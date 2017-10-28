Van den Ham wins Canadian 'cross championships
Kabush, McConnell in the medals
Elite Men: Sherbrooke -
Michael van den Ham (Garneau - Easton p/b Transitions Lifecare) finally won his first Elite title on Saturday at the Canadian Cyclo-cross championships in Sherbrooke, Quebec.
The Elite men's race was wide open, after the retirement of 2016 champion Jeremy Martin. Alberta's Mark McConnell (Hot Sauce Cycling) went to the front on the opening lap, joined by multi-time national champion Geoff Kabush (Scott Sports - Maxxis) and Rio Olympian Raphael Gagne (Cannondale 3Rox Racing). However, Michael van den Ham (Garneau - Easton p/b Transitions Lifecare) moved up quickly to join the leaders. Gagne faded and Kabush couldn't manage the pace of the other two. When van den Ham attacked at the midpoint in the race it proved to be the decisive move, and the B.C. rider rode away to take his first Elite title. Kabush put on a late surge to take second ahead of McConnell.
"It feels amazing," said van den Ham. "I've gone into the last three Nationals ranked number one, so, to be honest, this feels like a weight off my back. It feels good to finally get the maple leaf jersey; I've been dreaming about it for a long time. I didn't have a great start, so I decided to sit tight for a lap or two and follow the front group. I could see Mark [McConnell] was starting to make mistakes, and I could ride the run up, that was my secret weapon. I got five seconds and then just rode it steady."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Van Den Ham (Can) Garneau - Easton p/b Transitio
|0:58:43
|2
|Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott Sports - Maxxis
|0:00:29
|3
|Mark Mcconnell (Can) Hot Sauce Cycling
|0:01:05
|4
|Raphael Gagne (Can) Cannondale 3Rox Racing
|0:01:15
|5
|Craig Richey (Can) Garneau - Easton p/b Transitio
|0:01:16
|6
|Evan Mcneely (Can) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme
|0:01:23
|7
|Leandre Bouchard (Can) Bh Sr Suntour Kmc
|0:01:33
|8
|Peter Disera (Can) Norco Factory Team
|0:01:43
|9
|Derrick St John (Can) Van Dessel p/b Hyperthreads
|0:02:20
|10
|Mathieu Belanger Barrette (Can) Pivot Cycles Ote Canada
|0:02:57
|11
|Isaac Niles (Can) Garneau - Easton p/b Transitio
|0:03:51
|12
|Sjaan Gerth (Can) Mariposa Cycle Racing Team
|0:04:05
|13
|Osmond Bakker (Can) The Bandits Cycling Team
|0:04:52
|14
|Marc Andre Daigle (Can) Garneau - Easton p/b Transitio
|0:05:15
|15
|Peter Mancini (Can) Independent
|0:05:21
|16
|Sylvain Jean (Can) Independent
|0:05:34
|17
|Anton Varabei (Can) Toronto Hustle
|0:06:12
|18
|William Goodfellow (Can) Veloselect
|0:06:51
|19
|Patrick Chartrand (Can) Bromont Represent
|0:07:20
|20
|Ryan Dewald (Can) Team Skyline
|0:07:48
|21
|Chris Barson (Can) Coachchris.Ca/Joe Rouseau/Garn
|0:08:13
|22
|Parker Bloom (Can) Broad Street Cycles p/b Stucky
|0:08:55
|23
|Edouard Tougas (Can) Independent
|0:09:26
|24
|Richard Machhein (Can) Team Giant Vancouver
|25
|Phil Riopel (Can) Ridley's Cycle
|26
|Michael Dalterio (Can) Veloselect
|27
|Guillaume L. Walsh (Can) Veloselect
|28
|Xavier Perreault (Can) Accro Vélo
|29
|Jean-Philippe Thibault-Roberge (Can) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|30
|Jan Goh (Can) Collechf De Course Bikvrious
|DNF
|William Blackburn (Can) Velo 2000 / Peak Center
|DNF
|Bryan Tyers (Can) Lakeside Storage Cyclocross
|DNS
|Scott Fitzgerald (Can) Mariposa Bicycles
