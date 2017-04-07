Trending

Calmejane takes overall win at Circuit de la Sarthe

Direct Energie's Coquard wins final stage



Lilian Calmejane in yellow at Circuit de la Sarthe

Lilian Calmejane in yellow at Circuit de la Sarthe
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)


Bryan Coquard wins the final stage at Circuit de la Sarthe

Bryan Coquard wins the final stage at Circuit de la Sarthe
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)


Lilian Calmejane in the bunch during stage 4 at Circuit de la Sarthe

Lilian Calmejane in the bunch during stage 4 at Circuit de la Sarthe
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)


Wilmar Paredes, best young rider Circuit de la sarthe

Wilmar Paredes, best young rider Circuit de la sarthe
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)


Calmejane, Tulik, Ourselin and Coquard at Circuit de la Sarthe

Calmejane, Tulik, Ourselin and Coquard at Circuit de la Sarthe
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)


Thomas Voeckler (Direct Energie)

Thomas Voeckler (Direct Energie)
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)


Bryan Coquard (Direct Energie)

Bryan Coquard (Direct Energie)
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)

Direct Energie kept the Circuit de la Sarthe-Pays de la Loire under control as Bryan Coquard fended off FDJ's Arthur Vichot in the intermediate and final sprints to help his team-mate Lilian Calmejane deliver his third stage race overall victory of the year after the Etoile de Bessèges and the Settimana Coppi & Bartali.

"Our goal was to keep Lilian's jersey," Coquard reacted on the finish line. "We were happy with the 11-man group that went away early but it was a very eventful race and it was all together again just before the intermediate sprints. In that case, it was planned that I'd go for it to prevent Vichot from taking three seconds bonus each time. He took two seconds twice though, so he was virtually three seconds down on GC.

"I told Lilian to not move away from my back wheel. I trusted [lead out man] Angelo [Tulik]. I took the last curve in first position and I looked back to see if Vichot was anywhere in the top 3. As he wasn't, it's a superb day for us. With three stage wins and GC, our Circuit de la Sarthe is a complete success, that’s what we wanted for Thomas Voeckler's last appearance here."

The Circuit de la Sarthe also came to an end in Saint-Calais forty years ago when Raymond Poulidor made his farewell in 1977. The captain of Direct Energie was honored by race organizers and local authorities for his tribute to a race he won in 2008.

Runner up Vichot was fuming after the finish.

"I went for the time bonuses because I didn't want to have anything to regret today," the French champion told Cyclingnews. "Yesterday I was very disappointed to have missed out on the lead. I was upset to been fooled by Direct Energie. But with a seven seconds deficit this morning, everything was possible still even though they [Direct Energie] had a big team here. I only had to finish third in the final sprint. In the last curve, I was fourth I think but someone from Marseille let a gap and it was game over for me. It's not the goal to get good placing, but only to win."

Calmejane continued his winning streak ahead of the Ardennes classics where he could become a man to watch. He's the only pro rider in the world to have won three stage races up to date this year.

"It's been complicated to defend the lead," the 24-year-old from Albi declared. "As I said yesterday, it was better to have seven seconds lead than nothing. We've handled the responsibilities pretty well. I watched Vichot closely in the final lap. I knew it'd be hard for him to make the top 3 considering the level and the motivation of all the sprinters here. Coq to win is the ice on the cake.

"My early part of the season is quite impressive," Calmejane added. "It's a big satisfaction. Last year, I made the top 15 of all my stage races. This year I won three of them plus the King of the Mountain competition at Paris-Nice. It means I have stepped up. It puts pressure on me for the coming years!"

