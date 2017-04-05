Coquard wins stage 2 in Sarthe
Jules keeps race lead ahead of time trial
Stage 2: Ligne - Angers
Bryan Coquard of Direct Energie ended a long drought as he claimed stage 2 in the Circuit de la Sarthe-Pays de la Loire, one and a half months after his last success on stage 4 in the Vuelta a Andalucia. A home favourite, he out-sprinted Italy's Matteo Malucelli of Androni Giocattoli and Cofidis' Clément Venturini in Angers. However, fourth on the line, stage 1 winner Justin Jules of WB Veranclassic, retained the overall lead before the afternoon individual time trial (6.6km).
"I was the favourite today so I'm happy to fulfill the requirements," Coquard reacted. "I know this finale very well. I win here for the second year running. Yesterday we rode at the front all day but it was a difficult stage because of the rain. After I took part in the Tour of Flanders on Sunday, racing as soon as Tuesday left me a bit tired. I missed out on the win yesterday. I was disappointed."
"I wanted to do well here," Coquard added. "Angers is the town of my lead out man Angelo Tulik who brought me to the front at perfection today. It was also the town of my former teammate Romain Guyot [who died in a training accident one year ago] so this win is for him. It's also the town of my coach [Fabien Aoustin]."
It was Coquard's dream to win stage 3 of last year's Tour de France in Angers but Mark Cavendish and André Greipel got there first. The fast Frenchman, 24, who rides for Pro Continental outfit Direct Energie has thirty wins under his belt since he turned pro in 2013 after taking the silver medal for omnium at the London Olympics but he's yet to win a race in the WorldTour.
"[Teammate] Thomas [Voeckler] perfectly knows the game of the peloton chasing the breakaway," he argued. "He said the escapees [Dorian Godon of Cofidis and Fernando Orjuela from Manzana-Postobon] shouldn't have more than thirty seconds at the entrance of the circuit in Angers. It's been a good day for us. All the guys have played their role. I think many people are impressed by our neo pro Paul Ourselin. We're relieved. The Circuit de la Sarthe is now a successful one for us but it's not over. [Etoile de Bessèges and Settimana Coppi & Bartali winner] Lilian Calmejane has ambitions on GC and we'll now work on them."
Jules was pleased to keep the yellow jersey for the time trial. "Finishing fourth, I missed out on the time bonus but with such a finale, to be well placed was already something positive," the WB Veranclassic rider said. "I didn't manage to pass Bryan. It also happens to me to win fast sprints as well but it's true that uphill finales like yesterday suit me better."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|2:19:55
|2
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|3
|Clement Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|Justin Jules (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|5
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|7
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|8
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|9
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|11
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|12
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|14
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|15
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|16
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|17
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|18
|Rayane Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|19
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
|20
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|21
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|22
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|23
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|24
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|25
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|26
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|27
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|28
|Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) Manzana Postobon
|29
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|30
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|31
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
|34
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|35
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|36
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|37
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|38
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|39
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|40
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|41
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|42
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|43
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|44
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|45
|Bernardo Suaza (Col) Manzana Postobon
|46
|Jorge Arcas Peña (Spa) Movistar Team
|47
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|48
|Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|49
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|50
|Romain Gioux (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|51
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|52
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|53
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|54
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|55
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|56
|Juan Pablo Villegas (Col) Manzana Postobon
|57
|Wilmar Paredes (Col) Manzana Postobon
|58
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|59
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|60
|Delio Fernandez (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|61
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|62
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|63
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|64
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|65
|Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ
|66
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|67
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|68
|Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|69
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|70
|Jens Wallays (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|71
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|72
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|73
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|74
|Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|75
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|76
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|77
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|78
|Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon
|79
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Aqua Blue Sport
|80
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|81
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|82
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|83
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|84
|Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|85
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:00:12
|86
|Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|87
|Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:00:18
|88
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:30
|89
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:39
|90
|Dorian Godon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|91
|Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|92
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|93
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|94
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|95
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:00:49
|96
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Justin Jules (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|6:35:28
|2
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:02
|3
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|4
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:03
|5
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:06
|6
|Clement Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:08
|7
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:00:09
|8
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:00:10
|9
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|10
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|11
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|12
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|14
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|15
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|16
|Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) Manzana Postobon
|17
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|18
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|19
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|20
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
|21
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|22
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|24
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
|25
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|26
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|27
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|28
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|29
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|30
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|31
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|32
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|33
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|34
|Wilmar Paredes (Col) Manzana Postobon
|35
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|36
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|37
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|38
|Jorge Arcas Peña (Spa) Movistar Team
|39
|Delio Fernandez (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|40
|Bernardo Suaza (Col) Manzana Postobon
|41
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|42
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|43
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|44
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|45
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Aqua Blue Sport
|46
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|47
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:22
|48
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|49
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|50
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|51
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|52
|Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:00:26
|53
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:29
|54
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|55
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|56
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|57
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:34
|58
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|59
|Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|60
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|61
|Jens Wallays (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:44
|62
|Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|63
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:49
|64
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|65
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|66
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|67
|Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:03
|68
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:08
|69
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|70
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:01:23
|71
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|72
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|73
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:26
|74
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:02:40
|75
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:03:42
|76
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:04:08
|77
|Romain Gioux (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:04:52
|78
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:05:32
|79
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:05:36
|80
|Dorian Godon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:13
|81
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:06:16
|82
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:06:23
|83
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|84
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|85
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|86
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:06:56
|87
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:44
|88
|Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:09:15
|89
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|90
|Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:09:27
|91
|Rayane Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:10:31
|92
|Juan Pablo Villegas (Col) Manzana Postobon
|93
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:11:10
|94
|Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:12:16
|95
|Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:12:55
|96
|Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:12:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Justin Jules (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|39
|pts
|2
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|29
|3
|Clement Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|25
|4
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|22
|5
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|20
|6
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|16
|7
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|15
|8
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|14
|9
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|13
|10
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|12
|11
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|11
|12
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|10
|13
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|10
|14
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|10
|15
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|9
|16
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|8
|17
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|7
|18
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|19
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|20
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6
|21
|Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon
|5
|22
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|5
|23
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|5
|24
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|25
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|26
|Dorian Godon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|27
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|28
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|1
|29
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|1
|30
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|21
|pts
|2
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|14
|3
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|9
|4
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|5
|5
|Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon
|4
|6
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|7
|Dorian Godon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|8
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|6:35:34
|2
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:04
|3
|Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) Manzana Postobon
|4
|Wilmar Paredes (Col) Manzana Postobon
|5
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:16
|7
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:43
|9
|Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:57
|10
|Dorian Godon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:07
|11
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:06:10
|12
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:06:17
|13
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:06:50
|14
|Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:09:09
|15
|Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:09:21
|16
|Rayane Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:10:25
|17
|Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:12:10
|18
|Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:12:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|19:46:54
|2
|Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|3
|Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|4
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|5
|Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|6
|Manzana Postobon
|7
|Movistar Team
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Aqua Blue Sport
|10
|Direct Energie
|0:00:12
|11
|FDJ
|12
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:19
|13
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|14
|Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:00:24
|15
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:58
|16
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:14:06
