Whitten comes back from head injury to win Canadian time trial title

Canuel second and Numainville third

Podium: Karol-Ann Canuel, Tara Whitten, Joelle Numainville

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Tara Whitten (The Cyclery-Opus)

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Joelle Numainville (Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team)

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Karol-Ann Canuel (Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam)

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Tara Whitten (The Cyclery-Opus)

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Joelle Numainville (Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team) gets aero

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Karol-Ann Canuel (Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam)

(Image credit: Robert Jones)

Neither of Canada's time trial champions were able to retain their titles on Tuesday, at the Canadian Road National Championships as Tara Whitten (The Cyclery-Opus) took the second women's title of her career.

The out-and-back course took the riders through the Gatineau national park outside of Ottawa, opening with a long rolling climb to the turnaround point and then a fast descent back to the finish. The women rode 26 kilometres and the men 36 kilometres.

Whitten, who was the top Canadian finisher on a modified version of the course a few weeks ago at the Gatineau Chrono, is in only her third race
this season after suffering a severe neck injury early in the season that put her in a neck brace. The 2012 Olympic bronze medalist on the track in the Team Pursuit, was clearly the fastest at every check point, beating defending champion Karol-Ann Canuel (Boels-Dolmans) by 48.47 seconds. Joelle Numainville (Cervelo Bigla) took third, a further 58 seconds back.

"I was really excited about this course, actually," said Whitten. "Riding in the Park was so nice, and I've been working on my climbing, so I thought I could do something here. I'm really happy with how my ride went. This is only my third race this season, so I was a little uncertain about how it would go."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tara Whitten (Can) The Cyclery-Opus0:37:41
2Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:48
3Joelle Numainville (Can) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling0:01:47
4Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling0:01:59
5Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) The Cyclery-Opus0:03:27
6Ariane Bonhomme (Can) The Cyclery-Opus0:04:04
7Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling0:04:04
8Kinley Gibson (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic0:04:22
9Diane Moug (Can) Folsom Bike / Trek0:04:26
10Sara Bergen (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic0:04:32
11Lindsay Sferrazza (Can) Kallisto-FCV p/b Toyo Tires0:04:38
12Gillian Ellsay (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic0:04:55
13Alizée Brien (Can) Team TIBCO - Silicon0:04:58
14Miriam Brouwer (Can) The Cyclery-Opus0:05:01
15Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling0:05:04
16Sarah Anne Rasmussen (Can) SAS-Macogep-Acquisio p/p0:05:11
17Justine Clift (Can) The Cyclery-Opus0:05:25
18Ellen Watters (Can) The Cyclery-Opus0:05:31
19Emily Marcolini (Can) PHI Hotel Group/P-K0:05:38
20Calah Wright (Can) Euro-Sports0:06:39
21Catherine Ouellette (Can) Rally Cycling0:06:42
22Olivia Baril (Can) Équipe du Québec0:06:58
23Allyson Gillard (Can) TRJ Télécom - Desjardins0:07:08
24Véronique Labonté (Can) OGC/Opus0:07:22
25Luce Bourbeau (Can) SAS-Macogep-Acquisio p/p0:07:23
26Kaitlyn Steeves (Can) NCCH p/b DEC Express0:07:29
27Adriane Provost (Can) SAS-Macogep-Acquisio p/p0:07:42
28Emily Flynn (Can) The Cyclery-Opus0:07:45
29Suzanne Hamilton (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic0:08:01
30Dafné Théroux-Izquierdo (Can) BZK0:08:02
31Erin Ruttan (Can) Bicisport0:08:18
32Ashley Barson (Can) Rise Racing0:08:59
33Sophie Bernard (Can) Cyclery Racing0:09:11
34Isabelle Mayrand (Can) Équipe Iris0:09:27
35Jodi Wendland (Can) Velo Outaouais0:09:43
36Caroline Boileau (Can) Nine2FivePro.com Cycling0:10:12
37Marina Aspen (Can) Team Saskatchewan
38Janie Rioux-Coulombe (Can) TRJ Télécom - Desjardins
39Elise Piedalue (Can) Équipe du Québec
40Beatrice Le Sauteur (Can) SAS-Macogep-Acquisio p/p
DNSAlison Jackson (Can) Twenty16 RideBiker

 

