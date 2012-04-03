Trending

Galimzyanov strikes in Sarthe sprint

Modolo, Haedo trail in behind Russian

Image 1 of 57

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 2 of 57

Mikhail Ignatiev (Katusha)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 3 of 57

With his stage victory Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) becomes the general classification leader.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 4 of 57

Benoît Jarrier (Vérandas Rideau) leads the best young rider classification.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 5 of 57

Mountains classification leader Arnaud Courteille (FDJ-BiigMat)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 6 of 57

Arnaud Courteille (FDJ-BiigMat) on stage to receive the best climber's jersey.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 7 of 57

Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) leads the points classification.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 8 of 57

Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) easily takes the sprint

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 9 of 57

Stage 1 victor Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 10 of 57

Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) on the podium following his stage win.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 11 of 57

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 12 of 57

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 13 of 57

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 14 of 57

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 15 of 57

Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) celebrates victory in the opening stage of Circuit Cycliste Sarthe.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 16 of 57

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 17 of 57

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 18 of 57

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 19 of 57

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 20 of 57

A missed connection in the feed zone for AG2R

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 21 of 57

Radioshack's riders are all bandaged up

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 22 of 57

FDJ leads out the sprint on stage 1 of Circuit Sarthe

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 23 of 57

Sylvain Georges (AG2R La Mondiale) and his new friend.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 24 of 57

FDJ-Big Mat riders sign in for stage 1.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 25 of 57

Dave Zabriskie (Garmin-Barracuda)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 26 of 57

Andy Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 27 of 57

Florian Vachon (Bretagne - Schuller)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 28 of 57

The Colnago-CSF Inox team is presented prior to the opening stage.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 29 of 57

Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) knows victory is his.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 30 of 57

Pavel Brutt (Katusha)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 31 of 57

Daniel Teklehayanot (GreenEdge)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 32 of 57

The break of the day included Arnaud Courteille (FDJ-BiigMat), Mikhail Ignatiev (Katusha) and Benoît Jarrier (Vérandas Rideau).

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 33 of 57

Arnaud Courteille (FDJ-BiigMat) takes a pull in the early escape.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 34 of 57

Mikhail Ignatiev (Katusha) talks to his directeur sportif.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 35 of 57

Team Europcar on the front of the peloton.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 36 of 57

Johan Le Bon (Bretagne - Schuller) and Jonathan Hivert (Saur - Sojasun)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 37 of 57

Benoît Jarrier (Vérandas Rideau) on the front of the three-man escape.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 38 of 57

The peloton in action during stage 1 of Circuit Cycliste Sarthe.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 39 of 57

Saxo Bank, AG2R La Mondiale, Cofidis and Europcar riders work to bring back the breakaway.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 40 of 57

Pavel Brutt (Katusha)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 41 of 57

Mickael Buffaz (Cofidis) and Sylvain Georges (AG2R La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 42 of 57

Mikhail Ignatiev (Katusha) has dropped his breakaway companions and rides alone in the lead.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 43 of 57

Mikhail Ignatiev (Katusha) on the attack.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 44 of 57

The peloton in full flight for the field sprint finale.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 45 of 57

Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) is seconds away from a stage win.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 46 of 57

Romain Zingle (Cofidis)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 47 of 57

Stage 1 winner Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha).

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 48 of 57

Mikhail Ignatiev (Katusha)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 49 of 57

The sprint on stage 1 of Circuit Cycliste Sarthe

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 50 of 57

Mikhail Ignatiev (Katusha) on a typical attack

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 51 of 57

The unmistakable form of Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 52 of 57

In the blue jersey for best U23 rider is Benoit Jarrier

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 53 of 57

Mikhail Ignatiev (Katusha) on the podium as most aggressive rider

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 54 of 57

Denis Galimzyanov in yellow for Katusha at Sarthe

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 55 of 57

The day's breakaway

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 56 of 57

Arnaud Courteille (FDJ-BigMat) got the climber's jersey

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 57 of 57

Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) fires his rockets on stage 1

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)

Katusha's Denis Galimzyanov has put an end to the dark part of his 2012 season as he scored his first win in Riaillé at the end of stage 1 of the Circuit de la Sarthe-Pays de la Loire. It was a bunch gallop in which runner up Sacha Modolo of Colnago-CSF and Juan José Haedo could only admire the back wheel of the Russian.

It was the first win of the season for the 25-year-old who turned heads last year with sprint victories in the Three Days of De Panne, Tour of Luxembourg, Paris - Bruxelles and the Tour of Beijing.

"We've had one of our riders in the front all day," described Galimzyanov in reference to Mikhail Ignatiev who got a maximum lead of ten minutes with eventual king of the mountain Arnaud Courteille (FDJ-BiigMat) and best young rider Benoît Jarrier (Vérandas Rideau). Jarrier hails from the Sarthe province and his father is a member of the organizing committee of the race.

Ignatiev persisted solo on the final circuit in Riaillé. He had an advantage of 1:40 at bell lap with 12.5km to go, but got caught just before the red kite.

"We took the command of the race straight away," Galimzyanov continued. "From 1km to go to the 500 metres mark, Pavel Brutt put the peloton in one line on the left side of the road because the wind was blowing from the right, then Maxim Belkov took over until Haedo started sprinting. When I saw that, I jumped. I won with an advantage of one length of a bike, it's a good one!"

Galimzyanov seemed relieved and explained why. "I started the season pretty well with second places at the Tour of Qatar and the Tour of Oman," he recalled. "But when I returned from Oman to Europe, I got sick. I had fever for three days. I had to take antibiotics for ten days. It put me down physically.

"Initially, my goal was to perform at Ghent-Wevelgem and the Three Days of De Panne but I didn't make it to Belgium with the appropriate condition, so I rode De Panne as a helper for our Norwegian rider Alexander Kristoff who had the leader's jersey and won a stage, but I wasn't able to win myself. I'm hungry to win! Today is the victory that I have been waiting for."

 "This is an important year for me because it's an Olympic year. When I turned pro with Katusha three years ago, I was told that I was on a program for London 2012 because the road race at the Olympics is for sprinters this year."

At the age of 25, he seems to know exactly the environment in which he has to perform. "This is my first time at the Circuit de la Sarthe," he said. "I didn't know the race but it's a nice one. We started from the sea and it was beautiful. The roads are good and we race with no stress. It's perfect to prepare for further goals.

"I'm well aware that a sprinter won the overall classification here last year but Daniele Bennati is more than a sprinter. He can time trial and he climb as well. I'm a 100% sprinter! However, I've noticed that the time trial tomorrow is short, only 6.8km. This year we have great time trial bikes with fantastic wheels, so I'll give it a go like Bennati did last year."

The second day of the race features two stages with a short time trial in Angers for which specialists Luke Durbridge of GreenEdge and Garmin-Barracuda's David Zabriskie will face the competition of some sprinters against the clock.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team4:49:24
2Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Bardiani
3Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
4Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar
5Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
6Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
7Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
8Justin Jules (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U
9Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
10Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
11Romain Matheou (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U
12Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
13Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
14Daniel Teklehayanot (Eri) GreenEdge Cycling Team
15Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
16Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
17Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
18Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Auber 93
19Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
20Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
21Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
22Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
23Kevin Denis (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U
24Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
25Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
26Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano
27Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
28Ruben Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team
29Jonathan Thire (Fra) Auber 93
30Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
31David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
32Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
33Brett Lancaster (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
34Sébastien Rossler (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda
35Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
36Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
37Freddy Bichot (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U
38Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) Auber 93
39Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
40Benoît Jarrier (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U
41Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
42Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
43Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
44Pratick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano
45Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
46Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
47Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
48David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
49Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
50Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
51Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
52Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
53Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
54Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
55Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
56Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
57Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93
58Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
59Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
60Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
61Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
62Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
63David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
64Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
65Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Auber 93
66Andréa Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
67Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
68Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
69Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
70Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
71Ronan Racault (Fra) Auber 93
72Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
73Event Verbist (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
74Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano
75Wim De Voght (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
76Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank
77Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
78George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
79Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
80Amir Zargari (IRI) AG2R La Mondiale
81Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
82Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
83Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
84Remi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
85Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
86Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
87Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Team Europcar
88Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
89Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
90Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U
91Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
92Matthew Wilson (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
93Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
94Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
95Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
96Pieter Weening (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
97Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
98Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
99Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
100Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
101Françis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
102Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
103Mickael Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:00:56
104Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
105Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:04:57
DNFJonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1)Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team4:49:14
2)Benoît Jarrier (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U0:00:02
3)Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:04
4)Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
5)Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:00:06
6)Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
7)Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar0:00:10
8)Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
9)Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
10)Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
11)Justin Jules (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U
12)Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
13)Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
14)Romain Matheou (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U
15)Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
16)Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
17)Daniel Teklehayanot (Eri) GreenEdge Cycling Team
18)Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
19)Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
20)Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
21)Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Auber 93
22)Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
23)Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
24)Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
25)Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
26)Kevin Denis (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U
27)Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
28)Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
29)Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano
30)Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
31)Ruben Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team
32)Jonathan Thire (Fra) Auber 93
33)Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
34)David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
35)Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
36)Brett Lancaster (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
37)Sébastien Rossler (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda
38)Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
39)Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
40)Freddy Bichot (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U
41)Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) Auber 93
42)Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
43)Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
44)Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
45)Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
46)Pratick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano
47)Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
48)Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
49)Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
50)David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
51)Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
52)Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
53)Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
54)Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
55)Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
56)Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
57)Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
58)Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93
59)Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
60)Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
61)Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
62)Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
63)Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
64)David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
65)Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
66)Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Auber 93
67)Andréa Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
68)Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
69)Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
70)Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
71)Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
72)Ronan Racault (Fra) Auber 93
73)Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
74)Event Verbist (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
75)Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano
76)Wim De Voght (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
77)Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank
78)Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
79)George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
80)Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
81)Amir Zargari (IRI) AG2R La Mondiale
82)Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
83)Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
84)Remi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
85)Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
86)Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
87)Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Team Europcar
88)Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
89)Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
90)Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U
91)Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
92)Matthew Wilson (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
93)Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
94)Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
95)Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
96)Pieter Weening (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
97)Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
98)Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
99)Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
100Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
101Françis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
102Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
103Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
104Mickael Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:01:06
105Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:05:07

 

