Australian champion Luke Durbridge (GreenEdge) claimed his first victory as a professional in Europe with the 6.8km time trial of the Circuit de la Sarthe-Pays de la Loire in front of Angers' medieval castle. He rode the fastest time, eight seconds ahead of Italy's Manuele Boaro (Saxo Bank) and Portuguese ITT champion Nelson Oliveira (RadioShack-Nissan), despite the bad feeling of a sore left knee.

"I switched off the pain during the time trial," said the 20-year-old from Perth who didn't beat the time of last year's winner on the same course, Daniele Bennati (8:13). The main surprise came from the Garmin-Barracuda team. None of their specialists met the expectation and David Zabriskie rode twenty second slower than one year before.

"I came to the Circuit de la Sarthe with good form," Durbridge told Cyclingnews after the race. "But I didn't expect to win. I have a sore knee. This morning I thought of pulling out of the race. I'm glad I didn't because now I'm the winner of the time trial. I'm very happy. This is my first win [after the Australian national championship for time trial]. Coming off the track, a quite short time trial like this one was perfect for me. The light uphill to start with made it good for a powerful rider."

In between the stages at the Circuit de la Sarthe-Pays de la Loire, Durbridge was looking at the news from Melbourne about the team pursuit for which he was a defending champion at the world championship. He opted for a road program after he realized that the new style of racing a 4-man 4km event wasn't exactly suitable for him.

"If it was 6 or 8 kilometres, I'd be the man but when the first kilo is ridden in 1:02, it's not for me," he said. "After the London world cup, the selectors clarified to me that I was in the team for training but with not much future in the final quartet, so I came back to a road program. The Three Days of De Panne were my first race since the Tour Down Under. It was a bit of a shock but the main thing is: my left Achilles was painful, it made me pedal in a funny style to reduce the pain and that caused the tendonitis I now feel on my knee."

"Turbo durbo" was down after the morning stage but his afternoon triumph brought a smile back on his face. "I'm happy to continue the good campaign of GreenEdge," he said in reference to the 1-2 at the Vuelta al Pais Vasco by Daryl Impey and Allan Davis. With the yellow jersey on his shoulder, he'll carry on no matter what. "I know that tomorrow is the hardest stage," he continued. "Unfortunately we're only three guys left in the team as two [Matt Wilson and Brett Lancaster] pulled out this morning due to a stomach virus. It's going to be hard to control but we'll see how it goes."

Durbridge apologized to the French media for not speaking their language. This is his second visit only to the country of the Tour de France. His last visit was for the Chrono Champenois that he won last year in his final preparation for the successful U23 time trial world championship he won in Denmark. It's now clear that he won't contest any track event at the Olympic Games but he keeps his fingers crossed for representing Australia in the individual time trial in London.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:08:15 2 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:08 3 Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 4 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 5 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:10 6 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:13 7 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:14 8 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano 9 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 10 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:15 11 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 0:00:16 12 Daniel Teklehaianot (Eri) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:00:18 13 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 14 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 15 Sébastien Rossler (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda 16 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:19 17 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:21 18 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda 0:00:22 19 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 20 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 21 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 0:00:23 22 Remi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 23 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 0:00:24 24 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 25 Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:25 26 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 27 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 28 Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:00:26 29 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano 30 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:00:27 31 Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:28 32 David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 33 Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U 34 Patick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:00:29 35 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 36 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 37 Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Team Europcar 38 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 39 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:30 40 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 41 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:00:31 42 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:32 43 David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 44 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 45 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 46 Benoît Jarrier (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U 47 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:33 48 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 49 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 50 Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:00:34 51 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda 52 Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 53 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 54 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:00:37 55 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 56 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:00:38 57 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 58 Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:40 59 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 60 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:41 61 Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano 62 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:42 63 Jonathan Thire (Fra) AUBER 93 64 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 65 Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 66 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:00:43 67 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:00:44 68 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 69 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:00:45 70 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 71 Ronan Racault (Fra) AUBER 93 0:00:46 72 Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) AUBER 93 0:00:47 73 Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 74 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) AUBER 93 75 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:48 76 Pieter Weening (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team 77 Justin Jules (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U 0:00:49 78 Freddy Bichot (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U 0:00:50 79 Romain Matheou (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U 0:00:51 80 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:52 81 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 82 Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 83 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda 0:00:53 84 Andréa Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:00:54 85 Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:00:55 86 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) AUBER 93 87 Event Verbist (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:00:56 88 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:00:57 89 Mickael Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 90 Françis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:59 91 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 92 Steven Tronet (Fra) AUBER 93 0:01:00 93 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:02 94 Kevin Denis (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U 95 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:01:07 96 Amir Zargari (IRI) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:13 97 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar 0:01:16 98 Wim De Voght (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:01:17 99 Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:01:19 100 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:21 101 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:01:25 102 Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:01:28

