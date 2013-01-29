Image 1 of 7 Women's winner Sally Bigham (Image credit: Club La Santa) Image 2 of 7 The leaders in the final day of racing on Lanzarote (Image credit: Club La Santa) Image 3 of 7 Overall winner Sergio Mantecon chases after a flat tire early on the final stage (Image credit: Club La Santa) Image 4 of 7 A rider on the final day (Image credit: Club La Santa) Image 5 of 7 Some of the favorites mark each other (Image credit: Club La Santa) Image 6 of 7 The leaders pass a windmill en route (Image credit: Club La Santa) Image 7 of 7 Simon Stiebjahn wins stage 4 (Image credit: Club La Santa)

Simon Stiebjahn and Sally Bigham won the final stage of the Club La Santa Four-Day MTB Race on Tuesday while Bigham and Sergio Mantecon, who was the runner-up on the final stage, captured the overall titles.

Having won the first three stages, Mantecon was the favorite for the final 80km stage, too, but he started with a puncture, and Tiago Ferreira and Simon Stiebjahn initially rode off the front and left him behind.

As the stage passed through the village of Soo, Ferreira and Stiebjahn led. They were followed by Carlos Coloma, Juan Pedro Trujillo, Jesus Del Nero, Pedro Romero and Christian Kreuchler. But soon, Mantecón caught up to the leaders.

Then Kreuchler attacked, and only three managed to stay with him: Mantecón, Ferreira and Stiebjahn.

Stiebjahn took a turn attacking on the uphill and as he could not see anyone behind, he kept going in the lead for many kilometers, completely on his own.

Later, Stiebjahn was caught by Kreuchler and Mantecón and the three stayed together for the finale. In the final sprint, Stiebjahn beat his rivals, with Mantecón in second and Kreuchler in third.

Ferreira was fourth and Coloma was fifth on the day.

Among the women, Bigham had nothing to fear. She spent most of the day alone as she decided not to try to follow the men and not to take any risks since she had a huge lead after the first three stages. She described her day as a long and hard journey, but promised to come back again for another edition of the race.

Full Results

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) 3:07:59 2 Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) 0:00:04 3 Christian Kreuchler (Ger) 0:00:19 4 Tiago Ferreira (Por) 0:02:51 5 Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) 0:03:43 6 Juan Pedro Trujillo Hernandez (Spa) 0:03:45 7 Pedro Romero Ocampo (Spa) 0:03:50 8 Jesus Del Nero Montes (Spa) 0:03:51 9 Alejandro Diaz De La Peña Lopez (Spa) 0:03:52 10 Patxi Cia Apetzteguia (Spa) 0:06:01 11 Ismael Ventura Sanchez (Spa) 0:08:10 12 Ruben Calvo Gomez (Spa) 0:13:37 13 James Ouchterlony (GBr) 0:13:51 14 Wolfgang Mayer (Ger) 0:16:29 15 Joan Pons Palacios (Spa) 0:17:43 16 Gerard Alvarez Ortega (Spa) 0:19:15 17 Umbert Almenara Verges (Spa) 0:19:31 18 Francisco Jose Perez Cruz (Spa) 0:22:08 19 Enrique Curbelo Gopar (Spa) 20 Fabián Molina Delgado (Spa) 0:22:39 21 Michael Schuchardt (Ger) 0:25:01 22 Antonio Yeray Ramos Ramos (Spa) 0:25:02 23 Simon Mollá Juan Jose (Spa) 0:25:35 24 Jacob Reyes Mesa (Spa) 0:25:55 25 Manuel De Leon Hernandez (Spa) 26 Israel Nuñez Baticón (Spa) 0:26:20 27 Ruben Leon Blazquez (Spa) 0:29:12 28 David Voll (Ger) 0:29:46 29 Xavier Cuadrado Serrano (Spa) 0:30:03 30 Gerardo Ojeda Ponce (Spa) 0:31:00 31 Kris De Nef (Bel) 0:33:50 32 David Puig Pujol (Spa) 0:35:09 33 Jim Thijs (Bel) 0:37:02 34 Néstor Rodríguez Díaz (Spa) 0:37:31 35 Melcior Ubeda Larralde (Spa) 0:37:37 36 Anthony White (GBr) 0:38:38 37 Steve Ferguson (GBr) 0:38:56 38 Ezequiel Gonzalez Gonzalez (Spa) 0:39:01 39 Atle Hansen (Swe) 0:39:57 40 Ricardo Rodriguez De La Sierra Trugillo (Spa) 0:40:01 41 Oliver Medina Moreno (Spa) 0:40:18 42 Thomas Nyvang Hansen (Den) 0:40:26 43 Derek Waight (GBr) 0:42:31 44 Albert Rovira Cenar (Spa) 0:42:34 45 Rudo Pinckaers (Ned) 0:42:48 46 Kasper Nielsen (Den) 0:43:53 47 Victor De Leon Tejera (Spa) 0:44:30 48 Laurent Gouverneur (Bel) 0:46:06 49 Benoit Sépult (Bel) 50 Marco Almeida (Por) 0:48:25 51 Marti Anglas Tarrats (Spa) 0:51:08 52 Daniel Casanova Exposito (Spa) 0:52:51 53 Niall Frost (GBr) 0:55:19 54 Daniel Hausmann (Spa) 0:56:11 55 Thomas Atkinson (GBr) 0:58:04 56 Thomas Goossens (Spa) 1:07:52 57 Paul Mccarter (Irl) 1:08:46 58 Santiago Fernandez Facorro (Spa) 1:12:29 59 Juan Carlos Benasco Guillén (Spa) 1:12:44 60 Kjell Friberg (Swe) 1:17:37 61 Jaime Alexis González Cabrera (Spa) 1:27:56 62 Clive Caldwell (Irl) 1:29:14 63 David Picañol Villascusa (Spa) 1:32:18 64 Juan Francisco Betancort Robayna (Spa) 1:34:16 65 Juan Carlos Luis Ravelo (Spa) 1:44:09 66 Francisco Jose Garcia Alonso (Spa) 67 Antonio José Gutiérrez Vasco (Spa) 1:47:02 68 Jose Luis Martinez Fernandez (Spa) 69 Daniel Kafunek (Den) 1:54:29 70 Russell Findlay (GBr) 1:56:19 71 André Van T'hof (Ned) 2:01:41 72 Elwin Van Groningen (Ned) 73 Marco Doorn (Ned) 74 Wim Wolfert (Ned) 75 Rene Vis (Ned) 76 Valentin Huerta Garcia (Spa) 2:02:41 77 Jes Steen (Den) 2:05:31 78 Robert Baxter (GBr) 2:05:49 79 Geir Ole Reiakvam (Nor) 2:05:50 80 Jean Marie Colla (Bel) 2:09:50 81 Carles Mitja Sarvise (Spa) 2:20:49 82 Darragh Mccarter (Irl) 2:49:38

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sally Bigham (GBr) 3:35:15 2 Sandra Santanyes (Spa) 0:48:30 3 Mar Franco Peñuela (Spa) 1:08:12 4 Lucia Funes Mendez (Spa) 1:18:08 5 Judith Sanchez Sanchez (Spa) 1:43:55 6 Maria Del Cristo Lugo Alonso (Spa) 1:50:02 7 Tove Andersen (Den) 2:15:46