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie4:33:31
2Clement Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
3Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
4Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
5Justin Jules (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
6Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giacattoli
7Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
8Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
9Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
10Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
11Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
12Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
13Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Manzana Postobon
14Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
15Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
16Romain Gioux (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
17Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
18Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale
19Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
20Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
21Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
22Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
23Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
24Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
25Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Movistar Team
26Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
27Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
28Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
29Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
30François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
31Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
32Juan Pablo Villegas Cardona (Col) Manzana Postobon
33Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
34Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon
35Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
36Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
37Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
38Jorge Arcas Peña (Spa) Movistar Team
39Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
40Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Movistar Team
41Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
42Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
43Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
44Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
45Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
46Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
47Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
48Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giacattoli
49Fernando Orjuela Gutierrez (Col) Manzana Postobon
50Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon
51Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giacattoli
52Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
53Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:00:12
54Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
55Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
56Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:31
57Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
58Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:00:51
59Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ0:00:55
60Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:34
61Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
62Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:38
63Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:59
64Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:02:33
65Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
66Rayane Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:55
67Dorian Godon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
68Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
69Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport
70Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ
71Jens Wallays (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
72Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:03:12
73Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:04:04
74Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
75Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:05:50
76Leigh Howard (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
77Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Aqua Blue Sport
78Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:10:03
DNFMarc Fournier (Fra) FDJ
DNFIgnatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
DNFAlexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFLuca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giacattoli
DNFAndrea Palini (Ita) Androni Giacattoli
DNFMattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giacattoli
DNFAnton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
DNFSergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
DNFGerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFUmberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFQuentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFRuben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFKenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFDanilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFDimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect

Final General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie16:44:34
2Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:00:03
3Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:13
4Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:24
5Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team0:00:40
6Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:44
7Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon0:00:45
8Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:00:54
9Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:00:57
10Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:00:59
11Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:01:01
12Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:05
13Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:09
14Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport0:01:10
15Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:01:19
16Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon
17Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:01:26
18Justin Jules (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:01:54
19Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:58
20Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie0:02:41
21Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giacattoli0:02:50
22François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:54
23Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:03:13
24Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:03:33
25Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:04:32
26Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:04:33
27Clement Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:36
28Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ0:04:38
29Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport0:04:41
30Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:04:44
31Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:04:45
32Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie0:04:49
33Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:05:01
34Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:05:50
35Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:07:18
36Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:37
37Jens Wallays (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:08:18
38Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon0:09:09
39Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:09:11
40Fernando Orjuela Gutierrez (Col) Manzana Postobon0:09:32
41Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:09:39
42Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:09:40
43Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:09:51
44Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:09:53
45Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:09:54
46Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:10:47
47Dorian Godon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:13:53
48Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:14:05
49Jorge Arcas Peña (Spa) Movistar Team0:14:24
50Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Movistar Team0:14:30
51Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:14:42
52Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:14:45
53Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:15:11
54Juan Pablo Villegas Cardona (Col) Manzana Postobon0:15:23
55Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:15:33
56Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:35
57Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:15:41
58Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:16:03
59Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:16:07
60Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:16:17
61Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:16:41
62Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:41
63Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ0:18:00
64Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport0:18:06
65Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Manzana Postobon0:18:22
66Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:19:41
67Romain Gioux (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:20:06
68Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Aqua Blue Sport0:20:26
69Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:21:31
70Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giacattoli0:21:37
71Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie0:22:27
72Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giacattoli0:26:12
73Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ0:27:14
74Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie0:27:34
75Rayane Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:27:50
76Leigh Howard (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport0:29:28
77Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:31:07
78Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Movistar Team0:34:51

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie64pts
2Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ55
3Justin Jules (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect51
4Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie50
5Clement Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits45
6Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits34
7Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team28
8Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team25
9Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij23
10Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo20

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM47pts
2Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie25
3Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale18
4Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij14
5Jorge Arcas Peña (Spa) Movistar Team12
6Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie10
7Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept10
8Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert9
9Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM8
10Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept8

Best Young Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon16:45:53
2Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giacattoli0:01:31
3Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:42
4Dorian Godon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:12:34
5Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:13:26
6Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:14:14
7Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:22
8Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Manzana Postobon0:17:03
9Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie0:21:08
10Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ0:25:55

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team50:18:42
2AG2R La Mondiale0:00:29
3WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:01:06
4Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:01:21
5Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:01:31
6Manzana Postobon0:02:00
7Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:02:12
8Direct Energie0:03:03
9Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:59
10FDJ0:04:46
11Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:05:10
12Androni Giocattoli0:16:44
13Aqua Blue Sport0:17:35
14Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:21:36
15Gazprom-RusVelo0:30:17
16Team Novo Nordisk0:42:38

