Alejandro Valverde wins the Trofeo Pollença

By published

Movistar veteran triumphs on day three of the Challenge Mallorca

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) celebrates his Trofeo Pollença win (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
The peloton roll out of the village of Pollença (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Julian Mertens (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise) tries a move early on (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
The break of the day (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Day four of the Challenge Mallorca offered more picturesque scenery for the peloton (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Alejandro Valverde with his Movistar teammates in the peloton (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Bora-Hansgrohe control the peloton (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
UAE Team Emirates massed in the peloton (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Sprinter Pascal Ackermann (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
BikeExchange-Jayco show themselves in the peloton mid-race (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
The peloton just visible between the Mallorcan forests (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
The peloton late in the race (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Matt Holmes (Lotto Soudal) leads a move at 65km to go (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Bakelants, Soto and Holmes on the attack mid-race (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Michael Matthews (BikeExchange-Jayco) (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Holmes jumped away again with a late solo move (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Holmes out in front of the chasing peloton late on (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Movistar veteran Alejandro Valverde sprinted to victory from a small group at the Trofeo Pollença, beating Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) and Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe) to the line atop the steep finishing ramp on the fourth day of the Challenge Mallorca.

The 41-year-old was the strongest on the climb to the finish in Andratx, utilising his famed sprint to take his first win of 2022 and the 131st of his career. The victory is his first at the Trofeo Pollença, though it's his sixth career triumph at the Challenge Mallorca, including two wins apiece at the Trofeo Soller and the Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana.

Valverde's Movistar team had been involved all day during what was another tough and hilly race on the island of Mallorca. The Spanish squad had controlled the peloton at several points during the day, while Enric Mas also attacked several times.

After a late solo effort from Lotto Soudal's Matthews Holmes was reeled in at the base of the final ramp to the line, the finish was contested among the big leaders from the WorldTour teams present at the race.

Valverde had the beating of them though, accelerating away on the final dig to the line and outsprinting McNulty as Vlasov finished three seconds back. Michael Matthews (BikeExchange-Jayco) took fourth at six seconds, while Felix Gall (AG2R Citroën) took fifth, 10 seconds back.

More to come…

Brief results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar 4:14:50
2Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
3Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:03
4Michael Matthews (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:00:06
5Felix Gall (Aut) AG2R Citroën 0:00:10
6Simon Clarke (Aus) Israel-Premier Tech
7Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa-Samsic
8Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:13
9Kobe Goossens (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) 0:00:19
10Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis 0:00:28

Daniel Ostanek
Daniel Ostanek

Daniel Ostanek is production editor at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired as staff writer. Before Cyclingnews, he was published in numerous publications around the cycling world, including Procycling, CyclingWeekly, CyclingTips, Cyclist, and Rouleur, among others. As well as reporting and writing news and features, Daniel runs the 'How to watch' content throughout the season.


Daniel has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, and has interviewed a number of the sport's biggest stars, including Egan Bernal, Wout van Aert, Remco Evenepoel, Mark Cavendish, and Anna van der Breggen. Daniel rides a 2002 Landbouwkrediet Colnago C40 and his favourite races are Strade Bianche and the Vuelta a España.

