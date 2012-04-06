Trending

Dekker wins final stage of Circuit de la Sarthe

Durbridge secures overall victory

Image 1 of 51

Thomas Dekker (Garmin-Barracuda) sprints to a stage victory

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 2 of 51

Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur - Sojasun), Sébastien Duret (Bretagne - Schuller), Raymond Kreder (Garmin Barracuda) and Pavel Brutt (Katusha)

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 3 of 51

Andy Schleck (Radioshack-Nissan) is interviewed after the final stage.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 4 of 51

Rudy Molard (Cofidis,Le Credit En Lig.)

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 5 of 51

Romain Hardy (Bretagne - Schuller)

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 6 of 51

The peloton led by CSF Colnago

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 7 of 51

Nicolas Edet (Cofidis,Le Credit En Lig)

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 8 of 51

Nicolas Edet (Cofidis,Le Credit En Lig)

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 9 of 51

Best young rider Nelson Oliveira and teammate Andy Schleck

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 10 of 51

Nelson Oliveira in best young rider's jersey with teammate Andy Schleck

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 11 of 51

Luke Durbridge (Greenedge Cycling Team) during the final stage

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 12 of 51

Race leader Luke Durbridge (Greenedge Cycling Team)

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 13 of 51

Race leader Luke Durbridge (Greenedge Cycling Team) sits in

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 14 of 51

Best sprinter Sacha Modolo (Colnago - CSF Inox)

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 15 of 51

Daniel Teklehaianot and Luke Durbridge (both GreenEdge)

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 16 of 51

Riders push the pace

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 17 of 51

Racers on the final stage of Sarthe

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 18 of 51

Two riders zoom past

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 19 of 51

The peloton

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 20 of 51

The peloton at the Circuit Cycliste Sarthe

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 21 of 51

The final day of racing at the Circuit Cycliste Sarthe

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 22 of 51

Racers in the last stage

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 23 of 51

The breakaway

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 24 of 51

Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat in the climbers jersey

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 25 of 51

Thomas Dekker (Garmin-Barracuda)

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 26 of 51

Thomas Dekker (Garmin-Barracuda)

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 27 of 51

Luke Durbridge (Greenedge Cycling Team) in yellow

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 28 of 51

Luke Durbridge (Greenedge Cycling Team)

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 29 of 51

Luke Durbridge (Greenedge Cycling Team) is congratulated

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 30 of 51

The announcer interviews Luke Durbridge (Greenedge Cycling Team)

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 31 of 51

Race winner Luke Durbridge (Greenedge Cycling Team)

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 32 of 51

Luke Durbridge (Greenedge Cycling Team) on the podium

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 33 of 51

Luke Durbridge (Greenedge Cycling Team)

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 34 of 51

Luke Durbridge (Greenedge Cycling Team) waves to the crowd after winning the overall

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 35 of 51

Jersey winners: Arnaud Courteille, Sacha Modolo, Luke Durbridge and Thomas Dekker

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 36 of 51

The peloton

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 37 of 51

Freddy Bichot (Veranda Rideau-Super U) and Benoît Jarrier (Veranda Rideau - Super U)

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 38 of 51

Françis Mourey (FDJ-Big Mat)

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 39 of 51

David Lelay (Saur - Sojasun) behind Geoffroy Lequatre (Bretagne - Schuller)

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 40 of 51

Christophe Kern (Team Europcar)

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 41 of 51

Thomas Dekker (Garmin-Barracuda) wins the final stage

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 42 of 51

Thomas Dekker (Garmin-Barracuda) speeds toward a stage win

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 43 of 51

The final bunch sprint

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 44 of 51

Thomas Dekker (Garmin-Barracuda) sprinted to a stage win

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 45 of 51

Arnaud Courteille (FDJ-Big Mat)

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 46 of 51

Arnaud Courteille (FDJ-Big Mat) tops the mountains classification

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 47 of 51

Andy Schleck (Radioshack-Nissan)

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 48 of 51

Andy Schleck (Radioshack-Nissan) in the peloton on the final lap

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 49 of 51

Andy Schleck (Radioshack-Nissan)

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 50 of 51

Andy Schleck (Radioshack-Nissan)

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 51 of 51

Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur - Sojasun) and Sébastien Duret (Bretagne - Schuller)

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)

Despite suffering a sore knee and a GreenEdge team reduced to three riders, Luke Durbridge won the Circuit de la Sarthe-Pays de la Loire as he prevented stage 3 winner Francisco Ventoso of Movistar from collecting the nineteen bonus seconds up for grab during the final stage to Sablé-sur-Sarthe.

Thomas Dekker made his big come back for Garmin-Barracuda at the highest level of cycling after his two-year ban as he anticipated the bunch sprint and left French up and coming fast man Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ-BigMat) with a bitter taste.

"Normally I'm not a sprinter," Dekker commented. "A few riders attacked before the final sprint. I went with them. With 500 metres to go, I watched behind and saw a gap, so I fought till the finishing line. It was an intense effort of 1100 metres. It's a good feeling to be a winner again. I'm really happy."

Since he came back from suspension in the middle of last year with Garmin's development team Chipotle, Dekker won the 2-man time trial Duo Normand with Johan Vansummeren. He was also part of the winning squad of Garmin-Barracuda at the Tour of Qatar earlier this year but stage 4 of the Circuit de la Sarthe marks his real return as an individual. His last individual win was the 2007 Hessen Rundfahrt.

He was expected to do better than eighteenth in the time trial in Angers on Wednesday. "But I wasn't disappointed," he said. "I'm coming from a long way and I just missed the power. I'm getting better and better. I was initially scheduled for the Volta ai Pais Vasco but after being sick for one week after Paris-Nice, it would have been too hard for me, so I opted for La Sarthe instead and it's been a good race and a good experience."

Much more humble than six years ago when he was a successful neo-pro with a great future, being the winner of Tirreno-Adriatico at 21, Dekker added: "I hope to be a pro for the next ten years. I hope to win a stage at the Tour de France one day, or maybe a classic. I'd like to ride the Tour de France this year."

Prior to Dekker's fabulous rush, the last stage was contested on a high note with two major breakaways. In the second one formed of twelve riders including GreenEdge's Daniel Teklehaimanot, Anthony Delaplace (Saur-Sojasun) was the main threat for Durbridge. But the Australian didn't bother much.

"The teams of the sprinters had missed the break, so it was just a question of the race to come down to a final bunch sprint," explained the Australian who was almost relieved when Ventoso missed two intermediate sprints on the finishing circuit due to breakaways. "I was more nervous today. Yesterday I expected to lose the yellow jersey but today I had a chance of winning the race. This is only my second race as a pro in Europe I was already happy to finish in the top ten of the Three Days of De Panne. Now this one is a pretty big win."

Durbridge is the fourth rider to win the Circuit de la Sarthe at the age of 20. Bernard Hinault (1975), Greg LeMond (1980) and Thomas Lövkvist (2004) did it before him. "To win the time trial here was a satisfaction but to win the overall is like a dream," said the Australian champion for time who has the Tour de Romandie and the Tour of California next on his agenda.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda3:41:29
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
3Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
4Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type1 - Sanofi
5Justin Jules (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U
6Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis,Le Credit En Lig.
7Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
8Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs-Willems Ver.
9Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
10Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type1 - Sanofi
11Romain Matheou (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U
12Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar
13Nelson Oliveira (Por) Radioshack-Nissan
14Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Auber 93
15Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
16Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
17Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
18Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
19Remi Cusin (Fra) Team Type1 - Sanofi
20Luke Durbridge (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team
21Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
22Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Argos - Shimano
23Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
24Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
25Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
26Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis,Le Credit En Lig.
27Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Willems Ver.
28Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Willems Ver.
29Ben Hermans (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
30Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type1 - Sanofi
31Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
32Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos - Shimano
33Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
34Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
35Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos - Shimano
36Event Verbist (Bel) Accent Jobs-Willems Ver.
37Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
38Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
39Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
40Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Team Europcar
41Ruben Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team
42Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos - Shimano
43Ronan Racault (Fra) Auber 93
44Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
45Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
46Sébastien Rossler (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda
47Andy Schleck (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
48Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos - Shimano
49Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
50Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
51Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
52David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
53Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
54Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
55Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
56Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
57Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Accent Jobs-Willems Ver.
58Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis,Le Credit En Lig.
59David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
60Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
61Mathieu Perget (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
62Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
63Daniel Teklehaianot (Eri) Greenedge Cycling Team
64Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
65Andréa Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
66Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
67Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
68Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
69Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
70Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
71Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis,Le Credit En Lig.
72Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type1 - Sanofi0:00:16
73George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan0:00:18
74Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Auber 93
75Françis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:22
76Freddy Bichot (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U0:00:26
77Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:31
78Benoît Jarrier (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U
79Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:41
80Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
81Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U0:00:47
82Jonathan Thire (Fra) Auber 930:00:50
83Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) Auber 93
84Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93
85David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:00:57
86Pieter Weening (Ned) Greenedge Cycling Team0:01:05
87Mickael Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis,Le Credit En Lig.0:01:33
88Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank0:01:42
89Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
90Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type1 - Sanofi0:02:25
91Kevin Denis (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U
DNFMartin Elmiger (Swi) Ag2R La Mondiale
DNFMathieu Perget FR Ag2R La Mondiale
DNFCyril Gautier FR Europcar
DNFWim De Voght (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
DNFRudy Molard FR Cofidis
DNFOmar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago CSF Inox
DNFAmir Zargari IRAN Ag2R La Mondiale
DNFMarco Coledan (Ita) Colnago CSF Inox

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Durbridge (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team15:33:29
2Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank0:00:08
3Nelson Oliveira (Por) Radioshack-Nissan
4Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:09
5Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda0:00:12
6Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
7Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
8Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos - Shimano0:00:14
9Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
10Ruben Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:15
11Ben Hermans (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan0:00:18
12Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:19
13Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team0:00:22
14Remi Cusin (Fra) Team Type1 - Sanofi0:00:23
15David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Barracuda0:00:24
16Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:25
17Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis,Le Credit En Lig.0:00:27
18Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type1 - Sanofi0:00:28
19Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
20Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis,Le Credit En Lig.0:00:29
21Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
22Andy Schleck (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan0:00:30
23Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:32
24Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:00:33
25Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda0:00:34
26Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:00:52
27Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos - Shimano0:00:56
28Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:01:08
29David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:01:11
30Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis,Le Credit En Lig.0:01:17
31Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:20
32Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:01:30
33Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:01:40
34Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank0:01:50
35Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type1 - Sanofi0:02:08
36Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:02:41
37Daniel Teklehaianot (Eri) Greenedge Cycling Team0:02:48
38Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
39Sébastien Rossler (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda0:02:51
40Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type1 - Sanofi0:03:07
41Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
42Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:03:11
43Romain Matheou (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U0:03:15
44Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos - Shimano0:03:17
45Ronan Racault (Fra) Auber 930:03:19
46Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:24
47Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda0:03:26
48Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Team Europcar0:03:32
49George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan0:03:35
50Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:57
51Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Argos - Shimano0:04:23
52Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team0:04:25
53Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team0:04:38
54Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team0:05:53
55Mickael Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis,Le Credit En Lig.0:05:59
56Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type1 - Sanofi0:06:23
57Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:06:26
58Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Auber 930:06:42
59Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:06:47
60Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs-Willems Ver.0:06:54
61Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:07:00
62Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U0:07:05
63Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar0:07:20
64Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:07:29
65Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
66Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team0:07:31
67Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Willems Ver.0:07:36
68Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Willems Ver.0:07:46
69Benoît Jarrier (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U0:07:56
70Jonathan Thire (Fra) Auber 930:08:29
71Françis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:08:30
72Mathieu Perget (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:09:04
73Pieter Weening (Ned) Greenedge Cycling Team0:09:08
74Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) Auber 930:09:19
75Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 930:09:32
76Andréa Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:09:46
77Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Auber 930:09:47
78Justin Jules (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U0:10:24
79Kevin Denis (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U0:10:37
80Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:11:26
81David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:11:29
82Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type1 - Sanofi0:11:57
83Event Verbist (Bel) Accent Jobs-Willems Ver.0:12:11
84Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:12:55
85Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos - Shimano0:14:22
86Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis,Le Credit En Lig.0:15:04
87Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Accent Jobs-Willems Ver.0:15:25
88Freddy Bichot (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U0:17:03
89Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank0:20:05
90Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar0:20:23
91Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:21:33

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat30pts
2Jonathan Thire (Fra) Auber 9324
3Romain Matheou (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U22
4Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team13
5Benoît Jarrier (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U12
6Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team6
7Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis,Le Credit En Lig.4
8Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar4
9Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos - Shimano4
10Françis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat4
11Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan2
12Ben Hermans (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan2
13Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat2
14David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2
15Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos - Shimano2
16Mickael Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis,Le Credit En Lig.2
17Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis,Le Credit En Lig.2
18Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type1 - Sanofi1
19Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1
20Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Barracuda1
21Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar1
22Pieter Weening (Ned) Greenedge Cycling Team1

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sacha Modolo (Ita) Cog56pts
2Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Mov44
3Michel Kreder (Ned) Grm43
4Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ38
5Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cof33
6Daniele Colli (Ita) Tt133
7Julien El Fares (Fra) Tt126
8Thomas Dekker (Ned) Grm25
9Romain Matheou (Fra) Vru25
10Raymond Kreder (Ned) Grm24
11Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Cog23
12Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Sax22
13Florian Vachon (Fra) Bsc21
14Justin Jules (Fra) Vru20
15Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Euc18
16Jan Bakelants (Bel) Rnt17
17Steven Caethoven (Bel) Acc15
18Nelson Oliveira (Por) Rnt14
19Benoît Jarrier (Fra) Vru13
20Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ13
21Romain Hardy (Fra) Bsc13
22Luke Durbridge (Aus) Gec12
23Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sau12
24Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Kat11
25Manuele Boaro (Ita) Sax11
26Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Aub11
27Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Euc9
28Jonathan Thire (Fra) Aub9
29Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ8
30Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sau8
31Daniel Teklehaianot (Eri) Gec7
32Thierry Hupond (Fra) Arg7
33Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Mov7
34Remi Cusin (Fra) Tt16
35Romain Zingle (Bel) Cof6
36Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ6
37Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Arg3
38Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ2
39Ruben Plaza (Spa) Mov1
40Ben Hermans (Bel) Rnt1
41Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Mov1
42Pavel Brutt (Rus) Kat1

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Luke Durbridge (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team
2Nelson Oliveira (Por) Radioshack-Nissan
3Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
4Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
5Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
6George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan
7Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
8Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
9Benoît Jarrier (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U
10Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
11Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos - Shimano
12Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Radioshack-Nissan46:41:06
2Movistar Team
3FDJ-Big Mat0:00:14
4Garmin-Barracuda0:00:25
5Argos - Shimano0:00:30
6Cofidis,Le Credit En Lig.0:00:55
7Bretagne - Schuller0:01:07
8Saur - Sojasun0:01:11
9Team Type1 - Sanofi0:02:01
10Katusha Team0:03:06
11Team Europcar0:08:01
12Greenedge Cycling Team0:11:20
13Team Saxo Bank0:11:29
14Accent Jobs-Willems Ver.0:14:00
15Colnago - CSF Inox0:15:36
16Auber 930:16:33
17Veranda Rideau-Super U0:17:00

 

