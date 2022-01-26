Brandon McNulty wins Trofeo Calvia

Image 1 of 20 Brandon McNulty won the first race of the Challenge Mallorca with a solo attack (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 20 Brandon McNulty wins the opening race of the Challenge Mallorca (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency©2022) Image 3 of 20 BRandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) makes a solo attack (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 20 The Challenge Mallorca peloton during the Trofeo Calviá (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency©2022) Image 5 of 20 James Piccoli (Israel-Premier Tech) (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency©2022) Image 6 of 20 The Challenge Mallorca pack rides into the hills (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency©2022) Image 7 of 20 Alejandro Valverde started his final season at the Challenge Mallorca (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency©2022) Image 8 of 20 Michael Matthews (BikeExchange-Jayco) in the peloton (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency©2022) Image 9 of 20 Movistar lead the peloton at the Challenge Mallorca (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency©2022) Image 10 of 20 Lotto Soudal ride on the front of the Trofeo Calviá at the Challenge Mallorca (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency©2022) Image 11 of 20 Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency©2022) Image 12 of 20 Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) goes on the attack at the Challenge Mallorca (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency©2022) Image 13 of 20 Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) lines out the attack (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 20 Cian Uijtdebroeks (Bora-Hansgrohe) went on the attack at the Challenge Mallorca (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 20 Matteo Jorgenson (Movistar) tries an attack (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 20 The views of the Challenge Mallorca (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 20 he first race of the Challenge Mallorca offered amazing views (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 20 Joel Suter won the sprint for second place (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 20 Michael Matthews (BikeExchange-Jayco) brings home a small chase group (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 20 Brandon McNulty goes all in for victory (Image credit: Getty Images)

Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) produced a remarkable solo breakaway to win the Trofeo Calvia, the first of the Challenge Mallorca races, forging clear with some 60km remaining and then fending off a select chasing group all the way to the finish in Palmanova.

The American’s teammate Joel Suter won the sprint for second place ahead of Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal). It was McNulty’s first victory since he won the Giro di Sicilia in the colours of Rally in 2019.

McNulty first went on the offensive on the Coll den Blenda, where his acceleration helped to splinter the peloton, and he persisted in his efforts over the other side, eventually jumping away alone ahead of the Coll den Claret.

By the summit, McNulty had 50 seconds in hand on a group of chasers that included Wellens, Alejandro Valverde, Matteo Jorgensen (Movistar) and Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe).

Although the pursuers initially managed to shave a handful of seconds off McNulty’s advantage, his ability as a rouleur and time trialist, and the chasers lack of cohesion, saw the balance swing back in favour of the lone leader on the undulating run towards the finish.

When McNulty stretched his lead out to 1:15 with 15km to go, it was already apparent that Valverde et al were fighting for second place in the opening event of the Challenge Mallorca.

More to follow.