Image 1 of 24

Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare) coming in to finish second on the podium.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 2 of 24

Kristin Lotito (CRCA Houlihan Lokey Team) pays close attention as the women mind the slick course

(Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/)
Image 3 of 24

Coryn Rivera (United Healthcare Pro Cycling) a hot favorite for the evening, puts some pain on the field

(Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/)
Image 4 of 24

Lindsay Bayer (Unattached) took a couple of flyers during the race hoping one of them would stick.

(Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/)
Image 5 of 24

Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) takes the sweeping turn with maximum speed

(Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/)
Image 6 of 24

Morgan Brown (Team Novo Nordisk) looks for some help as she tries to initiate a break

(Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/)
Image 7 of 24

Tracy Cameron (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling) gives Morgan Brown a hand, but to no avail.

(Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/)
Image 8 of 24

Coryn Rivera (United Healthcare Pro Cycling) looks very fresh in the field

(Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/)
Image 9 of 24

Julie Kuliezca (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling) feels a little pain as she pushes the pace

(Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/)
Image 10 of 24

The field is all together for the final lap

(Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/)
Image 11 of 24

Sarah Fader takes the win for (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)

(Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/)
Image 12 of 24

The Women’s podium: 2nd place Erica Allar (Colavita-Fine Cooking ), 1st place Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling team), 3rd place Laura Van Gilder ( Mellow Mushroom

(Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/)
Image 13 of 24

The men start under a beautiful Binghamton sunset

(Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/)
Image 14 of 24

Allan Rego (CRCA Lupus Racing team) Looks very comfortable taking the turn as he maneuvers through the field

(Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/)
Image 15 of 24

Wes Kline (Airgas) initiates one of the many moves of the night

(Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/)
Image 16 of 24

Christian Grasmann (MajolaPushbiker-Fuji) takes a big flyer and establishes a break that lapped the field

(Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/)
Image 17 of 24

Adam Myerson (Team Smartstop) takes the turn like a Formula 1 car. Very low to the ground

(Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/)
Image 18 of 24

US National Crit Champion, Dan Holloway (Athlete Octane) did not make the break and missed out on the field lap

(Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/)
Image 19 of 24

Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) is protecting his points jersey along with his lead in the series

(Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/)
Image 20 of 24

The pit was very busy with riders fixing their mechanicals

(Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/)
Image 21 of 24

Joe Eldridge (Novo Nordisk)

(Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/)
Image 22 of 24

Le Train Blu (UnitedHeathcare Pro Cycling) takes the curve and sets up for the final position

(Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/)
Image 23 of 24

Due to the three-man break lapping the field, third place crosses the line first

(Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/)
Image 24 of 24

Men’s podium: 2nd place Christian Grasmann (MalolaPushbiker-Fuji), 1st place Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling), 3rd place Andres Alzate (Champion Systems)

(Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/)

UnitedHealthcare's Adrian Hegyvary won the opening criterium at the Chris Thater Memorial in Binghamton on Saturday. He won the race ahead of German national team member Christian Grasmann and Champion System-Stan's No Tube's Andres Alzate.

