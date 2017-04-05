Dowsett wins Sarthe time trial, takes overall lead
Movistar rider wins 6.8km time trial over teammate and European champ Jonathan Castroviejo
Stage 3: Angers - Angers (ITT)
For the second time since 2014, Alex Dowsett won the short individual time trial of the Circuit de la Sarthe-Pays de la Loire in Angers as he rode eight seconds faster than his Movistar teammate Jonathan Castroviejo. Dowsett earned the overall race lead for his efforts.
It was almost a triple crown for Movistar, but Daniele Bennati, who won that time trial six years ago, was two hundredths of a second short on the excellent time of Arthur Vichot (FDJ). Movistar and FDJ captured the top six places and the French champion for road racing is only two seconds down on Dowsett.
"It was good," the Englishman said. "The six kilometers time trials, I’m good at them but the problem is that a lot of guys are good at them, so it’s always really close. But I like the circuit here. It’s difficult to pace. Straight out the blocks on the climb you’ve got to push hard there but coming back, even if it’s downhill it is not easy. It’s a difficult one to manage, but I don’t think I could have gone any faster today."
The same course has been used for the time trial of the Circuit de la Sarthe-Pays de la Loire in Angers since 2010, but this time around the starting ramp was located 200 metres ahead of the usual point, making it difficult to compare the times through the years. Dowsett bettered his personal performance of 2015 (second to Adriano Malori) by eighteen seconds with 200m less to cover.
"I think speedwise, it’s similar to what Malori did a couple of years ago," he said. "Obviously he’s having a hard time currently [since his life threatening accident in January 2016]. Back then he was phenomenal. It’s encouraging. I wish he was here as well."
Movistar didn’t expect Vichot to ride so well against the clock. As he finished second in stage 1 and collected time bonus on the way twice, the French champion is only two seconds adrift on GC.
"Vichot, that’s gonna be a problem," Dowsett admitted. “"omorrow is the D-day. It’s gonna be difficult. But we have Castroviejo, who is super close on GC. We have options for tomorrow. It’s a difficult circuit. I guess we’ll go with the idea of myself, Castro or Bennati to try the overall. FDJ really only has the Vichot card. We’ve got three riders."
Dowsett has the experience of losing the yellow jersey of the Circuit de la Sarthe-Pays de la Loire on the same queen stage to Pré-en-Pail three years ago, with the Mont des Avaloirs – the highest peak of western France, altitude 417m – to be climbed a few times.
"I’m a little bit stronger and lighter than in 2014," Dowsett noted. "Last time I didn’t really eat enough before and I was a bit flat. I’m definitely in a better shape than last time and I’m wiser as well. The plan for me will be to just try and hang up. We’ve got a great team to help look after us. Six-man team makes it a bit more difficult. There are very good teams here, like FDJ, but we have a very good chance in managing it."
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|7:49:00
|2
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:08
|3
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:10
|4
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|5
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:17
|6
|Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:19
|7
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|8
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:00:20
|9
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|0:00:22
|10
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|11
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:23
|12
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:25
|13
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|14
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:00:26
|15
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:00:27
|16
|Jorge Arcas Peña (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:28
|17
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|18
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:00:30
|19
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:31
|20
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:00:32
|22
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|23
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:34
|25
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Movistar Team
|26
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:35
|27
|Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|28
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:00:36
|29
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:37
|30
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|31
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:38
|32
|Rayane Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|33
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|34
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:00:39
|35
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|37
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:00:40
|38
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|39
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|40
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:00:41
|41
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|42
|Clement Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|43
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:42
|44
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) ANS
|45
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|46
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
|0:00:44
|47
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:45
|48
|Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon
|49
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:46
|50
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|51
|Jens Wallays (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|52
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:00:48
|53
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|54
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:00:49
|55
|Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon
|56
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|57
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|58
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:50
|59
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:00:51
|60
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|61
|Dorian Godon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:52
|62
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|63
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:00:53
|64
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:54
|65
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|66
|Fernando Orjuela Gutierrez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:00:56
|67
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|68
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|69
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|70
|Justin Jules (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:00:57
|71
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|72
|Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:59
|73
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|74
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|75
|Juan Pablo Villegas Cardona (Col) Manzana Postobon
|76
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:01
|77
|Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:01:04
|78
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:01:05
|79
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:06
|80
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:07
|81
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:09
|82
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:01:11
|83
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:01:14
|84
|Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:01:15
|85
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:01:16
|86
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:01:20
|87
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:01:22
|88
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:23
|89
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:01:24
|90
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:01:25
|91
|Romain Gioux (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:01:28
|92
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|93
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:32
|94
|Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:01:35
|95
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:42
|96
|Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:01:44
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Dowsett (Gbr) Movistar Team
|6:43:27
|2
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:02
|3
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:08
|4
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:00:10
|5
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:19
|6
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:00:20
|7
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|0:00:22
|8
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:23
|9
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:24
|10
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:25
|11
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|12
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:00:27
|13
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Wb Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|14
|Jorge Arcas Peña (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:28
|15
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:29
|16
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wb Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:00:30
|17
|Mathias Frank (Swi) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:31
|18
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:32
|19
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giacattoli
|0:00:33
|20
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:34
|21
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:35
|22
|Lawrence Warbasse (Usa) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:00:36
|23
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:00:38
|24
|Clement Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:39
|25
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:00:40
|26
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|27
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:00:41
|28
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giacattoli
|0:00:42
|29
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
|30
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:00:44
|31
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
|32
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
|0:00:45
|33
|Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon
|34
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
|0:00:46
|35
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|36
|Justin Jules (Fra) Wb Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:00:47
|37
|François Bidard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:48
|38
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:00:49
|39
|Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon
|40
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
|41
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|42
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:50
|43
|Nans Peters (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:51
|44
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Wb Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|45
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|46
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
|0:00:52
|47
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
|0:00:56
|48
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|49
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:58
|50
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:01
|51
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:01:05
|52
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:01:09
|53
|Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|54
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:01:10
|55
|Fernando Orjuela Gutierrez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:01:12
|56
|Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ
|57
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:01:15
|58
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|59
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:18
|60
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:20
|61
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|62
|Jens Wallays (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|63
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:01:25
|64
|Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:01:28
|65
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:01:33
|66
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:45
|67
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wb Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:01:53
|68
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:01:55
|69
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|70
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Androni Giacattoli
|0:01:57
|71
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:02:01
|72
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wb Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:02:06
|73
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giacattoli
|0:02:23
|74
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:03:08
|75
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:04:11
|76
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:05:22
|77
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:05:48
|78
|Romain Gioux (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:06:10
|79
|Dorian Godon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:55
|80
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|81
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giacattoli
|0:07:04
|82
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:07:26
|83
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:07:35
|84
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giacattoli
|0:07:41
|85
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:07:45
|86
|Daniel Pearson (Gbr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:07:57
|87
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:09:31
|88
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:09:57
|89
|Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:10:16
|90
|Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:10:20
|91
|Rayane Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:10:59
|92
|Juan Pablo Villegas Cardona (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:11:20
|93
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:11:39
|94
|Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:13:41
|95
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:14:02
|96
|Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:14:29
