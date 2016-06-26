Trending

Langlois wins men's road title as last man standing

Ben Perry and Will Routley complete podium

Image 1 of 8

The initial 10 rider break break

The initial 10 rider break break
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 2 of 8

Bruno Langlois (Garneau Quebecor)

Bruno Langlois (Garneau Quebecor)
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 3 of 8

Bruno Langlois (Garneau Quebecor) finally gets his National title

Bruno Langlois (Garneau Quebecor) finally gets his National title
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 4 of 8

Will Routley (Rally Cycling) carries his bike across the line to finish 3rd

Will Routley (Rally Cycling) carries his bike across the line to finish 3rd
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 5 of 8

Ben Perry (Silber Pro Cycling) wins the U23 title

Ben Perry (Silber Pro Cycling) wins the U23 title
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 6 of 8

U23 podium: L to R - Olivier Brisebois, Ben Perry, Nicolas Masbourian

U23 podium: L to R - Olivier Brisebois, Ben Perry, Nicolas Masbourian
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 7 of 8

Bruno Langlois, national champion

Bruno Langlois, national champion
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 8 of 8

Elite podium: l to r - Ben Perry, Bruno Langlois, Will Routley

Elite podium: l to r - Ben Perry, Bruno Langlois, Will Routley
(Image credit: Robert Jones)

After years of coming close, Bruno Langlois (Garneau Quebecor) finally won the Elite Men's title on Sunday, at the Canadian Road Championships, in Ottawa. Ben Perry (Silber) finished second, and was also awarded the Under-23 national title, with Will Routley (Rally Cycling) taking third.

Langlois was literally the last man on his bike, after a crash in the final corner took three of four members of the leading break out of contention. Matteo Dal-Cin (Silber) led into the corner but was carrying too much speed and slide across the pavement into the grass verge. Routley managed to avoid him, but rolled his rear tire in the effort, while Perry crashed into Dal-Cin. Perry was able to ride his bike to the finish line, while Routley ran with his bike. Dal-Cin was taken to hospital, but latest reports from the team say that he has no serious injuries.

The 180 kilometre race was one of attrition, with only 18 finishers out of 141 starters, due to the heat and intense pace. The 37-year-old Langlois was one of ten riders that broke away from the main field early in the 18 lap race and steadily built up an insurmountable lead over the rest of the field. In addition to the final four, the break included Rob Britton (Rally), David Boily and Olivier Brisebois (both Garneau Quebecor), Nicolas Masbourian (Silber), Danick Vandale and Travis Samuel (both H&R Block).

Significantly, missing from the break were Euro-based pros Svein Tuft (Orica-GreenEdge), Hugo Houle (AG2R La Mondiale) and Ryan Anderson (Direct Energie). All had been heavily marked in the peloton, and were aggressively chased down whenever they attempted to bridge across to the break.

The final composition of the break was formed at the halfway mark, and began to pull away rapidly from the field, with all the main domestic teams in the group. By the time the race entered the final 60 kilometres, the gap to the next chase group was over six minutes, and the peloton was approaching 12 minutes in arrears, and in danger of being lapped. With four laps remaining the bunch was pulled, and the race for the title was down to ten riders.

The attacks began in the next lap, starting with Britton, which was then countered by Langlois, setting the stage for the final four riders. Langlois tried a couple of attacks but was brought back, leading to the final crash-marred finish.

"I think I've done all the top ten places except the win," said Langlois. "Today I raced from the front, because on this course it was one where you had to gamble. I tried to attack at the end because I don't have a good sprint, but the others guys were too strong. At the end I think the others guys went too fast into the last corner and unfortunately they crashed, so I was able to come around. Nationals is always a game of poker, especially on a course like this. It's my best result; to be champion of your country. Everybody wants this, and I've been chasing it for a long time."

Perry, the Under-23 champion, while happy with his title, admitted to being disappointed. "We came here today without thoughts of the Under-23 title. I was really, really wanting to win the elite title. It's an opportunity missed due to bad luck."

