Hegyvary claims Chris Thater Memorial victory
Fader secures women's win
Chris Thater Memorial Day 1: Binghamton - Binghamton
UnitedHealthcare's Adrian Hegyvary won the opening criterium at the Chris Thater Memorial in Binghamton on Saturday. He won the race ahead of German national team member Christian Grasmann and Champion System-Stan's No Tube's Andres Alzate.
Pepper Palace rider Sarah Fader won the elite women's race ahead of Colavita-Fine Cooking's Erica Allar and Mellow Mushroom p/b Pink Siren Sports Laura Van Gilder.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|2
|Christian Grasmann (Maloja Pushbiker - Fuji)
|3
|Andres Alzate (Champion System p/b Stans Notubes)
|4
|Daniel Holloway (Athlete Octane Cycling)
|5
|Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare)
|6
|Adam Myerson (Team SmartStop)
|7
|Thomas Brown (Astellas Cycling)
|8
|Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|9
|Hannes Baumgarten (Iron Data Racing)
|10
|Frank Travieso (Team United HealthCare / The 706 Project)
|11
|James Williamson (L&M Group Ricoh New Zealand)
|12
|David Guttenplan (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|13
|Rafael A. Meran (CRCA/Foundation)
|14
|David Cueli (Team United HealthCare / The 706 Project)
|15
|Brad Evans (Calder Stewart NZ)
|16
|Marc Hester (Riwal/Upsala)
|17
|Grayson Napier (L&M Group Ricoh New Zealand)
|18
|Evan Murphy (CRCA/Foundation)
|19
|Brandon Feehery (Astellas Cycling Team)
|20
|Stalin Quiterio Cuello (CRCA/Dave Jordan Racing)
|21
|Isaac Howe (Champion System p/b Stans Notubes)
|22
|Chad Hartley (Athlete Octane Cycling)
|23
|Eric Workowski (Team Alliance Environmental)
|24
|Scott Thomas (L&M Group Ricoh New Zealand)
|25
|Chase Goldstein (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)
|26
|Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|27
|Colton Valentine (QCW Cycling - Breakawaybikes.com-Vie13 p/b Felt Bicycles)
|28
|Osmond Bakker (Octto-Cervelo)
|29
|Jesse Keough (CRCA/Foundation)
|30
|Cristian Torres
|31
|John Harris (CT Cycling Advancement Program Pro-Am Team)
|32
|Glenn Ferreira (Team Metra / Cycles 54)
|33
|Greg Wittwer (Integrated Sports Medicine p/b Brown's Subaru)
|34
|Conor Mullervy (Champion System p/b Stans Notubes)
|35
|Guillaume Nelessen (Van Dessel Factory Team)
|36
|Joshua Dillon (BikeReg.com Cycling Club)
|37
|Dakota Schaeffer (Airgas UCI/CT)
|38
|Gilberth Gomez Valverde (Team Somerville Bicycle Shop)
|39
|Andrew Seitz (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|40
|Joe Eldridge (Novo Nordisk)
|41
|Dave Warner (GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipcar)
|42
|Timothy Chapman (L&M Group Ricoh New Zealand)
|43
|Barry Miller (Van Dessel Factory Team)
|44
|Hogan Sills (Astellas Cycling)
|45
|Elvi Rodriguez Garcia (Team Somerville Bicycle Shop)
|46
|Martin Hacecky (Maloja Pushbiker - Fuji)
|47
|juan carlo polanco (GS Mengoni USA)
|48
|Cole Archambault (GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipcar)
|49
|AJ Moran (GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipcar)
|50
|Sam Rosenholtz (GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipcar)
|51
|Alex Kellum (Ms. Roses p/b J. Brown - Champ Sys)
|52
|Andreas Fliessgartan
|53
|Bill Elliston (Van Dessel factory Team)
|54
|Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|55
|Bill Ash (QCW Cycling)
|56
|Jerome Townsend (Joe's Garage CX p/b BikeReg.com)
|57
|Gavriel Epstein (Champion System - Stan's NoTubes)
|58
|Jake Sitler (Van Dessel Factory Team)
|59
|Greg Capelle (Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|60
|Wes Kline (UCI CT: Airgas Cycling)
|61
|Patrick Jones (Cycling Otago)
|62
|Stephan Hoffman (Lupus Racing Team)
|63
|Ryan Shebelsky (Team Alliance Environmental)
|64
|Jermaine Burrowes (We Stand United (W.S.))
|65
|Geron Williams (Champion System p/b Stans Notubes)
|66
|Allan Rego (CRCA/Lupus Racing Team)
|67
|Bryan Gomez (Champion System - Stans's NoTubes)
|68
|Craig Nichols (Team Alliance Environmental)
|69
|Martyn Irvine (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|70
|Garrett Olsen (Team Skyline)
|71
|Thomas Barnett (CRCA/Lupus Racing Team)
|72
|Ryan Aitcheson (Astellas Cycling Team)
|73
|Gerd de Keijzer (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|74
|Mathias Krigbaum (Riwal/Upsala)
|75
|Deivy Capellan (Team Somerville Bicycle Shop)
|76
|Elvys Reyes Acevedo (Team Somerville Bicycle Shop)
|77
|Juan Pineda (GS Gotham)
|78
|Adam Alexander (CRCA/Foundation)
|79
|Christopher Meacham
|80
|Joshua Friedman (GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipcar)
|81
|David Dawson (The Performance Lab p/b Caffeinated Cyclist)
|82
|Guillermo Gonzalez Castro (Team Somerville Bicycle Shop)
|83
|James Canny (L&M Group Ricoh New Zealand)
|84
|Anthony Rodriguez Morel (Team Somerville Bicycle Shop)
|85
|Nicholas Keough (CRCA / Foundation)
|86
|David Hoyle (CT Cycling Advancement Program Pro-Am Team)
|87
|Justin Morris (Team Novo Nordisk)
|88
|Franklin Burgos (CRCA / DaveJordan Racing.)
|89
|Kyle Murphy (CRCA/Foundation)
|90
|Aaron Fillion (Ride With Rendall)
|91
|Ruud Cremers (Team Novo Nordisk)
|92
|Scott Savory (CRCA/Lupus Racing Team)
|93
|chris tirone (finish-strong: BBC)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|2
|Erica Allar (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|3
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom p/b Pink Siren Sports)
|4
|Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|5
|Amy Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|6
|Lenore Pipes (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|7
|Tina Pic (Fearless Femme)
|8
|Lindsay Bayer
|9
|Morgan Brown (Team Novo Nordisk)
|10
|Elizabeth Steel
|11
|Julie Kuliecza (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|12
|Monica Volk (QCW Cycling)
|13
|Colleen Hayduk (Fearless Femme)
|14
|Tiffany Pezzulo (Vanderkitten)
|15
|Kristin Lotito (CRCA/Houlihan Lokey)
|16
|Erin Wittwer (Fearless Femme p/b PEC-Vie13)
|17
|Courteney Lowe (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|18
|Amie Krasnozon (Pain Pathways)
|19
|Laura Jorgensen (Pepper Palace)
|20
|Tracey Cameron (Fearless Femme)
|21
|Jen Purcell (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|22
|Jennifer Stephenson (Holiday Inn/PK Express)
|23
|Amber Pierce (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|24
|Carren Stika (Breakawaybikes.com - QCW Cycling)
|25
|Raquel Miller (Zimmer Capital p/b Foundation)
|26
|Meredith Ehn (Finkraft)
|27
|Christina Birch (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling-Vie13)
|28
|Emma White (Hot Tubes Junior Development Team)
|29
|Masha Schneider (Houlihan Lokey)
|30
|Danielle Ruane (Sunapee/Continental Paving/Buchikas)
|31
|Meredith Uhl (Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling)
|32
|Mollie Brewer (Vanderkitten VIP)
|33
|Deborah Leedale-Brown (Team EPS/CSS P/B Shebell & Shebell)
|34
|Tess Senty (Vanderkitten VIP)
|35
|Mary Zider (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|36
|Jessica Prinner (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|37
|Sarah Iepson (CAWES p/b Specialized)
|38
|Sara Tussey (Mellow Mushroom p/b Pink Siren Sports)
|39
|Kristen LaSasso (Mellow Mushroom p/b Pink Siren Sports)
|40
|Elspeth Huyett (Team EPS/CSSp/b Shebell & Shebell /Riptide Cycling)
|41
|Lauren LeClaire (pedalpowertraining.com)
|42
|Suzie Brown (Holiday Inn / P-K Express)
|43
|Renee Engelhardt (CRCA/Radical Media)
|44
|Camie Kornely (CRCA: Stan's NoTubes p/b enduranceWERX)
