Lilian Calmejane of Direct Energie claimed a worthy solo victory atop the Monts des Avaloirs to win the queen stage of the Circuit Sarthe-Pays de la Loire and take the yellow jersey over from Alex Dowsett (Movistar) as he managed to fend off Arthur Vichot (FDJ). The ten seconds bonus awarded to the winner enabled him to lead the overall classification by seven seconds over the French champion ahead of the conclusive stage in Saint-Calais.

"The weight of the race wasn't necessarily on our shoulders today," Calmejane analyzed. "We rode the first two stages for a sprint, and Bryan Coquard won yesterday. After Movistar and FDJ dominated the time trial, it was up to them. We wanted to have someone in the breakaway and that's what happened."

U23 French road champion Paul Ourselin was the man in the move along with Nans Peters of AG2R La Mondiale, Kevin van Melsen of Wanty-Groupe Gobert, Sébastien Delfosse of WB Veranclassic, Leigh Howard of Aqua Blue Sport and Armindo Fonseca of Fortuneo-Vital Concept.

"As we reached the final circuit, I was impatient," Calmejane continued. "I told Thomas [Voeckler] I wanted to dynamite the race. I felt we'd accelerate only in the final two laps. It didn't suit me. I wanted to take risks from further out to win the stage and take the lead. I felt no pressure as I have already won this year. I wasn't interested in coming second or third. I told Thomas to jump when we were one minute down on the breakaway group. He attacked when it was hard. We managed to come across. I went solo in the second last climb. My advantage was only 30 seconds, so I doubted of my chances during the whole final lap. Luckily I had some resources left to resist. It makes my victory even sweeter."

After Calmejane went on the offensive with 35km to go, Dowsett lost contact with the group of the favourites. "But I got a lot further than I did last time [in 2014]," the Englishman told Cyclingnews. "Three years ago, I got dropped in the second lap of the final circuit. Two laps to go at the top of the last climb, it's what got me today. I did everything I could. I didn't see Calmejane attacking. I was just concentrated on holding to the wheel in front of me. I wasn't capable of any kind of acceleration. I was just trying to look after myself and try to stay in the main bunch to do the best I could. I wasn't quite good enough but on this circuit, since they introduced it, the guy who wins the time trial never wins the overall."

Luke Durbridge was the last time trial winner who managed to hold onto the yellow jersey in 2012 but the course around Pré-en-Pail – a famous check point on the route of the Paris-Brest-Paris amateur race – has become harder since. Vichot was the main threat to Calmejane but he had used his teammates earlier on. Crossing the line in sixth place, the French champion missed out on the time bonus and is now seven seconds adrift.

"This is my sixth win as a pro," added Calmejane who joined Direct Energie last year. "Stage 4 of the Vuelta a España still stands out but all victories are good to take. This one at the Circuit de la Sarthe is a magnificent one. There was a lot of emotion on the line but my main feeling was the fatigue and the relief to win. I had to dig deep today. I hope my form will continue to be as good as this till the end of April because I'm scheduled for the Ardennes classics and the Tour de Yorkshire."

Calmejane has one stage to go to win his third stage race of the year after the Etoile de Bessèges and the Settimana Coppi & Bartali. "Vichot is faster than me," he noted. "The time bonus can make him a winner tomorrow if he wins the stage and I don't make the top 3. The last stage looks lumpy on paper but not as hard as today's. A six-man team makes it hard to control but it's better to have the jersey tonight than being second. I'll defend. If I have tomorrow the same legs I had today, it should be fine."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 5:27:27 2 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:14 3 Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon 4 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 5 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 6 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 7 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:00:43 8 Wilmar Paredes (Col) Manzana Postobon 9 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 10 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 11 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 12 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport 13 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 14 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 15 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 16 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 17 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 18 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:16 19 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 20 Justin Jules (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 21 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:15 22 Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:24 23 Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 24 Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 25 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 26 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:26 27 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:02:42 28 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 0:03:23 29 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:03:57 30 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:04:12 31 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 32 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 33 Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 34 Jens Wallays (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 35 Juan Pablo Villegas (Col) Manzana Postobon 36 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 37 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 38 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 39 Dorian Godon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 40 Clement Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 41 Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 42 Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 43 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 44 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 45 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:04:34 46 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:08 47 Bernardo Suaza (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:08:29 48 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 49 Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon 50 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:08:30 51 Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 52 Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ 0:08:52 53 Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 54 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 55 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 56 Delio Fernandez (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 57 Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 58 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:09:56 59 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport 0:13:19 60 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 61 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:14:05 62 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 63 Rayane Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 64 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 65 Jorge Arcas Peña (Spa) Movistar Team 66 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 67 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 68 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 69 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 70 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 71 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 72 Romain Gioux (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 73 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Aqua Blue Sport 74 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 75 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 76 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 77 Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ 78 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:34 79 Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:17:42 80 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:18:45 81 Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 82 Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 83 Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:19:17 84 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 85 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 86 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:19:18 87 Leigh Howard (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport 0:19:37 88 Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:25:02 89 Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 90 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:25:03 91 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 0:25:33 92 Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:26:13 93 Andrea Palini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:29:00

