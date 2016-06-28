Roth secures maple-leaf jersey after winning Canadian time trial championship
Cataford second and Tuft third
Time Trial - Men: Gatineau -
Neither of Canada's time trial champions were able to retain their titles on Tuesday, at the Canadian Road National Championships as Ryan Roth (Silber) won his first maple leaf jersey. The out-and-back course took the riders through the Gatineau national park outside of Ottawa, opening with a long rolling climb to the turnaround point and then a fast descent back to the finish.
In the men's race, it was expected to be a battle between nine-time champion Svein Tuft (Orica-GreenEdge) and defending champion Hugo Houle
(AG2R la Mondiale). Tuft did set the first sub-50 minute time, at 48:35.92, a time that held up until Roth's team mate, Alex Cataford, the 2015 U23 champion, knocked 0.46 seconds off with five riders to go. Roth was the second last rider to go, and smashed the leading time by nearly 20 seconds, and Houle could only manage fourth, 47.61 seconds down.
"I've been second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth, tenth ... so it's cool to finally get the win," agreed Roth. "You have to have a specific strategy for a course like this, and I tried to go as hard as I could on the climb and hope that I had something left for the return. Winning Time Trial Nationals is special because you have the jersey for the whole year following."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:48:16
|2
|Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:20
|3
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEDGE
|0:00:20
|4
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:48
|5
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:00:50
|6
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Team RaceClean
|0:01:25
|7
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:01:42
|8
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:44
|9
|Remi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Garneau-Québécor
|0:01:59
|10
|Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:02:53
|11
|Adam Roberge (Can) Équipe Cycliste
|0:03:16
|12
|Derek Gee (Can) Giant Langley/ SmartSavvy
|0:03:33
|13
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:03:34
|14
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:03:34
|15
|Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:03:36
|16
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:03:40
|17
|Adam Jamieson (Can) Team RaceClean
|0:03:54
|18
|Alexis Cartier (Can) Garneau-Québécor
|0:03:55
|19
|Mark Brouwer (Can) Newworld Cycle
|0:04:07
|20
|Pier-André Côté (Can) TRJ Télécom - Desjardins
|0:04:27
|21
|Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:04:41
|22
|Edward Walsh (Can) Team RaceClean
|0:04:42
|23
|Connor Toppings (Can) Giant Langley/ SmartSavvy
|0:04:46
|24
|Dylan Davies (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic
|0:05:08
|25
|David Boily (Can) Garneau-Québécor
|0:05:09
|26
|Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau-Québécor
|0:05:24
|27
|Laurent Gervais (Can) TRJ Télécom - Desjardins
|0:05:29
|28
|James Piccoli (Can) Transports
|0:05:43
|29
|Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:05:49
|30
|Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau-Québécor
|0:06:09
|31
|Alexander Amiri (Can) Giant Langley/ SmartSavvy
|0:06:16
|32
|Warren Macdonald (Can) Nine2FivePro.com Cycling
|0:06:16
|33
|Nathan Underwood (Can) Euro-Sports
|0:06:20
|34
|Anton Varabei (Can) RealDeal/D'Ornellas p/b
|0:06:23
|35
|Mitch Ketler (Can) Accent Inns/Russ Hays p/b
|0:06:31
|36
|Joel Taylor (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:06:31
|37
|Gaelen Merritt (Can) Wheels of Bloor/Graywood
|0:06:36
|38
|Ben Andrew (Can) Équipe Cycliste
|0:06:49
|39
|Elliott Doyle (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:07:01
|40
|Greg Boileau (Can) Nine2FivePro.com Cycling
|0:07:13
|41
|Olivier Péloquin (Can) Stingray/Trek/Lacasse
|0:07:16
|42
|Lukas Conly (Can) Team Saskatchewan
|0:07:43
|43
|Nicolas Ducharme (Can) TRJ Télécom - Desjardins
|0:07:48
|44
|Max Rubarth (Can) Tekne Cycle Club
|0:08:00
|45
|Andrew Buzzell (Can) Fitworks
|0:08:12
|46
|Normand Richard (Can) Independent
|0:08:20
|47
|Joshua Kropf (Can) Team Saskatchewan
|0:08:22
|48
|Timothy Austen (Can) La Shop / Santé Universelle
|0:08:55
|49
|Marc-Antoine Noel (Can) TRJ Télécom - Desjardins
|0:09:04
|50
|Derek O'farrell (Can) Tekne Cycle Club
|0:09:06
|51
|Andrew Lees (Can) Ride with Rendall p/b
|0:09:23
|52
|Bayden Pritchard (Can) OCTTO Cycling Team
|0:10:23
|53
|Marc-Antoine Brassard (Can) Stingray/Trek/Lacasse
|0:10:32
|54
|Tommy Waldeck (Can) OCTTO Cycling Team
|0:11:58
|55
|Navarro Fong Roy (Can) Independent
|0:12:17
|56
|Timothy Burton (Can) RealDeal/D'Ornellas p/b
|0:12:34
|57
|Chris Macleod (Can) Giant Langley/ SmartSavvy
|0:14:05
|58
|Guillaume Lafleur (Can) EC Gatineau
|0:14:16
|DNF
|Isaac Niles (Can) Accent Inns/Russ Hays p/b
|DNS
|Sean Mackinnon (Can) Team RaceClean
|DNS
|Kyle Buckosky (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic
|DNS
|Atilla Avsar (Can) Cycling BC
|DNS
|Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|DNS
|Will Elliott (Can) Team RaceClean
|DNS
|Ed Veal (Can) RealDeal/D'Ornellas p/b