Routley, who was clearly one of the strongest riders in the break, was also bitterly disappointed, commenting "it's virtually flat, so everyone talked about it not being a hard enough race, but it was ridiculously hot and windy, and the race was full gas right from the get-go. At the end the attacks start happening and that was perfect for me, I love those accelerations. I had just latched onto Matteo's [Dal-Cin] wheel, and it was 100% perfect; there was no way I was going to lose the race ... and then he took a massive yardsale in the corner. I managed to keep it up but I rolled my tire right off the rim. I figured I was going to win the race, so it's a little disappointing."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau-Québécor4:17:23
2Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:27
3William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling0:01:03
4David Boily (Can) Garneau-Québécor0:01:05
5Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling0:01:23
6Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau-Québécor0:04:08
7Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
8Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:04:10
9Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:04:14
10Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:08:15
11Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:11:04
12Anton Varabei (Can) RealDeal/D'Ornellas p/b Garneau
13Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau-Québécor
14Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:11:08
15Gaelen Merritt (Can) Wheels of Bloor/Graywood0:12:03
16Brad Bradford (Can) RealDeal/D'Ornellas p/b Garneau0:12:57
17Ed Veal (Can) RealDeal/D'Ornellas p/b Garneau0:13:40
18Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:13:42
DNFHugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFRyan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
DNFJordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
DNFAlex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
DNFBayden Pritchard (Can) OCTTO Cycling Team
DNFAndrew Lees (Can) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme
DNFNormand Richard (Can) Independent
DNFBen Andrew (Can) Équipe Cycliste LowestRates.com
DNFAlexis Cartier (Can) Garneau-Québécor
DNFTimothy Burton (Can) RealDeal/D'Ornellas p/b Garneau
DNFNathan Underwood (Can) Euro-Sports
DNFWarren Macdonald (Can) Nine2FivePro.com Cycling Team
DNFBailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
DNFRemi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Garneau-Québécor
DNFMarc-Antoine Brassard (Can) Stingray/Trek/Lacasse
DNFSvein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
DNFDylan Davies (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
DNFGreg Boileau (Can) Nine2FivePro.com Cycling Team
DNFRobert Gutgesell (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
DNFDerek O'Farrell (Can) Tekne Cycle Club
DNFKevin Massicotte (Can) 613 Cycling
DNFCody Canning (Can) Accent Inns/Russ Hays p/b Champion
DNFIsaac Leblanc (Can) Accent Inns/Russ Hays p/b Champion
DNFJohn Fee (Can) Cyclery Racing
DNFRyan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
DNFShawn Cranwell (Can) ECHELON
DNFTyler D'arcy (Can) Équipe Cycliste LowestRates.com
DNFCameron McPhaden (Can) Équipe Cycliste LowestRates.com
DNFJean-Sébastien Perron (Can) Équipe Cycliste LowestRates.com
DNFSimon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau-Québécor
DNFBrandon Jones (Can) Giant Langley/ SmartSavvy + p/b
DNFFelix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
DNFJure Rupnik (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
DNFJacob Schwingboth (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
DNFChristian Deshaies (Can) IAMGOLD
DNFChris Freeland (Can) Independent
DNFDorel Pop (Can) La Bicicletta
DNFAlan Dempsey (Can) La Shop / Santé Universelle
DNFBrent Dallimore (Can) Mountain Equipment Co-op
DNFBen McNabb (Can) NCCH p/b DEC Express
DNFAlex Schmidt (Can) PHI Hotel Group/P-K Express p/b Holiday
DNFPierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling
DNFCedrick Bourgeois (Can) RBC/Vo2
