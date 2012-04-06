Dekker wins final stage of Circuit de la Sarthe
Durbridge secures overall victory
Stage 4: Le Mans - Sablé-sur-Sarthe
Despite suffering a sore knee and a GreenEdge team reduced to three riders, Luke Durbridge won the Circuit de la Sarthe-Pays de la Loire as he prevented stage 3 winner Francisco Ventoso of Movistar from collecting the nineteen bonus seconds up for grab during the final stage to Sablé-sur-Sarthe.
Thomas Dekker made his big come back for Garmin-Barracuda at the highest level of cycling after his two-year ban as he anticipated the bunch sprint and left French up and coming fast man Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ-BigMat) with a bitter taste.
"Normally I'm not a sprinter," Dekker commented. "A few riders attacked before the final sprint. I went with them. With 500 metres to go, I watched behind and saw a gap, so I fought till the finishing line. It was an intense effort of 1100 metres. It's a good feeling to be a winner again. I'm really happy."
Since he came back from suspension in the middle of last year with Garmin's development team Chipotle, Dekker won the 2-man time trial Duo Normand with Johan Vansummeren. He was also part of the winning squad of Garmin-Barracuda at the Tour of Qatar earlier this year but stage 4 of the Circuit de la Sarthe marks his real return as an individual. His last individual win was the 2007 Hessen Rundfahrt.
He was expected to do better than eighteenth in the time trial in Angers on Wednesday. "But I wasn't disappointed," he said. "I'm coming from a long way and I just missed the power. I'm getting better and better. I was initially scheduled for the Volta ai Pais Vasco but after being sick for one week after Paris-Nice, it would have been too hard for me, so I opted for La Sarthe instead and it's been a good race and a good experience."
Much more humble than six years ago when he was a successful neo-pro with a great future, being the winner of Tirreno-Adriatico at 21, Dekker added: "I hope to be a pro for the next ten years. I hope to win a stage at the Tour de France one day, or maybe a classic. I'd like to ride the Tour de France this year."
Prior to Dekker's fabulous rush, the last stage was contested on a high note with two major breakaways. In the second one formed of twelve riders including GreenEdge's Daniel Teklehaimanot, Anthony Delaplace (Saur-Sojasun) was the main threat for Durbridge. But the Australian didn't bother much.
"The teams of the sprinters had missed the break, so it was just a question of the race to come down to a final bunch sprint," explained the Australian who was almost relieved when Ventoso missed two intermediate sprints on the finishing circuit due to breakaways. "I was more nervous today. Yesterday I expected to lose the yellow jersey but today I had a chance of winning the race. This is only my second race as a pro in Europe I was already happy to finish in the top ten of the Three Days of De Panne. Now this one is a pretty big win."
Durbridge is the fourth rider to win the Circuit de la Sarthe at the age of 20. Bernard Hinault (1975), Greg LeMond (1980) and Thomas Lövkvist (2004) did it before him. "To win the time trial here was a satisfaction but to win the overall is like a dream," said the Australian champion for time who has the Tour de Romandie and the Tour of California next on his agenda.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
|3:41:29
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|3
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|4
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type1 - Sanofi
|5
|Justin Jules (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U
|6
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis,Le Credit En Lig.
|7
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|8
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs-Willems Ver.
|9
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|10
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type1 - Sanofi
|11
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U
|12
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar
|13
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Radioshack-Nissan
|14
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Auber 93
|15
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|16
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|17
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|18
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
|19
|Remi Cusin (Fra) Team Type1 - Sanofi
|20
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team
|21
|Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|22
|Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|23
|Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|24
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|25
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|26
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis,Le Credit En Lig.
|27
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Willems Ver.
|28
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Willems Ver.
|29
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|30
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type1 - Sanofi
|31
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|32
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos - Shimano
|33
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|34
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|35
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos - Shimano
|36
|Event Verbist (Bel) Accent Jobs-Willems Ver.
