Direct Energie kept the Circuit de la Sarthe-Pays de la Loire under control as Bryan Coquard fended off FDJ's Arthur Vichot in the intermediate and final sprints to help his team-mate Lilian Calmejane deliver his third stage race overall victory of the year after the Etoile de Bessèges and the Settimana Coppi & Bartali.

"Our goal was to keep Lilian's jersey," Coquard reacted on the finish line. "We were happy with the 11-man group that went away early but it was a very eventful race and it was all together again just before the intermediate sprints. In that case, it was planned that I'd go for it to prevent Vichot from taking three seconds bonus each time. He took two seconds twice though, so he was virtually three seconds down on GC.

"I told Lilian to not move away from my back wheel. I trusted [lead out man] Angelo [Tulik]. I took the last curve in first position and I looked back to see if Vichot was anywhere in the top 3. As he wasn't, it's a superb day for us. With three stage wins and GC, our Circuit de la Sarthe is a complete success, that’s what we wanted for Thomas Voeckler's last appearance here."

The Circuit de la Sarthe also came to an end in Saint-Calais forty years ago when Raymond Poulidor made his farewell in 1977. The captain of Direct Energie was honored by race organizers and local authorities for his tribute to a race he won in 2008.

Runner up Vichot was fuming after the finish.

"I went for the time bonuses because I didn't want to have anything to regret today," the French champion told Cyclingnews. "Yesterday I was very disappointed to have missed out on the lead. I was upset to been fooled by Direct Energie. But with a seven seconds deficit this morning, everything was possible still even though they [Direct Energie] had a big team here. I only had to finish third in the final sprint. In the last curve, I was fourth I think but someone from Marseille let a gap and it was game over for me. It's not the goal to get good placing, but only to win."

Calmejane continued his winning streak ahead of the Ardennes classics where he could become a man to watch. He's the only pro rider in the world to have won three stage races up to date this year.

"It's been complicated to defend the lead," the 24-year-old from Albi declared. "As I said yesterday, it was better to have seven seconds lead than nothing. We've handled the responsibilities pretty well. I watched Vichot closely in the final lap. I knew it'd be hard for him to make the top 3 considering the level and the motivation of all the sprinters here. Coq to win is the ice on the cake.

"My early part of the season is quite impressive," Calmejane added. "It's a big satisfaction. Last year, I made the top 15 of all my stage races. This year I won three of them plus the King of the Mountain competition at Paris-Nice. It means I have stepped up. It puts pressure on me for the coming years!"

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 4:33:31 2 Clement Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 4 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 5 Justin Jules (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 6 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giacattoli 7 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 8 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 10 Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 11 Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 12 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 13 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Manzana Postobon 14 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 15 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 16 Romain Gioux (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 17 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 18 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale 19 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 20 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 21 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 22 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 23 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 24 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 25 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Movistar Team 26 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 27 Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon 28 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 29 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 30 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 31 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 32 Juan Pablo Villegas Cardona (Col) Manzana Postobon 33 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport 34 Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon 35 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 36 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 37 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 38 Jorge Arcas Peña (Spa) Movistar Team 39 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 40 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Movistar Team 41 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 42 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 43 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 44 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 45 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 46 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 47 Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 48 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giacattoli 49 Fernando Orjuela Gutierrez (Col) Manzana Postobon 50 Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon 51 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giacattoli 52 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 53 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:00:12 54 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 55 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 56 Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:00:31 57 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 58 Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:00:51 59 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 0:00:55 60 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:34 61 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 62 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:38 63 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:59 64 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:02:33 65 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 66 Rayane Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:55 67 Dorian Godon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 68 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 69 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport 70 Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ 71 Jens Wallays (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 72 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:03:12 73 Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:04:04 74 Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 75 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:05:50 76 Leigh Howard (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport 77 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Aqua Blue Sport 78 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:10:03 DNF Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ DNF Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ DNF Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Luca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giacattoli DNF Andrea Palini (Ita) Androni Giacattoli DNF Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giacattoli DNF Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo DNF Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo DNF Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk DNF Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk DNF Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk DNF Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise DNF Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert DNF Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert DNF Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect

Final General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 16:44:34 2 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:00:03 3 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:13 4 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:24 5 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 0:00:40 6 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:44 7 Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon 0:00:45 8 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:00:54 9 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:00:57 10 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:00:59 11 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:01:01 12 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:05 13 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:09 14 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport 0:01:10 15 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:01:19 16 Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon 17 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:01:26 18 Justin Jules (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:01:54 19 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:58 20 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:02:41 21 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giacattoli 0:02:50 22 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:54 23 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:03:13 24 Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:03:33 25 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:04:32 26 Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:04:33 27 Clement Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:36 28 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 0:04:38 29 Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 0:04:41 30 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:04:44 31 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:04:45 32 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 0:04:49 33 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:05:01 34 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:05:50 35 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:07:18 36 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:37 37 Jens Wallays (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:08:18 38 Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:09:09 39 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:09:11 40 Fernando Orjuela Gutierrez (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:09:32 41 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:09:39 42 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:09:40 43 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:09:51 44 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:09:53 45 Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:09:54 46 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:10:47 47 Dorian Godon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:13:53 48 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:14:05 49 Jorge Arcas Peña (Spa) Movistar Team 0:14:24 50 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Movistar Team 0:14:30 51 Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:14:42 52 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:14:45 53 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:15:11 54 Juan Pablo Villegas Cardona (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:15:23 55 Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:15:33 56 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:35 57 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:15:41 58 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:16:03 59 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:16:07 60 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:16:17 61 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:16:41 62 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:41 63 Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ 0:18:00 64 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport 0:18:06 65 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:18:22 66 Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:19:41 67 Romain Gioux (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:20:06 68 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Aqua Blue Sport 0:20:26 69 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:21:31 70 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giacattoli 0:21:37 71 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 0:22:27 72 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giacattoli 0:26:12 73 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 0:27:14 74 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 0:27:34 75 Rayane Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:27:50 76 Leigh Howard (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport 0:29:28 77 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:31:07 78 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Movistar Team 0:34:51

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 64 pts 2 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 55 3 Justin Jules (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 51 4 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 50 5 Clement Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 45 6 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 34 7 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 28 8 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 25 9 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 23 10 Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 20

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 47 pts 2 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 25 3 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 4 Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 14 5 Jorge Arcas Peña (Spa) Movistar Team 12 6 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 10 7 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 10 8 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 9 9 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 8 10 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 8

Best Young Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon 16:45:53 2 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giacattoli 0:01:31 3 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:03:42 4 Dorian Godon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:12:34 5 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:13:26 6 Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:14:14 7 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:22 8 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:17:03 9 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 0:21:08 10 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 0:25:55