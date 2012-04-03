Image 1 of 57 (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 2 of 57 Mikhail Ignatiev (Katusha) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 3 of 57 With his stage victory Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) becomes the general classification leader. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 4 of 57 Benoît Jarrier (Vérandas Rideau) leads the best young rider classification. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 5 of 57 Mountains classification leader Arnaud Courteille (FDJ-BiigMat) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 6 of 57 Arnaud Courteille (FDJ-BiigMat) on stage to receive the best climber's jersey. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 7 of 57 Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) leads the points classification. Katusha's Denis Galimzyanov has put an end to the dark part of his 2012 season as he scored his first win in Riaillé at the end of stage 1 of the Circuit de la Sarthe-Pays de la Loire. It was a bunch gallop in which runner up Sacha Modolo of Colnago-CSF and Juan José Haedo could only admire the back wheel of the Russian.

It was the first win of the season for the 25-year-old who turned heads last year with sprint victories in the Three Days of De Panne, Tour of Luxembourg, Paris - Bruxelles and the Tour of Beijing.

"We've had one of our riders in the front all day," described Galimzyanov in reference to Mikhail Ignatiev who got a maximum lead of ten minutes with eventual king of the mountain Arnaud Courteille (FDJ-BiigMat) and best young rider Benoît Jarrier (Vérandas Rideau). Jarrier hails from the Sarthe province and his father is a member of the organizing committee of the race.

Ignatiev persisted solo on the final circuit in Riaillé. He had an advantage of 1:40 at bell lap with 12.5km to go, but got caught just before the red kite.

"We took the command of the race straight away," Galimzyanov continued. "From 1km to go to the 500 metres mark, Pavel Brutt put the peloton in one line on the left side of the road because the wind was blowing from the right, then Maxim Belkov took over until Haedo started sprinting. When I saw that, I jumped. I won with an advantage of one length of a bike, it's a good one!"

Galimzyanov seemed relieved and explained why. "I started the season pretty well with second places at the Tour of Qatar and the Tour of Oman," he recalled. "But when I returned from Oman to Europe, I got sick. I had fever for three days. I had to take antibiotics for ten days. It put me down physically.

"Initially, my goal was to perform at Ghent-Wevelgem and the Three Days of De Panne but I didn't make it to Belgium with the appropriate condition, so I rode De Panne as a helper for our Norwegian rider Alexander Kristoff who had the leader's jersey and won a stage, but I wasn't able to win myself. I'm hungry to win! Today is the victory that I have been waiting for."

"This is an important year for me because it's an Olympic year. When I turned pro with Katusha three years ago, I was told that I was on a program for London 2012 because the road race at the Olympics is for sprinters this year."

At the age of 25, he seems to know exactly the environment in which he has to perform. "This is my first time at the Circuit de la Sarthe," he said. "I didn't know the race but it's a nice one. We started from the sea and it was beautiful. The roads are good and we race with no stress. It's perfect to prepare for further goals.

"I'm well aware that a sprinter won the overall classification here last year but Daniele Bennati is more than a sprinter. He can time trial and he climb as well. I'm a 100% sprinter! However, I've noticed that the time trial tomorrow is short, only 6.8km. This year we have great time trial bikes with fantastic wheels, so I'll give it a go like Bennati did last year."

The second day of the race features two stages with a short time trial in Angers for which specialists Luke Durbridge of GreenEdge and Garmin-Barracuda's David Zabriskie will face the competition of some sprinters against the clock.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 4:49:24 2 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Bardiani 3 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 4 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar 5 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 6 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda 7 Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 8 Justin Jules (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U 9 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 10 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 11 Romain Matheou (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U 12 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda 13 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 14 Daniel Teklehayanot (Eri) GreenEdge Cycling Team 15 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 16 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano 17 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 18 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Auber 93 19 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 20 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 21 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano 22 Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 23 Kevin Denis (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U 24 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 25 Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 26 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano 27 Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 28 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team 29 Jonathan Thire (Fra) Auber 93 30 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 31 David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 32 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 33 Brett Lancaster (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 34 Sébastien Rossler (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda 35 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 36 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 37 Freddy Bichot (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U 38 Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) Auber 93 39 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 40 Benoît Jarrier (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U 41 Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 42 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 43 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 44 Pratick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano 45 Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 46 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 47 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 48 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 49 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 50 Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 51 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 52 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 53 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 54 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 55 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 56 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 57 Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93 58 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 59 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 60 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 61 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 62 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda 63 David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 64 Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 65 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Auber 93 66 Andréa Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 67 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 68 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 69 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 70 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 71 Ronan Racault (Fra) Auber 93 72 Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 73 Event Verbist (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 74 Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano 75 Wim De Voght (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 76 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank 77 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 78 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 79 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 80 Amir Zargari (IRI) AG2R La Mondiale 81 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 82 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 83 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 84 Remi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 85 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank 86 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 87 Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Team Europcar 88 Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 89 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 90 Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Veranda Rideau-Super U 91 Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 92 Matthew Wilson (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 93 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 94 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 95 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 96 Pieter Weening (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team 97 Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 98 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 99 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 100 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 101 Françis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 102 Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 103 Mickael Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:00:56 104 Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 105 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:04:57 DNF Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun