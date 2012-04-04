Trending

Durbridge powers to lead after time trial

Australian on top in Circuit Sarthe

Image 1 of 43

Luke Durbridge (GreenEdge) claimed the leader's jersey with his winning time trial

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 2 of 43

Thierry Hupond (Argos-Shimano)

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 3 of 43

Michel Kreder (Garmin-Barracuda)

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 4 of 43

Michel Kreder (Garmin-Barracuda) winner of the morning's stage didn't fare as well in the time trial

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 5 of 43

Matteo Pelucchi (Europcar)

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 6 of 43

Mathieu Sprick (Argos-Shimano)

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 7 of 43

Mathieu Halleguen (Bretagne Schuller)

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 8 of 43

Australian time trial champion Luke Durbridge won the stage

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 9 of 43

Julien El Fares (Team Type 1 Sanofi)

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 10 of 43

JJ Haedo (Saxo Bank)

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 11 of 43

Mikhail Ignatiev (Katusha) is the Russian time trial champion

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 12 of 43

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ-BigMat)

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 13 of 43

Pierre Rolland (Europcar)

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 14 of 43

Takashi MIyazawa (Saxo Bank)

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 15 of 43

Garmin-Barracuda's Sebastien Rosseler

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 16 of 43

Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis)

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 17 of 43

Sacha Modolo (Colnago CSF)

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 18 of 43

Rudy Molard (Cofidis)

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 19 of 43

Rubens Plaza (Movistar)

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 20 of 43

Romain Zingle (Cofidis)

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 21 of 43

Pierrick Fedrigo (FDJ-BigMat)

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 22 of 43

Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar) was fourth fastest

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 23 of 43

Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur Sojasun)

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 24 of 43

Jimmy Casper (AG2R La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 25 of 43

Brice Feillu (Saur Sojasun)

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 26 of 43

Arnaud Gerard (FDJ-BigMat)

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 27 of 43

Best climber Arnaud Courteille (FDJ-BigMat)

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 28 of 43

Arnaud Courteille (FDJ-BigMat)

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 29 of 43

Arnaud Courteille (FDJ-BigMat) in the time trial

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 30 of 43

Anthony Delaplace (Saur Sojasun)

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 31 of 43

Andy Schleck (Radioshack-Nissan) once again failed to impress in the time trial

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 32 of 43

Andy Schleck (Radioshack-Nissan) hasn't improved his skills against the clock and came in 40th place

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 33 of 43

Christophe Kern, the French time trial champion (Europcar)

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 34 of 43

Daniel Teklehayanot the Eritrean champion put in an impressive 12th place performance for GreenEdge

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 35 of 43

Luke Durbridge (GreenEdge)

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 36 of 43

Geoffroy Lequatre (Bretagne Schuller)

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 37 of 43

Freddy Bichot (Veranda Rideau)

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 38 of 43

Francisco Ventoso (Movistar)

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 39 of 43

Francis Mourey (FDJ-BigMat)

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 40 of 43

Florian Vachon (Bretagne Schuller)

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 41 of 43

Luke Durbridge (GreenEdge) won the time trial in Circuit Sarthe

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 42 of 43

Luke Durbridge (GreenEdge) on the podium in France

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 43 of 43

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)

Australian champion Luke Durbridge (GreenEdge) claimed his first victory as a professional in Europe with the 6.8km time trial of the Circuit de la Sarthe-Pays de la Loire in front of Angers' medieval castle. He rode the fastest time, eight seconds ahead of Italy's Manuele Boaro (Saxo Bank) and Portuguese ITT champion Nelson Oliveira (RadioShack-Nissan), despite the bad feeling of a sore left knee.

"I switched off the pain during the time trial," said the 20-year-old from Perth who didn't beat the time of last year's winner on the same course, Daniele Bennati (8:13). The main surprise came from the Garmin-Barracuda team. None of their specialists met the expectation and David Zabriskie rode twenty second slower than one year before.

