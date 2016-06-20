Nash sweeps Carson City Fat Tire weekend
Grant secures overall Epic Rides Series title and bonus money
Elite Women XC: Carson City -
Four-time Olympian Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) won the inaugural Carson City Off-Road in what has been her "backyard" for many years. USA Marathon Champion Rose Grant (Stans NoTubes-Pivot) finished second, less than two minutes back, and secured the overall Epic Rides Series title and bonus money.
Amy Beisel, who had been hit by a car only two weeks ago, had recovered enough to take third place. Veteran endurance racer Jenny Smith (Stans NoTubes) put in a spectacular ride to claim fourth place and edge out Serena Bishop-Gordon (Liv Giant), who finished in fifth place.
The pro women split into several groups on the initial 10-mile climb to Spooner Lake, where Grant led Nash and a feisty Beisel, who was refusing to be dropped. In the final 10 miles of ascending to the top of the course, Nash took advantage of the fact that she was wearing a Camleback under her skinsuit.
When asked about whether it helped, she remarked, "Yes, absolutely. It's a long course and there's sections where you can't reach in for the water bottle, but you can reach the little nozzle. I did it last year at Grand Junction and was really happy with it."
Beisel lost contact with the leaders once the descending began. She noted after the race that descending was "something that I need to improve on."
In the final miles Nash accumulated her gap of 1:48. It was a small enough gap that Grant could undoubtedly see Nash at times, but large enough that it was insurmountable. Nash has excelled in short-track racing, cyclo-cross, World Cup Racing and occasionally long endurance events such as the B.C. Bike Race. She explained: "I love variety. I think it's important to race anything from 'cross, to long distance, to World Cups. It's all good and I love riding all kinds of bikes"
Rose Grant secured the first-ever Epic Rides series that also included the Whiskey Off-Road, and Grand Junction Off-Road. The pro men and women split $90,000 in prize money, plus $10,000 split between the leaders of the series. Grant commented: "It's such a fun series. It's so unique in the United States to have a series that brings out so much talent, has so much prize money and so many fans. This is really amazing."
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katerina Nash (Team LUNA)
|3:52:50
|2
|Rose Grant (Stans NoTubes)
|0:01:48
|3
|Amy Beisel (RideBiker | Isoride | LIV)
|0:04:27
|4
|Jennifer Smith (Stans NoTubes)
|0:12:44
|5
|Serena Bishop Gordon (LIV | Giant)
|0:13:32
|6
|Courtenay Mcfadden (American Classic)
|0:18:56
|7
|Marlee Dixon
|0:19:22
|8
|Erin Alders (Ride Biker Alliance)
|0:23:04
|9
|Maghalie Rochette (LUNA Pro Team)
|0:24:40
|10
|Suzie Snyder (Sierra endurance Sports)
|0:25:23
|11
|Olivia Dillon (Velocio)
|0:32:47
|12
|Liza Hartlaub (Pivot Cycles)
|0:39:47
|13
|Jen Hanks (Pivot Cycle)
|0:42:19
|14
|Sian Crespo (Bike Like a Girl)
|0:46:37
|15
|Amber Broch (Northstar at Tahoe)
|1:05:56
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Santaromita retires, De Vreese extends – Transfer shortsArtiz Bagües and Willie Smit find new teams as their current squad fold
-
Durasek banned for four years for dopingCroatian caught up in Operation Aderlass
-
Thijssen in intensive care after high-speed crash at Gent Six DayLotto Soudal rider diagnosed with three small areas of bleeding in the brain
-
Sutton will not return after walking out of Freeman hearingTeam Sky and British Cycling psychiatrist Dr Steve Peters is next to be questioned
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy