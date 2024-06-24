Olivia Baril prevails in rain-soaked Canadian Championships road race

It was a rain-soaked elite women's road race at the Canadian Road Championships on Sunday, with Olivia Baril (Movistar) prevailing in the tough conditions in Quebec, which had earlier led to a delay and shortening of the junior men's race.

Baril, who was second in the national time trial, came across the line three seconds ahead of Magdeleine Vallieres (EF Education-Cannondale) to claim her first elite road title.

Sarah van Dam (DNA Pro Cycling) was third, nearly a minute and a half back, with teammates Nadia Gontova and Sara Poidevin just behind.

Sixth-placed Lucy Hempstead (Cyclery Racing) was caught in the middle, with the first big group crossing the line more than ten minutes in arrears as the field was split to pieces through the 115km race.



The chase for the U23 title was also settled in the same race, with Mara Roldan (Cycnisca) claiming the maple leaf jersey in the category after keeping pace with the leading elite riders and recording the same time in the results as second-placed elite rider, Vallieres.

Ava Holmgren (Lidl-Trek) was second in the U23 category and new Canadian gravel champion, Katja Verkerk (Physical Culture Straight Up Cycles), was third.

