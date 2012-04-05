Ventoso triumphs in stage 3 of Circuit Cycliste Sarthe - Pays de la Loire
Movistar Spaniard prevails in sprint finish
Stage 3: Angers - Pré-en-Pail
Stage 3 of the Circuit de la Sarthe-Pays de la Loire has been a learning experience for Luke Durbridge (GreenEdge) who fought hard to get back onto the front group with 3km to go and keep the overall lead on the day that Andy Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) was seen back in action in the hills.
Stage winner Francisco Ventoso of Movistar found more motivation for GC on the eve of the last stage from Le Mans to Sablé as he realized with the winner's time bonus that he's only 14 seconds down on the Australian prodigy in sixth place overall.
"I had been told by my directeur sportif Yvon Ledanois that it would come down to a sprint of 20 to 30 riders," Ventoso said after the finish. "That's why our team has worked so hard behind the breakaways."
For most of the stage, two Frenchmen ruled the road: Romain Mathéou (Vérandas Rideau-U) and Jonathan Thiré (Auber 93). As their advantage was stabilized around six minutes after 100 kilometres of racing, two teams were prominent at the head of the peloton: Movistar and GreenEdge. But the Australian outfit, however, was represented by one rider only: Peter Weening. The Dutchman is riding for the first time this year after suffering a knee injury, which is also the case of Durbridge now.
"Peter did 120km on the front solo, then Daniel [Teklehaimanot] helped me around the circuit," Durbridge told Cyclingnews. "When the team does such a special job, you want to repay them. I felt a pretty sore knee leading to the circuit and I told Peter ‘I'm finished'. He made me hold on as long as I could."
Durbridge knew that the summit of western France, the Mont des Avaloirs that culminates at 416 metres above sea level, was to be a deciding factor of the race with the climbers motivated in the steep, 10 percent ramp to be done five times. With 13km to go Andy Schleck put the hammer down which split the peloton in two.
"Every time on the climb, I thought ‘next lap I'm done' but it was just another five minutes of suffering to go," Durbridge said. "Ten of us got dropped in the last lap but we got back on with 3km to go. I've suffered like a dog but I'm still in the lead."
Russian champion Pavel Brutt (Katusha) and American prospect Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Barracuda) were the last two riders to get caught by the front group.
Ventoso admitted that it was an easy sprint for him, as he beat out Jure Kocjan (Team Type 1-Sanofi) and Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis), but it came after a lot suffering as well. "Without the help of Ruben Plaza, I wouldn't have stayed in that group," said Ventoso. "In the finale, I jumped on the wheel of Thomas Voeckler who had anticipated the sprint and I managed to pass him and win. Since the Tour of Qatar, I felt strong but I was missing the feeling of being brilliant. With the time bonus I got today, I can eye the overall victory tomorrow."
GreenEdge is reduced to only three riders, including the race leader, but Movistar will be motivated for taking care of the chase on the final day.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|4:50:37
|2
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type1
|3
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis,Le Credit En Lig.
|4
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
|5
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|6
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|7
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|9
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos - Shimano
|10
|Remi Cusin (Fra) Team Type1
|11
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|12
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|13
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Radioshack-Nissan
|14
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team
|15
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|16
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|17
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|18
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|19
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos - Shimano
|20
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team
|21
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|22
|Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|23
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|24
|David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|25
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|26
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
|27
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|28
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis,Le Credit En Lig.
|29
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|30
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|31
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|32
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
|33
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:00:05
|34
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
|35
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis,Le Credit En Lig
|36
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type1
|0:01:09
|37
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|38
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs-Willems
|0:02:33
|39
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Willems
|40
|Sébastien Rossler (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda
|41
|Ronan Racault (Fra) Auber
|42
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|43
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
|44
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type1
|45
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|46
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type1
|47
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U
|48
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|49
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|50
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis,Le Credit En Lig.
|51
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos - Shimano
|52
|Mickael Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis,Le Credit En Lig.
|53
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
|54
|Daniel Teklehaianot (Eri) Greenedge Cycling Team
|55
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|56
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|57
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|58
|George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan
|59
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|60
|Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Team Europcar
|61
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|62
|David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:03:25
|63
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|64
|Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:04:48
|65
|Event Verbist (Bel) Accent Jobs-Willems
|0:05:07
|66
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Auber
|67
|Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U
|68
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|69
|Françis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|70
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos - Shimano
|71
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:18
|72
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|73
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|74
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|75
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Willems
|76
|Benoît Jarrier (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U
|77
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Greenedge Cycling Team
|78
|Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|79
|Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) Auber
|0:06:59
|80
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber
|81
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|82
|Jonathan Thire (Fra) Auber
|0:07:03
|83
|Wim De Voght (Bel) Accent Jobs-Willems
|0:08:52
|84
|Andréa Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|85
|Amir Zargari (IRI) AG2R La Mondiale
|86
|Justin Jules (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U
|87
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Auber
|88
|Kevin Denis (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U
|89
|Freddy Bichot (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U
|90
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank
|0:10:56
|91
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type1
|92
|Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|0:11:14
|93
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|0:11:28
|94
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:12:32
|95
|Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Accent Jobs-Willems
|96
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis,Le Credit En Lig.
|97
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|98
|Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:14:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team
|11:52:00
|2
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:08
|3
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Radioshack-Nissan
|4
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:00:13
|5
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:14
|6
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos - Shimano
|8
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|9
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:15
|10
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:00:18
|11
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:19
|12
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:00:22
|13
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|0:00:23
|14
|Remi Cusin (Fra) Team Type1
|15
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:00:24
|16
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:25
|17
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis,Le Credit En Lig.
|0:00:27
|18
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type1
|0:00:28
|19
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis,Le Credit En Lig.
|0:00:29
|20
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|21
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:30
|22
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
|23
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:32
|24
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:00:33
|25
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:00:34
|26
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:00:52
|27
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos - Shimano
|0:00:56
|28
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:01:08
|29
|David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:01:11
|30
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis,Le Credit En Lig.
|0:01:17
|31
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:20
|32
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:01:30
|33
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:01:40
|34
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:50
|35
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type1
|0:02:08
|36
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:02:45
|37
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:02:48
|38
|Daniel Teklehaianot (Eri) Greenedge Cycling Team
|0:02:51
|39
|Sébastien Rossler (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda
|40
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:55
|41
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type1
|0:03:07
|42
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
|43
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis,Le Credit En Lig.
|0:03:11
|44
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|45
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U
|0:03:15
|46
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos - Shimano
|0:03:17
|47
|George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan
|48
|Ronan Racault (Fra) Auber
|0:03:19
|49
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:24
|50
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:03:26
|51
|Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Team Europcar
|0:03:32
|52
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:57
|53
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|54
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type1
|0:03:58
|55
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:04
|56
|Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|0:04:23
|57
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:04:26
|58
|Mickael Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis,Le Credit En Lig.
|59
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:05:53
|60
|Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U
|0:06:18
|61
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Auber
|0:06:24
|62
|Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:06:26
|63
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:06:47
|64
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:06:49
|65
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs-Willems
|0:06:54
|66
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:07:00
|67
|Benoît Jarrier (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U
|0:07:25
|68
|Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:07:29
|69
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|70
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|0:07:31
|71
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Willems
|0:07:36
|72
|Jonathan Thire (Fra) Auber
|0:07:39
|73
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Willems
|0:07:46
|74
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Greenedge Cycling Team
|0:08:03
|75
|Françis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:08:08
|76
|Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) Auber
|0:08:29
|77
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber
|0:08:42
|78
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:04
|79
|Andréa Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:09:46
|80
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Auber
|0:09:47
|81
|Wim De Voght (Bel) Accent Jobs-Willems
|0:10:09
|82
|Justin Jules (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U
|0:10:24
|83
|David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:10:32
|84
|Kevin Denis (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U
|0:10:37
|85
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:10:45
|86
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type1
|0:11:41
|87
|Event Verbist (Bel) Accent Jobs-Willems
|0:12:11
|88
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:13:01
|89
|Amir Zargari (IRI) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:49
|90
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos - Shimano
|0:14:22
|91
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis,Le Credit En Lig.
|0:15:04
|92
|Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:15:24
|93
|Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Accent Jobs-Willems
|0:15:25
|94
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:15:34
|95
|Freddy Bichot (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U
|0:16:37
|96
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank
|0:18:23
|97
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:20:23
|98
|Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:21:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
|43
|pts
|2
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|41
|3
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|40
|4
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
|24
|5
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|23
|6
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|20
|7
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|20
|8
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|19
|9
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|18
|10
|Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|17
|11
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|16
|12
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|16
|13
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar
|14
|14
|Benoît Jarrier (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|13
|15
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|13
|16
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team
|12
|17
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|12
|18
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|11
|19
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Radioshack-Nissan
|11
|20
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|10
|21
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|10
|22
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|9
|23
|Jonathan Thire (Fra) Auber 93
|9
|24
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Auber 93
|9
|25
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|8
|26
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|8
|27
|Justin Jules (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|8
|28
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|7
|29
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|30
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems
|7
|31
|Remi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|6
|32
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|6
|33
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|6
|34
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|4
|35
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|3
|36
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|2
|37
|Daniel Teklehaianot (Eri) Greenedge Cycling Team
|2
|38
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|39
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Radioshack-Nissan
|35:36:39
|2
|Movistar Team
|3
|FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:14
|4
|Garmin-Barracuda
|0:00:25
|5
|Argos - Shimano
|0:00:30
|6
|Cofidis,Le Credit En Lig.
|0:00:55
|7
|Bretagne - Schuller
|0:01:07
|8
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:01:11
|9
|Team Type1
|0:02:01
|10
|Katusha Team
|0:03:06
|11
|Team Europcar
|0:08:01
|12
|Greenedge Cycling Team
|0:10:15
|13
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:11:29
|14
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:25
|15
|Accent Jobs-Willems
|0:14:00
|16
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:15:36
|17
|Auber
|0:16:15
|18
|Veranda Rideau-Super U
|0:16:34
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy