Jules takes opening stage at Circuit Cycliste Sarthe - Pays de la Loire

Frenchman outsprints Vichot from far out to win in Pouzauges

Justin Jules on the podium after winning Circuit Cycliste Sarthe - Pays de la Loire

Justin Jules on the podium after winning Circuit Cycliste Sarthe - Pays de la Loire
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Justin Jules wins stage 1 at Circuit Cycliste Sarthe - Pays de la Loire

Justin Jules wins stage 1 at Circuit Cycliste Sarthe - Pays de la Loire
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
On the podium after stage 1 at Circuit Cycliste Sarthe - Pays de la Loire

On the podium after stage 1 at Circuit Cycliste Sarthe - Pays de la Loire
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
The breakaway in action during stage 1 at Circuit Cycliste Sarthe - Pays de la Loire

The breakaway in action during stage 1 at Circuit Cycliste Sarthe - Pays de la Loire
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
FDJ chase during stage 1 at Circuit Cycliste Sarthe - Pays de la Loire

FDJ chase during stage 1 at Circuit Cycliste Sarthe - Pays de la Loire
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)

Frenchman Justin Jules from Pro Continental Belgian outfit WB Veranclassic-Aquality Protect took some of the favourites by surprise to claim stage 1 of the Circuit Sarthe-Pays de la Loire ahead of French champion Arthur Vichot of FDJ and Italy's Andrea Vendrame from Androni-Sidermec-Bottecchia.

It was a long uphill finish that left top sprinter Bryan Coquard (Direct Energie) in 13th position after breakaway riders Martijn Budding (Roompot Nederlanse Loterij) and Angel Madrazo (Delko Marseille-Provence KTM) were reined in on the final circuit in Pouzauges.

"Sometimes it pays off to be audacious and seize the reins of the race by attacking," Jules observed. "With the rain and the hills, it was a very challenging stage. With my team, we paid a lot of attention to what was happening. I was well positioned, so I used my explosiveness to create a bit of a gap 350 metres before the line. Arthur is a very strong rider when it's hard like today but he didn't close the gap. I wasn't the favourite, but I took my chance as I'm on good form these days. It makes me happy. This is a nice race and I got a beautiful victory here today."

The win is Jules' third victory of the year after stage 1 of the Tour La Provence and stage 4 of the Tour of Normandy. It's also his 12th top 10 of the season, his first in the Pro Continental ranks after riding for continental teams La Pomme Marseille, Vérandas Rideau and Veranclassic. Aged 30 now, he took his first international success in stage 1 of the 2011 Tour of Hainan in China.

As he finally steps up this year, he's remembered as the son of Pascal Jules, an extravagant stage winner of the 1984 Tour de France who died in a car accident on October 25, 1987 when Justin was only one year old. Also a Parisian, he was a close friend of the late Laurent Fignon. In October 1982, Pascal Jules was nominated "French sportsman of the month" by a panel of 31 journalists from newspapers, TV stations and agencies for L'Equipe Magazine. Runner up at the Tour of Lombardy, the 21-year-old neo pro from the Renault-Elf team got more votes than Yannick Noah, who qualified France for the final of the Davis Cup that month.

He was carrying the hopes of French cycling for the supposed to be post-Bernard Hinault generation. Those super talents had joined Cyrille Guimard's team pretty much together at the same time: Greg LeMond, Laurent Fignon, Marc Madiot, Martial Gayant and Philippe Chevallier. Jules was a rebel and not exactly a seriously dedicated cyclist.

The leader of the Circuit Sarthe-Pays de la Loire hardly talks about his dad and his personal eventful life. Stage 2 to Angers held in the morning prior to the time trial should suit Coquard more.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Justin Jules (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect4:15:43
2Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
3Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
4Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
5Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
6Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
7Clement Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
8Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
9Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
10Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
11Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
12Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
13Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
14Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
15Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
16Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
17Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
18Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Manzana Postobon
19Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
20Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon
21Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
22Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
23Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
24Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
25Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
26Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
27Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
28Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
29François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
30Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
31Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
32Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
33Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
34Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
35Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
36Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
37Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
38Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
39Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
40Jorge Arcas Peña (Spa) Movistar Team
41Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Movistar Team
42Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Aqua Blue Sport
43Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon
44Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
45Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
46Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:12
47Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
48Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
49Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
50Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
51Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:00:19
52Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
53Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
54Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
55Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
56Fernando Orjuela Gutierrez (Col) Manzana Postobon
57Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:24
58Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
59Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport
60Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale
61Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
62Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ0:00:34
63Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
64Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
65Jens Wallays (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
66Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ0:00:39
67Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
68Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
69Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
70Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ0:00:53
71Andrea Palini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:58
72Luca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:16
73Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
74Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:02:00
75Leigh Howard (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport0:02:43
76Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:03:58
77Romain Gioux (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:04:42
78Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:05:26
79Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
80Dorian Godon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
81Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie0:06:13
82Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
83Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
84Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
85Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
86Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:06:34
87Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:34
88Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:09:05
89Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
90Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
91Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie0:10:21
92Rayane Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
93Juan Pablo Villegas Cardona (Col) Manzana Postobon
94Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:12:06
95Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
96Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:12:30

General Classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Justin Jules (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect4:15:33
2Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:00:02
3Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:03
4Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:06
5Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:00:09
6Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
7Clement Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:10
8Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
9Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
10Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
11Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
12Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
13Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
14Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
15Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
16Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
17Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
18Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Manzana Postobon
19Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
20Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon
21Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
22Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
23Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
24Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
25Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
26Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
27Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
28Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
29François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
30Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
31Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
32Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
33Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
34Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
35Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
36Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
37Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
38Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
39Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
40Jorge Arcas Peña (Spa) Movistar Team
41Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Movistar Team
42Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Aqua Blue Sport
43Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon
44Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
45Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
46Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
47Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:22
48Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
49Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
50Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
51Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
52Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:00:29
53Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
54Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
55Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
56Fernando Orjuela Gutierrez (Col) Manzana Postobon
57Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
58Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:00:34
59Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport
60Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale
61Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
62Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ
63Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:00:44
64Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
65Jens Wallays (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
66Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
67Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:00:49
68Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
69Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
70Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ
71Andrea Palini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:03
72Luca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:08
73Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:01:26
74Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:02:10
75Leigh Howard (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport0:02:53
76Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:04:08
77Romain Gioux (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:04:52
78Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:05:36
79Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
80Dorian Godon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
81Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie0:06:16
82Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:06:23
83Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
84Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
85Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
86Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:06:44
87Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:44
88Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:09:15
89Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
90Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
91Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie0:10:31
92Rayane Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
93Juan Pablo Villegas Cardona (Col) Manzana Postobon
94Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:12:16
95Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
96Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:12:40

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Justin Jules (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM

Best Young Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli4:15:39

 

