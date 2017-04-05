Trending

Dowsett wins Sarthe time trial, takes overall lead

Movistar rider wins 6.8km time trial over teammate and European champ Jonathan Castroviejo

Image 1 of 5

Alex Dowsett in yellow after winning the stage 3 time trial at Circuit Cycliste Sarthe - Pays de la Loire

Alex Dowsett in yellow after winning the stage 3 time trial at Circuit Cycliste Sarthe - Pays de la Loire
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 2 of 5

Alex Dowsett on his way to winning the stage 3 time trial at Circuit Cycliste Sarthe - Pays de la Loire

Alex Dowsett on his way to winning the stage 3 time trial at Circuit Cycliste Sarthe - Pays de la Loire
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 3 of 5

Alex Dowsett in yellow after winning the stage 3 time trial at Circuit Cycliste Sarthe - Pays de la Loire

Alex Dowsett in yellow after winning the stage 3 time trial at Circuit Cycliste Sarthe - Pays de la Loire
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 4 of 5

Alex Dowsett on the podium after winning the stage 3 time trial at Circuit Cycliste Sarthe - Pays de la Loire

Alex Dowsett on the podium after winning the stage 3 time trial at Circuit Cycliste Sarthe - Pays de la Loire
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 5 of 5

Alex Dowsett in yellow after winning the stage 3 time trial at Circuit Cycliste Sarthe - Pays de la Loire

Alex Dowsett in yellow after winning the stage 3 time trial at Circuit Cycliste Sarthe - Pays de la Loire
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)

For the second time since 2014, Alex Dowsett won the short individual time trial of the Circuit de la Sarthe-Pays de la Loire in Angers as he rode eight seconds faster than his Movistar teammate Jonathan Castroviejo. Dowsett earned the overall race lead for his efforts.

It was almost a triple crown for Movistar, but Daniele Bennati, who won that time trial six years ago, was two hundredths of a second short on the excellent time of Arthur Vichot (FDJ). Movistar and FDJ captured the top six places and the French champion for road racing is only two seconds down on Dowsett.

"It was good," the Englishman said. "The six kilometers time trials, I’m good at them but the problem is that a lot of guys are good at them, so it’s always really close. But I like the circuit here. It’s difficult to pace. Straight out the blocks on the climb you’ve got to push hard there but coming back, even if it’s downhill it is not easy. It’s a difficult one to manage, but I don’t think I could have gone any faster today."

The same course has been used for the time trial of the Circuit de la Sarthe-Pays de la Loire in Angers since 2010, but this time around the starting ramp was located 200 metres ahead of the usual point, making it difficult to compare the times through the years. Dowsett bettered his personal performance of 2015 (second to Adriano Malori) by eighteen seconds with 200m less to cover.

"I think speedwise, it’s similar to what Malori did a couple of years ago," he said. "Obviously he’s having a hard time currently [since his life threatening accident in January 2016]. Back then he was phenomenal. It’s encouraging. I wish he was here as well."

Movistar didn’t expect Vichot to ride so well against the clock. As he finished second in stage 1 and collected time bonus on the way twice, the French champion is only two seconds adrift on GC.

"Vichot, that’s gonna be a problem," Dowsett admitted. “"omorrow is the D-day. It’s gonna be difficult. But we have Castroviejo, who is super close on GC. We have options for tomorrow. It’s a difficult circuit. I guess we’ll go with the idea of myself, Castro or Bennati to try the overall. FDJ really only has the Vichot card. We’ve got three riders."

Dowsett has the experience of losing the yellow jersey of the Circuit de la Sarthe-Pays de la Loire on the same queen stage to Pré-en-Pail three years ago, with the Mont des Avaloirs – the highest peak of western France, altitude 417m – to be climbed a few times.

"I’m a little bit stronger and lighter than in 2014," Dowsett noted. "Last time I didn’t really eat enough before and I was a bit flat. I’m definitely in a better shape than last time and I’m wiser as well. The plan for me will be to just try and hang up. We’ve got a great team to help look after us. Six-man team makes it a bit more difficult. There are very good teams here, like FDJ, but we have a very good chance in managing it."

