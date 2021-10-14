Ethan Hayter wins British time trial title

Image 1 of 11 Ethan Hayter (Ineos) wins his first elite national title with Daniel Bingham and James Shaw (Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling) in second and third (Image credit: SW Pix) Image 2 of 11 Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: SW Pix) Image 3 of 11 Hayter at the start (Image credit: SW Pix) Image 4 of 11 Dan Bigham (Ribble-Weldtite) (Image credit: SW Pix) Image 5 of 11 James Shaw bagged a podium (Image credit: SW Pix) Image 6 of 11 Hayter on his way to victory (Image credit: SW Pix) Image 7 of 11 Hayter put in a powerful ride on a course well suited to his strengths (Image credit: SW Pix) Image 8 of 11 Alex Dowsett finished outside the medals (Image credit: SW Pix) Image 9 of 11 Charlie Quarterman (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: SW Pix) Image 10 of 11 Fred Wright (Bahrain Victorious) (Image credit: SW Pix) Image 11 of 11 Hayer on the podium (Image credit: SW Pix)

Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) rounded off his season with a ninth victory, taking the time trial crown at the British national championships.

The 23-year-old, who has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign this year, enjoyed a comprehensive win in Lincolnshire, with the Ribble-Weldtite duo of Dan Bigham and James shaw occupying the lower steps of the podium.

Hayter covered the 44.7km course in a time of 56:41, beating Bigham by 37 seconds and Shaw by 50 seconds.

Alex Dowsett (Israel Start-Up Nation), six-time a winner of the event, finished outside the medals.

The Lincolnshire course was based on three laps of a hilly circuit in Tealby, with the total elevation gain reaching 450 metres by the end of the 44.7km.

Hayter started out fast, covering the first lap in 18:37 - more than 20 seconds clear of the field. However, he eased a little on the second lap, by the end of which he was just nine seconds up on Bigham and 42 seconds up on Shaw.

He turned the screw on the final lap after Bigham had begun to fade, winning by 37 seconds. Shaw had a strong negative split but had left himself with too much to do for silver and took bronze at 13 seconds from Bigham.