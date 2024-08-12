‘I am 25 so it is time for me to be a leader’ - Marc Hirschi steps up with Tudor Pro Cycling

Swiss Classics rider leaves UAE Team Emirates and Fabian Lienhard joins from Groupama-FDJ

Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) on the attack
Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) on the attack (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tudor Pro Cycling have confirmed the signing of Marc Hirschi and Fabian Lienhard for 2025, with Julian Alaphilippe also widely expected to also join the ambitious Swiss ProTeam. 

Like many teams, Tudor had put off revealing their 2025 signings during the Paris Olympic Games but they confirmed the arrival of Hirschi on Monday, two days after he won Donostia San Sebastian Klasikoa. The 30-year-old Fabian Lienhard joins from Groupama-FDJ on a two-year deal.  

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.