Coquard wins stage 2 in Sarthe

Jules keeps race lead ahead of time trial

The sprint goes to Bryan Coquard on stage 2

(Image credit: B.Lavrol/Circuit Cycliste Sarthe - Pays de la Loire)
Bryan Coquard (Direct Energie)

(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Bryan Coquard (Direct Energie)

(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Bryan Coquard (Direct Energie)

(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Stage 2 of Circuit Sarthe

(Image credit: B.Lavrol/Circuit Cycliste Sarthe - Pays de la Loire)

Bryan Coquard of Direct Energie ended a long drought as he claimed stage 2 in the Circuit de la Sarthe-Pays de la Loire, one and a half months after his last success on stage 4 in the Vuelta a Andalucia. A home favourite, he out-sprinted Italy's Matteo Malucelli of Androni Giocattoli and Cofidis' Clément Venturini in Angers. However, fourth on the line, stage 1 winner Justin Jules of WB Veranclassic, retained the overall lead before the afternoon individual time trial (6.6km).

"I was the favourite today so I'm happy to fulfill the requirements," Coquard reacted. "I know this finale very well. I win here for the second year running. Yesterday we rode at the front all day but it was a difficult stage because of the rain. After I took part in the Tour of Flanders on Sunday, racing as soon as Tuesday left me a bit tired. I missed out on the win yesterday. I was disappointed."

"I wanted to do well here," Coquard added. "Angers is the town of my lead out man Angelo Tulik who brought me to the front at perfection today. It was also the town of my former teammate Romain Guyot [who died in a training accident one year ago] so this win is for him. It's also the town of my coach [Fabien Aoustin]."

It was Coquard's dream to win stage 3 of last year's Tour de France in Angers but Mark Cavendish and André Greipel got there first. The fast Frenchman, 24, who rides for Pro Continental outfit Direct Energie has thirty wins under his belt since he turned pro in 2013 after taking the silver medal for omnium at the London Olympics but he's yet to win a race in the WorldTour.

"[Teammate] Thomas [Voeckler] perfectly knows the game of the peloton chasing the breakaway," he argued. "He said the escapees [Dorian Godon of Cofidis and Fernando Orjuela from Manzana-Postobon] shouldn't have more than thirty seconds at the entrance of the circuit in Angers. It's been a good day for us. All the guys have played their role. I think many people are impressed by our neo pro Paul Ourselin. We're relieved. The Circuit de la Sarthe is now a successful one for us but it's not over. [Etoile de Bessèges and Settimana Coppi & Bartali winner] Lilian Calmejane has ambitions on GC and we'll now work on them."

Jules was pleased to keep the yellow jersey for the time trial. "Finishing fourth, I missed out on the time bonus but with such a finale, to be well placed was already something positive," the WB Veranclassic rider said. "I didn't manage to pass Bryan. It also happens to me to win fast sprints as well but it's true that uphill finales like yesterday suit me better."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie2:19:55
2Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
3Clement Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
4Justin Jules (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
5Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
6Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
7Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
8Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
9Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
10Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
11Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
12Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale
13Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
14Andrea Palini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
15Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
16Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
17Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
18Rayane Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
19Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
20Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
21Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
22Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
23Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
24Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
25Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
26Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
27Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
28Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) Manzana Postobon
29Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
30Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
31Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
32François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
33Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
34Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
35Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
36Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
37Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
38Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
39Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
40Luca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
41Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
42Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
43Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
44Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
45Bernardo Suaza (Col) Manzana Postobon
46Jorge Arcas Peña (Spa) Movistar Team
47Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
48Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
49Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
50Romain Gioux (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
51Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
52Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
53Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
54Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
55Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
56Juan Pablo Villegas (Col) Manzana Postobon
57Wilmar Paredes (Col) Manzana Postobon
58Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
59Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
60Delio Fernandez (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
61Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
62Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
63Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
64Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
65Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ
66Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
67Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
68Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
69Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
70Jens Wallays (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
71Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
72Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
73Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
74Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
75Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
76Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
77Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
78Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon
79Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Aqua Blue Sport
80Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
81Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
82Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
83Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
84Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ
85Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:00:12
86Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
87Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:00:18
88Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:30
89Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:00:39
90Dorian Godon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
91Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
92Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
93Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
94Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
95Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport0:00:49
96Leigh Howard (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Justin Jules (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect6:35:28
2Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:00:02
3Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
4Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:03
5Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:06
6Clement Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:08
7Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:00:09
8Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:00:10
9Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
10Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
11Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
12Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
13Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
14Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
15Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
16Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) Manzana Postobon
17Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
18Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
19Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
20Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
21Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
22François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
23Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
24Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
25Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
26Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
27Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
28Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
29Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
30Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
31Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
32Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
33Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
34Wilmar Paredes (Col) Manzana Postobon
35Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
36Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
37Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
38Jorge Arcas Peña (Spa) Movistar Team
39Delio Fernandez (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
40Bernardo Suaza (Col) Manzana Postobon
41Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
42Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
43Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
44Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
45Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Aqua Blue Sport
46Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
47Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:22
48Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
49Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
50Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
51Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
52Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon0:00:26
53Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:29
54Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
55Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
56Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
57Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:34
58Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
59Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
60Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
61Jens Wallays (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:44
62Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ
63Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:49
64Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
65Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
66Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
67Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ0:01:03
68Andrea Palini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:08
69Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
70Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport0:01:23
71Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
72Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
73Luca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:26
74Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:02:40
75Leigh Howard (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport0:03:42
76Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:04:08
77Romain Gioux (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:04:52
78Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:05:32
79Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:05:36
80Dorian Godon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:13
81Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:06:16
82Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:06:23
83Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
84Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
85Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
86Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:06:56
87Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:44
88Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:09:15
89Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
90Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:09:27
91Rayane Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:10:31
92Juan Pablo Villegas (Col) Manzana Postobon
93Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie0:11:10
94Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:12:16
95Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:12:55
96Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:12:58

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Justin Jules (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect39pts
2Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie29
3Clement Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits25
4Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ22
5Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli20
6Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli16
7Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo15
8Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie14
9Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM13
10Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert12
11Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij11
12Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept10
13Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport10
14Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect10
15Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij9
16Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij8
17Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept7
18Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team7
19Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
20Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise6
21Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon5
22Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team5
23Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ5
24Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli4
25Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale4
26Dorian Godon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
27Andrea Palini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2
28Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1
29Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise1
30Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM21pts
2Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij14
3Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie9
4Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie5
5Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon4
6Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie2
7Dorian Godon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
8Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli6:35:34
2Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:04
3Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) Manzana Postobon
4Wilmar Paredes (Col) Manzana Postobon
5Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
6Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:16
7Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
8Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ0:00:43
9Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ0:00:57
10Dorian Godon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:07
11Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:06:10
12Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie0:06:17
13Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:06:50
14Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:09:09
15Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:09:21
16Rayane Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:10:25
17Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:12:10
18Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:12:49

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect19:46:54
2Fortuneo - Vital Concept
3Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
4Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
5Delko Marseille Provence KTM
6Manzana Postobon
7Movistar Team
8AG2R La Mondiale
9Aqua Blue Sport
10Direct Energie0:00:12
11FDJ
12Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:19
13Wanty - Groupe Gobert
14Gazprom – Rusvelo0:00:24
15Androni Giocattoli0:00:58
16Team Novo Nordisk0:14:06