Pepper Palace rider Sarah Fader won the elite women's race ahead of Colavita-Fine Cooking's Erica Allar and Mellow Mushroom p/b Pink Siren Sports Laura Van Gilder.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
2Christian Grasmann (Maloja Pushbiker - Fuji)
3Andres Alzate (Champion System p/b Stans Notubes)
4Daniel Holloway (Athlete Octane Cycling)
5Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare)
6Adam Myerson (Team SmartStop)
7Thomas Brown (Astellas Cycling)
8Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
9Hannes Baumgarten (Iron Data Racing)
10Frank Travieso (Team United HealthCare / The 706 Project)
11James Williamson (L&M Group Ricoh New Zealand)
12David Guttenplan (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
13Rafael A. Meran (CRCA/Foundation)
14David Cueli (Team United HealthCare / The 706 Project)
15Brad Evans (Calder Stewart NZ)
16Marc Hester (Riwal/Upsala)
17Grayson Napier (L&M Group Ricoh New Zealand)
18Evan Murphy (CRCA/Foundation)
19Brandon Feehery (Astellas Cycling Team)
20Stalin Quiterio Cuello (CRCA/Dave Jordan Racing)
21Isaac Howe (Champion System p/b Stans Notubes)
22Chad Hartley (Athlete Octane Cycling)
23Eric Workowski (Team Alliance Environmental)
24Scott Thomas (L&M Group Ricoh New Zealand)
25Chase Goldstein (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)
26Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
27Colton Valentine (QCW Cycling - Breakawaybikes.com-Vie13 p/b Felt Bicycles)
28Osmond Bakker (Octto-Cervelo)
29Jesse Keough (CRCA/Foundation)
30Cristian Torres
31John Harris (CT Cycling Advancement Program Pro-Am Team)
32Glenn Ferreira (Team Metra / Cycles 54)
33Greg Wittwer (Integrated Sports Medicine p/b Brown's Subaru)
34Conor Mullervy (Champion System p/b Stans Notubes)
35Guillaume Nelessen (Van Dessel Factory Team)
36Joshua Dillon (BikeReg.com Cycling Club)
37Dakota Schaeffer (Airgas UCI/CT)
38Gilberth Gomez Valverde (Team Somerville Bicycle Shop)
39Andrew Seitz (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
40Joe Eldridge (Novo Nordisk)
41Dave Warner (GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipcar)
42Timothy Chapman (L&M Group Ricoh New Zealand)
43Barry Miller (Van Dessel Factory Team)
44Hogan Sills (Astellas Cycling)
45Elvi Rodriguez Garcia (Team Somerville Bicycle Shop)
46Martin Hacecky (Maloja Pushbiker - Fuji)
47juan carlo polanco (GS Mengoni USA)
48Cole Archambault (GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipcar)
49AJ Moran (GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipcar)
50Sam Rosenholtz (GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipcar)
51Alex Kellum (Ms. Roses p/b J. Brown - Champ Sys)
52Andreas Fliessgartan
53Bill Elliston (Van Dessel factory Team)
54Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
55Bill Ash (QCW Cycling)
56Jerome Townsend (Joe's Garage CX p/b BikeReg.com)
57Gavriel Epstein (Champion System - Stan's NoTubes)
58Jake Sitler (Van Dessel Factory Team)
59Greg Capelle (Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
60Wes Kline (UCI CT: Airgas Cycling)
61Patrick Jones (Cycling Otago)
62Stephan Hoffman (Lupus Racing Team)
63Ryan Shebelsky (Team Alliance Environmental)
64Jermaine Burrowes (We Stand United (W.S.))
65Geron Williams (Champion System p/b Stans Notubes)
66Allan Rego (CRCA/Lupus Racing Team)
67Bryan Gomez (Champion System - Stans's NoTubes)
68Craig Nichols (Team Alliance Environmental)
69Martyn Irvine (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
70Garrett Olsen (Team Skyline)
71Thomas Barnett (CRCA/Lupus Racing Team)
72Ryan Aitcheson (Astellas Cycling Team)
73Gerd de Keijzer (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
74Mathias Krigbaum (Riwal/Upsala)
75Deivy Capellan (Team Somerville Bicycle Shop)
76Elvys Reyes Acevedo (Team Somerville Bicycle Shop)
77Juan Pineda (GS Gotham)
78Adam Alexander (CRCA/Foundation)
79Christopher Meacham
80Joshua Friedman (GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipcar)
81David Dawson (The Performance Lab p/b Caffeinated Cyclist)
82Guillermo Gonzalez Castro (Team Somerville Bicycle Shop)
83James Canny (L&M Group Ricoh New Zealand)
84Anthony Rodriguez Morel (Team Somerville Bicycle Shop)
85Nicholas Keough (CRCA / Foundation)
86David Hoyle (CT Cycling Advancement Program Pro-Am Team)
87Justin Morris (Team Novo Nordisk)
88Franklin Burgos (CRCA / DaveJordan Racing.)
89Kyle Murphy (CRCA/Foundation)
90Aaron Fillion (Ride With Rendall)
91Ruud Cremers (Team Novo Nordisk)
92Scott Savory (CRCA/Lupus Racing Team)
93chris tirone (finish-strong: BBC)

Women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
2Erica Allar (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
3Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom p/b Pink Siren Sports)
4Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
5Amy Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
6Lenore Pipes (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
7Tina Pic (Fearless Femme)
8Lindsay Bayer
9Morgan Brown (Team Novo Nordisk)
10Elizabeth Steel
11Julie Kuliecza (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
12Monica Volk (QCW Cycling)
13Colleen Hayduk (Fearless Femme)
14Tiffany Pezzulo (Vanderkitten)
15Kristin Lotito (CRCA/Houlihan Lokey)
16Erin Wittwer (Fearless Femme p/b PEC-Vie13)
17Courteney Lowe (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
18Amie Krasnozon (Pain Pathways)
19Laura Jorgensen (Pepper Palace)
20Tracey Cameron (Fearless Femme)
21Jen Purcell (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
22Jennifer Stephenson (Holiday Inn/PK Express)
23Amber Pierce (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
24Carren Stika (Breakawaybikes.com - QCW Cycling)
25Raquel Miller (Zimmer Capital p/b Foundation)
26Meredith Ehn (Finkraft)
27Christina Birch (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling-Vie13)
28Emma White (Hot Tubes Junior Development Team)
29Masha Schneider (Houlihan Lokey)
30Danielle Ruane (Sunapee/Continental Paving/Buchikas)
31Meredith Uhl (Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling)
32Mollie Brewer (Vanderkitten VIP)
33Deborah Leedale-Brown (Team EPS/CSS P/B Shebell & Shebell)
34Tess Senty (Vanderkitten VIP)
35Mary Zider (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
36Jessica Prinner (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
37Sarah Iepson (CAWES p/b Specialized)
38Sara Tussey (Mellow Mushroom p/b Pink Siren Sports)
39Kristen LaSasso (Mellow Mushroom p/b Pink Siren Sports)
40Elspeth Huyett (Team EPS/CSSp/b Shebell & Shebell /Riptide Cycling)
41Lauren LeClaire (pedalpowertraining.com)
42Suzie Brown (Holiday Inn / P-K Express)
43Renee Engelhardt (CRCA/Radical Media)
44Camie Kornely (CRCA: Stan's NoTubes p/b enduranceWERX)

