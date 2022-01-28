Tim Wellens wins Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana

Image 1 of 15 Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) wins the Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 15 Enric Mas (Movistar Team) attacks during the Trofeo Serra De Tramuntana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 15 Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) in the peloton at the Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 15 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) in the breakaway at the Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 15 Brandon McNulty in the lead group at Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 15 Brandon McNulty and Alejandro Valverde among the lead group at Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 15 Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) wins the Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 15 Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 15 Alejandro Valverde and Brandon McNulty at Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 15 Tim Wellens at Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 15 Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) beats Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Simon Clarke (Israel-Premier Tech) at Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 15 Simon Clarke (Israel-Premier Tech) leads the bunch at Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 15 Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 15 Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) wins Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 15 Christopher Jensen (BikeExchange-Jayco) at Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) won the Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana, beating Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Simon Clarke (Israel-Premier Tech) in a seven-man sprint at the finish in Deia.

Already winner of the race in 2017, 2018 and 2019, Wellens was more than familiar with the gently climbing finishing straight and he duly proved the quickest, though his victory was briefly in doubt as the commissaires reviewed footage of the sprint after Valverde raised an arm in protest on crossing the line.

Within minutes, however, Wellens was formally confirmed as the winner of the Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana, his first victory since he claimed the overall title at Étoile de Bessèges last year. The Belgian, like the rest of his Lotto Soudal team, endured a subdued 2021 campaign thereafter, but he has begun the new season strongly, having already placed 4th at the Trofeo Calvia on Wednesday.

“I knew the finish all too well and I needed to be first or second out of the final corner,” Wellens said. “So I did and could take the victory.”

The impressive solo winner of the Trofeo Calvia, Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates), caught the eye again here, as the American was part of the winning move that formed on the key ascent of the Coll de Puig Major, and he would finish 4th in the decisive sprint.

Valverde’s teammate Enric Mas was also part of the winning move, together with Kobe Goossens (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) and Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), and Movistar looked to take advantage of that numerical superiority in the finale.

With Mas seemingly delegated to go on the offensive, Valverde could spare himself for an eventual group sprint. In his first race of 2022, Mas showed few signs of rustiness, repeatedly forcing the pace on the climb of Puig Major and leading over summit.

Mas was just as aggressive over the other side, eventually forging clear alone with 13km to go and opening a small gap over the rest of the break. He would be clawed back with 8km remaining and, an exploratory move from Wellens notwithstanding, the break stayed together to the finish in Deia.

Behind, Warren Barguil (Arkea-Samsic) and Ben Zwiehoff (Bora-Hansgrohe) had formed a resolute two-man chasing tandem over the top of the Puig Major, but although they closed to within 14 seconds by the finish, they had to settle for 8th and 9th place on the day.

How it unfolded

The early exchanges were animated by a break featuring Jacopo Mosca (Trek-Segafredo), Sander De Pestel (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Julen Irizar (Euskaltel-Euskadki), Jokin Murguialday (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Raul Garcia (Kern Pharma) and Kévin Vauquelin (Arkéa-Samsic). They led over the Coll de Femenies and the Coll de Soller, building a maximum lead of 3:30 before Bora-Hansgrohe and Movistar steadily set about pegging them back ahead of the decisive haul up the Puig Major.

The race duly ignited on the category 1 climb, with Zwiehoff kicking off a spate of attacks in the company of Elie Gesbert (Arkéa-Samsic). They were initially joined by Valverde and then by half a dozen others as the peloton fragmented on the climb.

Mas’ own forceful attack with a shade under 40km remaining helped to create the winning move, with Buchmann, Clarke, Goossens, McNulty, Valverde, Wellens, Zwiehoff, Gebsert and Barguil giving chase.

Gesbert made it across to Mas by himself, but he would pay for those efforts when McNulty, Wellens, Valverde et al closed the gap nearer the summit. The Frenchman was distanced a kilometre or so from the top, while his teammate Barguil was also left behind in the company of Zwiehoff.

Out in front, Mas continued his onslaught over the other side, while Valverde remained poised for a sprint, but the spoils in Deia would fall to Wellens.

Challenge Mallorca continues on Saturday with the Trofeo Pollença-Port d’Andratx and concludes with Sunday’s Trofeo Playa de Palma.