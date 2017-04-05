Image 1 of 5 Alex Dowsett in yellow after winning the stage 3 time trial at Circuit Cycliste Sarthe - Pays de la Loire (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 2 of 5 Alex Dowsett on his way to winning the stage 3 time trial at Circuit Cycliste Sarthe - Pays de la Loire (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 3 of 5 Alex Dowsett in yellow after winning the stage 3 time trial at Circuit Cycliste Sarthe - Pays de la Loire (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 4 of 5 Alex Dowsett on the podium after winning the stage 3 time trial at Circuit Cycliste Sarthe - Pays de la Loire (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 5 of 5 Alex Dowsett in yellow after winning the stage 3 time trial at Circuit Cycliste Sarthe - Pays de la Loire (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)

For the second time since 2014, Alex Dowsett won the short individual time trial of the Circuit de la Sarthe-Pays de la Loire in Angers as he rode eight seconds faster than his Movistar teammate Jonathan Castroviejo. Dowsett earned the overall race lead for his efforts.

It was almost a triple crown for Movistar, but Daniele Bennati, who won that time trial six years ago, was two hundredths of a second short on the excellent time of Arthur Vichot (FDJ). Movistar and FDJ captured the top six places and the French champion for road racing is only two seconds down on Dowsett.

"It was good," the Englishman said. "The six kilometers time trials, I’m good at them but the problem is that a lot of guys are good at them, so it’s always really close. But I like the circuit here. It’s difficult to pace. Straight out the blocks on the climb you’ve got to push hard there but coming back, even if it’s downhill it is not easy. It’s a difficult one to manage, but I don’t think I could have gone any faster today."

The same course has been used for the time trial of the Circuit de la Sarthe-Pays de la Loire in Angers since 2010, but this time around the starting ramp was located 200 metres ahead of the usual point, making it difficult to compare the times through the years. Dowsett bettered his personal performance of 2015 (second to Adriano Malori) by eighteen seconds with 200m less to cover.

"I think speedwise, it’s similar to what Malori did a couple of years ago," he said. "Obviously he’s having a hard time currently [since his life threatening accident in January 2016]. Back then he was phenomenal. It’s encouraging. I wish he was here as well."

Movistar didn’t expect Vichot to ride so well against the clock. As he finished second in stage 1 and collected time bonus on the way twice, the French champion is only two seconds adrift on GC.

"Vichot, that’s gonna be a problem," Dowsett admitted. “"omorrow is the D-day. It’s gonna be difficult. But we have Castroviejo, who is super close on GC. We have options for tomorrow. It’s a difficult circuit. I guess we’ll go with the idea of myself, Castro or Bennati to try the overall. FDJ really only has the Vichot card. We’ve got three riders."

Dowsett has the experience of losing the yellow jersey of the Circuit de la Sarthe-Pays de la Loire on the same queen stage to Pré-en-Pail three years ago, with the Mont des Avaloirs – the highest peak of western France, altitude 417m – to be climbed a few times.

"I’m a little bit stronger and lighter than in 2014," Dowsett noted. "Last time I didn’t really eat enough before and I was a bit flat. I’m definitely in a better shape than last time and I’m wiser as well. The plan for me will be to just try and hang up. We’ve got a great team to help look after us. Six-man team makes it a bit more difficult. There are very good teams here, like FDJ, but we have a very good chance in managing it."

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 7:49:00 2 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:08 3 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:00:10 4 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 5 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 0:00:17 6 Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ 0:00:19 7 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 8 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:00:20 9 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 0:00:22 10 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 11 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:00:23 12 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:25 13 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 14 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:00:26 15 Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:00:27 16 Jorge Arcas Peña (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:28 17 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 18 Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:00:30 19 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:31 20 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 21 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:00:32 22 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 23 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 24 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:34 25 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Movistar Team 26 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:35 27 Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ 28 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport 0:00:36 29 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:37 30 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 31 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:38 32 Rayane Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 33 Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 34 Leigh Howard (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport 0:00:39 35 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 36 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 37 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Aqua Blue Sport 0:00:40 38 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 39 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 40 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:00:41 41 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 42 Clement Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 43 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:42 44 Mattia Frapporti (Ita) ANS 45 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 46 Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon 0:00:44 47 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:00:45 48 Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon 49 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:46 50 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 51 Jens Wallays (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 52 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport 0:00:48 53 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 54 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:00:49 55 Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon 56 Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 57 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 58 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:50 59 Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:00:51 60 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 61 Dorian Godon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:52 62 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 63 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:00:53 64 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:00:54 65 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 66 Fernando Orjuela Gutierrez (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:00:56 67 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 68 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 69 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 70 Justin Jules (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:00:57 71 Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 72 Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:59 73 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 74 Andrea Palini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 75 Juan Pablo Villegas Cardona (Col) Manzana Postobon 76 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:01 77 Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:01:04 78 Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:01:05 79 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:06 80 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:07 81 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:09 82 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:01:11 83 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:01:14 84 Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:01:15 85 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:01:16 86 Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:01:20 87 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:01:22 88 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:23 89 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:01:24 90 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:01:25 91 Romain Gioux (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:01:28 92 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 93 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:32 94 Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:01:35 95 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:42 96 Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:01:44