Men final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) 7:37:49 2 Christian Kreuchler (Ger) 0:02:55 3 Tiago Ferreira (Por) 0:04:30 4 Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) 0:05:22 5 Jesus Del Nero Montes (Spa) 0:08:02 6 Juan Pedro Trujillo Hernandez (Spa) 0:09:44 7 Pedro Romero Ocampo (Spa) 0:13:54 8 Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) 0:14:06 9 Ismael Ventura Sanchez (Spa) 0:17:19 10 Alejandro Diaz De La Peña Lopez (Spa) 0:18:18 11 Patxi Cia Apetzteguia (Spa) 0:24:58 12 James Ouchterlony (GBr) 0:30:30 13 Joan Pons Palacios (Spa) 0:43:28 14 Wolfgang Mayer (Ger) 0:45:58 15 Michael Schuchardt (Ger) 0:48:08 16 Umbert Almenara Verges (Spa) 0:48:27 17 Jacob Reyes Mesa (Spa) 0:49:02 18 Francisco Jose Perez Cruz (Spa) 0:52:56 19 Ruben Calvo Gomez (Spa) 0:53:31 20 Gerard Alvarez Ortega (Spa) 0:56:00 21 Enrique Curbelo Gopar (Spa) 0:56:12 22 Fabián Molina Delgado (Spa) 0:57:37 23 Israel Nuñez Baticón (Spa) 0:58:48 24 Manuel De Leon Hernandez (Spa) 1:02:26 25 Antonio Yeray Ramos Ramos (Spa) 1:03:25 26 Simon Mollá Juan Jose (Spa) 1:05:59 27 David Voll (Ger) 1:10:55 28 Ruben Leon Blazquez (Spa) 1:15:35 29 David Puig Pujol (Spa) 1:17:29 30 Xavier Cuadrado Serrano (Spa) 1:18:33 31 Gerardo Ojeda Ponce (Spa) 1:19:40 32 Oliver Medina Moreno (Spa) 1:19:47 33 Jim Thijs (Bel) 1:22:03 34 Kris De Nef (Bel) 1:22:31 35 Albert Rovira Cenar (Spa) 1:25:51 36 Anthony White (GBr) 1:26:05 37 Steve Ferguson (GBr) 1:26:53 38 Atle Hansen (Swe) 1:26:55 39 Néstor Rodríguez Díaz (Spa) 1:30:39 40 Thomas Nyvang Hansen (Den) 1:31:00 41 Melcior Ubeda Larralde (Spa) 1:32:12 42 Kasper Nielsen (Den) 1:37:45 43 Rudo Pinckaers (Ned) 1:41:14 44 Ezequiel Gonzalez Gonzalez (Spa) 1:42:01 45 Ricardo Rodriguez De La Sierra Trugillo (Spa) 1:44:19 46 Derek Waight (GBr) 1:44:41 47 Marco Almeida (Por) 1:50:45 48 Laurent Gouverneur (Bel) 1:52:57 49 Benoit Sépult (Bel) 1:54:34 50 Marti Anglas Tarrats (Spa) 1:55:32 51 Niall Frost (GBr) 1:56:31 52 Daniel Hausmann (Spa) 2:02:08 53 Thomas Atkinson (GBr) 2:03:17 54 Daniel Casanova Exposito (Spa) 2:04:14 55 Victor De Leon Tejera (Spa) 2:10:48 56 Thomas Goossens (Spa) 2:14:42 57 Paul Mccarter (Irl) 2:27:40 58 Santiago Fernandez Facorro (Spa) 2:28:10 59 Juan Carlos Benasco Guillén (Spa) 2:45:13 60 Kjell Friberg (Swe) 3:01:48 61 Juan Francisco Betancort Robayna (Spa) 3:13:32 62 Jaime Alexis González Cabrera (Spa) 3:16:37 63 Clive Caldwell (Irl) 3:19:15 64 David Picañol Villascusa (Spa) 3:26:04 65 André Van T'hof (Ned) 3:33:27 66 Elwin Van Groningen (Ned) 3:38:07 67 Antonio José Gutiérrez Vasco (Spa) 3:43:20 68 Juan Carlos Luis Ravelo (Spa) 3:43:55 69 Jose Luis Martinez Fernandez (Spa) 3:49:33 70 Marco Doorn (Ned) 3:51:00 71 Daniel Kafunek (Den) 3:58:19 72 Francisco Jose Garcia Alonso (Spa) 3:59:51 73 Wim Wolfert (Ned) 4:05:27 74 Jes Steen (Den) 4:10:15 75 Rene Vis (Ned) 4:17:44 76 Russell Findlay (GBr) 4:19:17 77 Geir Ole Reiakvam (Nor) 4:27:18 78 Valentin Huerta Garcia (Spa) 4:27:28 79 Robert Baxter (GBr) 4:31:21 80 Darragh Mccarter (Irl) 4:37:52 81 Jean Marie Colla (Bel) 5:03:33 82 Carles Mitja Sarvise (Spa) 5:06:30