Tim Wellens wins Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana

By published

Lotto Soudal rider beats Alejandro Valverde and Simon Clarke in Deia

Image 1 of 15

LLOSETA SPAIN JANUARY 28 Tim Wellens of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 31st Challenge Ciclista Mallorca 2022 Trofeo Serra De Tramuntana a 1589km race from Lloseta to Lloseta ChallengeMallorca on January 28 2022 in Lloseta Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) wins the Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 15

LLOSETA SPAIN JANUARY 28 Enric Mas of Spain and Movistar Team attacks during the 31st Challenge Ciclista Mallorca 2022 Trofeo Serra De Tramuntana a 1589km race from Lloseta to Lloseta ChallengeMallorca on January 28 2022 in Lloseta Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Enric Mas (Movistar Team) attacks during the Trofeo Serra De Tramuntana (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 15

LLOSETA SPAIN JANUARY 28 Tim Wellens of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal competes during the 31st Challenge Ciclista Mallorca 2022 Trofeo Serra De Tramuntana a 1589km race from Lloseta to Lloseta ChallengeMallorca on January 28 2022 in Lloseta Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) in the peloton at the Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 15

LLOSETA SPAIN JANUARY 28 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte of Spain and Movistar Team competes during the 31st Challenge Ciclista Mallorca 2022 Trofeo Serra De Tramuntana a 1589km race from Lloseta to Lloseta ChallengeMallorca on January 28 2022 in Lloseta Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) in the breakaway at the Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 15

LLOSETA SPAIN JANUARY 28 Brandon Mcnulty of United States and UAE Team Emirates competes during the 31st Challenge Ciclista Mallorca 2022 Trofeo Serra De Tramuntana a 1589km race from Lloseta to Lloseta ChallengeMallorca on January 28 2022 in Lloseta Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Brandon McNulty in the lead group at Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 15

LLOSETA SPAIN JANUARY 28 LR Brandon Mcnulty of United States and UAE Team Emirates and Alejandro Valverde Belmonte of Spain and Movistar Team compete during the 31st Challenge Ciclista Mallorca 2022 Trofeo Serra De Tramuntana a 1589km race from Lloseta to Lloseta ChallengeMallorca on January 28 2022 in Lloseta Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Brandon McNulty and Alejandro Valverde among the lead group at Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 15

LLOSETA SPAIN JANUARY 28 Tim Wellens of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal celebrates at podium as race winner during the 31st Challenge Ciclista Mallorca 2022 Trofeo Serra De Tramuntana a 1589km race from Lloseta to Lloseta ChallengeMallorca on January 28 2022 in Lloseta Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) wins the Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 15

LLOSETA SPAIN JANUARY 28 Silhouette of Christopher Jensen of Denmark and Team Bikeexchange Jayco competing during the 31st Challenge Ciclista Mallorca 2022 Trofeo Serra De Tramuntana a 1589km race from Lloseta to Lloseta ChallengeMallorca on January 28 2022 in Lloseta Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 15

LLOSETA SPAIN JANUARY 28 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte of Spain and Movistar Team competes during the 31st Challenge Ciclista Mallorca 2022 Trofeo Serra De Tramuntana a 1589km race from Lloseta to Lloseta ChallengeMallorca on January 28 2022 in Lloseta Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Alejandro Valverde and Brandon McNulty at Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 15

LLOSETA SPAIN JANUARY 28 LR Simon Clarke of Australia and Israel StartUp Nation Team Tim Wellens of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal and Brandon Mcnulty of United States and UAE Team Emirates compete during the 31st Challenge Ciclista Mallorca 2022 Trofeo Serra De Tramuntana a 1589km race from Lloseta to Lloseta ChallengeMallorca on January 28 2022 in Lloseta Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Tim Wellens at Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 15

