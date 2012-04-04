Durbridge powers to lead after time trial
Australian on top in Circuit Sarthe
Stage 2b (ITT): Angers - Angers
Australian champion Luke Durbridge (GreenEdge) claimed his first victory as a professional in Europe with the 6.8km time trial of the Circuit de la Sarthe-Pays de la Loire in front of Angers' medieval castle. He rode the fastest time, eight seconds ahead of Italy's Manuele Boaro (Saxo Bank) and Portuguese ITT champion Nelson Oliveira (RadioShack-Nissan), despite the bad feeling of a sore left knee.
"I switched off the pain during the time trial," said the 20-year-old from Perth who didn't beat the time of last year's winner on the same course, Daniele Bennati (8:13). The main surprise came from the Garmin-Barracuda team. None of their specialists met the expectation and David Zabriskie rode twenty second slower than one year before.
"I came to the Circuit de la Sarthe with good form," Durbridge told Cyclingnews after the race. "But I didn't expect to win. I have a sore knee. This morning I thought of pulling out of the race. I'm glad I didn't because now I'm the winner of the time trial. I'm very happy. This is my first win [after the Australian national championship for time trial]. Coming off the track, a quite short time trial like this one was perfect for me. The light uphill to start with made it good for a powerful rider."
In between the stages at the Circuit de la Sarthe-Pays de la Loire, Durbridge was looking at the news from Melbourne about the team pursuit for which he was a defending champion at the world championship. He opted for a road program after he realized that the new style of racing a 4-man 4km event wasn't exactly suitable for him.
"If it was 6 or 8 kilometres, I'd be the man but when the first kilo is ridden in 1:02, it's not for me," he said. "After the London world cup, the selectors clarified to me that I was in the team for training but with not much future in the final quartet, so I came back to a road program. The Three Days of De Panne were my first race since the Tour Down Under. It was a bit of a shock but the main thing is: my left Achilles was painful, it made me pedal in a funny style to reduce the pain and that caused the tendonitis I now feel on my knee."
"Turbo durbo" was down after the morning stage but his afternoon triumph brought a smile back on his face. "I'm happy to continue the good campaign of GreenEdge," he said in reference to the 1-2 at the Vuelta al Pais Vasco by Daryl Impey and Allan Davis. With the yellow jersey on his shoulder, he'll carry on no matter what. "I know that tomorrow is the hardest stage," he continued. "Unfortunately we're only three guys left in the team as two [Matt Wilson and Brett Lancaster] pulled out this morning due to a stomach virus. It's going to be hard to control but we'll see how it goes."
Durbridge apologized to the French media for not speaking their language. This is his second visit only to the country of the Tour de France. His last visit was for the Chrono Champenois that he won last year in his final preparation for the successful U23 time trial world championship he won in Denmark. It's now clear that he won't contest any track event at the Olympic Games but he keeps his fingers crossed for representing Australia in the individual time trial in London.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:08:15
|2
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:08
|3
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|4
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:10
|6
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:13
|7
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:14
|8
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|9
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|10
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:15
|11
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|0:00:16
|12
|Daniel Teklehaianot (Eri) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:00:18
|13
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|14
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|15
|Sébastien Rossler (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda
|16
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:19
|17
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:21
|18
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:00:22
|19
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|21
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|0:00:23
|22
|Remi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|23
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:00:24
|24
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|25
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:25
|26
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|27
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|28
|Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:26
|29
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|30
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:00:27
|31
|Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:28
|32
|David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|33
|Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U
|34
|Patick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:00:29
|35
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|36
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|37
|Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Team Europcar
|38
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|39
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:30
|40
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|41
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:00:31
|42
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:32
|43
|David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|44
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|45
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|46
|Benoît Jarrier (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U
|47
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:33
|48
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|49
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|50
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:00:34
|51
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
|52
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|53
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|54
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:00:37
|55
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|56
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:00:38
|57
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|58
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:40
|59
|Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|60
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:41
|61
|Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|62
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:42
|63
|Jonathan Thire (Fra) AUBER 93
|64
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|65
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|66
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:43
|67
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:00:44
|68
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|69
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:00:45
|70
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|71
|Ronan Racault (Fra) AUBER 93
|0:00:46
|72
|Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) AUBER 93
|0:00:47
|73
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|74
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) AUBER 93
|75
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:48
|76
|Pieter Weening (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|77
|Justin Jules (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U
|0:00:49
|78
|Freddy Bichot (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U
|0:00:50
|79
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U
|0:00:51
|80
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:52
|81
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|82
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|83
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:00:53
|84
|Andréa Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:54
|85
|Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:00:55
|86
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) AUBER 93
|87
|Event Verbist (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:00:56
|88
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:00:57
|89
|Mickael Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|90
|Françis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:59
|91
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|92
|Steven Tronet (Fra) AUBER 93
|0:01:00
|93
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:02
|94
|Kevin Denis (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U
|95
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:01:07
|96
|Amir Zargari (IRI) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:13
|97
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:01:16
|98
|Wim De Voght (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:01:17
|99
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:01:19
|100
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:21
|101
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:01:25
|102
|Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:01:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|7:01:23
|2
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:08
|3
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|4
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:12
|5
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:13
|6
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:14
|7
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|8
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|9