"I came to the Circuit de la Sarthe with good form," Durbridge told Cyclingnews after the race. "But I didn't expect to win. I have a sore knee. This morning I thought of pulling out of the race. I'm glad I didn't because now I'm the winner of the time trial. I'm very happy. This is my first win [after the Australian national championship for time trial]. Coming off the track, a quite short time trial like this one was perfect for me. The light uphill to start with made it good for a powerful rider."

In between the stages at the Circuit de la Sarthe-Pays de la Loire, Durbridge was looking at the news from Melbourne about the team pursuit for which he was a defending champion at the world championship. He opted for a road program after he realized that the new style of racing a 4-man 4km event wasn't exactly suitable for him.

"If it was 6 or 8 kilometres, I'd be the man but when the first kilo is ridden in 1:02, it's not for me," he said. "After the London world cup, the selectors clarified to me that I was in the team for training but with not much future in the final quartet, so I came back to a road program. The Three Days of De Panne were my first race since the Tour Down Under. It was a bit of a shock but the main thing is: my left Achilles was painful, it made me pedal in a funny style to reduce the pain and that caused the tendonitis I now feel on my knee."

"Turbo durbo" was down after the morning stage but his afternoon triumph brought a smile back on his face. "I'm happy to continue the good campaign of GreenEdge," he said in reference to the 1-2 at the Vuelta al Pais Vasco by Daryl Impey and Allan Davis. With the yellow jersey on his shoulder, he'll carry on no matter what. "I know that tomorrow is the hardest stage," he continued. "Unfortunately we're only three guys left in the team as two [Matt Wilson and Brett Lancaster] pulled out this morning due to a stomach virus. It's going to be hard to control but we'll see how it goes."

Durbridge apologized to the French media for not speaking their language. This is his second visit only to the country of the Tour de France. His last visit was for the Chrono Champenois that he won last year in his final preparation for the successful U23 time trial world championship he won in Denmark. It's now clear that he won't contest any track event at the Olympic Games but he keeps his fingers crossed for representing Australia in the individual time trial in London.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:08:15
2Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank0:00:08
3Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
4Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
5Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:10
6Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:13
7Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:14
8Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
9Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
10Ruben Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:15
11Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team0:00:16
12Daniel Teklehaianot (Eri) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:00:18
13Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
14Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
15Sébastien Rossler (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda
16Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:19
17Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:21
18Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda0:00:22
19Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
20Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
21Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team0:00:23
22Remi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
23David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Barracuda0:00:24
24Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
25Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:25
26Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
27Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
28Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:26
29Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
30Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:00:27
31Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:28
32David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
33Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U
34Patick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:00:29
35Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
36Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
37Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Team Europcar
38Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
39Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:30
40Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
41Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:00:31
42Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:32
43David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
44Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
45Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
46Benoît Jarrier (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U
47Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:33
48Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
49Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
50Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:00:34
51Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
52Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
53Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
54Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:00:37
55Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
56Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:00:38
57Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
58Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:40
59Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
60Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:41
61Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano
62Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:42
63Jonathan Thire (Fra) AUBER 93
64Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
65Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
66Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:43
67Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:00:44
68George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
69Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:00:45
70Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
71Ronan Racault (Fra) AUBER 930:00:46
72Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) AUBER 930:00:47
73Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
74Mathieu Drujon (Fra) AUBER 93
75Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:48
76Pieter Weening (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
77Justin Jules (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U0:00:49
78Freddy Bichot (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U0:00:50
79Romain Matheou (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U0:00:51
80Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank0:00:52
81Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
82Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
83Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda0:00:53
84Andréa Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:54
85Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:00:55
86Fabien Bacquet (Fra) AUBER 93
87Event Verbist (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:00:56
88Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:00:57
89Mickael Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
90Françis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:59
91Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
92Steven Tronet (Fra) AUBER 930:01:00
93Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank0:01:02
94Kevin Denis (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U
95Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:01:07
96Amir Zargari (IRI) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:13
97Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar0:01:16
98Wim De Voght (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:01:17
99Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:01:19
100Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:21
101Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:01:25
102Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:01:28

