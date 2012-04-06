Image 1 of 51 Thomas Dekker (Garmin-Barracuda) sprints to a stage victory (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 2 of 51 Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur - Sojasun), Sébastien Duret (Bretagne - Schuller), Raymond Kreder (Garmin Barracuda) and Pavel Brutt (Katusha) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 3 of 51 Andy Schleck (Radioshack-Nissan) is interviewed after the final stage. (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 4 of 51 Rudy Molard (Cofidis,Le Credit En Lig.) Despite suffering a sore knee and a GreenEdge team reduced to three riders, Luke Durbridge won the Circuit de la Sarthe-Pays de la Loire as he prevented stage 3 winner Francisco Ventoso of Movistar from collecting the nineteen bonus seconds up for grab during the final stage to Sablé-sur-Sarthe.

Thomas Dekker made his big come back for Garmin-Barracuda at the highest level of cycling after his two-year ban as he anticipated the bunch sprint and left French up and coming fast man Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ-BigMat) with a bitter taste.

"Normally I'm not a sprinter," Dekker commented. "A few riders attacked before the final sprint. I went with them. With 500 metres to go, I watched behind and saw a gap, so I fought till the finishing line. It was an intense effort of 1100 metres. It's a good feeling to be a winner again. I'm really happy."

Since he came back from suspension in the middle of last year with Garmin's development team Chipotle, Dekker won the 2-man time trial Duo Normand with Johan Vansummeren. He was also part of the winning squad of Garmin-Barracuda at the Tour of Qatar earlier this year but stage 4 of the Circuit de la Sarthe marks his real return as an individual. His last individual win was the 2007 Hessen Rundfahrt.

He was expected to do better than eighteenth in the time trial in Angers on Wednesday. "But I wasn't disappointed," he said. "I'm coming from a long way and I just missed the power. I'm getting better and better. I was initially scheduled for the Volta ai Pais Vasco but after being sick for one week after Paris-Nice, it would have been too hard for me, so I opted for La Sarthe instead and it's been a good race and a good experience."

Much more humble than six years ago when he was a successful neo-pro with a great future, being the winner of Tirreno-Adriatico at 21, Dekker added: "I hope to be a pro for the next ten years. I hope to win a stage at the Tour de France one day, or maybe a classic. I'd like to ride the Tour de France this year."

Prior to Dekker's fabulous rush, the last stage was contested on a high note with two major breakaways. In the second one formed of twelve riders including GreenEdge's Daniel Teklehaimanot, Anthony Delaplace (Saur-Sojasun) was the main threat for Durbridge. But the Australian didn't bother much.

"The teams of the sprinters had missed the break, so it was just a question of the race to come down to a final bunch sprint," explained the Australian who was almost relieved when Ventoso missed two intermediate sprints on the finishing circuit due to breakaways. "I was more nervous today. Yesterday I expected to lose the yellow jersey but today I had a chance of winning the race. This is only my second race as a pro in Europe I was already happy to finish in the top ten of the Three Days of De Panne. Now this one is a pretty big win."

Durbridge is the fourth rider to win the Circuit de la Sarthe at the age of 20. Bernard Hinault (1975), Greg LeMond (1980) and Thomas Lövkvist (2004) did it before him. "To win the time trial here was a satisfaction but to win the overall is like a dream," said the Australian champion for time who has the Tour de Romandie and the Tour of California next on his agenda.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda 3:41:29 2 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 3 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 4 Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type1 - Sanofi 5 Justin Jules (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U 6 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis,Le Credit En Lig. 7 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 8 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs-Willems Ver. 9 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 10 Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type1 - Sanofi 11 Romain Matheou (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U 12 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar 13 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Radioshack-Nissan 14 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Auber 93 15 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 16 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 17 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 18 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda 19 Remi Cusin (Fra) Team Type1 - Sanofi 20 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team 21 Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 22 Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Argos - Shimano 23 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 24 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 25 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 26 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis,Le Credit En Lig. 27 Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Willems Ver. 28 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Willems Ver. 29 Ben Hermans (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 30 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type1 - Sanofi 31 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 32 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos - Shimano 33 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 34 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 35 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos - Shimano 36 Event Verbist (Bel) Accent Jobs-Willems Ver. 37 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 38 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 39 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 40 Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Team Europcar 41 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team 42 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos - Shimano 43 Ronan Racault (Fra) Auber 93 44 Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 45 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank 46 Sébastien Rossler (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda 47 Andy Schleck (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan 48 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos - Shimano 49 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 50 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 51 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 52 David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 53 Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 54 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 55 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 56 Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 57 Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Accent Jobs-Willems Ver. 58 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis,Le Credit En Lig. 59 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 60 Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan 61 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 62 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 63 Daniel Teklehaianot (Eri) Greenedge Cycling Team 64 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 65 Andréa Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 66 Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 67 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 68 Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 69 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 70 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 71 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis,Le Credit En Lig. 72 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type1 - Sanofi 0:00:16 73 George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan 0:00:18 74 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Auber 93 75 Françis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:22 76 Freddy Bichot (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U 0:00:26 77 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:31 78 Benoît Jarrier (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U 79 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:41 80 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 81 Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U 0:00:47 82 Jonathan Thire (Fra) Auber 93 0:00:50 83 Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) Auber 93 84 Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93 85 David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:57 86 Pieter Weening (Ned) Greenedge Cycling Team 0:01:05 87 Mickael Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis,Le Credit En Lig. 0:01:33 88 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:42 89 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda 90 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type1 - Sanofi 0:02:25 91 Kevin Denis (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U DNF Martin Elmiger (Swi) Ag2R La Mondiale DNF Mathieu Perget FR Ag2R La Mondiale DNF Cyril Gautier FR Europcar DNF Wim De Voght (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's DNF Rudy Molard FR Cofidis DNF Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago CSF Inox DNF Amir Zargari IRAN Ag2R La Mondiale DNF Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago CSF Inox

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team 15:33:29 2 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:08 3 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Radioshack-Nissan 4 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:09 5 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda 0:00:12 6 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 7 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 8 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos - Shimano 0:00:14 9 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 10 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:15 11 Ben Hermans (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 0:00:18 12 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:19 13 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 0:00:22 14 Remi Cusin (Fra) Team Type1 - Sanofi 0:00:23 15 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 0:00:24 16 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:25 17 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis,Le Credit En Lig. 0:00:27 18 Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type1 - Sanofi 0:00:28 19 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 20 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis,Le Credit En Lig. 0:00:29 21 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 22 Andy Schleck (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan 0:00:30 23 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:32 24 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:00:33 25 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda 0:00:34 26 Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:00:52 27 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos - Shimano 0:00:56 28 Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:01:08 29 David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:01:11 30 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis,Le Credit En Lig. 0:01:17 31 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:20 32 Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:01:30 33 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:01:40 34 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:50 35 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type1 - Sanofi 0:02:08 36 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:02:41 37 Daniel Teklehaianot (Eri) Greenedge Cycling Team 0:02:48 38 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 39 Sébastien Rossler (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda 0:02:51 40 Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type1 - Sanofi 0:03:07 41 Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan 42 Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:03:11 43 Romain Matheou (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U 0:03:15 44 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos - Shimano 0:03:17 45 Ronan Racault (Fra) Auber 93 0:03:19 46 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:24 47 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda 0:03:26 48 Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Team Europcar 0:03:32 49 George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan 0:03:35 50 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:57 51 Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Argos - Shimano 0:04:23 52 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 0:04:25 53 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:04:38 54 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 0:05:53 55 Mickael Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis,Le Credit En Lig. 0:05:59 56 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type1 - Sanofi 0:06:23 57 Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:06:26 58 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Auber 93 0:06:42 59 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:06:47 60 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs-Willems Ver. 0:06:54 61 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:07:00 62 Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U 0:07:05 63 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 0:07:20 64 Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:07:29 65 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 66 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 0:07:31 67 Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Willems Ver. 0:07:36 68 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Willems Ver. 0:07:46 69 Benoît Jarrier (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U 0:07:56 70 Jonathan Thire (Fra) Auber 93 0:08:29 71 Françis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:08:30 72 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:09:04 73 Pieter Weening (Ned) Greenedge Cycling Team 0:09:08 74 Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) Auber 93 0:09:19 75 Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93 0:09:32 76 Andréa Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:09:46 77 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Auber 93 0:09:47 78 Justin Jules (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U 0:10:24 79 Kevin Denis (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U 0:10:37 80 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:11:26 81 David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:11:29 82 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type1 - Sanofi 0:11:57 83 Event Verbist (Bel) Accent Jobs-Willems Ver. 0:12:11 84 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:12:55 85 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos - Shimano 0:14:22 86 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis,Le Credit En Lig. 0:15:04 87 Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Accent Jobs-Willems Ver. 0:15:25 88 Freddy Bichot (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U 0:17:03 89 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank 0:20:05 90 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar 0:20:23 91 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:21:33

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 30 pts 2 Jonathan Thire (Fra) Auber 93 24 3 Romain Matheou (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U 22 4 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 13 5 Benoît Jarrier (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U 12 6 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 6 7 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis,Le Credit En Lig. 4 8 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 4 9 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos - Shimano 4 10 Françis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 4 11 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 2 12 Ben Hermans (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 2 13 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 2 14 David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2 15 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos - Shimano 2 16 Mickael Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis,Le Credit En Lig. 2 17 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis,Le Credit En Lig. 2 18 Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type1 - Sanofi 1 19 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1 20 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 1 21 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 1 22 Pieter Weening (Ned) Greenedge Cycling Team 1

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Cog 56 pts 2 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Mov 44 3 Michel Kreder (Ned) Grm 43 4 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 38 5 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cof 33 6 Daniele Colli (Ita) Tt1 33 7 Julien El Fares (Fra) Tt1 26 8 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Grm 25 9 Romain Matheou (Fra) Vru 25 10 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Grm 24 11 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Cog 23 12 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Sax 22 13 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bsc 21 14 Justin Jules (Fra) Vru 20 15 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Euc 18 16 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Rnt 17 17 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Acc 15 18 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Rnt 14 19 Benoît Jarrier (Fra) Vru 13 20 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ 13 21 Romain Hardy (Fra) Bsc 13 22 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Gec 12 23 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sau 12 24 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Kat 11 25 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Sax 11 26 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Aub 11 27 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Euc 9 28 Jonathan Thire (Fra) Aub 9 29 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 8 30 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sau 8 31 Daniel Teklehaianot (Eri) Gec 7 32 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Arg 7 33 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Mov 7 34 Remi Cusin (Fra) Tt1 6 35 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cof 6 36 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 6 37 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Arg 3 38 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ 2 39 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Mov 1 40 Ben Hermans (Bel) Rnt 1 41 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Mov 1 42 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Kat 1

Best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team 2 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Radioshack-Nissan 3 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 4 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 5 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda 6 George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan 7 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 8 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 9 Benoît Jarrier (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U 10 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 11 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos - Shimano 12 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar