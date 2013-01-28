Mantecon wins opening stage in Lanzarote
Bigham kicks off race with women's stage victory
Stage 1: -
Pre-race favourite Spanish Sergio Mantecón (Wild Wolf Trek Pro Racing) took his first victory of 2013 in the 38km stage 1 of the Club La Santa Four-Day race. He finished the relatively flat stage in 1:21:47. Sally Bigham won the women's stage.
It was a strategic race, with all the favorites at the front except for Germans Stefan Sahm and Karl Platt from Team Bulls. They finished up 1:27 after Mantecon.
Mantecón set the pace of the lead group which also included his teammates Carlos Coloma and Juan Pedro Trujillo and Simon Stiebjahn, Tiago Ferreira, Jesus del Nero, Pedro Romero and Ismael Ventura.
At 5km from the finish, Mantecón managed to escape the others and rode to a solo victory, with a 15-second advantage over runner-up Stiebjahn and 30 seconds over del Nero. Ferreira came in fourth and Coloma was fifth.
"I felt better than I expected, almost too good at this point of the season," said Mantecón. "It's the first victory of the year, the best outcome that could happen. This victory is dedicated to Iñaki Lejarreta, Burry Stander and all other anonymous cyclists who have lost their lives on the road!"
Coloma said he felt good and was pleased with the team's work. "I am also very happy because I have had a sore knee and it seems fine now."
Women
Sally Bigham seemed to have no trouble racing to victory among the women.
On her blog, she wrote, "This is my third year taking part in the race, and I'm hoping that the saying 'third time lucky' will accurately describe my experience over the next few days - I'm yet to win the overall race!"
"The course was a little longer than last year due to protected birds choosing to lay their eggs on the original course. The additional kilometres were on more technical terrain and longer race times reflected these changes."
Bigham took a cautious start, not wanting to crash in the enthusiastic scramble of the start. "It meant that I had a little work to do once we hit the first off-road section, but this was fine because it's good training. There was a fair bit of wind so staying in a group was pretty helpful. I seemed to be alone more often than I was in a group - sometimes you need a little luck to get a good group - but again, I didn't mind because working into the wind, I told myself, was great power training."
Bigham compared the trails ot those of the Cape Epic, which she is targeting in March.
Stage 2
Stage 2 will cover 60km through a volcanic landscape in the Natural Park of Timanfaya.
Full Results for stage 1 and General classification after stage 1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa)
|1:21:49
|2
|Simon Stiebjahn (Ger)
|0:00:16
|3
|Jesus Del Nero Montes (Spa)
|0:00:25
|4
|Tiago Ferreira (Por)
|0:00:26
|5
|Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa)
|6
|Juan Pedro Trujillo Hernandez (Spa)
|0:00:29
|7
|Pedro Romero Ocampo (Spa)
|0:00:30
|8
|Christian Kreuchler (Ger)
|0:00:38
|9
|Ismael Ventura Sanchez (Spa)
|0:00:42
|10
|James Ouchterlony (GBr)
|0:01:00
|11
|Karl Platt (Ger)
|0:02:35