General classification after stage 2b # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 7:01:23 2 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:08 3 Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 4 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:00:12 5 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:13 6 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:14 7 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano 8 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 9 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:15 10 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 11 Daniel Teklehaianot (Eri) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:00:18 12 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 13 Sébastien Rossler (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda 14 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:19 15 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda 0:00:22 16 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 17 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 0:00:23 18 Remi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 19 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 0:00:24 20 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 21 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:25 22 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 23 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:00:27 24 Patick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:00:29 25 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 26 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 27 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:30 28 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 29 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 30 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:00:31 31 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:32 32 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 33 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:00:33 34 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 35 Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:00:34 36 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda 37 Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 38 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 39 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:00:38 40 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 41 Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:40 42 Jonathan Thire (Fra) AUBER 93 0:00:42 43 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:00:44 44 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 45 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:00:45 46 Ronan Racault (Fra) AUBER 93 0:00:46 47 Romain Matheou (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U 0:00:51 48 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 49 Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:00:52 50 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda 0:00:53 51 Andréa Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:00:54 52 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) AUBER 93 0:00:55 53 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:00:56 54 Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Team Europcar 0:00:59 55 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 56 Benoît Jarrier (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U 0:01:07 57 Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:01:08 58 Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:01:11 59 David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 60 Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U 61 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:01:12 62 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 0:01:13 63 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) AUBER 93 0:01:17 64 Wim De Voght (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 65 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:20 66 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:24 67 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:01:25 68 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:01:28 69 Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) AUBER 93 0:01:30 70 Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 71 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:31 72 Justin Jules (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U 0:01:32 73 Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:01:38 74 Steven Tronet (Fra) AUBER 93 0:01:43 75 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:45 76 Pieter Weening (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team 77 Kevin Denis (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U 78 Mickael Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:01:53 79 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:01:54 80 Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:07 81 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:02:32 82 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:46 83 Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:02:53 84 Françis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:03:01 85 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 0:03:20 86 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:04:06 87 Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:04:10 88 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:16 89 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:04:21 90 Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:04:23 91 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 0:04:26 92 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 93 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:04:27 94 Amir Zargari (IRI) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:57 95 Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:05:03 96 Event Verbist (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:07:04 97 David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:07:07 98 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:07:11 99 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank 0:07:27 100 Freddy Bichot (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U 0:07:45 101 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar 0:07:51 102 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:09:15

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sacha Modolo (Ita) COG 40 pts 2 Michel Kreder (Ned) GRM 29 3 Raymond Kreder (Ned) GRM 24 4 Daniele Colli (Ita) TT1 19 5 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 18 6 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) COG 16 7 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) SAX 16 8 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) MOV 15 9 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) EUC 14 10 Benoît Jarrier (Fra) VRU 13 11 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) KAT 11 12 Luke Durbridge (Aus) GEC 10 13 Manuele Boaro (Ita) SAX 9 14 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) AUB 9 15 Nelson Oliveira (Por) RNT 8 16 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) SAU 8 17 Romain Hardy (Fra) BSC 8 18 Justin Jules (Fra) VRU 8 19 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) COF 7 20 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) MOV 7 21 Steven Caethoven (Bel) ACC 7 22 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RNT 6 23 Romain Zingle (Bel) COF 6 24 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 6 25 Romain Matheou (Fra) VRU 5 26 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 5 27 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) SAU 4 28 Jimmy Casper (Fra) ALM 4 29 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) ARG 3 30 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 2 31 Daniel Teklehaianot (Eri) GEC 2 32 Ruben Plaza (Spa) MOV 1 33 Ben Hermans (Bel) RNT 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 22 pts 2 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 13 3 Benoît Jarrier (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U 12 4 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 4 5 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 4 6 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano 2 7 David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2 8 Mickael Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 2 9 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 2 10 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 7:01:23 2 Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:08 3 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:14 4 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:25 5 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:00:29 6 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 7 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:00:38 8 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:44 9 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda 0:00:53 10 Benoît Jarrier (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U 0:01:07 11 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:01:54 12 Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:04:10 13 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:04:26 14 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar 0:07:51 15 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:09:15