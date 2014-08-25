Holloway wins Chris Thater Memorial Day 2
Fader secures second win in two days
Chris Thater Memorial Day 2: Binghamton - Binghamton
Image 1 of 25
Image 2 of 25
Image 3 of 25
Image 4 of 25
Image 5 of 25
Image 6 of 25
Image 7 of 25
Image 8 of 25
Image 9 of 25
Image 10 of 25
Image 11 of 25
Image 12 of 25
Image 13 of 25
Image 14 of 25
Image 15 of 25
Image 16 of 25
Image 17 of 25
Image 18 of 25
Image 19 of 25
Image 20 of 25
Image 21 of 25
Image 22 of 25
Image 23 of 25
Image 24 of 25
Image 25 of 25
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Daniel Holloway (Athlete Octane)
|2
|Adam Myerson (Team SmartStop)
|3
|Deivy Capellan (Team Somerville Bicycle Shop)
|4
|Geron Williams (Champion Systems)
|5
|Marc Hester (Riwal/Upsala)
|6
|David Guttenplan (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|7
|Rafael A. Meran (CRCA/Foundation)
|8
|James Williamson (L&M Group Ricoh New Zealand)
|9
|Isaac Howe (Champion Systems)
|10
|Ian Keough (Hot Tubes)
|11
|Evan Murphy (CRCA/Foundation)
|12
|Stalin Quiterio Cuello (CRCA/Dave Jordan Racing)
|13
|Jerome Townsend (Joe's Garage CX p/b BikeReg.com)
|14
|Chad Hartley (Athlete Octane)
|15
|Christian Grasmann (Maloja Pushbiker - Fuji)
|16
|Stephen Alexander (CRCA/Foundation)
|17
|Valentine Colton (QCW/Breakaway Bikes)
|18
|Grayson Napier (L&M Group Ricoh New Zealand)
|19
|Martin Hacecky (Maloja Pushbiker - Fuji)
|20
|Brad Evans (Calder Stewart NZ)
|21
|Glenn Ferreira (Metracycles 54)
|22
|juan carlos polanco (GS Mengoni USA)
|23
|Jesse Keough (CRCA/Foundation)
|24
|Chase Goldstein (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)
|25
|Jonah Mead Van Cort (KMS Cycling)
|26
|Brandon Feehery (Astellas Cycling Team)
|27
|Timothy Chapman (L&M Group Ricoh New Zealand)
|28
|Thomas Barnett (CRCA/Lupus Racing Team)
|29
|Cristian Torres (Montecci)
|30
|Andrew Seitz (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|31
|Joshua Dillon (Bikereg.com)
|32
|AJ Moran (GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipca)
|33
|Juan Pineda (GS Gotham)
|34
|Scott Thomas (L&M Group Ricoh New Zealand)
|35
|Elvys Reyes Acevedo (Team Somerville Bicycle Shop)
|36
|Guillermo Gonzalez Castro (Team Somerville Bicycle Shop)
|37
|Stephan Hoffman (Lupus Racing Team)
|38
|Dominic Caiazzo (GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipca)
|39
|Sam Rosenholtz (GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipca)
|40
|Hannes Baumgarten (Team Baies/Landshut)
|41
|ryan joyce (RUST BELT RACING)
|42
|Thomas Brown (Astellas Cycling)
|43
|Dimitri Lemus (Team Beyer Auto)
|44
|dan greene (Iron City Bikes)
|45
|Greg Ratzell (Airgas Cycling)
|46
|Adam Alexander (CRCA/Foundation)
|47
|Ryan Shebelsky (Team Alliance Environmental)
|48
|Allan Rego (CRCA/Lupus Racing Team)
|49
|Gerd de Keijzer (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|50
|Andreas Fliesgarten (Team Baies/Landshut)
|51
|Barry Miller (Van Dessel Factory Team)
|52
|Elvi Rodriguez Garcia (Team Somerville Bicycle Shop)
|53
|Craig Nichols (Team Alliance Environmental)
|54
|Aaron Fillion (Ride With Rendall)
|55
|Cole Archambault (GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipca)
|56
|Corey Knowles (TBS Racing p/b Champion Systems)
|57
|Gilberth Gomez Valverde (Team Somerville Bicycle Shop)
|58
|Ryan Aitcheson (Astellas Cycling Team)
|59
|Joshua Friedman (GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipca)
|60
|Eugene Boronow (GS Mengoni USA)
|61
|John Hunter (Nalgene pb Mt. Borah Custom)
|62
|Bryan Gomez (Champion System - Stans's NoTub)
|63
|Pimentel Jr (Juan)
|64
|Nicholas Keough (CRCA/Foundation)
|65
|Karl Nelson (GS Mengoni USA)
|66
|Mathias Krigbaum (Riwal/Upsala)
|67
|Greg Wittwer (Integrated Sports Medicine p/b)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|2
|Colleen Hayduk (Fearless Femme)
|3
|Amy Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|4
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)
|5
|Morgan Brown (Team Novo Nordisk)
|6
|Courteney Lowe (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Ben)
|7
|Lindsay Bayer
|8
|Tina Pic (Fearless Femmes)
|9
|Amber Pierce (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strateg)
|10
|Elizabeth Steel
|11
|Emma White (Hot Tubes Junior Development Te)
|12
|Kristin Lotito (CRCA/Houlihan Lokey)
|13
|Julie Kuliecza (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|14
|Monica Volk (QCW Cycling)
|15
|Carren Stika (Breakawaybikes.com - QCW Cyclin)
|16
|Tracey Cameron (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|17
|Deborah Leedale-Brown (Team EPS/CSS P/B Shebell & Sheb)
|18
|Mollie Brewer (Vanderkitten VIP)
|19
|Elspeth Huyett (Team EPS/CSSp/b Shebell & Shebe)
|20
|Raquel Miller (Zimmer Cap pb Foundation)
|21
|Jennifer Stephenson (Holiday Inn/PK Express)
|22
|Sarah Iepson (CAWES p/b Specialized)
|23
|Amie Krasnozon (Pain Pathways)
|24
|Meredith Ehn (Finkraft)
|25
|Kristen LaSasso (Mellow Mushroom p/b Pink Siren)
|26
|Meredith Uhl (Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling)
|27
|Tess Senty (Vanderkitten VIP)
|28
|Christina Birch (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy)
|29
|Masha Schneider (Houlihan)
|30
|Suzanna Dupee (Happy Tooth Racing)
|31
|Laura Jorgensen (Mellow Mushroom Racing)
|32
|Suzie Brown (Holiday Inn / P-K Express)
|33
|Sara Tussey (Mellow Mushroom)
|34
|Erin Wittwer (Fearless Femme p/b PEC-Vie13)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Carapaz ready for 'new challenges' with Team Ineos in 2020Ecuadorian bids farewell to Movistar after three years with Spanish WorldTour squad
-
Australian Paralympic champion Kieran Modra dies after collision with car'There was no such thing as 'can't'' says five-time Games gold medallist's brother
-
Aevolo looking to add European races to 2020 programFull roster for Mike Creed's US development team, which hopes to expand calendar in fourth season
-
Howes inks two-year deal to stay with EF Education FirstUS national champion turned pro with the team in 2012
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy