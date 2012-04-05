Trending

Ventoso triumphs in stage 3 of Circuit Cycliste Sarthe - Pays de la Loire

Movistar Spaniard prevails in sprint finish

Image 1 of 30

Andy Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan)

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 2 of 30

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 3 of 30

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 4 of 30

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 5 of 30

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 6 of 30

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 7 of 30

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 8 of 30

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 9 of 30

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 10 of 30

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 11 of 30

The peloton

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 12 of 30

The peloton

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 13 of 30

FDJ riders at the front

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 14 of 30

Luke Durbridge (Greenedge Cycling Team)

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 15 of 30

Francisco Ventoso (Movistar Team) wins the stage

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 16 of 30

The final dash to the line

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 17 of 30

Race leader Luke Durbridge (Greenedge Cycling Team) protected in the bunch

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 18 of 30

GreenEdge controls the peloton

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 19 of 30

A post-race massage

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 20 of 30

Race leader Luke Durbridge (Greenedge Cycling Team)

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 21 of 30

Luke Durbridge (Greenedge Cycling Team)

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 22 of 30

Jonathan Thire (Auber) and Romain Matheou (Veranda Rideau-Super U)

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 23 of 30

Luke Durbridge (Greenedge Cycling Team) sits in the bunch

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 24 of 30

Congrats for Francisco Ventoso (Movistar Team) from a teammate

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 25 of 30

Stage winner Francisco Ventoso (Movistar Team)

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 26 of 30

Stage winner Francisco Ventoso (Movistar Team)

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 27 of 30

David Lelay (Saur - Sojasun)

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 28 of 30

Francisco Ventoso (Movistar Team) triumphs in stage 3

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 29 of 30

Francisco Ventoso (Movistar Team) celebrates victory in stage 3

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 30 of 30

Two riders in the break

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)

Stage 3 of the Circuit de la Sarthe-Pays de la Loire has been a learning experience for Luke Durbridge (GreenEdge) who fought hard to get back onto the front group with 3km to go and keep the overall lead on the day that Andy Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) was seen back in action in the hills.

Stage winner Francisco Ventoso of Movistar found more motivation for GC on the eve of the last stage from Le Mans to Sablé as he realized with the winner's time bonus that he's only 14 seconds down on the Australian prodigy in sixth place overall.

"I had been told by my directeur sportif Yvon Ledanois that it would come down to a sprint of 20 to 30 riders," Ventoso said after the finish. "That's why our team has worked so hard behind the breakaways."

For most of the stage, two Frenchmen ruled the road: Romain Mathéou (Vérandas Rideau-U) and Jonathan Thiré (Auber 93). As their advantage was stabilized around six minutes after 100 kilometres of racing, two teams were prominent at the head of the peloton: Movistar and GreenEdge. But the Australian outfit, however, was represented by one rider only: Peter Weening. The Dutchman is riding for the first time this year after suffering a knee injury, which is also the case of Durbridge now.

"Peter did 120km on the front solo, then Daniel [Teklehaimanot] helped me around the circuit," Durbridge told Cyclingnews. "When the team does such a special job, you want to repay them. I felt a pretty sore knee leading to the circuit and I told Peter ‘I'm finished'. He made me hold on as long as I could."

Durbridge knew that the summit of western France, the Mont des Avaloirs that culminates at 416 metres above sea level, was to be a deciding factor of the race with the climbers motivated in the steep, 10 percent ramp to be done five times. With 13km to go Andy Schleck put the hammer down which split the peloton in two.

"Every time on the climb, I thought ‘next lap I'm done' but it was just another five minutes of suffering to go," Durbridge said. "Ten of us got dropped in the last lap but we got back on with 3km to go. I've suffered like a dog but I'm still in the lead."

Russian champion Pavel Brutt (Katusha) and American prospect Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Barracuda) were the last two riders to get caught by the front group.

Ventoso admitted that it was an easy sprint for him, as he beat out Jure Kocjan (Team Type 1-Sanofi) and Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis), but it came after a lot suffering as well. "Without the help of Ruben Plaza, I wouldn't have stayed in that group," said Ventoso. "In the finale, I jumped on the wheel of Thomas Voeckler who had anticipated the sprint and I managed to pass him and win. Since the Tour of Qatar, I felt strong but I was missing the feeling of being brilliant. With the time bonus I got today, I can eye the overall victory tomorrow."

