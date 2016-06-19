Trending

Kabush wins Carson City Fat Tire Criterium

Canadian takes victory ahead of Russell Finsterwald

Image 1 of 13

Russell Finsterwald (SRAM-TLD-Scott) started on the second row

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 2 of 13

Geoff Kabush (Scott 3Rox Racing) comes in alone to take the win

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 3 of 13

Spence Paxson (Kona) leading one of the chase groups

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 4 of 13

Russell Finsterwald (SRAM-TLD-Scott) bridged across to Kabush and the two of the worked together in the windy conditions

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 5 of 13

The Pro Men pass by the Industry Expo in Carson City

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 6 of 13

Geoff Kabush (Scott 3Rox Racing) attacked the peloton but seemed to be waiting for someone to join him

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 7 of 13

Jeremy Martin (Focus Bikes) riding to one of his best pro results

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 8 of 13

Kris Sneddon (Kona) and Barry Wicks (Kona) trying to chase down Wolfgang

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 9 of 13

Kurt Wolfgang (Nica) took a flier early in the contest

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 10 of 13

The large Pro Men’s field passed by the Governor’s mansion on each lap

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 11 of 13

Barry Wicks (Kona) cornering with a small lead

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 12 of 13

Barry Wicks (Kona) took the hole-shot in the men’s race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 13 of 13

Menso De Jong (Cliff Bar) riding near the front of the race with two laps remaining

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Geoff Kabush (Scott 3Rox Racing) attacked the peloton mid-race and was quickly joined by Russell Finsterwald (SRAM-TLD-Scott). The two worked together in windy conditions, but Kabush dropped the younger rider with two laps to go and went on to win. 

Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Geoff Kabush (SCOTT-3Rox Racing)
2Russell Finsterwald (SRAM | TLD Racing Team)
3Jeremy Martin (Focus Bikes - Smith MTB - iWill Pro Cycling)
4Benjamin Sonntag (Clif Ba)
5Kyle Trudeau (CZ Racing)

