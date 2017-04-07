Calmejane takes overall win at Circuit de la Sarthe
Direct Energie's Coquard wins final stage
Stage 5: Abbaye De L'epau - Saint-Calais
Direct Energie kept the Circuit de la Sarthe-Pays de la Loire under control as Bryan Coquard fended off FDJ's Arthur Vichot in the intermediate and final sprints to help his team-mate Lilian Calmejane deliver his third stage race overall victory of the year after the Etoile de Bessèges and the Settimana Coppi & Bartali.
"Our goal was to keep Lilian's jersey," Coquard reacted on the finish line. "We were happy with the 11-man group that went away early but it was a very eventful race and it was all together again just before the intermediate sprints. In that case, it was planned that I'd go for it to prevent Vichot from taking three seconds bonus each time. He took two seconds twice though, so he was virtually three seconds down on GC.
"I told Lilian to not move away from my back wheel. I trusted [lead out man] Angelo [Tulik]. I took the last curve in first position and I looked back to see if Vichot was anywhere in the top 3. As he wasn't, it's a superb day for us. With three stage wins and GC, our Circuit de la Sarthe is a complete success, that’s what we wanted for Thomas Voeckler's last appearance here."
The Circuit de la Sarthe also came to an end in Saint-Calais forty years ago when Raymond Poulidor made his farewell in 1977. The captain of Direct Energie was honored by race organizers and local authorities for his tribute to a race he won in 2008.
Runner up Vichot was fuming after the finish.
"I went for the time bonuses because I didn't want to have anything to regret today," the French champion told Cyclingnews. "Yesterday I was very disappointed to have missed out on the lead. I was upset to been fooled by Direct Energie. But with a seven seconds deficit this morning, everything was possible still even though they [Direct Energie] had a big team here. I only had to finish third in the final sprint. In the last curve, I was fourth I think but someone from Marseille let a gap and it was game over for me. It's not the goal to get good placing, but only to win."
Calmejane continued his winning streak ahead of the Ardennes classics where he could become a man to watch. He's the only pro rider in the world to have won three stage races up to date this year.
"It's been complicated to defend the lead," the 24-year-old from Albi declared. "As I said yesterday, it was better to have seven seconds lead than nothing. We've handled the responsibilities pretty well. I watched Vichot closely in the final lap. I knew it'd be hard for him to make the top 3 considering the level and the motivation of all the sprinters here. Coq to win is the ice on the cake.
"My early part of the season is quite impressive," Calmejane added. "It's a big satisfaction. Last year, I made the top 15 of all my stage races. This year I won three of them plus the King of the Mountain competition at Paris-Nice. It means I have stepped up. It puts pressure on me for the coming years!"
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|4:33:31
|2
|Clement Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|4
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|5
|Justin Jules (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|6
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giacattoli
|7
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|8
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|10
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|11
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|12
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|13
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Manzana Postobon
|14
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|15
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|16
|Romain Gioux (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|17
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|18
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|20
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|21
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|22
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|23
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|24
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|25
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Movistar Team
|26
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|27
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
|28
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|29
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|30
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|32
|Juan Pablo Villegas Cardona (Col) Manzana Postobon
|33
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
|34
|Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon
|35
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|36
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|37
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|38
|Jorge Arcas Peña (Spa) Movistar Team
|39
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|40
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Movistar Team
|41
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|42
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|43
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|44
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|45
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|46
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|47
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|48
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giacattoli
|49
|Fernando Orjuela Gutierrez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|50
|Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon
|51
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giacattoli
|52
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|53
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:00:12
|54
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|55
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|56
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:31
|57
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|58
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:00:51
|59
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:55
|60
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:34
|61
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|62
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:38
|63
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:59
|64
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:02:33
|65
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|66
|Rayane Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:55
|67
|Dorian Godon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|68
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|69
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport
|70
|Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|71
|Jens Wallays (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|72
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:03:12
|73
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:04:04
|74
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|75
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:05:50
|76
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
|77
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Aqua Blue Sport
|78
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:10:03
|DNF
|Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|DNF
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giacattoli
|DNF
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Androni Giacattoli
|DNF
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giacattoli
|DNF
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|DNF
|Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|DNF
|Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|16:44:34
|2
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:03
|3
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:13
|4
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:24
|5
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:00:40
|6
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:44
|7
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
|0:00:45
|8
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:00:54
|9
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:57
|10
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:59
|11
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:01:01
|12
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:05
|13
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:09
|14
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:01:10
|15
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:01:19
|16
|Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon
|17
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:01:26
|18
|Justin Jules (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:01:54
|19
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:58
|20
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:02:41
|21
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giacattoli
|0:02:50
|22
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:54
|23
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:03:13
|24
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:03:33
|25
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:04:32
|26
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:04:33
|27
|Clement Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:36
|28
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:38
|29
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:04:41
|30
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:04:44
|31
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:04:45
|32
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:04:49
|33
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:05:01
|34
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:05:50
|35
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:07:18
|36
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:37
|37
|Jens Wallays (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:08:18
|38
|Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:09:09
|39
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:09:11
|40
|Fernando Orjuela Gutierrez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:09:32
|41
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:09:39
|42
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:09:40
|43
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:09:51
|44
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:09:53
|45
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:09:54
|46
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:10:47
|47
|Dorian Godon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:13:53
|48
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:14:05
|49
|Jorge Arcas Peña (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:14:24
|50
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Movistar Team
|0:14:30
|51
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:14:42
|52
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:14:45
|53
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:15:11
|54
|Juan Pablo Villegas Cardona (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:15:23
|55
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:15:33
|56
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:35
|57
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:15:41
|58
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:16:03
|59
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:16:07
|60
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:16:17
|61
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:16:41
|62
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:41
|63
|Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|0:18:00
|64
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:18:06
|65
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:18:22
|66
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:19:41
|67
|Romain Gioux (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:20:06
|68
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:20:26
|69
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:21:31
|70
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giacattoli
|0:21:37
|71
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:22:27
|72
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giacattoli
|0:26:12
|73
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|0:27:14
|74
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:27:34
|75
|Rayane Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:27:50
|76
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:29:28
|77
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:31:07
|78
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:34:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|64
|pts
|2
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|55
|3
|Justin Jules (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|51
|4
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|50
|5
|Clement Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|45
|6
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|34
|7
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|28
|8
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|25
|9
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|23
|10
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|47
|pts
|2
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|25
|3
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|4
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|14
|5
|Jorge Arcas Peña (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|6
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|10
|7
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|10
|8
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|9
|9
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|8
|10
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|8
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon
|16:45:53
|2
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giacattoli
|0:01:31
|3
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:42
|4
|Dorian Godon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:12:34
|5
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:13:26
|6
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:14:14
|7
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:22
|8
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:17:03
|9
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:21:08
|10
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|0:25:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|50:18:42
|2
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:29
|3
|WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:01:06
|4
|Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:01:21
|5
|Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:01:31
|6
|Manzana Postobon
|0:02:00
|7
|Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:02:12
|8
|Direct Energie
|0:03:03
|9
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:59
|10
|FDJ
|0:04:46
|11
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:05:10
|12
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:16:44
|13
|Aqua Blue Sport
|0:17:35
|14
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:21:36
|15
|Gazprom-RusVelo
|0:30:17
|16
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:42:38