|12
|Calle Friberg (Swe)
|13
|Stefan Sahm (Ger)
|14
|Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa)
|0:02:36
|15
|Alejandro Diaz De La Peña Lopez (Spa)
|16
|Patxi Cia Apetzteguia (Spa)
|0:03:38
|17
|Ruben Calvo Gomez (Spa)
|0:04:37
|18
|Joan Pons Palacios (Spa)
|0:05:50
|19
|Jacob Reyes Mesa (Spa)
|20
|Javier Ramos Dominguez (Spa)
|21
|Francisco Jose Perez Cruz (Spa)
|0:06:46
|22
|Umbert Almenara Verges (Spa)
|0:07:16
|23
|Martin Knape (Ger)
|0:07:20
|24
|Fabián Molina Delgado (Spa)
|0:08:33
|25
|Oliver Vonhausen (Ger)
|26
|Atle Hansen (Swe)
|0:08:34
|27
|Manuel De Leon Hernandez (Spa)
|0:09:00
|28
|Kris De Nef (Bel)
|0:09:32
|29
|Gerard Alvarez Ortega (Spa)
|30
|Gerardo Ojeda Ponce (Spa)
|31
|Antonio Yeray Ramos Ramos (Spa)
|32
|Oliver Medina Moreno (Spa)
|0:09:34
|33
|David Voll (Ger)
|0:09:39
|34
|Simon Mollá Juan Jose (Spa)
|0:10:01
|35
|Wolfgang Mayer (Ger)
|0:10:12
|36
|Bruno Acosta Guerra (Spa)
|37
|Michael Schuchardt (Ger)
|0:10:35
|38
|Ruben Leon Blazquez (Spa)
|0:10:40
|39
|Albert Rovira Cenar (Spa)
|40
|Enrique Curbelo Gopar (Spa)
|0:11:13
|41
|Jim Thijs (Bel)
|0:11:14
|42
|Anthony White (GBr)
|0:12:29
|43
|Israel Nuñez Baticón (Spa)
|0:12:33
|44
|David Puig Pujol (Spa)
|45
|Juan Carlos Delgado Vera (Spa)
|46
|Adriano Cordovés Dorta (Spa)
|0:12:34
|47
|Xavier Cuadrado Serrano (Spa)
|0:12:35
|48
|Danny Flies (Bel)
|0:12:55
|49
|Marco Almeida (Por)
|0:12:59
|50
|Steve Ferguson (GBr)
|0:13:24
|51
|Christian Bank (Ger)
|0:14:31
|52
|Thomas Nyvang Hansen (Den)
|0:14:32
|53
|Néstor Rodríguez Díaz (Spa)
|0:14:59
|54
|Laurent Gouverneur (Bel)
|55
|Ezequiel Gonzalez Gonzalez (Spa)
|0:15:00
|56
|Marti Anglas Tarrats (Spa)
|0:15:06
|57
|Ricardo Rodriguez De La Sierra Trugillo (Spa)
|0:15:42
|58
|Joan Cabrera Esplugas (Spa)
|0:15:57
|59
|Kasper Nielsen (Den)
|0:16:05
|60
|Moises Esteban Heras (Spa)
|61
|Rudo Pinckaers (Ned)
|0:16:09
|62
|Santiago Fernandez Facorro (Spa)
|0:16:12
|63
|Jose Angel Lemes Clavijo (Spa)
|0:16:13
|64
|Melcior Ubeda Larralde (Spa)
|0:16:30
|65
|Lauritz Jakobsen (Den)
|0:17:16
|66
|Derek Waight (GBr)
|67
|Thomas Goossens (Spa)
|0:17:19
|68
|Paul Mccarter (Irl)
|0:17:20
|69
|Thomas Atkinson (GBr)
|0:17:23
|70
|Niall Frost (GBr)
|0:18:32
|71
|Victor De Leon Tejera (Spa)
|72
|Daniel Casanova Exposito (Spa)
|0:19:50
|73
|Benoit Sépult (Bel)
|0:20:34
|74
|Daniel Hausmann (Spa)
|0:20:45
|75
|Juan Carlos Benasco Guillén (Spa)
|0:21:28
|76
|André Van T'hof (Ned)
|0:21:44
|77
|Elwin Van Groningen (Ned)
|78
|Jacobo Fernández Morales (Spa)
|0:21:52
|79
|Fernando Chissotti (Ita)
|0:22:26
|80
|Yorelby Camacho (Spa)
|0:22:29
|81
|Jorge Espinel Cejas (Spa)
|0:22:32
|82
|Jose Luis Camacho Tejera (Spa)
|83
|Kjell Friberg (Swe)
|84
|Silverio Rodríguez Moreno (Spa)
|0:23:05
|85
|Darragh Mccarter (Irl)
|0:23:58
|86
|Javier Santiago Nuñez Díez (Spa)
|0:24:32
|87
|Edmundo Esplugas Ramos (Spa)
|88
|Juan Francisco Betancort Robayna (Spa)
|0:24:40
|89
|Marcelo Javier Ramirez Perez (Uru)
|0:27:09
|90
|Markus Kuttenkeuler (Ger)
|0:27:25
|91
|Samuel Cabrera Ramirez (Spa)
|0:28:18
|92
|Jose Luis Agra Torres (Spa)
|0:29:05
|93
|Javier Guillen Romero (Spa)
|0:29:10
|94
|Antonio José Gutiérrez Vasco (Spa)
|0:29:41
|95
|Jose Luis Martinez Fernandez (Spa)
