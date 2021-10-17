Pfeiffer Georgi wins women's British road race title
By Issy Ronald
Team DSM rider wins with late solo attack ahead of Anna Henderson and Anna Christian
Pfeiffer Georgi (Team DSM) won the elite women’s road race at the British national championships, storming up the final ascent of the Michaelgate climb to take victory by a sizeable margin.
The 21-year old also took victory in the U23 category contained within the race.
The steep and cobbled Michaelgate climb that rises towards the city centre, has shaped every bike race situated in Lincoln and it once again proved decisive.
On the very first ascent, Anna Henderson (Jumbo-Visma) and Anna Christian (Drops- Le Col s/b Tempur) forced a split in the peloton and a group composed of most of the pre-race favourites escaped. Although they were subject to repeated counterattacks from the peloton this group remained ahead to contest the win.
Georgi first displayed her strength on the sixth ascent of Michaelgate, obliterating the front of the race, though the group later regathered itself on the flatter sections of the course.
April Tacey (Drops-Le Col s/b Tempur) launched a late solo attack on the final lap but was unable to fend off the marauding Georgi on the final climb of Michaelgate, who hunted her down.
Behind Georgi, Josie Nelson (Team Coop-Hitec Products) took second and Henderson finished third.
More to come.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Pfeiffer Georgi wins women's British road race titleTeam DSM rider wins with late solo attack ahead of Anna Henderson and Anna Christian
-
Ben Tulett: I feel the ethos of Ineos Grenadiers fits my characterYoung Briton to forgo cyclo-cross again this winter as he makes step up to WorldTour in 2022
-
Dowsett reveals tech selections and power targets for Hour Record attemptBriton to chase hour record on a new Factor track bike with £950 chainring and £2,750 skinsuit
-
A closer look reveals the inequity at Tour de France Femmes'It’s a huge victory we finally have a Tour de France Femmes, we need to celebrate these eight days, and we also need to call out the inequities' says activist Kathryn Bertine
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.