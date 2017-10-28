Trending

Clark claims Canadian junior 'cross title

Woods, Cote round out podium

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tyler Clark (Can)0:44:35
2Colton Woods (Can)0:00:31
3William Cote (Can)0:00:35
4Conor Martin (Can)0:00:41
5Ryan Maclean (Can)0:00:44
6Carter Woods (Can)0:00:53
7Jeremie La Grenade (Can)0:01:59
8Michael Nazwaski (Can)0:02:04
9Robin Plamondon (Can)
10Dylan Kerr (Can)
11Charles Antoine St Onge (Can)0:02:35
12Paul Mysko (Can)0:03:20
13Vincent Thiboutot (Can)
14Levi Ogryzlo (Can)0:03:48
15Maxime Keeney (Can)0:04:10
16Luke Bristow (Can)0:04:37
17Calum Maceachen (Can)0:05:05
18Logan Sadesky (Can)0:05:17
19Jack Ciotlos (Can)0:05:45
20Quinn Storey (Can)0:06:06
21Enrick Garneau (Can)0:06:34
22Felix Robert (Can)0:07:29
23Zachary Brunelle (Can)0:07:34
24John Vanluxemborg (Can)0:09:03
25Matthew Dickson (Can)0:10:55
26Etienne Lavallee (Can)
27Kevin Labelle (Can)
DNFWilliam Maltais Pilote (Can)

Latest on Cyclingnews