Roth secures maple-leaf jersey after winning Canadian time trial championship

Cataford second and Tuft third

Podium: Alex Cataford, Ryan Roth, Svein Tuft

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Svein Tuft (Orica-GreenEdge)

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Svein Tuft (Orica-GreenEdge)

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Alex Cataford (Silber Pro Cycling)

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Hugo Houle (AG2R La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Ryan Roth (Silber Pro Cycling)

(Image credit: Robert Jones)

Neither of Canada's time trial champions were able to retain their titles on Tuesday, at the Canadian Road National Championships as Ryan Roth (Silber) won his first maple leaf jersey. The out-and-back course took the riders through the Gatineau national park outside of Ottawa, opening with a long rolling climb to the turnaround point and then a fast descent back to the finish.

In the men's race, it was expected to be a battle between nine-time champion Svein Tuft (Orica-GreenEdge) and defending champion Hugo Houle
(AG2R la Mondiale). Tuft did set the first sub-50 minute time, at 48:35.92, a time that held up until Roth's team mate, Alex Cataford, the 2015 U23 champion, knocked 0.46 seconds off with five riders to go.  Roth was the second last rider to go, and smashed the leading time by nearly 20 seconds, and Houle could only manage fourth, 47.61 seconds down.

"I've been second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth, tenth ... so it's cool to finally get the win," agreed Roth. "You have to have a specific strategy for a course like this, and I tried to go as hard as I could on the climb and hope that I had something left for the return. Winning Time Trial Nationals is special because you have the jersey for the whole year following."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:48:16
2Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:20
3Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEDGE0:00:20
4Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:48
5Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling0:00:50
6Alexander Cowan (Can) Team RaceClean0:01:25
7Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:42
8Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:44
9Remi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Garneau-Québécor0:01:59
10Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:02:53
11Adam Roberge (Can) Équipe Cycliste0:03:16
12Derek Gee (Can) Giant Langley/ SmartSavvy0:03:33
13Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:03:34
14Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:34
15Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:03:36
16Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:03:40
17Adam Jamieson (Can) Team RaceClean0:03:54
18Alexis Cartier (Can) Garneau-Québécor0:03:55
19Mark Brouwer (Can) Newworld Cycle0:04:07
20Pier-André Côté (Can) TRJ Télécom - Desjardins0:04:27
21Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:04:41
22Edward Walsh (Can) Team RaceClean0:04:42
23Connor Toppings (Can) Giant Langley/ SmartSavvy0:04:46
24Dylan Davies (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic0:05:08
25David Boily (Can) Garneau-Québécor0:05:09
26Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau-Québécor0:05:24
27Laurent Gervais (Can) TRJ Télécom - Desjardins0:05:29
28James Piccoli (Can) Transports0:05:43
29Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:05:49
30Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau-Québécor0:06:09
31Alexander Amiri (Can) Giant Langley/ SmartSavvy0:06:16
32Warren Macdonald (Can) Nine2FivePro.com Cycling0:06:16
33Nathan Underwood (Can) Euro-Sports0:06:20
34Anton Varabei (Can) RealDeal/D'Ornellas p/b0:06:23
35Mitch Ketler (Can) Accent Inns/Russ Hays p/b0:06:31
36Joel Taylor (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:06:31
37Gaelen Merritt (Can) Wheels of Bloor/Graywood0:06:36
38Ben Andrew (Can) Équipe Cycliste0:06:49
39Elliott Doyle (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:07:01
40Greg Boileau (Can) Nine2FivePro.com Cycling0:07:13
41Olivier Péloquin (Can) Stingray/Trek/Lacasse0:07:16
42Lukas Conly (Can) Team Saskatchewan0:07:43
43Nicolas Ducharme (Can) TRJ Télécom - Desjardins0:07:48
44Max Rubarth (Can) Tekne Cycle Club0:08:00
45Andrew Buzzell (Can) Fitworks0:08:12
46Normand Richard (Can) Independent0:08:20
47Joshua Kropf (Can) Team Saskatchewan0:08:22
48Timothy Austen (Can) La Shop / Santé Universelle0:08:55
49Marc-Antoine Noel (Can) TRJ Télécom - Desjardins0:09:04
50Derek O'farrell (Can) Tekne Cycle Club0:09:06
51Andrew Lees (Can) Ride with Rendall p/b0:09:23
52Bayden Pritchard (Can) OCTTO Cycling Team0:10:23
53Marc-Antoine Brassard (Can) Stingray/Trek/Lacasse0:10:32
54Tommy Waldeck (Can) OCTTO Cycling Team0:11:58
55Navarro Fong Roy (Can) Independent0:12:17
56Timothy Burton (Can) RealDeal/D'Ornellas p/b0:12:34
57Chris Macleod (Can) Giant Langley/ SmartSavvy0:14:05
58Guillaume Lafleur (Can) EC Gatineau0:14:16
DNFIsaac Niles (Can) Accent Inns/Russ Hays p/b
DNSSean Mackinnon (Can) Team RaceClean
DNSKyle Buckosky (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic
DNSAtilla Avsar (Can) Cycling BC
DNSDanick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
DNSWill Elliott (Can) Team RaceClean
DNSEd Veal (Can) RealDeal/D'Ornellas p/b

 

