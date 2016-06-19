Nash wins Carson City Fat Tire Criterium
Rose Grant second
Elite Women Crit: Carson City -
A large group was still together in the Pro Women's race with one lap remaining. Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) and Rose Grant (Stan's NoTubes) traded leads, but Nash got around the final corner first and won the sprint.
Results
|1
|Katerina Nash (Team LUNA)
|2
|Rose Grant (Stans NoTubes)
|3
|Maghalie Rochette (LUNA Pro Team)
|4
|Olivia Dillon (Velocio)
|5
|Amy Beisel (RideBiker | Isoride | LIV)