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 12:11:03 2 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:00:07 3 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:13 4 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:24 5 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 0:00:44 6 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:45 7 Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon 8 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:00:54 9 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:00:57 10 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:00:59 11 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:01:01 12 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:05 13 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:09 14 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport 0:01:10 15 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:01:19 16 Wilmar Paredes (Col) Manzana Postobon 17 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:01:26 18 Justin Jules (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:01:54 19 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:58 20 Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:02:42 21 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:50 22 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:54 23 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:02:57 24 Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 25 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:03:11 26 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:03:13 27 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 0:03:43 28 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:04:03 29 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 0:04:25 30 Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:04:33 31 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:04:34 32 Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 0:04:41 33 Clement Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:42 34 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:04:44 35 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:04:45 36 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 0:04:49 37 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:05:01 38 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:04 39 Jens Wallays (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:05:23 40 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:05:50 41 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:08 42 Bernardo Suaza (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:09:09 43 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:09:11 44 Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:09:12 45 Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:09:23 46 Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:09:32 47 Delio Fernandez (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:09:39 48 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:09:40 49 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:09:51 50 Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ 0:09:55 51 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:10:35 52 Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:10:38 53 Dorian Godon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:10:58 54 Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:11:29 55 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:12:55 56 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:14:05 57 Jorge Arcas Peña (Spa) Movistar Team 0:14:24 58 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 0:14:30 59 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Aqua Blue Sport 0:14:36 60 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:14:45 61 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:46 62 Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ 0:15:05 63 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:15:07 64 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:15:11 65 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport 66 Juan Pablo Villegas (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:15:23 67 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:15:29 68 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:35 69 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:15:51 70 Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:16:17 71 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:16:19 72 Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:18:22 73 Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:19:41 74 Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:20:04 75 Romain Gioux (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:20:06 76 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 0:20:49 77 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:20:54 78 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:21:07 79 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:21:31 80 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:21:37 81 Leigh Howard (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport 0:23:38 82 Rayane Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:24:55 83 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 0:25:35 84 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:26:12 85 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 0:26:44 86 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:26:53 87 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:28:07 88 Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:29:24 89 Andrea Palini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:30:48 90 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:34:51 91 Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:35:13 92 Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:39:22 93 Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:39:45

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 43 pts 2 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 40 3 Justin Jules (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 39 4 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 29 5 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 26 6 Clement Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 25 7 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 23 8 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 20 9 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 18 10 Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon 16 11 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 16 12 Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 15 13 Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 15 14 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 13 15 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 12 16 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 12 17 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 12 18 Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 11 19 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 10 20 Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 10 21 Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 10 22 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 9 23 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 9 24 Wilmar Paredes (Col) Manzana Postobon 8 25 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 7 26 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 7 27 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 7 28 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 6 29 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 6 30 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 6 31 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 6 32 Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon 5 33 Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ 5 34 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 5 35 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport 4 36 Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 4 37 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale 4 38 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 3 39 Dorian Godon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 40 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 3 41 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 2 42 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 2 43 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 2 44 Andrea Palini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2 45 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 1 46 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1 47 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 1 48 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 49 Leigh Howard (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport 1 50 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 25 pts 2 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 21 3 Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 14 4 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 5 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 10 6 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 9 7 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 8 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 8 9 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 6 10 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 5 11 Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon 4 12 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 13 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 3 14 Dorian Godon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 15 Leigh Howard (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport 2 16 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 1 17 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wilmar Paredes (Col) Manzana Postobon 12:12:22 2 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:31 3 Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:38 4 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:03:42 5 Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ 0:08:36 6 Dorian Godon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:09:39 7 Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:10:10 8 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:13:26 9 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:27 10 Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:17:03 11 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 0:19:30 12 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:19:48 13 Rayane Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:23:36 14 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 0:25:25 15 Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:28:05 16 Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:33:54 17 Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:38:03 18 Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:38:26