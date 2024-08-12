‘I am 25 so it is time for me to be a leader’ - Marc Hirschi steps up with Tudor Pro Cycling

Tudor Pro Cycling have confirmed the signing of Marc Hirschi and Fabian Lienhard for 2025, with Julian Alaphilippe also widely expected to also join the ambitious Swiss ProTeam.

Like many teams, Tudor had put off revealing their 2025 signings during the Paris Olympic Games but they confirmed the arrival of Hirschi on Monday, two days after he won Donostia San Sebastian Klasikoa. The 30-year-old Fabian Lienhard joins from Groupama-FDJ on a two-year deal.

Hirschi has signed a three-year contract and will leave UAE Team Emirates after a four-year spell. Hirschi is from Bern, like Tudor team owner Fabian Cancellara, who has long acted as a mentor and advisor.

Hirschi broke through in the pandemic-delayed season of 2020, winning a stage at that year's Tour de France and then adding Flèche Wallonne. He was also third at the world championships in Italy and second at Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

Team Sunweb surprisingly terminated his contract in early 2021 and he moved to UAE Team Emirates shortly afterwards. He was again competitive in the Classics but only returned to success in 2022 when he won four races between March and October. He was also Swiss national champion in 2023.

Hirschi will not ride a Grand Tour in 2024 due to UAE Team Emirates' strong stage race roster, but he was second in the Amstel Gold Race and then won Donostia San Sebastian Klasikoa, beating Alaphilippe after the two got away in the closing kilometres.

At Tudor, Hirschi will enjoy a clear leadership role, perhaps with Alaphilippe and Matteo Trentin as road captain.

“As a Swiss rider, it feels special to join a Swiss team. I am 25 so it is time for me to endorse the role of a leader and see how far I can go. Tudor Pro Cycling is giving me this opportunity and I hope to return the trust with some fine victories.” Hirschi said.

Tudor stepped up to ProTeam level in 2023 but have serious ambitions thanks to solid financial support from the Swiss watch brand that is owned by the same investors as Rolex. The arrival of Alaphilippe could cure them a Tour de France wild card in 2025 and perhaps a place in the WorldTour in 2026.

Cancellara leads the team management, with Raphael Meyer the team manager, Ricardo Scheidecker head of sport and Matteo Tosatto one of the experienced directeur sportif.

“Signing Marc feels like the next piece of the puzzle of our story,” Cancellara said.

“We have been supporting him for some time, we know him well and understand his needs. He is the right fit for the team and the values we stand for. We are convinced we can help him to achieve the highest level.”

Fabian Lienhard will also return to a Swiss team in 2025 after five years at Groupama-FDJ. “Racing for a Swiss team has always been my dream. Unfortunately, it never happened until now, so I am really happy it is becoming reality with Tudor Pro Cycling,” he said.

“We are excited to add Marc and Fabian to the team roster,” says Raphael Meyer said.

“Both bring massive experience and will help us to perform better as a team. Marc will be a leader in one-day and one-week stage races while Fabian will be another solid addition to the Classics team, which will always be an important part of our team. He will also be a role model and a mentor to the youngsters. He is a solid rider with potential to still develop. These two additions make us very proud.”