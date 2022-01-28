Tim Wellens wins Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana
By Barry Ryan published
Lotto Soudal rider beats Alejandro Valverde and Simon Clarke in Deia
Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) won the Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana, beating Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Simon Clarke (Israel-Premier Tech) in a seven-man sprint at the finish in Deia.
Already winner of the race in 2017, 2018 and 2019, Wellens was more than familiar with the gently climbing finishing straight and he duly proved the quickest, though his victory was briefly in doubt as the commissaires reviewed footage of the sprint after Valverde raised an arm in protest on crossing the line.
Within minutes, however, Wellens was formally confirmed as the winner of the Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana, his first victory since he claimed the overall title at Étoile de Bessèges last year. The Belgian, like the rest of his Lotto Soudal team, endured a subdued 2021 campaign thereafter, but he has begun the new season strongly, having already placed 4th at the Trofeo Calvia on Wednesday.
“I knew the finish all too well and I needed to be first or second out of the final corner,” Wellens said. “So I did and could take the victory.”
The impressive solo winner of the Trofeo Calvia, Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates), caught the eye again here, as the American was part of the winning move that formed on the key ascent of the Coll de Puig Major, and he would finish 4th in the decisive sprint.
Valverde’s teammate Enric Mas was also part of the winning move, together with Kobe Goossens (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) and Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), and Movistar looked to take advantage of that numerical superiority in the finale.
With Mas seemingly delegated to go on the offensive, Valverde could spare himself for an eventual group sprint. In his first race of 2022, Mas showed few signs of rustiness, repeatedly forcing the pace on the climb of Puig Major and leading over summit.
Mas was just as aggressive over the other side, eventually forging clear alone with 13km to go and opening a small gap over the rest of the break. He would be clawed back with 8km remaining and, an exploratory move from Wellens notwithstanding, the break stayed together to the finish in Deia.
Behind, Warren Barguil (Arkea-Samsic) and Ben Zwiehoff (Bora-Hansgrohe) had formed a resolute two-man chasing tandem over the top of the Puig Major, but although they closed to within 14 seconds by the finish, they had to settle for 8th and 9th place on the day.
How it unfolded
The early exchanges were animated by a break featuring Jacopo Mosca (Trek-Segafredo), Sander De Pestel (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Julen Irizar (Euskaltel-Euskadki), Jokin Murguialday (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Raul Garcia (Kern Pharma) and Kévin Vauquelin (Arkéa-Samsic). They led over the Coll de Femenies and the Coll de Soller, building a maximum lead of 3:30 before Bora-Hansgrohe and Movistar steadily set about pegging them back ahead of the decisive haul up the Puig Major.
The race duly ignited on the category 1 climb, with Zwiehoff kicking off a spate of attacks in the company of Elie Gesbert (Arkéa-Samsic). They were initially joined by Valverde and then by half a dozen others as the peloton fragmented on the climb.
Mas’ own forceful attack with a shade under 40km remaining helped to create the winning move, with Buchmann, Clarke, Goossens, McNulty, Valverde, Wellens, Zwiehoff, Gebsert and Barguil giving chase.
Gesbert made it across to Mas by himself, but he would pay for those efforts when McNulty, Wellens, Valverde et al closed the gap nearer the summit. The Frenchman was distanced a kilometre or so from the top, while his teammate Barguil was also left behind in the company of Zwiehoff.
Out in front, Mas continued his onslaught over the other side, while Valverde remained poised for a sprint, but the spoils in Deia would fall to Wellens.
Challenge Mallorca continues on Saturday with the Trofeo Pollença-Port d’Andratx and concludes with Sunday’s Trofeo Playa de Palma.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4:12:32
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Israel-Premier Tech
|4
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|6
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:14
|8
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|9
|Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:19
|10
|Felix Gall (Aut) AG2R Citroen Team
|0:01:52
|11
|Daan Hoole (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|12
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|13
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cofidis
|14
|Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|16
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|17
|Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:55
|18
|Kevin Colleoni (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco
|19
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|20
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
|21
|Raul Garcia Pierna (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|22
|Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|23
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|24
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|25
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis
|26
|James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:01:58
|27
|Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|28
|Michal Schlegel (Cze) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|29
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|30
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|31
|Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:01
|32
|Asier Etxeberria Zafra (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|33
|Igor Arrieta Lizarraga (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:02:03
|34
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:14
|35
|Santiago Umba Lopez (Col) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
|36
|Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:02:22
|37
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:02:36
|38
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|39
|Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Movistar Team
|0:02:49
|40
|Adria Moreno Sala (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:02:56
|41
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:04:11
|42
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:07:07
|43
|Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroen Team
|44
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team
|0:07:35
|45
|Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:07:47
|46
|Jon Agirre Egaña (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|47
|Thomas Armstrong (GBr) Electro Hiper Europa - Caldas
|0:08:50
|48
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
|49
|Ander Okamika Bengoetxea (Spa) Burgos-BH