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team7:49:00
2Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:08
3Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:00:10
4Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
5Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ0:00:17
6Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ0:00:19
7Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
8Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:00:20
9Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ0:00:22
10Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
11Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:00:23
12Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:25
13Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
14Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:00:26
15Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:00:27
16Jorge Arcas Peña (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:28
17Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
18Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:00:30
19Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:31
20Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
21Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:00:32
22Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
23Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
24Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:34
25Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Movistar Team
26Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:35
27Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ
28Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport0:00:36
29Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:37
30Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
31Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:38
32Rayane Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
33Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
34Leigh Howard (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport0:00:39
35Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
36Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
37Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Aqua Blue Sport0:00:40
38Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
39Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
40Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:00:41
41Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
42Clement Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
43Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:42
44Mattia Frapporti (Ita) ANS
45Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
46Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon0:00:44
47Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:45
48Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon
49Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:46
50Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
51Jens Wallays (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
52Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport0:00:48
53François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
54Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Manzana Postobon0:00:49
55Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon
56Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
57Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
58Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:50
59Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:00:51
60Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
61Dorian Godon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:52
62Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
63Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:00:53
64Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:54
65Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
66Fernando Orjuela Gutierrez (Col) Manzana Postobon0:00:56
67Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
68Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
69Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
70Justin Jules (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:00:57
71Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
72Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:59
73Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
74Andrea Palini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
75Juan Pablo Villegas Cardona (Col) Manzana Postobon
76Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:01
77Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:01:04
78Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:01:05
79Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:06
80Luca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:07
81Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:09
82Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:01:11
83Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:01:14
84Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:01:15
85Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:01:16
86Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:01:20
87Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:01:22
88Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:23
89Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:01:24
90Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:01:25
91Romain Gioux (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:01:28
92Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
93Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:32
94Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:01:35
95Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:42
96Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:01:44

General Classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Dowsett (Gbr) Movistar Team6:43:27
2Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:00:02
3Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:08
4Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team0:00:10
5Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:19
6Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:00:20
7Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ0:00:22
8Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:00:23
9Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:24
10Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:25
11Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
12Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:00:27
13Alex Kirsch (Lux) Wb Veranclassic Aqua Protect
14Jorge Arcas Peña (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:28
15Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ0:00:29
16Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wb Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:00:30
17Mathias Frank (Swi) Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:31
18Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:00:32
19Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giacattoli0:00:33
20Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Movistar Team0:00:34
21Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:35
22Lawrence Warbasse (Usa) Aqua Blue Sport0:00:36
23Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport0:00:38
24Clement Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:39
25Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Aqua Blue Sport0:00:40
26Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
27Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:00:41
28Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giacattoli0:00:42
29Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
30Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:00:44
31Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
32Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence Ktm0:00:45
33Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon
34Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence Ktm0:00:46
35Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
36Justin Jules (Fra) Wb Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:00:47
37François Bidard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:48
38Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Manzana Postobon0:00:49
39Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon
40Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
41Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
42Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:50
43Nans Peters (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:51
44Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Wb Veranclassic Aqua Protect
45Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
46Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence Ktm0:00:52
47Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence Ktm0:00:56
48Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
49Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:58
50Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:01
51Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:01:05
52Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:01:09
53Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ
54Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Ag2R La Mondiale0:01:10
55Fernando Orjuela Gutierrez (Col) Manzana Postobon0:01:12
56Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ
57Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:01:15
58Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
59Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:18
60Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ0:01:20
61Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
62Jens Wallays (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
63Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:01:25
64Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:01:28
65Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:01:33
66Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:45
67Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wb Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:01:53
68Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:01:55
69Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
70Andrea Palini (Ita) Androni Giacattoli0:01:57
71Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport0:02:01
72Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wb Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:02:06
73Luca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giacattoli0:02:23
74Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:03:08
75Leigh Howard (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport0:04:11
76Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:05:22
77Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:05:48
78Romain Gioux (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:06:10
79Dorian Godon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:55
80Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
81Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giacattoli0:07:04
82Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:07:26
83Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:07:35
84Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giacattoli0:07:41
85Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:07:45
86Daniel Pearson (Gbr) Aqua Blue Sport0:07:57
87Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:09:31
88Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Movistar Team0:09:57
89Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:10:16
90Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:10:20
91Rayane Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:10:59
92Juan Pablo Villegas Cardona (Col) Manzana Postobon0:11:20
93Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie0:11:39
94Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:13:41
95Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:14:02
96Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:14:29

 