General classification after stage 2b
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team7:01:23
2Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank0:00:08
3Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
4Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:12
5Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:13
6Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:14
7Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
8Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
9Ruben Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:15
10Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
11Daniel Teklehaianot (Eri) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:00:18
12Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
13Sébastien Rossler (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda
14Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:19
15Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda0:00:22
16Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
17Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team0:00:23
18Remi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
19David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Barracuda0:00:24
20Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
21Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:25
22Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
23Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:00:27
24Patick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:00:29
25Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
26Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
27Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:30
28Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
29Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
30Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:00:31
31Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:32
32Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
33Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:00:33
34Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
35Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:00:34
36Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
37Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
38Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
39Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:00:38
40Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
41Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:40
42Jonathan Thire (Fra) AUBER 930:00:42
43Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:00:44
44George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
45Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:00:45
46Ronan Racault (Fra) AUBER 930:00:46
47Romain Matheou (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U0:00:51
48Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
49Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:00:52
50Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda0:00:53
51Andréa Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:54
52Fabien Bacquet (Fra) AUBER 930:00:55
53Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:00:56
54Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Team Europcar0:00:59
55Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
56Benoît Jarrier (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U0:01:07
57Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:01:08
58Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:01:11
59David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
60Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U
61Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:01:12
62Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team0:01:13
63Mathieu Drujon (Fra) AUBER 930:01:17
64Wim De Voght (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
65Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:20
66Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:24
67Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:01:25
68Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:01:28
69Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) AUBER 930:01:30
70Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
71Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:31
72Justin Jules (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U0:01:32
73Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:01:38
74Steven Tronet (Fra) AUBER 930:01:43
75Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank0:01:45
76Pieter Weening (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
77Kevin Denis (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U
78Mickael Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:01:53
79Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:01:54
80Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:07
81Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:02:32
82Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:46
83Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:02:53
84Françis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:03:01
85Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team0:03:20
86Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:04:06
87Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:04:10
88Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:16
89Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:04:21
90Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:04:23
91Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team0:04:26
92Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
93Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:04:27
94Amir Zargari (IRI) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:57
95Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:05:03
96Event Verbist (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:07:04
97David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:07:07
98Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:07:11
99Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank0:07:27
100Freddy Bichot (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U0:07:45
101Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar0:07:51
102Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:09:15

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sacha Modolo (Ita) COG40pts
2Michel Kreder (Ned) GRM29
3Raymond Kreder (Ned) GRM24
4Daniele Colli (Ita) TT119
5Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat18
6Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) COG16
7Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) SAX16
8Francisco Ventoso (Spa) MOV15
9Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) EUC14
10Benoît Jarrier (Fra) VRU13
11Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) KAT11
12Luke Durbridge (Aus) GEC10
13Manuele Boaro (Ita) SAX9
14Fabien Bacquet (Fra) AUB9
15Nelson Oliveira (Por) RNT8
16Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) SAU8
17Romain Hardy (Fra) BSC8
18Justin Jules (Fra) VRU8
19Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) COF7
20Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) MOV7
21Steven Caethoven (Bel) ACC7
22Jan Bakelants (Bel) RNT6
23Romain Zingle (Bel) COF6
24Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat6
25Romain Matheou (Fra) VRU5
26Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat5
27Anthony Delaplace (Fra) SAU4
28Jimmy Casper (Fra) ALM4
29Alexandre Geniez (Fra) ARG3
30Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat2
31Daniel Teklehaianot (Eri) GEC2
32Ruben Plaza (Spa) MOV1
33Ben Hermans (Bel) RNT1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat22pts
2Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team13
3Benoît Jarrier (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U12
4Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar4
5Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne4
6Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano2
7David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2
8Mickael Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne2
9Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne2
10Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team7:01:23
2Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:08
3Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:14
4Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:25
5Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:29
6Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
7Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:00:38
8George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:44
9Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda0:00:53
10Benoît Jarrier (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U0:01:07
11Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:01:54
12Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:04:10
13Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:04:26
14Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar0:07:51
15Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:09:15

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Radioshack-Nissan21:04:48
2Movistar Team
3Fdj-Big Mat0:00:14
4Garmin-Barracuda0:00:25
5Colnago - Csf Inox0:00:27
6Argos - Shimano0:00:30
7Katusha Team0:00:33
8Cofidis,Le Credit En Lig.0:00:50
9Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:00:52
10Ag2R La Mondiale0:01:01
11Bretagne - Schuller0:01:07
12Saur - Sojasun0:01:11
13Greenedge Cycling Team0:01:24
14Auber 930:01:36
15Veranda Rideau-Super U0:02:36
16Team Europcar0:02:55
17Accent Jobs-Willems Ver.0:03:47
18Team Saxo Bank0:07:59

 

