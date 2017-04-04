Image 1 of 5 Justin Jules on the podium after winning Circuit Cycliste Sarthe - Pays de la Loire (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 2 of 5 Justin Jules wins stage 1 at Circuit Cycliste Sarthe - Pays de la Loire (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 3 of 5 On the podium after stage 1 at Circuit Cycliste Sarthe - Pays de la Loire (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 4 of 5 The breakaway in action during stage 1 at Circuit Cycliste Sarthe - Pays de la Loire (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 5 of 5 FDJ chase during stage 1 at Circuit Cycliste Sarthe - Pays de la Loire (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)

Frenchman Justin Jules from Pro Continental Belgian outfit WB Veranclassic-Aquality Protect took some of the favourites by surprise to claim stage 1 of the Circuit Sarthe-Pays de la Loire ahead of French champion Arthur Vichot of FDJ and Italy's Andrea Vendrame from Androni-Sidermec-Bottecchia.

It was a long uphill finish that left top sprinter Bryan Coquard (Direct Energie) in 13th position after breakaway riders Martijn Budding (Roompot Nederlanse Loterij) and Angel Madrazo (Delko Marseille-Provence KTM) were reined in on the final circuit in Pouzauges.

"Sometimes it pays off to be audacious and seize the reins of the race by attacking," Jules observed. "With the rain and the hills, it was a very challenging stage. With my team, we paid a lot of attention to what was happening. I was well positioned, so I used my explosiveness to create a bit of a gap 350 metres before the line. Arthur is a very strong rider when it's hard like today but he didn't close the gap. I wasn't the favourite, but I took my chance as I'm on good form these days. It makes me happy. This is a nice race and I got a beautiful victory here today."

The win is Jules' third victory of the year after stage 1 of the Tour La Provence and stage 4 of the Tour of Normandy. It's also his 12th top 10 of the season, his first in the Pro Continental ranks after riding for continental teams La Pomme Marseille, Vérandas Rideau and Veranclassic. Aged 30 now, he took his first international success in stage 1 of the 2011 Tour of Hainan in China.

As he finally steps up this year, he's remembered as the son of Pascal Jules, an extravagant stage winner of the 1984 Tour de France who died in a car accident on October 25, 1987 when Justin was only one year old. Also a Parisian, he was a close friend of the late Laurent Fignon. In October 1982, Pascal Jules was nominated "French sportsman of the month" by a panel of 31 journalists from newspapers, TV stations and agencies for L'Equipe Magazine. Runner up at the Tour of Lombardy, the 21-year-old neo pro from the Renault-Elf team got more votes than Yannick Noah, who qualified France for the final of the Davis Cup that month.

He was carrying the hopes of French cycling for the supposed to be post-Bernard Hinault generation. Those super talents had joined Cyrille Guimard's team pretty much together at the same time: Greg LeMond, Laurent Fignon, Marc Madiot, Martial Gayant and Philippe Chevallier. Jules was a rebel and not exactly a seriously dedicated cyclist.

The leader of the Circuit Sarthe-Pays de la Loire hardly talks about his dad and his personal eventful life. Stage 2 to Angers held in the morning prior to the time trial should suit Coquard more.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Justin Jules (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 4:15:43 2 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 3 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 4 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 5 Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 6 Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 7 Clement Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 9 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 10 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 11 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 12 Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 13 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 14 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 15 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 16 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 17 Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 18 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Manzana Postobon 19 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 20 Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon 21 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 22 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 23 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 24 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 25 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 26 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 27 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 28 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 29 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 30 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 31 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport 32 Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon 33 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 34 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 35 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 36 Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 37 Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 38 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 39 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 40 Jorge Arcas Peña (Spa) Movistar Team 41 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Movistar Team 42 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Aqua Blue Sport 43 Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon 44 Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 45 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 46 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:12 47 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 48 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 49 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 50 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 51 Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:00:19 52 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 53 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 54 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 55 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 56 Fernando Orjuela Gutierrez (Col) Manzana Postobon 57 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:24 58 Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 59 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport 60 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale 61 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 62 Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ 0:00:34 63 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 64 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 65 Jens Wallays (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 66 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 0:00:39 67 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 68 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 69 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 70 Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ 0:00:53 71 Andrea Palini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:58 72 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:16 73 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 74 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:02:00 75 Leigh Howard (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport 0:02:43 76 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:03:58 77 Romain Gioux (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:04:42 78 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:05:26 79 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 80 Dorian Godon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 81 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 0:06:13 82 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 83 Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 84 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 85 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 86 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:06:34 87 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:34 88 Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:09:05 89 Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 90 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 91 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 0:10:21 92 Rayane Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 93 Juan Pablo Villegas Cardona (Col) Manzana Postobon 94 Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:12:06 95 Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 96 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:12:30

General Classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Justin Jules (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 4:15:33 2 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:00:02 3 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:03 4 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:06 5 Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:00:09 6 Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 7 Clement Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:10 8 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 9 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 10 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 11 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 12 Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 13 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 14 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 15 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 16 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 17 Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 18 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Manzana Postobon 19 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 20 Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon 21 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 22 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 23 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 24 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 25 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 26 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 27 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 28 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 29 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 30 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 31 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport 32 Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon 33 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 34 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 35 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 36 Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 37 Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 38 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 39 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 40 Jorge Arcas Peña (Spa) Movistar Team 41 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Movistar Team 42 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Aqua Blue Sport 43 Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon 44 Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 45 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 46 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 47 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:22 48 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 49 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 50 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 51 Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 52 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:00:29 53 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 54 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 55 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 56 Fernando Orjuela Gutierrez (Col) Manzana Postobon 57 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 58 Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:00:34 59 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport 60 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale 61 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 62 Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ 63 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:00:44 64 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 65 Jens Wallays (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 66 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 67 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:00:49 68 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 69 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 70 Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ 71 Andrea Palini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:03 72 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:08 73 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:01:26 74 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:02:10 75 Leigh Howard (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport 0:02:53 76 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:04:08 77 Romain Gioux (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:04:52 78 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:05:36 79 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 80 Dorian Godon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 81 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 0:06:16 82 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:06:23 83 Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 84 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 85 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 86 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:06:44 87 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:44 88 Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:09:15 89 Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 90 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 91 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 0:10:31 92 Rayane Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 93 Juan Pablo Villegas Cardona (Col) Manzana Postobon 94 Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:12:16 95 Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 96 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:12:40

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Justin Jules (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM