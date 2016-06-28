Whitten comes back from head injury to win Canadian time trial title
Canuel second and Numainville third
Time Trial - Women: Gatineau -
Neither of Canada's time trial champions were able to retain their titles on Tuesday, at the Canadian Road National Championships as Tara Whitten (The Cyclery-Opus) took the second women's title of her career.
The out-and-back course took the riders through the Gatineau national park outside of Ottawa, opening with a long rolling climb to the turnaround point and then a fast descent back to the finish. The women rode 26 kilometres and the men 36 kilometres.
Whitten, who was the top Canadian finisher on a modified version of the course a few weeks ago at the Gatineau Chrono, is in only her third race
this season after suffering a severe neck injury early in the season that put her in a neck brace. The 2012 Olympic bronze medalist on the track in the Team Pursuit, was clearly the fastest at every check point, beating defending champion Karol-Ann Canuel (Boels-Dolmans) by 48.47 seconds. Joelle Numainville (Cervelo Bigla) took third, a further 58 seconds back.
"I was really excited about this course, actually," said Whitten. "Riding in the Park was so nice, and I've been working on my climbing, so I thought I could do something here. I'm really happy with how my ride went. This is only my third race this season, so I was a little uncertain about how it would go."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tara Whitten (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
|0:37:41
|2
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:48
|3
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling
|0:01:47
|4
|Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:01:59
|5
|Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
|0:03:27
|6
|Ariane Bonhomme (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
|0:04:04
|7
|Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:04:04
|8
|Kinley Gibson (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic
|0:04:22
|9
|Diane Moug (Can) Folsom Bike / Trek
|0:04:26
|10
|Sara Bergen (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic
|0:04:32
|11
|Lindsay Sferrazza (Can) Kallisto-FCV p/b Toyo Tires
|0:04:38
|12
|Gillian Ellsay (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic
|0:04:55
|13
|Alizée Brien (Can) Team TIBCO - Silicon
|0:04:58
|14
|Miriam Brouwer (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
|0:05:01
|15
|Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling
|0:05:04
|16
|Sarah Anne Rasmussen (Can) SAS-Macogep-Acquisio p/p
|0:05:11
|17
|Justine Clift (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
|0:05:25
|18
|Ellen Watters (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
|0:05:31
|19
|Emily Marcolini (Can) PHI Hotel Group/P-K
|0:05:38
|20
|Calah Wright (Can) Euro-Sports
|0:06:39
|21
|Catherine Ouellette (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:06:42
|22
|Olivia Baril (Can) Équipe du Québec
|0:06:58
|23
|Allyson Gillard (Can) TRJ Télécom - Desjardins
|0:07:08
|24
|Véronique Labonté (Can) OGC/Opus
|0:07:22
|25
|Luce Bourbeau (Can) SAS-Macogep-Acquisio p/p
|0:07:23
|26
|Kaitlyn Steeves (Can) NCCH p/b DEC Express
|0:07:29
|27
|Adriane Provost (Can) SAS-Macogep-Acquisio p/p
|0:07:42
|28
|Emily Flynn (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
|0:07:45
|29
|Suzanne Hamilton (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic
|0:08:01
|30
|Dafné Théroux-Izquierdo (Can) BZK
|0:08:02
|31
|Erin Ruttan (Can) Bicisport
|0:08:18
|32
|Ashley Barson (Can) Rise Racing
|0:08:59
|33
|Sophie Bernard (Can) Cyclery Racing
|0:09:11
|34
|Isabelle Mayrand (Can) Équipe Iris
|0:09:27
|35
|Jodi Wendland (Can) Velo Outaouais
|0:09:43
|36
|Caroline Boileau (Can) Nine2FivePro.com Cycling
|0:10:12
|37
|Marina Aspen (Can) Team Saskatchewan
|38
|Janie Rioux-Coulombe (Can) TRJ Télécom - Desjardins
|39
|Elise Piedalue (Can) Équipe du Québec
|40
|Beatrice Le Sauteur (Can) SAS-Macogep-Acquisio p/p
|DNS
|Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty16 RideBiker
