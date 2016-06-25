Annie Foreman-Mackey wins Canadian road title
Defending champion Numainville second, Leah Kirchmann third
Road Race - Women: Gatineau -
Canadian track rider Annie Foreman-Mackey (The Cyclery-Opus) pulled off an impressive upset in the women's road race at the Canadian Road Nationals in Ottawa on Saturday, winning solo by over a minute ahead of a field filled with road pros. Joelle Numainville (Cervelo Bigla) outsprinted Leah Kirchmann (Liv-Plantur) for second.
Foreman-Mackey, a member of Canada's world-class team pursuit squad, and a bronze medalist at the world championships in the Individual Pursuit, joined a breakaway on the fourth lap of 11, on a mostly flat 10 kilometre circuit. The break never gained more than 2:20 on the peloton, but persisted at the front of the field, as the top European and U.S.-based pros could not put together a consistent chase.
Jamie Gilgen (Visit Dallas DNA) started the break on the first lap, and was joined on the fourth lap by Gillian Ellsay (Trek Red Truck), Alizee Brien (Tibco-SVB) and Foreman-Mackey.
By the halfway mark the gap was approaching a minute and a half, with the two biggest domestic teams - The Cyclery-Opus and Trek Red Truck - having no interest in chasing. Karol-Ann Canuel (Boels-Dolman) and Kirchmann would periodically go to the front, and a brief surge would knock ten seconds off the lead, but as soon as they stopped the chase, the gap would start to grow again.
With less than five laps to go, Foreman-Mackey and Brien attacked, and only Gilgen was able to come across. As the race went under 40 kilometres to go, Gilgen was the next to get dropped from the leaders, but the gap had grown to over two minutes. Foreman-Mackey was doing much of the work, with Brien struggling to hold on and, with a lap and a half to go, the Tibco rider finally cracked, leaving Foreman-Mackey alone at the front.
The chase seemed to get briefly organized, with the split dipping below 90 seconds, but Foreman-Mackey looked strong, and kept ticking over the pedals. The reduced peloton finally gave up as the race entered the last lap, and started preparing for a sprint for second, allowing Foreman-Mackey to cruise to victory, before collapsing at the side of the course, after spending nearly 70 kilometres at the front.
Numainville, the defending champion, was first out of the final corner with just under 300 metres to go, holding off Kirchmann and Tara Whitten (The Cyclery-Opus) to take second.
Foreman-Mackey attributed her win to strong team support. "I didn't think the break was going to stick," she admitted, "I thought it was a bit too early. But I knew I had a lot of team mates back in the pack, so I was able to lay it out on the line, knowing that if it got caught, I had a whole bunch of team mates ready to go. So I was able to commit fully to the break. I couldn't be happier that it stayed away."
Numainville said "Annie had an amazing ride. We knew that she is an amazing young rider on the track. The Nationals is so tactical, and really hard to manage, and a lot of us are here on our own without teams.. When she [Foreman-Mackey] got up there, I knew she was a dangerous one. At the end of the day I pulled off a pretty good sprint, so I'm happy with my ride."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
|2:52:44
|2
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:18
|3
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur
|4
|Tara Whitten (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
|5
|Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty16 RideBiker
|6
|Sara Bergen (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
|7
|Ariane Bonhomme (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
|8
|Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling
|9
