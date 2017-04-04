Jules takes opening stage at Circuit Cycliste Sarthe - Pays de la Loire
Frenchman outsprints Vichot from far out to win in Pouzauges
Stage 1: Pouzauges - Pouzauges
Frenchman Justin Jules from Pro Continental Belgian outfit WB Veranclassic-Aquality Protect took some of the favourites by surprise to claim stage 1 of the Circuit Sarthe-Pays de la Loire ahead of French champion Arthur Vichot of FDJ and Italy's Andrea Vendrame from Androni-Sidermec-Bottecchia.
It was a long uphill finish that left top sprinter Bryan Coquard (Direct Energie) in 13th position after breakaway riders Martijn Budding (Roompot Nederlanse Loterij) and Angel Madrazo (Delko Marseille-Provence KTM) were reined in on the final circuit in Pouzauges.
"Sometimes it pays off to be audacious and seize the reins of the race by attacking," Jules observed. "With the rain and the hills, it was a very challenging stage. With my team, we paid a lot of attention to what was happening. I was well positioned, so I used my explosiveness to create a bit of a gap 350 metres before the line. Arthur is a very strong rider when it's hard like today but he didn't close the gap. I wasn't the favourite, but I took my chance as I'm on good form these days. It makes me happy. This is a nice race and I got a beautiful victory here today."
The win is Jules' third victory of the year after stage 1 of the Tour La Provence and stage 4 of the Tour of Normandy. It's also his 12th top 10 of the season, his first in the Pro Continental ranks after riding for continental teams La Pomme Marseille, Vérandas Rideau and Veranclassic. Aged 30 now, he took his first international success in stage 1 of the 2011 Tour of Hainan in China.
As he finally steps up this year, he's remembered as the son of Pascal Jules, an extravagant stage winner of the 1984 Tour de France who died in a car accident on October 25, 1987 when Justin was only one year old. Also a Parisian, he was a close friend of the late Laurent Fignon. In October 1982, Pascal Jules was nominated "French sportsman of the month" by a panel of 31 journalists from newspapers, TV stations and agencies for L'Equipe Magazine. Runner up at the Tour of Lombardy, the 21-year-old neo pro from the Renault-Elf team got more votes than Yannick Noah, who qualified France for the final of the Davis Cup that month.
He was carrying the hopes of French cycling for the supposed to be post-Bernard Hinault generation. Those super talents had joined Cyrille Guimard's team pretty much together at the same time: Greg LeMond, Laurent Fignon, Marc Madiot, Martial Gayant and Philippe Chevallier. Jules was a rebel and not exactly a seriously dedicated cyclist.
The leader of the Circuit Sarthe-Pays de la Loire hardly talks about his dad and his personal eventful life. Stage 2 to Angers held in the morning prior to the time trial should suit Coquard more.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Justin Jules (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|4:15:43
|2
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|3
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|5
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|6
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|7
|Clement Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|9
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|10
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|12
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|13
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|14
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|15
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|16
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|17
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|18
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Manzana Postobon
|19
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|20
|Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon
|21
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|22
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|23
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|24
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|25
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|26
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|27
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|28
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|29
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
|32
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
|33
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|34
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|35
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|36
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|37
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|38
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|39
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|40
|Jorge Arcas Peña (Spa) Movistar Team
|41
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Movistar Team
|42
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Aqua Blue Sport
|43
|Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon
|44
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|45
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|46
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:12
|47
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|48
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|49
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|50
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|51
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:19
|52
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|53
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|54
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|55
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|56
|Fernando Orjuela Gutierrez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|57
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:24
|58
|Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|59
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport
|60
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale
|61
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|62
|Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:34
|63
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|64
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|65
|Jens Wallays (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|66
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:39
|67
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|68
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|69
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|70
|Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:53
|71
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:58
|72
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:16
|73
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|74
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:02:00
|75
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:02:43
|76
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:03:58
|77
|Romain Gioux (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:04:42
|78
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:05:26
|79
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|80
|Dorian Godon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|81
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:06:13
|82
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|83
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|84
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|85
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|86
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:06:34
|87
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:34
|88
|Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:09:05
|89
|Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|90
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|91
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:10:21
|92
|Rayane Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|93
|Juan Pablo Villegas Cardona (Col) Manzana Postobon
|94
|Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:12:06
|95
|Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|96
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:12:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Justin Jules (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|4:15:39
