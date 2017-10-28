Trending

Auclair tops U23 men's podium in Canadian 'cross nationals

Sanderson, O'Donnell make the podium

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Raphael Auclair (Can)0:51:26
2Brody Sanderson (Can)0:00:08
3Trevor O'Donnell (Can)0:01:15
4Gunnar Holmgren (Can)0:01:51
5Nicholas Diniz (Can)0:02:01
6Quinton Disera (Can)0:03:11
7Sean Germaine (Can)0:04:10
8Emile Perreault (Can)0:05:26
9Philippe St Laurent (Can)0:05:46
10Christian Ricci (Can)0:06:49
11Tim Shea (Can)0:06:54
12Kellen Viznaugh (Can)0:07:44
13Timothy Austen (Can)
14Emile Girouard Laflamme (Can)
DNFDominic Hamelin (Can)
DNFAdam Roberge (Can)

