Ethan Hayter wins British time trial title
By Cyclingnews
Ineos Grenadiers rider gets the better of Bigham and Shaw
Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) rounded off his season with a ninth victory, taking the time trial crown at the British national championships.
The 23-year-old, who has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign this year, enjoyed a comprehensive win in Lincolnshire, with the Ribble-Weldtite duo of Dan Bigham and James shaw occupying the lower steps of the podium.
Hayter covered the 44.7km course in a time of 56:41, beating Bigham by 37 seconds and Shaw by 50 seconds.
Alex Dowsett (Israel Start-Up Nation), six-time a winner of the event, finished outside the medals.
The Lincolnshire course was based on three laps of a hilly circuit in Tealby, with the total elevation gain reaching 450 metres by the end of the 44.7km.
Hayter started out fast, covering the first lap in 18:37 - more than 20 seconds clear of the field. However, he eased a little on the second lap, by the end of which he was just nine seconds up on Bigham and 42 seconds up on Shaw.
He turned the screw on the final lap after Bigham had begun to fade, winning by 37 seconds. Shaw had a strong negative split but had left himself with too much to do for silver and took bronze at 13 seconds from Bigham.
|Position
|Rider (team)
|Result
|1
|Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers)
|00:56:41
|2
|Dan Bigham (Ribble-Weldtite)
|00:00:37
|3
|James Shaw (Ribble-Weldtite)
|00:00:50