LLOSETA SPAIN JANUARY 28 LR Alejandro Valverde Belmonte of Spain and Movistar Team on second place race winner Tim Wellens of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal and Simon Clarke of Australia and Israel StartUp Nation Team on third place pose on the podium ceremony after the 31st Challenge Ciclista Mallorca 2022 Trofeo Serra De Tramuntana a 1589km race from Lloseta to Lloseta ChallengeMallorca on January 28 2022 in Lloseta Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) beats Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Simon Clarke (Israel-Premier Tech) at Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 15

LLOSETA SPAIN JANUARY 28 Simon Clarke of Australia and Israel StartUp Nation Team competes during the 31st Challenge Ciclista Mallorca 2022 Trofeo Serra De Tramuntana a 1589km race from Lloseta to Lloseta ChallengeMallorca on January 28 2022 in Lloseta Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Simon Clarke (Israel-Premier Tech) leads the bunch at Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 15

LLOSETA SPAIN JANUARY 28 Tim Wellens of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal attacks during the 31st Challenge Ciclista Mallorca 2022 Trofeo Serra De Tramuntana a 1589km race from Lloseta to Lloseta ChallengeMallorca on January 28 2022 in Lloseta Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 15

LLOSETA SPAIN JANUARY 28 Tim Wellens of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal celebrates at podium as race winner during the 31st Challenge Ciclista Mallorca 2022 Trofeo Serra De Tramuntana a 1589km race from Lloseta to Lloseta ChallengeMallorca on January 28 2022 in Lloseta Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) wins Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 15

LLOSETA SPAIN JANUARY 28 Christopher Jensen of Denmark and Team Bikeexchange Jayco competes during the 31st Challenge Ciclista Mallorca 2022 Trofeo Serra De Tramuntana a 1589km race from Lloseta to Lloseta ChallengeMallorca on January 28 2022 in Lloseta Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Christopher Jensen (BikeExchange-Jayco) at Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) won the Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana, beating Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Simon Clarke (Israel-Premier Tech) in a seven-man sprint at the finish in Deia.

Already winner of the race in 2017, 2018 and 2019, Wellens was more than familiar with the gently climbing finishing straight and he duly proved the quickest, though his victory was briefly in doubt as the commissaires reviewed footage of the sprint after Valverde raised an arm in protest on crossing the line.

Within minutes, however, Wellens was formally confirmed as the winner of the Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana, his first victory since he claimed the overall title at Étoile de Bessèges last year. The Belgian, like the rest of his Lotto Soudal team, endured a subdued 2021 campaign thereafter, but he has begun the new season strongly, having already placed 4th at the Trofeo Calvia on Wednesday.

“I knew the finish all too well and I needed to be first or second out of the final corner,” Wellens said. “So I did and could take the victory.”

The impressive solo winner of the Trofeo Calvia, Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates), caught the eye again here, as the American was part of the winning move that formed on the key ascent of the Coll de Puig Major, and he would finish 4th in the decisive sprint.

Valverde’s teammate Enric Mas was also part of the winning move, together with  Kobe Goossens (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) and Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), and Movistar looked to take advantage of that numerical superiority in the finale.

With Mas seemingly delegated to go on the offensive, Valverde could spare himself for an eventual group sprint. In his first race of 2022, Mas showed few signs of rustiness, repeatedly forcing the pace on the climb of Puig Major and leading over summit.

Mas was just as aggressive over the other side, eventually forging clear alone with 13km to go and opening a small gap over the rest of the break. He would be clawed back with 8km remaining and, an exploratory move from Wellens notwithstanding, the break stayed together to the finish in Deia.

Behind, Warren Barguil (Arkea-Samsic) and Ben Zwiehoff (Bora-Hansgrohe) had formed a resolute two-man chasing tandem over the top of the Puig Major, but although they closed to within 14 seconds by the finish, they had to settle for 8th and 9th place on the day.

