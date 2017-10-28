Trending

West wins U23 women Canadian 'cross title

Mill, Gilligan in the medals

Young Ruby West (Cannondale) has been getting results this season

Young Ruby West (Cannondale) has been getting results this season
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruby West (Can)0:38:59
2Magdeleine Vallieres Mill (Can)0:00:38
3Dana Gilligan (Can)0:01:11
4Erica Leonard (Can)0:02:14
5Laurie Arseneault (Can)0:02:22
6Siobhan Kelly (Can)0:04:23
7Elizabeth Gin (Can)0:05:07
8Kaitlyn Shikaze (Can)0:05:24
9Juliette Tetreault (Can)0:05:28
10Leya Masson (Can)0:05:56
11Charlotte Tousignant (Can)0:06:16
12Evelyne Ward (Can)0:07:45
13Magalie Tardif (Can)

Latest on Cyclingnews