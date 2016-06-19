Image 1 of 16 A “Klunker” criterium was held prior to the pro events (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 16 Rose Grant (Stans NoTubes) leading Amy Beisel (Ridebiker) with a couple laps remaining (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 16 Courtenay McFadden (American Classic) did her share of work on the front (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 4 of 16 Suzie Snyder (Sierra Endurance Sports) with one lap remaining in the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 5 of 16 Amy Beisel (Ridebiker) taking a turn at the front of the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 6 of 16 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) leading the race after three laps (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 7 of 16 Jenny Smith (Stans NoTubes) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 8 of 16 Olivia Dillon (Velocio) took a flier with a couple laps remaining (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 9 of 16 The race weekend has been dedicated to MTB Hall-of-Famer Gary Fisher (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 10 of 16 The Pro Women stayed together for several laps (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 11 of 16 Courtenay McFadden (American Classic) leads Grant, Nash, and Beisel through one of the 8 corners (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 12 of 16 Erin Alders (Ridebiker Alliance) takes the hold-shot (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 13 of 16 Rose Grant (Stan’s NoTubes-Pivot) on the front row (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 14 of 16 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) was certainly the pre-race favorite (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 15 of 16 Ridebiker team-mates Amy Beisel (L) and Erin Alders (R) on the front row (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 16 of 16 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) chasing Rose Grant during the last lap (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

A large group was still together in the Pro Women's race with one lap remaining. Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) and Rose Grant (Stan's NoTubes) traded leads, but Nash got around the final corner first and won the sprint.

Results