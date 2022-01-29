Alejandro Valverde wins the Trofeo Pollença
By Daniel Ostanek published
Movistar veteran triumphs on day three of the Challenge Mallorca
Movistar veteran Alejandro Valverde sprinted to victory from a small group at the Trofeo Pollença, beating Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) and Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe) to the line atop the steep finishing ramp on the fourth day of the Challenge Mallorca.
The 41-year-old was the strongest on the climb to the finish in Andratx, utilising his famed sprint to take his first win of 2022 and the 131st of his career. The victory is his first at the Trofeo Pollença, though it's his sixth career triumph at the Challenge Mallorca, including two wins apiece at the Trofeo Soller and the Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana.
Valverde's Movistar team had been involved all day during what was another tough and hilly race on the island of Mallorca. The Spanish squad had controlled the peloton at several points during the day, while Enric Mas also attacked several times.
After a late solo effort from Lotto Soudal's Matthews Holmes was reeled in at the base of the final ramp to the line, the finish was contested among the big leaders from the WorldTour teams present at the race.
Valverde had the beating of them though, accelerating away on the final dig to the line and outsprinting McNulty as Vlasov finished three seconds back. Michael Matthews (BikeExchange-Jayco) took fourth at six seconds, while Felix Gall (AG2R Citroën) took fifth, 10 seconds back.
More to come…
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar
|4:14:50
|2
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:03
|4
|Michael Matthews (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:00:06
|5
|Felix Gall (Aut) AG2R Citroën
|0:00:10
|6
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Israel-Premier Tech
|7
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa-Samsic
|8
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:13
|9
|Kobe Goossens (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert)
|0:00:19
|10
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis
|0:00:28
Daniel Ostanek is production editor at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired as staff writer. Before Cyclingnews, he was published in numerous publications around the cycling world, including Procycling, CyclingWeekly, CyclingTips, Cyclist, and Rouleur, among others. As well as reporting and writing news and features, Daniel runs the 'How to watch' content throughout the season.
Daniel has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, and has interviewed a number of the sport's biggest stars, including Egan Bernal, Wout van Aert, Remco Evenepoel, Mark Cavendish, and Anna van der Breggen. Daniel rides a 2002 Landbouwkrediet Colnago C40 and his favourite races are Strade Bianche and the Vuelta a España.
