Anna Henderson wins British time trial title
Jumbo-Visma rider tops Lowden, Dixon
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anna Henderson (GBr) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:43:04
|2
|Joscelin Lowden (GBr) DROPS-LE COL SUPPORTED BY TEMP
|0:00:56
|3
|Leah Dixon (GBr) Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:00:59
|4
|Alice Barnes (GBr) CANYON - SRAM RACING
|0:01:20
|5
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) CANYON - SRAM RACING
|0:01:22
|6
|Hayley Simmonds (GBr) CAMS-Basso
|0:01:37
|7
|Anna Morris (GBr) AeroLab Ward WheelZ
|0:02:10
|8
|Becky Storrie (GBr) CAMS-Basso
|0:02:23
|9
|Jennifer George (GBr) Memorial Santos
|0:02:47
|10
|Charlotte Berry (GBr) Pro-Noctis - Redchilli Bikes
|0:03:12
|11
|Alex Clay (GBr) The Independent Pedaler
|0:03:23
|12
|Francesca Hall (GBr) Loughborough Lightning - TRG
|0:04:18
|13
|Natalie Grinczer (GBr) CAMS-Basso
|0:04:22
|14
|Victoria Smith (GBr) AeroCoach
|0:04:25
|15
|Anna Christian (GBr) DROPS-LE COL SUPPORTED BY TEMP
|0:04:35
|16
|Megan Dickerson (GBr) SKODA DSI Cycling Academy
|0:05:05
|17
|Rebecca Richardson (GBr) Brother U.K - Cycle Team OnFor
|0:05:11
|18
|Poppy Thompson (GBr) Pro-Noctis - Redchilli Bikes -
|0:05:50
|19
|Amy Gornall (GBr) Pro-Noctis - Redchilli Bikes -
|0:06:10
|20
|Sophie Lankford (GBr) Jadan - Vive le Velo
|0:06:43
|21
|Rebecca Richards (GBr) SKODA DSI Cycling Academy
|0:09:45
|22
|Laura Pittard (GBr) Brother U.K - Cycle Team OnFor
|0:10:37
|23
|Amy Marks (GBr) Team LDN - Brother UK
|0:10:54
