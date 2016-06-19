Image 1 of 13 Russell Finsterwald (SRAM-TLD-Scott) started on the second row (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 13 Geoff Kabush (Scott 3Rox Racing) comes in alone to take the win (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 13 Spence Paxson (Kona) leading one of the chase groups (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 4 of 13 Russell Finsterwald (SRAM-TLD-Scott) bridged across to Kabush and the two of the worked together in the windy conditions (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 5 of 13 The Pro Men pass by the Industry Expo in Carson City (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 6 of 13 Geoff Kabush (Scott 3Rox Racing) attacked the peloton but seemed to be waiting for someone to join him (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 7 of 13 Jeremy Martin (Focus Bikes) riding to one of his best pro results (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 8 of 13 Kris Sneddon (Kona) and Barry Wicks (Kona) trying to chase down Wolfgang (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 9 of 13 Kurt Wolfgang (Nica) took a flier early in the contest (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 10 of 13 The large Pro Men’s field passed by the Governor’s mansion on each lap (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 11 of 13 Barry Wicks (Kona) cornering with a small lead (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 12 of 13 Barry Wicks (Kona) took the hole-shot in the men’s race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 13 of 13 Menso De Jong (Cliff Bar) riding near the front of the race with two laps remaining (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Geoff Kabush (Scott 3Rox Racing) attacked the peloton mid-race and was quickly joined by Russell Finsterwald (SRAM-TLD-Scott). The two worked together in windy conditions, but Kabush dropped the younger rider with two laps to go and went on to win.

Results