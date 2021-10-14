Trending

Anna Henderson wins British time trial title

Jumbo-Visma rider tops Lowden, Dixon

Huy - Belgium - wielrennen - cycling - cyclisme - radsport - Anna Henderson (Great Britain / Team Jumbo-Visma Women) pictured during La Fleche Wallonne Feminine a one day race Huy:Mur de Huy (130.2KM) - photo Davy Rietbergen/Cor Vos Â© 2021
Anna Henderson (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Jumbo-Visma Women / Cor Vos)

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna Henderson (GBr) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:43:04
2Joscelin Lowden (GBr) DROPS-LE COL SUPPORTED BY TEMP 0:00:56
3Leah Dixon (GBr) Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank 0:00:59
4Alice Barnes (GBr) CANYON - SRAM RACING 0:01:20
5Hannah Barnes (GBr) CANYON - SRAM RACING 0:01:22
6Hayley Simmonds (GBr) CAMS-Basso 0:01:37
7Anna Morris (GBr) AeroLab Ward WheelZ 0:02:10
8Becky Storrie (GBr) CAMS-Basso 0:02:23
9Jennifer George (GBr) Memorial Santos 0:02:47
10Charlotte Berry (GBr) Pro-Noctis - Redchilli Bikes 0:03:12
11Alex Clay (GBr) The Independent Pedaler 0:03:23
12Francesca Hall (GBr) Loughborough Lightning - TRG 0:04:18
13Natalie Grinczer (GBr) CAMS-Basso 0:04:22
14Victoria Smith (GBr) AeroCoach 0:04:25
15Anna Christian (GBr) DROPS-LE COL SUPPORTED BY TEMP 0:04:35
16Megan Dickerson (GBr) SKODA DSI Cycling Academy 0:05:05
17Rebecca Richardson (GBr) Brother U.K - Cycle Team OnFor 0:05:11
18Poppy Thompson (GBr) Pro-Noctis - Redchilli Bikes - 0:05:50
19Amy Gornall (GBr) Pro-Noctis - Redchilli Bikes - 0:06:10
20Sophie Lankford (GBr) Jadan - Vive le Velo 0:06:43
21Rebecca Richards (GBr) SKODA DSI Cycling Academy 0:09:45
22Laura Pittard (GBr) Brother U.K - Cycle Team OnFor 0:10:37
23Amy Marks (GBr) Team LDN - Brother UK 0:10:54