|Kinley Gibson (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
|10
|Lex Albrecht (Can) BePink
|11
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|12
|Marie-Soleil Blais (Can) Cycle Neron/Specialized
|13
|Elisabeth Albert (Can) Independent
|14
|Diane Moug (Can) Folsom Bike / Trek
|15
|Justine Clift (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
|16
|Frederique Larose Gingras (Can) Équipe du Québec
|17
|Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Catherine Ouellette (Can) Rally Cycling
|19
|Ashley Barson (Can) Rise Racing
|20
|Emily Flynn (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
|21
|Marine Lewis (Can) Bicycles Quilicot
|22
|Adriane Provost (Can) SAS-Macogep-Acquisio p/p Mazda
|23
|Allyson Gillard (Can) TRJ Télécom - Desjardins Ford
|24
|Amélie Bruneau (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
|25
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
|26
|Luce Bourbeau (Can) SAS-Macogep-Acquisio p/p Mazda
|27
|Helene Pilote Fortin (Can) Stingray/Trek/Lacasse
|0:01:27
|28
|Ellen Watters (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
|29
|Miriam Brouwer (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
|30
|Elyse Nieuwold (Can) PHI Hotel Group/P-K Express p/b Holiday
|31
|Evelyne Gagnon (Can) Stingray/Trek/Lacasse
|32
|Carrie Cartmill (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
|0:01:33
|33
|Lindsay Sferrazza (Can) Kallisto-FCV p/b Toyo Tires
|0:06:19
|34
|Sarah Anne Rasmussen (Can) SAS-Macogep-Acquisio p/p Mazda
|0:07:22
|35
|Isabelle Mayrand (Can) Équipe Iris
|36
|Alizée Brien (Can) Team TIBCO - Silicon Valley Bank
|0:07:28
|37
|Joyce Spruyt (Can) Rise Racing
|0:08:17
|38
|Sophie Bernard (Can) Cyclery Racing
|0:08:45
|39
|Sara Giovannetti (Can) Kurzawinski Coach - Bike Zone
|0:12:03
|40
|Jodi Wendland (Can) Velo Outaouais
|41
|Emily Marcolini (Can) PHI Hotel Group/P-K Express p/b Holiday
|0:12:28
|42
|Dominique Danco (Can) TRJ Télécom - Desjardins Ford
|0:12:45
|43
|Elise Piedalue (Can) Équipe du Québec
|44
|Gillian Ellsay (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
|0:12:49
|45
|Kate Heckman (Can) Dark Horse Flyers Cycling Club
|0:15:04
|46
|Janie Rioux-Coulombe (Can) TRJ Télécom - Desjardins Ford
|0:15:55
|DNF
|Kaitlyn Steeves (Can) NCCH p/b DEC Express
|DNF
|Suzanne Hamilton (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
|DNF
|Caroline Boileau (Can) Nine2FivePro.com Cycling Team
|DNF
|Molly Mccracken (Can) Dark Horse Flyers Cycling Club
|DNF
|Catherine Strus (Can) Kallisto-FCV p/b Toyo Tires
|DNF
|Tara Macdonald (Can) NCCH p/b DEC Express
|DNF
|Catherine Dessureault (Can) SAS-Macogep-Acquisio p/p Mazda
|DNF
|Anne-Marie B. Morin (Can) Stingray/Trek/Lacasse
|DNF
|Geneviève Fradet-Carlos (Can) Stingray/Trek/Lacasse
|DNF
|Coco Helbig (Can) Velo iBike
|DNF
|Caroline Poole (Can) Velo iBike
|DNF
|Jamie Gilgen (Can) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Dafné Théroux-Izquierdo (Can) BZK
|DNF
|Marina Aspen (Can) Team Saskatchewan
|DNF
|Roxanne Pépin (Can) IAMGOLD
|DNF
|Sarah Mason (Can) Rise Racing
|DNF
|Mélyssa Fortin (Can) TRJ Télécom - Desjardins Ford
|DNF
|Anna Talman (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
|DNF
|Olivia Baril (Can) Équipe du Québec
|DNS
|Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Nibali to target Giro d'Italia and Tokyo Olympics in 2020'In modern-day cycling, three peaks of excellent form are impossible' says Trek-Segafredo manager
-
Colnago goes off-road with new G3X gravel bikeG3X is the Italian brand's first foray into the gravel market
-
Harry Tanfield signs for AG2R La MondialeBrit moves to French team after neo-pro season at folding Katusha-Alpecin
-
Cannondale launches 11.3kg SuperSix EVO Neo road e-bikeNew Cannondale e-bike blends SuperSix EVO design cues with a 250w motor to create an all-new performance road e-bike
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy