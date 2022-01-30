Trending

Arnaud De Lie wins Trofeo Playa de Palma-Palma

By published

Belgian teenager beats Molano and Weemaes in sprint finish

Image 1 of 15

PALMA SPAIN JANUARY 30 Arnaud De Lie of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal celebrates at finish line as race winner ahead of Giacomo Nizzolo of Italy and Team Israel StartUp Nation Hugo Hofstetter of France and Team Arkea Samsic Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides of Colombia and UAE Team Sasha Weemaes of Belgium and Team Sport Vlaanderen Baloise Luca Colnaghi of Italy and Team Bardiani Csf Faizane and Michael Matthews of Australia and Team BikeExchange Jayco during the 1st Challenge Ciclista Mallorca 2022 Trofeo Playa De PalmaPalma a 1691km race from Playa de Palma to Palma ChallengeMallorca on January 30 2022 in Palma Spain Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Arnaud De Lie (Lotto Soudal) celebrates victory in Palma (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Image 2 of 15

PALMA SPAIN JANUARY 30 LR Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides of Colombia and UAE Team on second place race winner Arnaud De Lie of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal and Sasha Weemaes of Belgium and Team Sport Vlaanderen Baloise on third place pose on the podium ceremony after the 1st Challenge Ciclista Mallorca 2022 Trofeo Playa De PalmaPalma a 1691km race from Playa de Palma to Palma ChallengeMallorca on January 30 2022 in Palma Spain Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

The final podium – Molano and Weemaes alongside De Lie (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Image 3 of 15

PALMA SPAIN JANUARY 30 A general view of the peloton competing during the 1st Challenge Ciclista Mallorca 2022 Trofeo Playa De PalmaPalma a 1691km race from Playa de Palma to Palma ChallengeMallorca on January 30 2022 in Palma Spain Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Attackers try to make the breakaway early on (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Image 4 of 15

PALMA SPAIN JANUARY 30 A general view of the peloton competing during the 1st Challenge Ciclista Mallorca 2022 Trofeo Playa De PalmaPalma a 1691km race from Playa de Palma to Palma ChallengeMallorca on January 30 2022 in Palma Spain Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

The peloton mid-race (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Image 5 of 15

PALMA SPAIN JANUARY 30 Alexander Kristoff of Norway and Team Intermarch Wanty Gobert Matriaux competes during the 1st Challenge Ciclista Mallorca 2022 Trofeo Playa De PalmaPalma a 1691km race from Playa de Palma to Palma ChallengeMallorca on January 30 2022 in Palma Spain Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Alexander Kristoff (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert) (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Image 6 of 15

PALMA SPAIN JANUARY 30 Simon Geschke of Germany and Team Cofidis competes during the 1st Challenge Ciclista Mallorca 2022 Trofeo Playa De PalmaPalma a 1691km race from Playa de Palma to Palma ChallengeMallorca on January 30 2022 in Palma Spain Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Simon Geschke (Cofidis) (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Image 7 of 15

PALMA SPAIN JANUARY 30 Dean Hoole of Netherlands and Team Trek Segafredo leads The Peloton during the 1st Challenge Ciclista Mallorca 2022 Trofeo Playa De PalmaPalma a 1691km race from Playa de Palma to Palma ChallengeMallorca on January 30 2022 in Palma Spain Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Trek-Segafredo and UAE Team Emirates controlling the pace (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Image 8 of 15

PALMA SPAIN JANUARY 30 Aleksander Vlasov of Russia and Team Bora Hansgrohe competes during the 1st Challenge Ciclista Mallorca 2022 Trofeo Playa De PalmaPalma a 1691km race from Playa de Palma to Palma ChallengeMallorca on January 30 2022 in Palma Spain Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Image 9 of 15

PALMA SPAIN JANUARY 30 LR Pascal Ackermann of Germany and Ryan Gibbons of South Africa and UAE Team Emirates compete during the 1st Challenge Ciclista Mallorca 2022 Trofeo Playa De PalmaPalma a 1691km race from Playa de Palma to Palma ChallengeMallorca on January 30 2022 in Palma Spain Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Pascal Ackermann and Ryan Gibbons (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Image 10 of 15

PALMA SPAIN JANUARY 30 LR Matteo Moschetti of Italy and Jacopo Mosca of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo compete during the 1st Challenge Ciclista Mallorca 2022 Trofeo Playa De PalmaPalma a 1691km race from Playa de Palma to Palma ChallengeMallorca on January 30 2022 in Palma Spain Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

The Trek-Segafredo train in the peloton (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Image 11 of 15

PALMA SPAIN JANUARY 30 Ander Okamika Bengoetxea of Spain and Team Burgos BH leads the breakaway during the 1st Challenge Ciclista Mallorca 2022 Trofeo Playa De PalmaPalma a 1691km race from Playa de Palma to Palma ChallengeMallorca on January 30 2022 in Palma Spain Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Ander Okamika (Burgos-BH) leads the break of the day (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Image 12 of 15

