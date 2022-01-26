Brandon McNulty wins Trofeo Calvia
By Barry Ryan published
American pulls off long solo attack, teammate Suter and Wellens complete podium
Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) produced a remarkable solo breakaway to win the Trofeo Calvia, the first of the Challenge Mallorca races, forging clear with some 60km remaining and then fending off a select chasing group all the way to the finish in Palmanova.
The American’s teammate Joel Suter won the sprint for second place ahead of Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal). It was McNulty’s first victory since he won the Giro di Sicilia in the colours of Rally in 2019.
McNulty first went on the offensive on the Coll den Blenda, where his acceleration helped to splinter the peloton, and he persisted in his efforts over the other side, eventually jumping away alone ahead of the Coll den Claret.
By the summit, McNulty had 50 seconds in hand on a group of chasers that included Wellens, Alejandro Valverde, Matteo Jorgensen (Movistar) and Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe).
Although the pursuers initially managed to shave a handful of seconds off McNulty’s advantage, his ability as a rouleur and time trialist, and the chasers lack of cohesion, saw the balance swing back in favour of the lone leader on the undulating run towards the finish.
When McNulty stretched his lead out to 1:15 with 15km to go, it was already apparent that Valverde et al were fighting for second place in the opening event of the Challenge Mallorca.
More to follow.
Y gana @BrandonMcNult @TeamEmiratesUAE el Trofeo Calvià!! #challengemallorca@MallorcaTourism @TurismeBalears @gardenhotels #luxcomcyclingholidays pic.twitter.com/odEbkySQiaJanuary 26, 2022
