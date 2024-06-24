Olivia Baril prevails in rain-soaked Canadian Championships road race

Movistar rider beats Magdeleine Vallieres to line in elite women's race while Mara Roldan claims U23 women's title

It was a rain-soaked elite women's road race at the Canadian Road Championships on Sunday, with Olivia Baril (Movistar) prevailing in the tough conditions in Quebec, which had earlier led to a delay and shortening of the junior men's race.

Baril, who was second in the national time trial, came across the line three seconds ahead of Magdeleine Vallieres (EF Education-Cannondale) to claim her first elite road title. 