PALMA SPAIN JANUARY 30 A general view of the Peloton passing in front of Palma City Cathedral during the 1st Challenge Ciclista Mallorca 2022 Trofeo Playa De PalmaPalma a 1691km race from Playa de Palma to Palma ChallengeMallorca on January 30 2022 in Palma Spain Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

The peloton during day five of the Challenge Mallorca (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Image 13 of 15

PALMA SPAIN JANUARY 30 A general view of the peloton competing during the 1st Challenge Ciclista Mallorca 2022 Trofeo Playa De PalmaPalma a 1691km race from Playa de Palma to Palma ChallengeMallorca on January 30 2022 in Palma Spain Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

The strung-out peloton heads to the finish (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Image 14 of 15

PALMA SPAIN JANUARY 30 LR Giacomo Nizzolo of Italy and Team Israel StartUp Nation and Jacopo Mosca of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo compete during the 1st Challenge Ciclista Mallorca 2022 Trofeo Playa De PalmaPalma a 1691km race from Playa de Palma to Palma ChallengeMallorca on January 30 2022 in Palma Spain Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Giacomo Nizzolo (Israel-Premier Tech) and Jacopo Mosca (Trek-Segafredo (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Image 15 of 15

PALMA SPAIN JANUARY 30 Arnaud De Lie of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 1st Challenge Ciclista Mallorca 2022 Trofeo Playa De PalmaPalma a 1691km race from Playa de Palma to Palma ChallengeMallorca on January 30 2022 in Palma Spain Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

De Lie celebrates his win (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Arnaud De Lie (Lotto Soudal) recorded his first career victory in only his third race day as a pro rider after sprinting to victory at the Trofeo Playa de Palma-Palma.

The 19-year-old Belgian beat Juan Sebastian Molano (UAE Team Emirates) and Sasha Weemaes (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise) in a reduced sprint finish on the final day of the Challenge Mallorca.

A crash in the final five kilometres saw a reduced group come to the line on a day expected to produce a mass sprint among the peloton. Big hitters like Giacomo Nizzolo (Israel-Premier Tech) and Michael Matthews (BikeExchange-Jayco) finished among the front group but it was De Lie who proved quickest in the dash to the line.

The highly rated De Lie came up through Lotto Soudal's development squad and took five major wins at U23 level last year, including two stages of the Tour d'Alsace and the overall classification at the Tour of South Bohemia.

A sprint finish was always likely to cap off the race, with the terrain of the 169.1-kilometre route flatter than the previous four days of the Challenge Mallorca. Centred around the Mallorcan capital of Palma, the major difficulties of the day were two third-category climbs, though the final 25 kilometres were pan-flat.

Nevertheless, a breakaway ventured out from the peloton regardless, with Ander Okamika (Burgos-BH) joined in the hopeful move by Sergio Roman Martín (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Xabier Azparren (Euskatel-Euskadi), and Isaac Cantón (Manuela Fundación Continental).

Back in the peloton it was UAE Team Emirates and Trek-Segafredo – for sprinter Matteo Moschetti – who did the bulk of the work on the front, limiting the gap and eventually dragging the four-man break back before the finish.

No moves came on the final climb of the day – the Coll de San Creu (9.1km at 3.2 per cent), though some did try to sneak off on the finishing circuit around Palma, with Euskaltel-Euskadi and Caja Rural-Seguros RGA among the teams sending men off the front.

A crash in the final kilometres disrupted what looked like being a fairly standard sprint day, causing a split at the front and leaving a smaller group than expected to contest the finish. From there it was De Lie who had the strength to cross the line first, beating a cluster of far more experienced racers to take victory.

Brief results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud De Lie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:54:23
2Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
3Sasha Weemaes (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
4Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
5Luca Colnaghi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF-Faizane
6Michael Matthews (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
7Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Israel Premier-Tech
8Filiippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF-Faizane
9Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
10Max Walscheid (Ger) Cofidis

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel Ostanek
Daniel Ostanek

Daniel Ostanek is production editor at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired as staff writer. Before Cyclingnews, he was published in numerous publications around the cycling world, including Procycling, CyclingWeekly, CyclingTips, Cyclist, and Rouleur, among others. As well as reporting and writing news and features, Daniel runs the 'How to watch' content throughout the season.


Daniel has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, and has interviewed a number of the sport's biggest stars, including Egan Bernal, Wout van Aert, Remco Evenepoel, Mark Cavendish, and Anna van der Breggen. Daniel rides a 2002 Landbouwkrediet Colnago C40 and his favourite races are Strade Bianche and the Vuelta a España.

Latest on Cyclingnews