GreenEdge is reduced to only three riders, including the race leader, but Movistar will be motivated for taking care of the chase on the final day.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team4:50:37
2Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type1
3Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis,Le Credit En Lig.
4Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
5Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
6Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
7Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
8Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
9Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos - Shimano
10Remi Cusin (Fra) Team Type1
11Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
12Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
13Nelson Oliveira (Por) Radioshack-Nissan
14Luke Durbridge (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team
15Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
16Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
17Ben Hermans (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
18Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
19Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos - Shimano
20Ruben Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team
21Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
22Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Argos - Shimano
23Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
24David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
25Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
26Andy Schleck (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
27Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
28Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis,Le Credit En Lig.
29Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
30Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
31David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
32Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
33Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Barracuda0:00:05
34Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
35Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis,Le Credit En Lig
36Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type10:01:09
37Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
38Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs-Willems0:02:33
39Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Willems
40Sébastien Rossler (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda
41Ronan Racault (Fra) Auber
42Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
43Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
44Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type1
45Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
46Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type1
47Romain Matheou (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U
48Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
49Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
50Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis,Le Credit En Lig.
51Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos - Shimano
52Mickael Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis,Le Credit En Lig.
53Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
54Daniel Teklehaianot (Eri) Greenedge Cycling Team
55Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
56Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
57Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
58George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan
59Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
60Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Team Europcar
61Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
62David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:03:25
63Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
64Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:04:48
65Event Verbist (Bel) Accent Jobs-Willems0:05:07
66Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Auber
67Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U
68Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
69Françis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
70Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos - Shimano
71Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:18
72Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
73Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
74Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
75Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Willems
76Benoît Jarrier (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U
77Pieter Weening (Ned) Greenedge Cycling Team
78Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
79Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) Auber0:06:59
80Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber
81Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
82Jonathan Thire (Fra) Auber0:07:03
83Wim De Voght (Bel) Accent Jobs-Willems0:08:52
84Andréa Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
85Amir Zargari (IRI) AG2R La Mondiale
86Justin Jules (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U
87Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Auber
88Kevin Denis (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U
89Freddy Bichot (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U
90Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank0:10:56
91Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type1
92Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox0:11:14
93Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox0:11:28
94Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar0:12:32
95Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Accent Jobs-Willems
96Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis,Le Credit En Lig.
97Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
98Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:14:26

General classification after stage three
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Durbridge (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team11:52:00
2Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank0:00:08
3Nelson Oliveira (Por) Radioshack-Nissan
4Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan0:00:13
5Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:14
6Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
7Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos - Shimano
8Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
9Ruben Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:15
10Ben Hermans (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan0:00:18
11Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:19
12Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda0:00:22
13Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team0:00:23
14Remi Cusin (Fra) Team Type1
15David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Barracuda0:00:24
16Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:25
17Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis,Le Credit En Lig.0:00:27
18Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type10:00:28
19Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis,Le Credit En Lig.0:00:29
20Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
21Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:30
22Andy Schleck (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
23Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:32
24Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:00:33
25Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda0:00:34
26Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:00:52
27Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos - Shimano0:00:56
28Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:01:08
29David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:01:11
30Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis,Le Credit En Lig.0:01:17
31Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:20
32Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:01:30
33Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:01:40
34Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank0:01:50
35Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type10:02:08
36Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:02:45
37Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team0:02:48
38Daniel Teklehaianot (Eri) Greenedge Cycling Team0:02:51
39Sébastien Rossler (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda
40Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:55
41Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type10:03:07
42Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
43Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis,Le Credit En Lig.0:03:11
44Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
45Romain Matheou (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U0:03:15
46Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos - Shimano0:03:17
47George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan
48Ronan Racault (Fra) Auber0:03:19
49Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:24
50Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda0:03:26
51Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Team Europcar0:03:32
52Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:57
53Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
54Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type10:03:58
55Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:04
56Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Argos - Shimano0:04:23
57Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team0:04:26
58Mickael Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis,Le Credit En Lig.
59Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team0:05:53
60Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U0:06:18
61Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Auber0:06:24
62Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:06:26
63Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:06:47
64Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar0:06:49
65Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs-Willems0:06:54
66Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:07:00
67Benoît Jarrier (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U0:07:25
68Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:07:29
69Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
70Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team0:07:31
71Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Willems0:07:36
72Jonathan Thire (Fra) Auber0:07:39
73Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Willems0:07:46
74Pieter Weening (Ned) Greenedge Cycling Team0:08:03
75Françis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:08:08
76Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) Auber0:08:29
77Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber0:08:42
78Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:04
79Andréa Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:09:46
80Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Auber0:09:47
81Wim De Voght (Bel) Accent Jobs-Willems0:10:09
82Justin Jules (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U0:10:24
83David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:10:32
84Kevin Denis (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U0:10:37
85Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:10:45
86Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type10:11:41
87Event Verbist (Bel) Accent Jobs-Willems0:12:11
88Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:13:01
89Amir Zargari (IRI) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:49
90Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos - Shimano0:14:22
91Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis,Le Credit En Lig.0:15:04
92Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:15:24
93Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Accent Jobs-Willems0:15:25
94Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:15:34
95Freddy Bichot (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U0:16:37
96Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank0:18:23
97Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar0:20:23
98Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:21:36

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda43pts
2Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team41
3Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox40
4Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda24
5Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne23
6Romain Matheou (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U20
7Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi20
8Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi19
9Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat18
10Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank17
11Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan16
12Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox16
13Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar14
14Benoît Jarrier (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U13
15Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller13
16Luke Durbridge (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team12
17Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller12
18Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team11
19Nelson Oliveira (Por) Radioshack-Nissan11
20Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank10
21Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat10
22Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar9
23Jonathan Thire (Fra) Auber 939
24Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Auber 939
25Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat8
26Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun8
27Justin Jules (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U8
28Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano7
29Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team7
30Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems7
31Remi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi6
32Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne6
33Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat6
34Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun4
35Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano3
36Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat2
37Daniel Teklehaianot (Eri) Greenedge Cycling Team2
38Ruben Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team1
39Ben Hermans (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Radioshack-Nissan35:36:39
2Movistar Team
3FDJ-Big Mat0:00:14
4Garmin-Barracuda0:00:25
5Argos - Shimano0:00:30
6Cofidis,Le Credit En Lig.0:00:55
7Bretagne - Schuller0:01:07
8Saur - Sojasun0:01:11
9Team Type10:02:01
10Katusha Team0:03:06
11Team Europcar0:08:01
12Greenedge Cycling Team0:10:15
13Team Saxo Bank0:11:29
14AG2R La Mondiale0:12:25
15Accent Jobs-Willems0:14:00
16Colnago - CSF Inox0:15:36
17Auber0:16:15
18Veranda Rideau-Super U0:16:34