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:15
|10
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|11
|Daniel Teklehaianot (Eri) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:00:18
|12
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|13
|Sébastien Rossler (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda
|14
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:19
|15
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:00:22
|16
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|0:00:23
|18
|Remi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|19
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:00:24
|20
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|21
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:25
|22
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|23
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:00:27
|24
|Patick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:00:29
|25
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|26
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|27
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:30
|28
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|29
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|30
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:00:31
|31
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:32
|32
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|33
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:00:33
|34
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|35
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:00:34
|36
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
|37
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|38
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|39
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:00:38
|40
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|41
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:40
|42
|Jonathan Thire (Fra) AUBER 93
|0:00:42
|43
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:00:44
|44
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|45
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:00:45
|46
|Ronan Racault (Fra) AUBER 93
|0:00:46
|47
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U
|0:00:51
|48
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|49
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:00:52
|50
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:00:53
|51
|Andréa Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:54
|52
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) AUBER 93
|0:00:55
|53
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:00:56
|54
|Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Team Europcar
|0:00:59
|55
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|56
|Benoît Jarrier (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U
|0:01:07
|57
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:01:08
|58
|Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:01:11
|59
|David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|60
|Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U
|61
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:01:12
|62
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|0:01:13
|63
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) AUBER 93
|0:01:17
|64
|Wim De Voght (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|65
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:20
|66
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:24
|67
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:01:25
|68
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:01:28
|69
|Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) AUBER 93
|0:01:30
|70
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|71
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:31
|72
|Justin Jules (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U
|0:01:32
|73
|Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:01:38
|74
|Steven Tronet (Fra) AUBER 93
|0:01:43
|75
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:45
|76
|Pieter Weening (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|77
|Kevin Denis (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U
|78
|Mickael Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:01:53
|79
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:01:54
|80
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:07
|81
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:02:32
|82
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:46
|83
|Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:02:53
|84
|Françis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:03:01
|85
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:03:20
|86
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:04:06
|87
|Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:04:10
|88
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:16
|89
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:04:21
|90
|Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:04:23
|91
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:04:26
|92
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|93
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:04:27
|94
|Amir Zargari (IRI) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:57
|95
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:05:03
|96
|Event Verbist (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:07:04
|97
|David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:07:07
|98
|Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:07:11
|99
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank
|0:07:27
|100
|Freddy Bichot (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U
|0:07:45
|101
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:07:51
|102
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:09:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) COG
|40
|pts
|2
|Michel Kreder (Ned) GRM
|29
|3
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) GRM
|24
|4
|Daniele Colli (Ita) TT1
|19
|5
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|18
|6
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) COG
|16
|7
|Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) SAX
|16
|8
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) MOV
|15
|9
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) EUC
|14
|10
|Benoît Jarrier (Fra) VRU
|13
|11
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) KAT
|11
|12
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) GEC
|10
|13
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) SAX
|9
|14
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) AUB
|9
|15
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) RNT
|8
|16
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) SAU
|8
|17
|Romain Hardy (Fra) BSC
|8
|18
|Justin Jules (Fra) VRU
|8
|19
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) COF
|7
|20
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) MOV
|7
|21
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) ACC
|7
|22
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RNT
|6
|23
|Romain Zingle (Bel) COF
|6
|24
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|6
|25
|Romain Matheou (Fra) VRU
|5
|26
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|5
|27
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) SAU
|4
|28
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) ALM
|4
|29
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) ARG
|3
|30
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|2
|31
|Daniel Teklehaianot (Eri) GEC
|2
|32
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) MOV
|1
|33
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RNT
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|22
|pts
|2
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|13
|3
|Benoît Jarrier (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U
|12
|4
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|5
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|4
|6
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|2
|7
|David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2
|8
|Mickael Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|2
|9
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|2
|10
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|7:01:23
|2
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:08
|3
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:14
|4
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:25
|5
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:29
|6
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|7
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:00:38
|8
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:44
|9
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:00:53
|10
|Benoît Jarrier (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U
|0:01:07
|11
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:01:54
|12
|Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:04:10
|13
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:04:26
|14
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:07:51
|15
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:09:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Radioshack-Nissan
|21:04:48
|2
|Movistar Team
|3
|Fdj-Big Mat
|0:00:14
|4
|Garmin-Barracuda
|0:00:25
|5
|Colnago - Csf Inox
|0:00:27
|6
|Argos - Shimano
|0:00:30
|7
|Katusha Team
|0:00:33
|8
|Cofidis,Le Credit En Lig.
|0:00:50
|9
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:00:52
|10
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:01:01
|11
|Bretagne - Schuller
|0:01:07
|12
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:01:11
|13
|Greenedge Cycling Team
|0:01:24
|14
|Auber 93
|0:01:36
|15
|Veranda Rideau-Super U
|0:02:36
|16
|Team Europcar
|0:02:55
|17
|Accent Jobs-Willems Ver.
|0:03:47
|18
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:07:59
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy