Stage 3 of the Circuit de la Sarthe-Pays de la Loire has been a learning experience for Luke Durbridge (GreenEdge) who fought hard to get back onto the front group with 3km to go and keep the overall lead on the day that Andy Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) was seen back in action in the hills.

Stage winner Francisco Ventoso of Movistar found more motivation for GC on the eve of the last stage from Le Mans to Sablé as he realized with the winner's time bonus that he's only 14 seconds down on the Australian prodigy in sixth place overall.

"I had been told by my directeur sportif Yvon Ledanois that it would come down to a sprint of 20 to 30 riders," Ventoso said after the finish. "That's why our team has worked so hard behind the breakaways."

For most of the stage, two Frenchmen ruled the road: Romain Mathéou (Vérandas Rideau-U) and Jonathan Thiré (Auber 93). As their advantage was stabilized around six minutes after 100 kilometres of racing, two teams were prominent at the head of the peloton: Movistar and GreenEdge. But the Australian outfit, however, was represented by one rider only: Peter Weening. The Dutchman is riding for the first time this year after suffering a knee injury, which is also the case of Durbridge now.

"Peter did 120km on the front solo, then Daniel [Teklehaimanot] helped me around the circuit," Durbridge told Cyclingnews. "When the team does such a special job, you want to repay them. I felt a pretty sore knee leading to the circuit and I told Peter ‘I'm finished'. He made me hold on as long as I could."

Durbridge knew that the summit of western France, the Mont des Avaloirs that culminates at 416 metres above sea level, was to be a deciding factor of the race with the climbers motivated in the steep, 10 percent ramp to be done five times. With 13km to go Andy Schleck put the hammer down which split the peloton in two.

"Every time on the climb, I thought ‘next lap I'm done' but it was just another five minutes of suffering to go," Durbridge said. "Ten of us got dropped in the last lap but we got back on with 3km to go. I've suffered like a dog but I'm still in the lead."

Russian champion Pavel Brutt (Katusha) and American prospect Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Barracuda) were the last two riders to get caught by the front group.

Ventoso admitted that it was an easy sprint for him, as he beat out Jure Kocjan (Team Type 1-Sanofi) and Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis), but it came after a lot suffering as well. "Without the help of Ruben Plaza, I wouldn't have stayed in that group," said Ventoso. "In the finale, I jumped on the wheel of Thomas Voeckler who had anticipated the sprint and I managed to pass him and win. Since the Tour of Qatar, I felt strong but I was missing the feeling of being brilliant. With the time bonus I got today, I can eye the overall victory tomorrow."

GreenEdge is reduced to only three riders, including the race leader, but Movistar will be motivated for taking care of the chase on the final day.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 4:50:37 2 Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type1 3 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis,Le Credit En Lig. 4 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda 5 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 6 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 7 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 8 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 9 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos - Shimano 10 Remi Cusin (Fra) Team Type1 11 Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 12 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 13 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Radioshack-Nissan 14 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team 15 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 16 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 17 Ben Hermans (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 18 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 19 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos - Shimano 20 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team 21 Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 22 Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Argos - Shimano 23 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 24 David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 25 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 26 Andy Schleck (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan 27 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 28 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis,Le Credit En Lig. 29 Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 30 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 31 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 32 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda 33 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 0:00:05 34 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank 35 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis,Le Credit En Lig 36 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type1 0:01:09 37 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 38 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs-Willems 0:02:33 39 Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Willems 40 Sébastien Rossler (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda 41 Ronan Racault (Fra) Auber 42 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 43 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda 44 Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type1 45 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 46 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type1 47 Romain Matheou (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U 48 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 49 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 50 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis,Le Credit En Lig. 51 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos - Shimano 52 Mickael Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis,Le Credit En Lig. 53 Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan 54 Daniel Teklehaianot (Eri) Greenedge Cycling Team 55 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 56 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 57 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 58 George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan 59 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 60 Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Team Europcar 61 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 62 David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:03:25 63 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 64 Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:04:48 65 Event Verbist (Bel) Accent Jobs-Willems 0:05:07 66 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Auber 67 Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U 68 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 69 Françis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 70 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos - Shimano 71 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:18 72 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 73 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 74 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 75 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Willems 76 Benoît Jarrier (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U 77 Pieter Weening (Ned) Greenedge Cycling Team 78 Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 79 Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) Auber 0:06:59 80 Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 81 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 82 Jonathan Thire (Fra) Auber 0:07:03 83 Wim De Voght (Bel) Accent Jobs-Willems 0:08:52 84 Andréa Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 85 Amir Zargari (IRI) AG2R La Mondiale 86 Justin Jules (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U 87 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Auber 88 Kevin Denis (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U 89 Freddy Bichot (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U 90 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank 0:10:56 91 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type1 92 Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 0:11:14 93 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 0:11:28 94 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar 0:12:32 95 Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Accent Jobs-Willems 96 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis,Le Credit En Lig. 97 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 98 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:14:26

General classification after stage three # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team 11:52:00 2 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:08 3 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Radioshack-Nissan 4 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 0:00:13 5 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:14 6 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 7 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos - Shimano 8 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 9 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:15 10 Ben Hermans (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 0:00:18 11 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:19 12 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda 0:00:22 13 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 0:00:23 14 Remi Cusin (Fra) Team Type1 15 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 0:00:24 16 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:25 17 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis,Le Credit En Lig. 0:00:27 18 Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type1 0:00:28 19 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis,Le Credit En Lig. 0:00:29 20 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 21 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:30 22 Andy Schleck (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan 23 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:32 24 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:00:33 25 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda 0:00:34 26 Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:00:52 27 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos - Shimano 0:00:56 28 Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:01:08 29 David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:01:11 30 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis,Le Credit En Lig. 0:01:17 31 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:20 32 Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:01:30 33 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:01:40 34 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:50 35 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type1 0:02:08 36 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:02:45 37 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:02:48 38 Daniel Teklehaianot (Eri) Greenedge Cycling Team 0:02:51 39 Sébastien Rossler (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda 40 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:55 41 Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type1 0:03:07 42 Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan 43 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis,Le Credit En Lig. 0:03:11 44 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 45 Romain Matheou (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U 0:03:15 46 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos - Shimano 0:03:17 47 George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan 48 Ronan Racault (Fra) Auber 0:03:19 49 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:24 50 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda 0:03:26 51 Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Team Europcar 0:03:32 52 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:57 53 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 54 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type1 0:03:58 55 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:04 56 Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Argos - Shimano 0:04:23 57 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 0:04:26 58 Mickael Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis,Le Credit En Lig. 59 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 0:05:53 60 Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U 0:06:18 61 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Auber 0:06:24 62 Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:06:26 63 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:06:47 64 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 0:06:49 65 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs-Willems 0:06:54 66 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:07:00 67 Benoît Jarrier (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U 0:07:25 68 Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:07:29 69 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 70 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 0:07:31 71 Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Willems 0:07:36 72 Jonathan Thire (Fra) Auber 0:07:39 73 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Willems 0:07:46 74 Pieter Weening (Ned) Greenedge Cycling Team 0:08:03 75 Françis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:08:08 76 Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) Auber 0:08:29 77 Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 0:08:42 78 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:04 79 Andréa Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:09:46 80 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Auber 0:09:47 81 Wim De Voght (Bel) Accent Jobs-Willems 0:10:09 82 Justin Jules (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U 0:10:24 83 David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:10:32 84 Kevin Denis (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U 0:10:37 85 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:10:45 86 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type1 0:11:41 87 Event Verbist (Bel) Accent Jobs-Willems 0:12:11 88 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:13:01 89 Amir Zargari (IRI) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:49 90 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos - Shimano 0:14:22 91 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis,Le Credit En Lig. 0:15:04 92 Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:15:24 93 Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Accent Jobs-Willems 0:15:25 94 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:15:34 95 Freddy Bichot (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U 0:16:37 96 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank 0:18:23 97 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar 0:20:23 98 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:21:36

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda 43 pts 2 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 41 3 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 40 4 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda 24 5 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 23 6 Romain Matheou (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U 20 7 Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 20 8 Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 19 9 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 18 10 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 17 11 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 16 12 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 16 13 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar 14 14 Benoît Jarrier (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U 13 15 Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 13 16 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team 12 17 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 12 18 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 11 19 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Radioshack-Nissan 11 20 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 10 21 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 10 22 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 9 23 Jonathan Thire (Fra) Auber 93 9 24 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Auber 93 9 25 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 8 26 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 8 27 Justin Jules (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U 8 28 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano 7 29 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 7 30 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems 7 31 Remi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 6 32 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 6 33 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 6 34 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 4 35 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano 3 36 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 2 37 Daniel Teklehaianot (Eri) Greenedge Cycling Team 2 38 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team 1 39 Ben Hermans (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 1