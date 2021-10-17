Pfeiffer Georgi wins women's British road race title

Pfeiffer Georgi (Team DSM) won the elite women’s road race at the British national championships, storming up the final ascent of the Michaelgate climb to take victory by a sizeable margin.

The 21-year old also took victory in the U23 category contained within the race.

The steep and cobbled Michaelgate climb that rises towards the city centre, has shaped every bike race situated in Lincoln and it once again proved decisive.

On the very first ascent, Anna Henderson (Jumbo-Visma) and Anna Christian (Drops- Le Col s/b Tempur) forced a split in the peloton and a group composed of most of the pre-race favourites escaped. Although they were subject to repeated counterattacks from the peloton this group remained ahead to contest the win.

Georgi first displayed her strength on the sixth ascent of Michaelgate, obliterating the front of the race, though the group later regathered itself on the flatter sections of the course.

April Tacey (Drops-Le Col s/b Tempur) launched a late solo attack on the final lap but was unable to fend off the marauding Georgi on the final climb of Michaelgate, who hunted her down.

Behind Georgi, Josie Nelson (Team Coop-Hitec Products) took second and Henderson finished third.

More to come.