How it unfolded

The early exchanges were animated by a break featuring Jacopo Mosca (Trek-Segafredo), Sander De Pestel (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Julen Irizar (Euskaltel-Euskadki), Jokin Murguialday (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Raul Garcia (Kern Pharma) and Kévin Vauquelin (Arkéa-Samsic). They led over the Coll de Femenies and the Coll de Soller, building a maximum lead of 3:30 before Bora-Hansgrohe and Movistar steadily set about pegging them back ahead of the decisive haul up the Puig Major.

The race duly ignited on the category 1 climb, with Zwiehoff kicking off a spate of attacks in the company of Elie Gesbert (Arkéa-Samsic). They were initially joined by Valverde and then by half a dozen others as the peloton fragmented on the climb.

Mas’ own forceful attack with a shade under 40km remaining helped to create the winning move, with Buchmann, Clarke, Goossens, McNulty, Valverde, Wellens, Zwiehoff, Gebsert and Barguil giving chase.

Gesbert made it across to Mas by himself, but he would pay for those efforts when McNulty, Wellens, Valverde et al closed the gap nearer the summit. The Frenchman was distanced a kilometre or so from the top, while his teammate Barguil was also left behind in the company of Zwiehoff.

Out in front, Mas continued his onslaught over the other side, while Valverde remained poised for a sprint, but the spoils in Deia would fall to Wellens.

Challenge Mallorca continues on Saturday with the Trofeo Pollença-Port d’Andratx and concludes with Sunday’s Trofeo Playa de Palma.

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4:12:32
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
3Simon Clarke (Aus) Israel-Premier Tech
4Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
5Kobe Goossens (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
6Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
7Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:14
8Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
9Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:19
10Felix Gall (Aut) AG2R Citroen Team 0:01:52
11Daan Hoole (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
12Ryan Gibbons (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
13Davide Villella (Ita) Cofidis
14Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe
15Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
16Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
17Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:55
18Kevin Colleoni (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco
19Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
20Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
21Raul Garcia Pierna (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
22Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
23Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
24Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
25Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis
26James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:01:58
27Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
28Michal Schlegel (Cze) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
29Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
30Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
31Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:01
32Asier Etxeberria Zafra (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
33Igor Arrieta Lizarraga (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:02:03
34Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:14
35Santiago Umba Lopez (Col) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
36Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:02:22
37Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:02:36
38Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
39Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:49
40Adria Moreno Sala (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:02:56
41Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:04:11
42Diego Rosa (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:07:07
43Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroen Team
44Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team 0:07:35
45Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:07:47
46Jon Agirre Egaña (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
47Thomas Armstrong (GBr) Electro Hiper Europa - Caldas 0:08:50
48Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
49Ander Okamika Bengoetxea (Spa) Burgos-BH
50Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:08:53
51Mattia Bais (Ita) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
52Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
53Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
54Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
55Sergio Garcia Gonzalez (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
56Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
57Thibaut Ponsaerts (Bel) Minerva Cycling Team 0:11:04
58Ruben Apers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:11:10
59Omar El Gouzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
60Mateu Estelrich Cabanellas (Spa) Electro Hiper Europa - Caldas 0:11:48
61Kasper Saver (Bel) Minerva Cycling Team
62Jorre Debaele (Bel) Minerva Cycling Team
63Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
64Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
65Jens Schuermans (Bel) Beat Cycling
66Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
67Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
68Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Arkea-Samsic
69Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
70Kévin Vauquelin (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
71Cesare Benedetti (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
72Giovanni Bortoluzzi (Ita) Work Service - Vitalcare - Dynatek
73Stijn Daemen (Ned) Beat Cycling
74Daniel Hoyos Largo (Col) Electro Hiper Europa - Caldas
75Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
76Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:11:53
77Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
78Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
79Sander Armée (Bel) Cofidis
80Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
81Unai Iribar Jauregi (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
82Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
83Laurens Huys (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
84Jokin Murguialday (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
85Viktor Verschaeve (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:14:17
86Anton Palzer (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
87Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation
88Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation
89Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis
90Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team
91Eddy Fine (Fra) Cofidis
92Sander De Pestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
93Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
94Federico Burchio (Ita) Work Service - Vitalcare - Dynatek
95Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
96Matthew Van Schoor (Bel) Minerva Cycling Team
97Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
98Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
99Ivan Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
100Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
101Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
102Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
103Alejandro Ropero Molina (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
104Héctor Carretero (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
105Kamiel Bonneu (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
106Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
107Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
108Valentin Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 0:14:27
109Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team 0:14:30
110Adrien Petit (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:19:23
111Gilles Borra (Bel) Minerva Cycling Team
112Raul Rota Rus (Spa) Manuela Fundacion
113Alessio Gasparini (Ita) Java Kiwi Atlantico
114Daniel Viegas (Por) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
115Jochem Kerckhaert (Ned) Beat Cycling
116Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
117Arnaud De Lie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
118Pablo Alonso Montes (Spa) Electro Hiper Europa - Caldas
119Eduardo Perez-Landaluce Gonzalez (Spa) Manuela Fundacion
120Sven Burger (Ned) Beat Cycling
121Julian Mertens (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
122Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
123Christian Danilo Pase (Ita) Work Service - Vitalcare - Dynatek
124Riccardo Ricci (Ita) Work Service - Vitalcare - Dynatek
125Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team
126Juan Diego Hoyos Cano (Col) Electro Hiper Europa - Caldas
127Romain Hardy (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
128Damien Howson (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
129Jack Bauer (NZl) BikeExchange-Jayco
130Dion Smith (NZl) BikeExchange-Jayco
131Alexander Kamp (Den) Trek-Segafredo
132Lorenzo Ginestra (Ita) Work Service - Vitalcare - Dynatek
133Riccardo Lucca (Ita) Work Service - Vitalcare - Dynatek
134Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
135André Domingues (Por) Burgos-BH
136Barry Miller (USA) Java Kiwi Atlantico
137Andreas Miltiadis (Cyp) Java Kiwi Atlantico
138Vito Braet (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFPascal Ackermann (Ger) UAE Team Emirates
DNFJuan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
DNFMarco Haller (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFLuis-Joe Lührs (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFAurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
DNFMichael Schwarzmann (Ger) Lotto Soudal
DNFMatthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
DNFKamil Malecki (Pol) Lotto Soudal
DNSMichael Matthews (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
DNFSam Bewley (NZl) BikeExchange-Jayco
DNFAlexander Kristoff (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
DNFJon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
DNFAlvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFYesid Pira Parada (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFDavide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
DNFAlessandro Santaromita Villa (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
DNFOscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
DNFPelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Burgos-BH
DNFMario Aparicio Muñoz (Spa) Burgos-BH
DNFSasha Weemaes (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFVincent Hoppezak (Ned) Beat Cycling
DNFYoeri Havik (Ned) Beat Cycling
DNFBram Dissel (Ned) Beat Cycling
DNFYentl Vandevelde (Bel) Minerva Cycling Team
DNFJarne Van Dyck (Bel) Minerva Cycling Team
DNFXavier Cañellas Sanchez (Spa) Java Kiwi Atlantico
DNFTomoya Koyama (Jpn) Java Kiwi Atlantico
DNFYuki Ishihara (Jpn) Java Kiwi Atlantico
DNFLouis Contal (Fra) Java Kiwi Atlantico
DNFMiguel Angel Ballesteros Canovas (Spa) Electro Hiper Europa - Caldas
DNFMarcos Jurado Rodriguez (Spa) Electro Hiper Europa - Caldas
DNFJoan Marti Bennassar Rossello (Spa) Manuela Fundacion
DNFIsaac Canton Serrano (Spa) Manuela Fundacion
DNFVicente Hernaiz Santamaria (Spa) Manuela Fundacion
DNFRaul Colombo (Ita) Work Service - Vitalcare - Dynatek

