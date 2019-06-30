Trending

Alice Barnes wins British road race to complete the double

23-year-old wins emphatically from group of four

Alice Barnes sprays the champagne

(Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com)
Alice Barnes celebrates victory

(Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com)
All smiles on the podium

(Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com)
Alice Barnes does the double

(Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com)
The decisive break

(Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com)
Alice Barnes drives the break forward

(Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com)
The Barnes sisters have both won the title

(Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com)
Alice Barnes beyond the finish line

(Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com)
All smiles for Alice Barnes on the podium

(Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com)

Alice Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) backed up her mid-week time trial title with victory in the road race at the British national championships on Sunday, winning commandingly from a breakaway of four riders. 

The 23-year-old, whose only teammate was her sister Hannah, the 2017 champion, is the first woman to do the road race-time trial double since Emma Pooley in 2010. 

Barnes put herself into a winning position with around 40km of the rolling 130km Norfolk course left to ride. A four-rider breakaway had just been caught, and two more riders went up the road: Lizzie Holden (Drops) and Anna Henderson (Brother UK-Tifosi). A few kilometres later, Barnes set off in pursuit along with Abby-Mae Parkinson (Drops), and made the bridge to form the decisive selection. 

Barnes, herself, only 23, found herself as the most experienced rider in the group, and ensured they collaborated well to keep the reduced peloton at bay. The gap hovered between 30 and 40 seconds but there wasn't enough horsepower or coordination behind. 

Heading into the final kilometre, the win was assured for one of the four, and Barnes seized her moment. With the road rising and twisting to the line, she went from distance, leaving her companions behind in emphatic fashion to win by a handsome margin. 

Henderson finished second, collecting the U23 title in the process, with the final podium spot going to Holden.

"I'm in shock," said Barnes. "It was a really hard race, and there were a few times I thought it was over when there were big teams up the road. Then there were two girls away and I went across with Abby-Mae. We worked really well together until about 1km to go, then I didn't want to leave it to a sprint so I attacked with a couple of corners to go and just trusted my tyres. 

"I knew they must all be going pretty hard to catch me, so I knew no one would have anything left. I just saw the line and went for it, and no one else was behind me."

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon Sram Racing3:24:59
2Anna Henderson (GBr) Brother UK - Tifosi p/b OnForm0:00:03
3Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops
4Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops0:00:12
5Lucy Garner (GBr) Hitec Products Birk Sport0:01:47
6Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon Sram Racing
7Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla0:01:49
8Anna Kay (GBr) Experza-Footlogix
9Eleanor Dickinson (GBr) Drops
10Elinor Barker MBE (GBr) Drops
11Emily Wadsworth (GBr) Brother UK - Tifosi p/b OnForm
12Emily Nelson (GBr) RST/Cycle Division Racing Team
13Elizabeth Bennett (GBr) Campinense - Velo Performance
14Dani Christmas (GBr) Lotto Soudal
15Alicia Speake (GBr) Team LDN
16Emma Grant (GBr) Sho - Air Twenty20
17Sophie Thackray (GBr) Torelli-Assure-Madison
18Jessica Finney (GBr) Brother UK - Tifosi p/b OnForm
19Anna Christian (GBr) Drops
20Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
21April Tacey (GBr) Brother UK Fusion RT
22Jennifer Powell (GBr) Bianchi Dama
23Dannielle Khan (GBr)
24Annabel Fisher (GBr) Ilkley Cycling Club
25Rachel Jary (GBr) Keukens Redant
26Fiona Turnbull (GBr) Slingshot
27Jennifer George (GBr) Torelli-Assure-Madison
28Charlotte Colclough (GBr) Bianchi Dama
29Joscelin Lowden (GBr) Drops
30Holly MacMahon (GBr) Bianchi Dama
31Francesca Cutts (GBr) Team LDN
32Isabel Ellis (GBr) SaF Zéisseng
33Hayley Simmonds (GBr) BTC City Ljubljana
34Jayati Hine (GBr) Storey Racing
35Charlotte Berry (GBr) Campinense - Velo Performance
36Emma Cockcroft (GBr) Bianchi Dama
37Natasha Reddy (GBr) Bianchi Dama
38Hannah Larbalestier (GBr) Team Boompods
39Sophie Lankford (GBr) Team Jadan Weldtite-Vive le Ve...
40Helen Ralston (GBr) Team LDN
41Laura Massey (GBr) Torelli-Assure-Madison
42Monica Dew (GBr) Storey Racing
43Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Biehler Pro Cycling
44Gemma Sargent (GBr) Team Jadan Weldtite-Vive le Ve...
45Nicole Oh (GBr) Les Filles Racing Team
46Leah Dixon (GBr) Brother UK - Tifosi p/b OnForm
47Georgina Panchaud (GBr) Bianchi Dama
48Fiona Russell (GBr) Brother UK Fusion RT
49Polly Mason (GBr) DAP Cycling Club
50Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops
51Rebecca Johnson (GBr) Brother UK Fusion RT
52Marie Lynn (GBr) Team Jadan Weldtite-Vive le Ve...
53Florence Cox (GBr) Campinense - Velo Performance
54Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women
55Emily Meakin (GBr) The Independent Pedaler
56Jo Tindley (GBr) Campinense - Velo Performance
57Charmaine Porter (GBr) Brother UK - Tifosi p/b OnForm
58Crystal Lane-Wright (GBr) Isorex NoAqua Ladies Cycling T...
59Illi Gardner (GBr) Brother UK - Tifosi p/b OnForm
60Victoria Smith (GBr) AeroCoach
61Savannah Morgan (GBr) Illi-Bikes Cycling Team
62Ruth Shier (GBr) Brother UK Fusion RT
63Christina Wiejak (GBr) Team Jadan Weldtite-Vive le Ve...
64Amy Gornall (GBr) The Racing Chance Foundation
65Gwenno Hughes (GBr) Westland Wil Vooruit
DNFCharlotte Broughton (GBr) Liv Awol
DNFSarah Burke (GBr) GB Cycles.co.uk
DNFGrace Garner (GBr) Hitec Products Birk Sport
DNFHannah Graveney (GBr) Liv Awol
DNFFrancesca Hall (GBr) DAP Cycling Club
DNFAlexandra Hamilton (GBr) TW1 Racing
DNFKirstin Hamilton (GBr) Ipswich Bicycle Club
DNFConnie Hayes (GBr) Liv Awol
DNFSophie Holmes (GBr) Datalynx-Parenesis Cycling
DNFConnie Hudson (GBr)
DNFElizabeth Hughes (GBr) Team LDN
DNFLauren Humphreys (GBr) Team Boompods
DNFAmy King (GBr) Team Jadan Weldtite-Vive le Ve...
DNFSarah King (GBr) Bianchi Dama
DNFVictoria Lovett (GBr) Liv Awol
DNFAmy Marks (GBr) Team LDN
DNFGemma Melton (GBr) Pedal Power Cycles Ipswich
DNFLucy Shaw (GBr) Drops
DNFCorinne Side (GBr) Cycle Team OnForm
DNFDame Sarah Storey (GBr) Storey Racing
DNFBecky Storrie (GBr) Team IOM Ladies
DNFPoppy Thompson (GBr) Team Jadan Weldtite-Vive le Ve...
DNFLydia Watts (GBr) Cycle Team OnForm

