar Franco Peñuela (Spa)0:20:56
4Lucia Funes Mendez (Spa)0:27:45
5Judith Sanchez Sanchez (Spa)0:32:46
6Maria Del Cristo Lugo Alonso (Spa)0:35:03
7Tove Andersen (Den)0:43:44
8Valerie Heeren (Bel)0:59:10
9Jessica Gonzalez Hernandez (Spa)1:28:01
10Judit Sanchez Rodriguez (Spa)1:50:43
DNSMuriel Bouhet (Fra)