|50
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:08:53
|51
|Mattia Bais (Ita) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
|52
|Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|53
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|54
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|55
|Sergio Garcia Gonzalez (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|56
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|57
|Thibaut Ponsaerts (Bel) Minerva Cycling Team
|0:11:04
|58
|Ruben Apers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:11:10
|59
|Omar El Gouzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|60
|Mateu Estelrich Cabanellas (Spa) Electro Hiper Europa - Caldas
|0:11:48
|61
|Kasper Saver (Bel) Minerva Cycling Team
|62
|Jorre Debaele (Bel) Minerva Cycling Team
|63
|Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|64
|Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
|65
|Jens Schuermans (Bel) Beat Cycling
|66
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
|67
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|68
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Arkea-Samsic
|69
|Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|70
|Kévin Vauquelin (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|71
|Cesare Benedetti (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|72
|Giovanni Bortoluzzi (Ita) Work Service - Vitalcare - Dynatek
|73
|Stijn Daemen (Ned) Beat Cycling
|74
|Daniel Hoyos Largo (Col) Electro Hiper Europa - Caldas
|75
|Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|76
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:11:53
|77
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|78
|Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|79
|Sander Armée (Bel) Cofidis
|80
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|81
|Unai Iribar Jauregi (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|82
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|83
|Laurens Huys (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|84
|Jokin Murguialday (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|85
|Viktor Verschaeve (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:14:17
|86
|Anton Palzer (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|87
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation
|88
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation
|89
|Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis
|90
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team
|91
|Eddy Fine (Fra) Cofidis
|92
|Sander De Pestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|93
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
|94
|Federico Burchio (Ita) Work Service - Vitalcare - Dynatek
|95
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|96
|Matthew Van Schoor (Bel) Minerva Cycling Team
|97
|Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|98
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|99
|Ivan Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|100
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|101
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|102
|Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|103
|Alejandro Ropero Molina (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|104
|Héctor Carretero (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|105
|Kamiel Bonneu (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|106
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|107
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
|108
|Valentin Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|0:14:27
|109
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team
|0:14:30
|110
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:19:23
|111
|Gilles Borra (Bel) Minerva Cycling Team
|112
|Raul Rota Rus (Spa) Manuela Fundacion
|113
|Alessio Gasparini (Ita) Java Kiwi Atlantico
|114
|Daniel Viegas (Por) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|115
|Jochem Kerckhaert (Ned) Beat Cycling
|116
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
|117
|Arnaud De Lie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|118
|Pablo Alonso Montes (Spa) Electro Hiper Europa - Caldas
|119
|Eduardo Perez-Landaluce Gonzalez (Spa) Manuela Fundacion
|120
|Sven Burger (Ned) Beat Cycling
|121
|Julian Mertens (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|122
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|123
|Christian Danilo Pase (Ita) Work Service - Vitalcare - Dynatek
|124
|Riccardo Ricci (Ita) Work Service - Vitalcare - Dynatek
|125
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team
|126
|Juan Diego Hoyos Cano (Col) Electro Hiper Europa - Caldas
|127
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|128
|Damien Howson (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
|129
|Jack Bauer (NZl) BikeExchange-Jayco
|130
|Dion Smith (NZl) BikeExchange-Jayco
|131
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|132
|Lorenzo Ginestra (Ita) Work Service - Vitalcare - Dynatek
|133
|Riccardo Lucca (Ita) Work Service - Vitalcare - Dynatek
|134
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|135
|André Domingues (Por) Burgos-BH
|136
|Barry Miller (USA) Java Kiwi Atlantico
|137
|Andreas Miltiadis (Cyp) Java Kiwi Atlantico
|138
|Vito Braet (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) UAE Team Emirates
|DNF
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|DNF
|Marco Haller (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Luis-Joe Lührs (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|DNF
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Kamil Malecki (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|DNS
|Michael Matthews (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
|DNF
|Sam Bewley (NZl) BikeExchange-Jayco
|DNF
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|DNF
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Yesid Pira Parada (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|DNF
|Alessandro Santaromita Villa (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|DNF
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|DNF
|Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Burgos-BH
|DNF
|Mario Aparicio Muñoz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|DNF
|Sasha Weemaes (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Vincent Hoppezak (Ned) Beat Cycling
|DNF
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Beat Cycling
|DNF
|Bram Dissel (Ned) Beat Cycling
|DNF
|Yentl Vandevelde (Bel) Minerva Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jarne Van Dyck (Bel) Minerva Cycling Team
|DNF
|Xavier Cañellas Sanchez (Spa) Java Kiwi Atlantico
|DNF
|Tomoya Koyama (Jpn) Java Kiwi Atlantico
|DNF
|Yuki Ishihara (Jpn) Java Kiwi Atlantico
|DNF
|Louis Contal (Fra) Java Kiwi Atlantico
|DNF
|Miguel Angel Ballesteros Canovas (Spa) Electro Hiper Europa - Caldas
|DNF
|Marcos Jurado Rodriguez (Spa) Electro Hiper Europa - Caldas
|DNF
|Joan Marti Bennassar Rossello (Spa) Manuela Fundacion
|DNF
|Isaac Canton Serrano (Spa) Manuela Fundacion
|DNF
|Vicente Hernaiz Santamaria (Spa) Manuela Fundacion
|DNF
|Raul Colombo (Ita) Work Service - Vitalcare - Dynatek
