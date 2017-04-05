Image 1 of 5 The sprint goes to Bryan Coquard on stage 2 (Image credit: B.Lavrol/Circuit Cycliste Sarthe - Pays de la Loire) Image 2 of 5 Bryan Coquard (Direct Energie) (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 3 of 5 Bryan Coquard (Direct Energie) (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 4 of 5 Bryan Coquard (Direct Energie) (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 5 of 5 Stage 2 of Circuit Sarthe (Image credit: B.Lavrol/Circuit Cycliste Sarthe - Pays de la Loire)

Bryan Coquard of Direct Energie ended a long drought as he claimed stage 2 in the Circuit de la Sarthe-Pays de la Loire, one and a half months after his last success on stage 4 in the Vuelta a Andalucia. A home favourite, he out-sprinted Italy's Matteo Malucelli of Androni Giocattoli and Cofidis' Clément Venturini in Angers. However, fourth on the line, stage 1 winner Justin Jules of WB Veranclassic, retained the overall lead before the afternoon individual time trial (6.6km).

"I was the favourite today so I'm happy to fulfill the requirements," Coquard reacted. "I know this finale very well. I win here for the second year running. Yesterday we rode at the front all day but it was a difficult stage because of the rain. After I took part in the Tour of Flanders on Sunday, racing as soon as Tuesday left me a bit tired. I missed out on the win yesterday. I was disappointed."

"I wanted to do well here," Coquard added. "Angers is the town of my lead out man Angelo Tulik who brought me to the front at perfection today. It was also the town of my former teammate Romain Guyot [who died in a training accident one year ago] so this win is for him. It's also the town of my coach [Fabien Aoustin]."

It was Coquard's dream to win stage 3 of last year's Tour de France in Angers but Mark Cavendish and André Greipel got there first. The fast Frenchman, 24, who rides for Pro Continental outfit Direct Energie has thirty wins under his belt since he turned pro in 2013 after taking the silver medal for omnium at the London Olympics but he's yet to win a race in the WorldTour.

"[Teammate] Thomas [Voeckler] perfectly knows the game of the peloton chasing the breakaway," he argued. "He said the escapees [Dorian Godon of Cofidis and Fernando Orjuela from Manzana-Postobon] shouldn't have more than thirty seconds at the entrance of the circuit in Angers. It's been a good day for us. All the guys have played their role. I think many people are impressed by our neo pro Paul Ourselin. We're relieved. The Circuit de la Sarthe is now a successful one for us but it's not over. [Etoile de Bessèges and Settimana Coppi & Bartali winner] Lilian Calmejane has ambitions on GC and we'll now work on them."

Jules was pleased to keep the yellow jersey for the time trial. "Finishing fourth, I missed out on the time bonus but with such a finale, to be well placed was already something positive," the WB Veranclassic rider said. "I didn't manage to pass Bryan. It also happens to me to win fast sprints as well but it's true that uphill finales like yesterday suit me better."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 2:19:55 2 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 3 Clement Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 Justin Jules (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 5 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 6 Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 7 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 8 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 9 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 10 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 11 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 12 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale 13 Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 14 Andrea Palini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 15 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 16 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 17 Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 18 Rayane Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 19 Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon 20 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 21 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 22 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 23 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 24 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 25 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 26 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 27 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 28 Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) Manzana Postobon 29 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 30 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 31 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 32 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 33 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport 34 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 35 Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 36 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 37 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 38 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 39 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 40 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 41 Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 42 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 43 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 44 Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 45 Bernardo Suaza (Col) Manzana Postobon 46 Jorge Arcas Peña (Spa) Movistar Team 47 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 48 Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 49 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 50 Romain Gioux (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 51 Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 52 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 53 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 54 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 55 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 56 Juan Pablo Villegas (Col) Manzana Postobon 57 Wilmar Paredes (Col) Manzana Postobon 58 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 59 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 60 Delio Fernandez (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 61 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 62 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 63 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 64 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 65 Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ 66 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 67 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 68 Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 69 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 70 Jens Wallays (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 71 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 72 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 73 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 74 Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 75 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 76 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 77 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 78 Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon 79 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Aqua Blue Sport 80 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 81 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 82 Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 83 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 84 Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ 85 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:00:12 86 Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 87 Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:00:18 88 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:30 89 Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:00:39 90 Dorian Godon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 91 Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 92 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 93 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 94 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 95 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport 0:00:49 96 Leigh Howard (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Justin Jules (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 6:35:28 2 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:00:02 3 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 4 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:03 5 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:06 6 Clement Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:08 7 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:00:09 8 Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:00:10 9 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 10 Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 11 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 12 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 13 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 14 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 15 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 16 Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) Manzana Postobon 17 Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 18 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 19 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 20 Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon 21 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 22 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 23 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 24 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport 25 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 26 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 27 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 28 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 29 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 30 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 31 Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 32 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 33 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 34 Wilmar Paredes (Col) Manzana Postobon 35 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 36 Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 37 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 38 Jorge Arcas Peña (Spa) Movistar Team 39 Delio Fernandez (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 40 Bernardo Suaza (Col) Manzana Postobon 41 Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 42 Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 43 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 44 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 45 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Aqua Blue Sport 46 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 47 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:22 48 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 49 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 50 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 51 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 52 Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:00:26 53 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:29 54 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 55 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 56 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 57 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:34 58 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 59 Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 60 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 61 Jens Wallays (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:44 62 Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ 63 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:49 64 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 65 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 66 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 67 Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ 0:01:03 68 Andrea Palini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:08 69 Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 70 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport 0:01:23 71 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 72 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 73 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:26 74 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:02:40 75 Leigh Howard (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport 0:03:42 76 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:04:08 77 Romain Gioux (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:04:52 78 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:05:32 79 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:05:36 80 Dorian Godon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:13 81 Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:06:16 82 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:06:23 83 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 84 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 85 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 86 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:06:56 87 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:44 88 Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:09:15 89 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 90 Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:09:27 91 Rayane Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:10:31 92 Juan Pablo Villegas (Col) Manzana Postobon 93 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 0:11:10 94 Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:12:16 95 Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:12:55 96 Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:12:58

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Justin Jules (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 39 pts 2 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 29 3 Clement Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 25 4 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 22 5 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 20 6 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 16 7 Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 15 8 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 14 9 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 13 10 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 12 11 Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 11 12 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 10 13 Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 10 14 Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 10 15 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 9 16 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 8 17 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 7 18 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 7 19 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 20 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 6 21 Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon 5 22 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 5 23 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 5 24 Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 4 25 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale 4 26 Dorian Godon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 27 Andrea Palini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2 28 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1 29 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 1 30 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 21 pts 2 Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 14 3 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 9 4 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 5 5 Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon 4 6 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 2 7 Dorian Godon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 8 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 6:35:34 2 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:04 3 Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) Manzana Postobon 4 Wilmar Paredes (Col) Manzana Postobon 5 Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 6 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:16 7 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 0:00:43 9 Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ 0:00:57 10 Dorian Godon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:07 11 Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:06:10 12 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 0:06:17 13 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:06:50 14 Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:09:09 15 Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:09:21 16 Rayane Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:10:25 17 Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:12:10 18 Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:12:49