DNFConor O'Brien (Can) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme
DNFCasey Roth (Can) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme
DNFDerrick St John (Can) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme
DNFEmile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
DNFMichael Lerossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
DNFMatt Surch (Can) Tekne Cycle Club
DNFAndrew House (Can) To Wheels Epic Sports BCC
DNFEric Hueston (Can) To Wheels Epic Sports BCC
DNFJeff Schiller (Can) To Wheels Epic Sports BCC
DNFPhilippe Allard (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
DNFBenoit Boulay (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
DNFStephen Keeping (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
DNFMitchell Macdonald (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
DNFWilliam Blackburn (Can) Veloselect
DNFMathieu Borduas (Can) Veloselect
DNFJulien Brazeau-Séguin (Can) Veloselect
DNFFrancois Chabot (Can) Veloselect
DNFOsmond Bakker (Can) Wheels of Bloor/Graywood
DNFAaron Hamill (Can) Wheels of Bloor/Graywood
DNFWalter Meco (Can) Independent
DNFKyle Buckosky (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
DNFAlexander Cowan (Can) Team RaceClean
DNFDavid Drouin (Can) Équipe du Québec
DNFSean Mackinnon (Can) Team RaceClean
DNFEdward Walsh (Can) Team RaceClean
DNFAdam Roberge (Can) Équipe Cycliste LowestRates.com
DNFNicolas Ducharme (Can) TRJ Télécom - Desjardins Ford
DNFIsaac Niles (Can) Accent Inns/Russ Hays p/b Champion
DNFAdam Jamieson (Can) Team RaceClean
DNFDerek Gee (Can) Giant Langley/ SmartSavvy + p/b
DNFChris Macleod (Can) Giant Langley/ SmartSavvy + p/b
DNFElliott Doyle (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
DNFConnor Toppings (Can) Giant Langley/ SmartSavvy + p/b
DNFLaurent Gervais (Can) TRJ Télécom - Desjardins Ford
DNFWill Elliott (Can) Team RaceClean
DNFNavarro Fong Roy (Can) Independent
DNFJoshua Kropf (Can) Team Saskatchewan
DNFJack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
DNFMarc-Antoine Noel (Can) TRJ Télécom - Desjardins Ford
DNFTimothy Austen (Can) La Shop / Santé Universelle
DNFTommy Waldeck (Can) OCTTO Cycling Team
DNFAlexander Amiri (Can) Giant Langley/ SmartSavvy + p/b
DNFLukas Conly (Can) Team Saskatchewan
DNFMax Rubarth (Can) Tekne Cycle Club
DNFMitch Ketler (Can) Accent Inns/Russ Hays p/b Champion
DNFOlivier Péloquin (Can) Stingray/Trek/Lacasse
DNFJoel Taylor (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
DNFPier-André Côté (Can) TRJ Télécom - Desjardins Ford
DNFJean-François Soucy (Can) Équipe Cycliste LowestRates.com
DNFLukas Adomonis (Can) Giant Langley/ SmartSavvy + p/b
DNFMason Burtnik (Can) Giant Langley/ SmartSavvy + p/b
DNFKellen Viznaugh (Can) Giant Langley/ SmartSavvy + p/b
DNFJérôme Bastien (Can) IAMGOLD
DNFFelix Belhumeur (Can) Indpendent
DNFMathieu Tremblay-Gravel (Can) La Shop / Santé Universelle
DNFJackson Pickell (Can) Cycling BC
DNFBrandon Etzl (Can) NCCH p/b DEC Express
DNFSimon Fothergill (Can) NCCH p/b DEC Express
DNFEric Johnston (Can) NCCH p/b DEC Express
DNFMartin Rupes (Can) NCCH p/b DEC Express
DNFRaphael Auclair (Can) Pivot Cycles - OTE
DNFTrevor O'Donnell (Can) RealDeal/D'Ornellas p/b Garneau
DNFVincent Brassard (Can) Rossi-ThePack
DNFJules Cusson-Fradet (Can) Stingray/Trek/Lacasse
DNFEtienne Dubuc (Can) Stingray/Trek/Lacasse
DNFReid McClure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk Development
DNFWillem Boersma (Can) Team RaceClean
DNFHendrik Pineda (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
DNFHubert Laferrière (Can) TRJ Télécom - Desjardins Ford
DNFFabien Lemaire (Can) Veloselect
DNFChristian Ricci (Can) Veloselect
DNSAdam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
DNSJames Piccoli (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
DNSKevin Archambault (Can) Norco Premier Tech p/b Chew Pod
DNSAntoine Coquard (Can) Rossi-ThePack
DNSOlivier Lavigueur (Can) Rossi-ThePack
DNSAmiel Flett-Brown (Can) Accent Inns/Russ Hays p/b Champion
DNSSimon Ouellet (Can) Équipe Cycliste LowestRates.com
DNSSimon Ouellet (Can) Norco Premier Tech p/b Chew Pod
DNSJulien Gagné (Can) Silber Pro Cycling

 

