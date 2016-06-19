Kabush wins Carson City Fat Tire Criterium
Canadian takes victory ahead of Russell Finsterwald
Elite Men Crit: Carson City -
Geoff Kabush (Scott 3Rox Racing) attacked the peloton mid-race and was quickly joined by Russell Finsterwald (SRAM-TLD-Scott). The two worked together in windy conditions, but Kabush dropped the younger rider with two laps to go and went on to win.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Geoff Kabush (SCOTT-3Rox Racing)
|2
|Russell Finsterwald (SRAM | TLD Racing Team)
|3
|Jeremy Martin (Focus Bikes - Smith MTB - iWill Pro Cycling)
|4
|Benjamin Sonntag (Clif Ba)
|5
|Kyle Trudeau (CZ Racing)
