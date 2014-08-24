Image 1 of 24 Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare) coming in to finish second on the podium. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 24 Kristin Lotito (CRCA Houlihan Lokey Team) pays close attention as the women mind the slick course (Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/) Image 3 of 24 Coryn Rivera (United Healthcare Pro Cycling) a hot favorite for the evening, puts some pain on the field (Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/) Image 4 of 24 Lindsay Bayer (Unattached) took a couple of flyers during the race hoping one of them would stick. (Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/) Image 5 of 24 Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) takes the sweeping turn with maximum speed (Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/) Image 6 of 24 Morgan Brown (Team Novo Nordisk) looks for some help as she tries to initiate a break (Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/) Image 7 of 24 Tracy Cameron (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling) gives Morgan Brown a hand, but to no avail. (Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/) Image 8 of 24 Coryn Rivera (United Healthcare Pro Cycling) looks very fresh in the field (Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/) Image 9 of 24 Julie Kuliezca (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling) feels a little pain as she pushes the pace (Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/) Image 10 of 24 The field is all together for the final lap (Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/) Image 11 of 24 Sarah Fader takes the win for (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling) (Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/) Image 12 of 24 The Women’s podium: 2nd place Erica Allar (Colavita-Fine Cooking ), 1st place Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling team), 3rd place Laura Van Gilder ( Mellow Mushroom (Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/) Image 13 of 24 The men start under a beautiful Binghamton sunset (Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/) Image 14 of 24 Allan Rego (CRCA Lupus Racing team) Looks very comfortable taking the turn as he maneuvers through the field (Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/) Image 15 of 24 Wes Kline (Airgas) initiates one of the many moves of the night (Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/) Image 16 of 24 Christian Grasmann (MajolaPushbiker-Fuji) takes a big flyer and establishes a break that lapped the field (Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/) Image 17 of 24 Adam Myerson (Team Smartstop) takes the turn like a Formula 1 car. Very low to the ground (Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/) Image 18 of 24 US National Crit Champion, Dan Holloway (Athlete Octane) did not make the break and missed out on the field lap (Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/) Image 19 of 24 Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) is protecting his points jersey along with his lead in the series (Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/) Image 20 of 24 The pit was very busy with riders fixing their mechanicals (Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/) Image 21 of 24 Joe Eldridge (Novo Nordisk) (Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/) Image 22 of 24 Le Train Blu (UnitedHeathcare Pro Cycling) takes the curve and sets up for the final position (Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/) Image 23 of 24 Due to the three-man break lapping the field, third place crosses the line first (Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/) Image 24 of 24 Men’s podium: 2nd place Christian Grasmann (MalolaPushbiker-Fuji), 1st place Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling), 3rd place Andres Alzate (Champion Systems) (Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/)

UnitedHealthcare's Adrian Hegyvary won the opening criterium at the Chris Thater Memorial in Binghamton on Saturday. He won the race ahead of German national team member Christian Grasmann and Champion System-Stan's No Tube's Andres Alzate.