|96
|David Picañol Villascusa (Spa)
|0:29:50
|97
|Marco Doorn (Ned)
|0:29:56
|98
|Mark Ellwood (GBr)
|0:30:11
|99
|Domenec Playa Figuls (Spa)
|0:30:12
|100
|Jaime Alexis González Cabrera (Spa)
|0:30:13
|101
|Vicente Mario Caballero Santana (Spa)
|0:30:54
|102
|Clive Caldwell (Irl)
|0:31:01
|103
|Juan Carlos Luis Ravelo (Spa)
|0:31:13
|104
|Daniel Kafunek (Den)
|0:32:25
|105
|Laurent Carlier (Bel)
|0:33:06
|106
|Jes Steen (Den)
|0:33:10
|107
|Marcos Hernández Guillén (Spa)
|0:33:12
|108
|Alejandro Abadía Fuster (Spa)
|0:33:28
|109
|Francisco Jose Garcia Alonso (Spa)
|0:33:59
|110
|Roberto Perez Socas (Spa)
|111
|Yave Socas Alonso (Spa)
|0:34:59
|112
|Wim Wolfert (Ned)
|0:35:39
|113
|Rene Vis (Ned)
|0:35:50
|114
|Marcos Arufe Oviedo (Spa)
|115
|Roberto Carlos Duarte Luzardo (Spa)
|0:36:17
|116
|Jose Vicente Diaz Corujo (Spa)
|0:36:21
|117
|Svein Inge Johnsen (Nor)
|0:36:33
|118
|Russell Findlay (GBr)
|0:36:38
|119
|Valentin Huerta Garcia (Spa)
|0:38:02
|120
|Jonathan Mariscal De La Casa (Spa)
|0:38:36
|121
|Geir Ole Reiakvam (Nor)
|0:39:57
|122
|Rafael Rodriguez Rodriguez (Spa)
|0:41:40
|123
|Jean Marie Colla (Bel)
|0:42:30
|124
|Josue Socas Alonso (Spa)
|0:44:45
|125
|Robert Baxter (GBr)
|0:44:50
|126
|Francisco Diego Fernandez Hernandez (Spa)
|0:46:54
|127
|Carles Mitja Sarvise (Spa)
|0:47:09
|128
|Juan Ramos Rosales (Spa)
|0:47:27
|129
|Alejandro Gonzalez Hernandez (Spa)
|0:49:04
|130
|Nello Piazza (Spa)
|0:50:05
|131
|Andres Manuel Cabrera Cabrera (Spa)
|1:00:30
|132
|Antonio Javier Rodriguez Suarez (Spa)
|133
|Placido Cabrera Medina (Spa)
|1:00:35
|134
|Marcelino Gonzalez Elvida (Spa)
|1:02:31
|135
|Paul Cook (GBr)
|1:11:03
|136
|Luis Gonzalezhernandez (Spa)
|1:12:14
|DNF
|Martin Hancock (GBr)
|DNS
|Francisco Nicolás Armas Moreno (Spa)
|DNS
|Francisco Javier Barrios Perez (Spa)
|DNS
|Jose Bartolome (Spa)
|DNS
|Sam Bolssens (Bel)
|DNS
|Carlos Cabrera (Spa)
|DNS
|Hugo Cantineau (Bel)
|DNS
|Jesus Emilio Castro Pèrez (Spa)
|DNS
|Herman Coertze (Zim)
|DNS
|Marco Fernandes (Por)
|DNS
|Alberto Flores Molina (Spa)
|DNS
|Moises Garcia Hernandez (Spa)
|DNS
|Francisco Javier Godoy Fernandez (Spa)
|DNS
|Claudio Gonzalez Bertocchi (Spa)
|DNS
|Vicente Gonzalez Fuentes (Spa)
|DNS
|Javier Gonzalez Lopez (Spa)
|DNS
|Ulises Hernández Martín (Spa)
|DNS
|Müller Horst (Ger)
|DNS
|Mark Korkman (Zim)
|DNS
|Ignacio Lorenzo García (Spa)
|DNS
|Jorge Marrero Ibáñez (Spa)
|DNS
|Juan Mesa Perez (Spa)
|DNS
|Brahim Mohamed Mizian (Spa)
|DNS
|Aitor Navarro Hita (Spa)
|DNS
|Eduardo Placeres Reyes (Spa)
|DNS
|Alfredo Portella Salord (Spa)
|DNS
|Jose Dario Sanchez Leon (Spa)
|DNS
|Søren Starup (Den)
|DNS
|Daniel Taboada Margalejo (Spa)
|DNS
|Juan Valenciano Placeres (Spa)
|DNS
|Stefan Van Dierendonck (Zim)
|DNS
|Benno Weber (Ger)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sally Bigham (GBr)
|1:30:50
|2
|Sandra Santanyes (Spa)
|0:14:34
|3
|Mar Franco Peñuela (Spa)
|0:20:56
|4
|Lucia Funes Mendez (Spa)
|0:27:45
|5
|Judith Sanchez Sanchez (Spa)
|0:32:46
|6
|Maria Del Cristo Lugo Alonso (Spa)
|0:35:03
|7
|Tove Andersen (Den)
|0:43:44
|8
|Valerie Heeren (Bel)
|0:59:10
|9
|Jessica Gonzalez Hernandez (Spa)
|1:28:01
|10
|Judit Sanchez Rodriguez (Spa)
|1:50:43
|DNS
|Muriel Bouhet (Fra)
