Holloway wins Chris Thater Memorial Day 2

Fader secures second win in two days

Emma White (Hot Tubes Jr Dev Team) holds her own as she gets ready for 'cross season
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/)
Pepper Palace’s Tracey Cameron, working hard for the team
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/)
Morgan Brown (Team Novo Nordisk) stays on track for a good placement as she rides through the quiet town
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/)
Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) grits her teeth and initiates the day’s winning break
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/)
Tina Pic (Fearless Femme) deferred to her teammate who made the break
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/)
Binghamton looks ready for the winning riders
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/)
Amy Cutler (FCS/Zngine p/b Mrrestore.com) worries about placing once she made the break, as she takes a hard pull
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/)
All seven riders on the break
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/)
Lindsay Bayer (unattached) with 2 laps left, took a flyer to push her advantage
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/)
Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/)
Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling) crosses the line and makes it 2 for 2
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/)
Women’s podium: 2nd place Colleen Hayduck (Fearless Femme), 1st place Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling), 3rd place Amy Cutler (FCS/Zngine p/b Mrrestore.com)
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/)
Men’s field lines up for the second day’s race
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/)
Dan Holloway (Athlete Octane) leads the field and strings it out
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/)
Adam Myerson (Team SmartStop) shows he still has it in spades
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/)
Deivy Capellan (Team Somerville Bicycle Shop) rounds the corner mid-race
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/)
US National Crit Champion, Daniel Holloway (Athlete Octane) has a much better second day
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/)
Despite a bad crash Saturday, Andres Alzate (Champion System) makes it back to keep an eye on things
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/)
Guianese National Champion, Geron Williams (Champion Systems) looks for any chance to show off his sprinting skills
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/)
Raphael Meran (CRCA/Foundation) tries to move up from his fifth place overall standing
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/)
Stalin Quiterio Cuello (CRCA/Dave Jordan Racing) looking ahead to Tuesday’s race finale at Floyd Bennet Field, NYC
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/)
Chase Goldstein (Stan’s NoTubes p/b Proferin) pushes through the pain
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/)
Eugene Boronow (GS Mengoni USA) takes a late flyer and lead for a few laps
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/)
Holloway takes the win, proving why he is the US Champ!
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/)
Men’s podium: 2nd place Adam Myerson (Team SmartStop), 1st place Daniel Holloway (Athlete Octane), 3rd place Deivy Capellian (Team Somerville Bicycle Shop) Congratulations to All!
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/)

Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Daniel Holloway (Athlete Octane)
2Adam Myerson (Team SmartStop)
3Deivy Capellan (Team Somerville Bicycle Shop)
4Geron Williams (Champion Systems)
5Marc Hester (Riwal/Upsala)
6David Guttenplan (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
7Rafael A. Meran (CRCA/Foundation)
8James Williamson (L&M Group Ricoh New Zealand)
9Isaac Howe (Champion Systems)
10Ian Keough (Hot Tubes)
11Evan Murphy (CRCA/Foundation)
12Stalin Quiterio Cuello (CRCA/Dave Jordan Racing)
13Jerome Townsend (Joe's Garage CX p/b BikeReg.com)
14Chad Hartley (Athlete Octane)
15Christian Grasmann (Maloja Pushbiker - Fuji)
16Stephen Alexander (CRCA/Foundation)
17Valentine Colton (QCW/Breakaway Bikes)
18Grayson Napier (L&M Group Ricoh New Zealand)
19Martin Hacecky (Maloja Pushbiker - Fuji)
20Brad Evans (Calder Stewart NZ)
21Glenn Ferreira (Metracycles 54)
22juan carlos polanco (GS Mengoni USA)
23Jesse Keough (CRCA/Foundation)
24Chase Goldstein (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)
25Jonah Mead Van Cort (KMS Cycling)
26Brandon Feehery (Astellas Cycling Team)
27Timothy Chapman (L&M Group Ricoh New Zealand)
28Thomas Barnett (CRCA/Lupus Racing Team)
29Cristian Torres (Montecci)
30Andrew Seitz (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
31Joshua Dillon (Bikereg.com)
32AJ Moran (GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipca)
33Juan Pineda (GS Gotham)
34Scott Thomas (L&M Group Ricoh New Zealand)
35Elvys Reyes Acevedo (Team Somerville Bicycle Shop)
36Guillermo Gonzalez Castro (Team Somerville Bicycle Shop)
37Stephan Hoffman (Lupus Racing Team)
38Dominic Caiazzo (GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipca)
39Sam Rosenholtz (GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipca)
40Hannes Baumgarten (Team Baies/Landshut)
41ryan joyce (RUST BELT RACING)
42Thomas Brown (Astellas Cycling)
43Dimitri Lemus (Team Beyer Auto)
44dan greene (Iron City Bikes)
45Greg Ratzell (Airgas Cycling)
46Adam Alexander (CRCA/Foundation)
47Ryan Shebelsky (Team Alliance Environmental)
48Allan Rego (CRCA/Lupus Racing Team)
49Gerd de Keijzer (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
50Andreas Fliesgarten (Team Baies/Landshut)
51Barry Miller (Van Dessel Factory Team)
52Elvi Rodriguez Garcia (Team Somerville Bicycle Shop)
53Craig Nichols (Team Alliance Environmental)
54Aaron Fillion (Ride With Rendall)
55Cole Archambault (GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipca)
56Corey Knowles (TBS Racing p/b Champion Systems)
57Gilberth Gomez Valverde (Team Somerville Bicycle Shop)
58Ryan Aitcheson (Astellas Cycling Team)
59Joshua Friedman (GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipca)
60Eugene Boronow (GS Mengoni USA)
61John Hunter (Nalgene pb Mt. Borah Custom)
62Bryan Gomez (Champion System - Stans's NoTub)
63Pimentel Jr (Juan)
64Nicholas Keough (CRCA/Foundation)
65Karl Nelson (GS Mengoni USA)
66Mathias Krigbaum (Riwal/Upsala)
67Greg Wittwer (Integrated Sports Medicine p/b)

Women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
2Colleen Hayduk (Fearless Femme)
3Amy Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
4Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)
5Morgan Brown (Team Novo Nordisk)
6Courteney Lowe (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Ben)
7Lindsay Bayer
8Tina Pic (Fearless Femmes)
9Amber Pierce (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strateg)
10Elizabeth Steel
11Emma White (Hot Tubes Junior Development Te)
12Kristin Lotito (CRCA/Houlihan Lokey)
13Julie Kuliecza (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
14Monica Volk (QCW Cycling)
15Carren Stika (Breakawaybikes.com - QCW Cyclin)
16Tracey Cameron (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
17Deborah Leedale-Brown (Team EPS/CSS P/B Shebell & Sheb)
18Mollie Brewer (Vanderkitten VIP)
19Elspeth Huyett (Team EPS/CSSp/b Shebell & Shebe)
20Raquel Miller (Zimmer Cap pb Foundation)
21Jennifer Stephenson (Holiday Inn/PK Express)
22Sarah Iepson (CAWES p/b Specialized)
23Amie Krasnozon (Pain Pathways)
24Meredith Ehn (Finkraft)
25Kristen LaSasso (Mellow Mushroom p/b Pink Siren)
26Meredith Uhl (Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling)
27Tess Senty (Vanderkitten VIP)
28Christina Birch (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy)
29Masha Schneider (Houlihan)
30Suzanna Dupee (Happy Tooth Racing)
31Laura Jorgensen (Mellow Mushroom Racing)
32Suzie Brown (Holiday Inn / P-K Express)
33Sara Tussey (Mellow Mushroom)
34Erin Wittwer (Fearless Femme p/b PEC-Vie13)