Pepper Palace rider Sarah Fader won the elite women's race ahead of Colavita-Fine Cooking's Erica Allar and Mellow Mushroom p/b Pink Siren Sports Laura Van Gilder.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 2 Christian Grasmann (Maloja Pushbiker - Fuji) 3 Andres Alzate (Champion System p/b Stans Notubes) 4 Daniel Holloway (Athlete Octane Cycling) 5 Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare) 6 Adam Myerson (Team SmartStop) 7 Thomas Brown (Astellas Cycling) 8 Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 9 Hannes Baumgarten (Iron Data Racing) 10 Frank Travieso (Team United HealthCare / The 706 Project) 11 James Williamson (L&M Group Ricoh New Zealand) 12 David Guttenplan (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 13 Rafael A. Meran (CRCA/Foundation) 14 David Cueli (Team United HealthCare / The 706 Project) 15 Brad Evans (Calder Stewart NZ) 16 Marc Hester (Riwal/Upsala) 17 Grayson Napier (L&M Group Ricoh New Zealand) 18 Evan Murphy (CRCA/Foundation) 19 Brandon Feehery (Astellas Cycling Team) 20 Stalin Quiterio Cuello (CRCA/Dave Jordan Racing) 21 Isaac Howe (Champion System p/b Stans Notubes) 22 Chad Hartley (Athlete Octane Cycling) 23 Eric Workowski (Team Alliance Environmental) 24 Scott Thomas (L&M Group Ricoh New Zealand) 25 Chase Goldstein (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin) 26 Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 27 Colton Valentine (QCW Cycling - Breakawaybikes.com-Vie13 p/b Felt Bicycles) 28 Osmond Bakker (Octto-Cervelo) 29 Jesse Keough (CRCA/Foundation) 30 Cristian Torres 31 John Harris (CT Cycling Advancement Program Pro-Am Team) 32 Glenn Ferreira (Team Metra / Cycles 54) 33 Greg Wittwer (Integrated Sports Medicine p/b Brown's Subaru) 34 Conor Mullervy (Champion System p/b Stans Notubes) 35 Guillaume Nelessen (Van Dessel Factory Team) 36 Joshua Dillon (BikeReg.com Cycling Club) 37 Dakota Schaeffer (Airgas UCI/CT) 38 Gilberth Gomez Valverde (Team Somerville Bicycle Shop) 39 Andrew Seitz (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 40 Joe Eldridge (Novo Nordisk) 41 Dave Warner (GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipcar) 42 Timothy Chapman (L&M Group Ricoh New Zealand) 43 Barry Miller (Van Dessel Factory Team) 44 Hogan Sills (Astellas Cycling) 45 Elvi Rodriguez Garcia (Team Somerville Bicycle Shop) 46 Martin Hacecky (Maloja Pushbiker - Fuji) 47 juan carlo polanco (GS Mengoni USA) 48 Cole Archambault (GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipcar) 49 AJ Moran (GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipcar) 50 Sam Rosenholtz (GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipcar) 51 Alex Kellum (Ms. Roses p/b J. Brown - Champ Sys) 52 Andreas Fliessgartan 53 Bill Elliston (Van Dessel factory Team) 54 Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 55 Bill Ash (QCW Cycling) 56 Jerome Townsend (Joe's Garage CX p/b BikeReg.com) 57 Gavriel Epstein (Champion System - Stan's NoTubes) 58 Jake Sitler (Van Dessel Factory Team) 59 Greg Capelle (Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 60 Wes Kline (UCI CT: Airgas Cycling) 61 Patrick Jones (Cycling Otago) 62 Stephan Hoffman (Lupus Racing Team) 63 Ryan Shebelsky (Team Alliance Environmental) 64 Jermaine Burrowes (We Stand United (W.S.)) 65 Geron Williams (Champion System p/b Stans Notubes) 66 Allan Rego (CRCA/Lupus Racing Team) 67 Bryan Gomez (Champion System - Stans's NoTubes) 68 Craig Nichols (Team Alliance Environmental) 69 Martyn Irvine (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 70 Garrett Olsen (Team Skyline) 71 Thomas Barnett (CRCA/Lupus Racing Team) 72 Ryan Aitcheson (Astellas Cycling Team) 73 Gerd de Keijzer (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 74 Mathias Krigbaum (Riwal/Upsala) 75 Deivy Capellan (Team Somerville Bicycle Shop) 76 Elvys Reyes Acevedo (Team Somerville Bicycle Shop) 77 Juan Pineda (GS Gotham) 78 Adam Alexander (CRCA/Foundation) 79 Christopher Meacham 80 Joshua Friedman (GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipcar) 81 David Dawson (The Performance Lab p/b Caffeinated Cyclist) 82 Guillermo Gonzalez Castro (Team Somerville Bicycle Shop) 83 James Canny (L&M Group Ricoh New Zealand) 84 Anthony Rodriguez Morel (Team Somerville Bicycle Shop) 85 Nicholas Keough (CRCA / Foundation) 86 David Hoyle (CT Cycling Advancement Program Pro-Am Team) 87 Justin Morris (Team Novo Nordisk) 88 Franklin Burgos (CRCA / DaveJordan Racing.) 89 Kyle Murphy (CRCA/Foundation) 90 Aaron Fillion (Ride With Rendall) 91 Ruud Cremers (Team Novo Nordisk) 92 Scott Savory (CRCA/Lupus Racing Team) 93 chris tirone (finish-strong: BBC)