|37
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|38
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|39
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|40
|Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Team Europcar
|41
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team
|42
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos - Shimano
|43
|Ronan Racault (Fra) Auber 93
|44
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|45
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
|46
|Sébastien Rossler (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda
|47
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
|48
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos - Shimano
|49
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|50
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|51
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|52
|David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|53
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|54
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|55
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|56
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|57
|Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Accent Jobs-Willems Ver.
|58
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis,Le Credit En Lig.
|59
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|60
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
|61
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|62
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|63
|Daniel Teklehaianot (Eri) Greenedge Cycling Team
|64
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|65
|Andréa Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|66
|Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|67
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|68
|Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|69
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|70
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|71
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis,Le Credit En Lig.
|72
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type1 - Sanofi
|0:00:16
|73
|George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:00:18
|74
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Auber 93
|75
|Françis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:22
|76
|Freddy Bichot (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U
|0:00:26
|77
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:31
|78
|Benoît Jarrier (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U
|79
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:41
|80
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|81
|Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U
|0:00:47
|82
|Jonathan Thire (Fra) Auber 93
|0:00:50
|83
|Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) Auber 93
|84
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93
|85
|David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:57
|86
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Greenedge Cycling Team
|0:01:05
|87
|Mickael Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis,Le Credit En Lig.
|0:01:33
|88
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:42
|89
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
|90
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type1 - Sanofi
|0:02:25
|91
|Kevin Denis (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U
|DNF
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) Ag2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Mathieu Perget FR Ag2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Cyril Gautier FR Europcar
|DNF
|Wim De Voght (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|DNF
|Rudy Molard FR Cofidis
|DNF
|Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago CSF Inox
|DNF
|Amir Zargari IRAN Ag2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago CSF Inox
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team
|15:33:29
|2
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:08
|3
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Radioshack-Nissan
|4
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:09
|5
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:00:12
|6
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|7
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos - Shimano
|0:00:14
|9
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|10
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:15
|11
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:00:18
|12
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:19
|13
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|0:00:22
|14
|Remi Cusin (Fra) Team Type1 - Sanofi
|0:00:23
|15
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:00:24
|16
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:25
|17
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis,Le Credit En Lig.
|0:00:27
|18
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type1 - Sanofi
|0:00:28
|19
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|20
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis,Le Credit En Lig.
|0:00:29
|21
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|22
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:00:30
|23
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:32
|24
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:00:33
|25
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:00:34
|26
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:00:52
|27
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos - Shimano
|0:00:56
|28
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:01:08
|29
|David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:01:11
|30
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis,Le Credit En Lig.
|0:01:17
|31
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:20
|32
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:01:30
|33
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:01:40
|34
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:50
|35
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type1 - Sanofi
|0:02:08
|36
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:02:41
|37
|Daniel Teklehaianot (Eri) Greenedge Cycling Team
|0:02:48
|38
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|39
|Sébastien Rossler (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:02:51
|40
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type1 - Sanofi
|0:03:07
|41
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
|42
|Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:03:11
|43
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U
|0:03:15
|44
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos - Shimano
|0:03:17
|45
|Ronan Racault (Fra) Auber 93
|0:03:19
|46
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:24
|47
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:03:26
|48
|Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Team Europcar
|0:03:32
|49
|George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:03:35
|50
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:57
|51
|Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|0:04:23
|52
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:04:25
|53
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:04:38
|54
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:05:53
|55
|Mickael Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis,Le Credit En Lig.
|0:05:59
|56
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type1 - Sanofi
|0:06:23
|57
|Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:06:26
|58
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Auber 93
|0:06:42
|59
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:06:47
|60
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs-Willems Ver.
|0:06:54
|61
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:07:00
|62
|Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U
|0:07:05
|63
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:07:20
|64
|Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:07:29
|65
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|66
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|0:07:31
|67
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Willems Ver.
|0:07:36
|68
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Willems Ver.
|0:07:46
|69
|Benoît Jarrier (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U
|0:07:56
|70
|Jonathan Thire (Fra) Auber 93
|0:08:29
|71
|Françis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:08:30
|72
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:09:04
|73
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Greenedge Cycling Team
|0:09:08
|74
|Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) Auber 93
|0:09:19
|75
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93
|0:09:32
|76
|Andréa Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:09:46
|77
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Auber 93
|0:09:47
|78
|Justin Jules (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U
|0:10:24
|79
|Kevin Denis (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U
|0:10:37
|80
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:11:26
|81
|David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:11:29
|82
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type1 - Sanofi
|0:11:57
|83
|Event Verbist (Bel) Accent Jobs-Willems Ver.
|0:12:11
|84
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:12:55
|85
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos - Shimano
|0:14:22
|86
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis,Le Credit En Lig.
|0:15:04
|87
|Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Accent Jobs-Willems Ver.
|0:15:25
|88
|Freddy Bichot (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U
|0:17:03
|89
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank
|0:20:05
|90
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:20:23
|91
|Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:21:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|30
|pts
|2
|Jonathan Thire (Fra) Auber 93
|24
|3
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U
|22
|4
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|13
|5
|Benoît Jarrier (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U
|12
|6
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|6
|7
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis,Le Credit En Lig.
|4
|8
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|9
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos - Shimano
|4
|10
|Françis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|4
|11
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|2
|12
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|2
|13
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|2
|14
|David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2
|15
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos - Shimano
|2
|16
|Mickael Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis,Le Credit En Lig.
|2
|17
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis,Le Credit En Lig.
|2
|18
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type1 - Sanofi
|1
|19
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1
|20
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|1
|21
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|22
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Greenedge Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Cog
|56
|pts
|2
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Mov
|44
|3
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Grm
|43
|4
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|38
|5
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cof
|33
|6
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Tt1
|33
|7
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Tt1
|26
|8
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Grm
|25
|9
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Vru
|25
|10
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Grm
|24
|11
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Cog
|23
|12
|Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Sax
|22
|13
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bsc
|21
|14
|Justin Jules (Fra) Vru
|20
|15
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Euc
|18
|16
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Rnt
|17
|17
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Acc
|15
|18
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Rnt
|14
|19
|Benoît Jarrier (Fra) Vru
|13
|20
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ
|13
|21
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Bsc
|13
|22
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Gec
|12
|23
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sau
|12
|24
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Kat
|11
|25
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Sax
|11
|26
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Aub
|11
|27
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Euc
|9
|28
|Jonathan Thire (Fra) Aub
|9
|29
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|8
|30
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sau
|8
|31
|Daniel Teklehaianot (Eri) Gec
|7
|32
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Arg
|7
|33
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Mov
|7
|34
|Remi Cusin (Fra) Tt1
|6
|35
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cof
|6
|36
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|6
|37
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Arg
|3
|38
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
|2
|39
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Mov
|1
|40
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Rnt
|1
|41
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Mov
|1
|42
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Kat
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team
|2
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Radioshack-Nissan
|3
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|4
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
|6
|George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan
|7
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|8
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|9
|Benoît Jarrier (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U
|10
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|11
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos - Shimano
|12
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Radioshack-Nissan
|46:41:06
|2
|Movistar Team
|3
|FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:14
|4
|Garmin-Barracuda
|0:00:25
|5
|Argos - Shimano
|0:00:30
|6
|Cofidis,Le Credit En Lig.
|0:00:55
|7
|Bretagne - Schuller
|0:01:07
|8
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:01:11
|9
|Team Type1 - Sanofi
|0:02:01
|10
|Katusha Team
|0:03:06
|11
|Team Europcar
|0:08:01
|12
|Greenedge Cycling Team
|0:11:20
|13
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:11:29
|14
|Accent Jobs-Willems Ver.
|0:14:00
|15
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:15:36
|16
|Auber 93
|0:16:33
|17
|Veranda Rideau-Super U
|0:17:00
