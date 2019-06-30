Alice Barnes wins British road race to complete the double
23-year-old wins emphatically from group of four
Elite women's road race: Norfolk -
Alice Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) backed up her mid-week time trial title with victory in the road race at the British national championships on Sunday, winning commandingly from a breakaway of four riders.
The 23-year-old, whose only teammate was her sister Hannah, the 2017 champion, is the first woman to do the road race-time trial double since Emma Pooley in 2010.
Barnes put herself into a winning position with around 40km of the rolling 130km Norfolk course left to ride. A four-rider breakaway had just been caught, and two more riders went up the road: Lizzie Holden (Drops) and Anna Henderson (Brother UK-Tifosi). A few kilometres later, Barnes set off in pursuit along with Abby-Mae Parkinson (Drops), and made the bridge to form the decisive selection.
Barnes, herself, only 23, found herself as the most experienced rider in the group, and ensured they collaborated well to keep the reduced peloton at bay. The gap hovered between 30 and 40 seconds but there wasn't enough horsepower or coordination behind.
Heading into the final kilometre, the win was assured for one of the four, and Barnes seized her moment. With the road rising and twisting to the line, she went from distance, leaving her companions behind in emphatic fashion to win by a handsome margin.
Henderson finished second, collecting the U23 title in the process, with the final podium spot going to Holden.
"I'm in shock," said Barnes. "It was a really hard race, and there were a few times I thought it was over when there were big teams up the road. Then there were two girls away and I went across with Abby-Mae. We worked really well together until about 1km to go, then I didn't want to leave it to a sprint so I attacked with a couple of corners to go and just trusted my tyres.
"I knew they must all be going pretty hard to catch me, so I knew no one would have anything left. I just saw the line and went for it, and no one else was behind me."
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon Sram Racing
|3:24:59
|2
|Anna Henderson (GBr) Brother UK - Tifosi p/b OnForm
|0:00:03
|3
|Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops
|4
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops
|0:00:12
|5
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Hitec Products Birk Sport
|0:01:47
|6
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon Sram Racing
|7
|Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla
|0:01:49
|8
|Anna Kay (GBr) Experza-Footlogix
|9
|Eleanor Dickinson (GBr) Drops
|10
|Elinor Barker MBE (GBr) Drops
|11
|Emily Wadsworth (GBr) Brother UK - Tifosi p/b OnForm
|12
|Emily Nelson (GBr) RST/Cycle Division Racing Team
|13
|Elizabeth Bennett (GBr) Campinense - Velo Performance
|14
|Dani Christmas (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|15
|Alicia Speake (GBr) Team LDN
|16
|Emma Grant (GBr) Sho - Air Twenty20
|17
|Sophie Thackray (GBr) Torelli-Assure-Madison
|18
|Jessica Finney (GBr) Brother UK - Tifosi p/b OnForm
|19
|Anna Christian (GBr) Drops
|20
|Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
|21
|April Tacey (GBr) Brother UK Fusion RT
|22
|Jennifer Powell (GBr) Bianchi Dama
|23
|Dannielle Khan (GBr)
|24
|Annabel Fisher (GBr) Ilkley Cycling Club
|25
|Rachel Jary (GBr) Keukens Redant
|26
|Fiona Turnbull (GBr) Slingshot
|27
|Jennifer George (GBr) Torelli-Assure-Madison
|28
|Charlotte Colclough (GBr) Bianchi Dama
|29
|Joscelin Lowden (GBr) Drops
|30
|Holly MacMahon (GBr) Bianchi Dama
|31
|Francesca Cutts (GBr) Team LDN
|32
|Isabel Ellis (GBr) SaF Zéisseng
|33
|Hayley Simmonds (GBr) BTC City Ljubljana
|34
|Jayati Hine (GBr) Storey Racing
|35
|Charlotte Berry (GBr) Campinense - Velo Performance
|36
|Emma Cockcroft (GBr) Bianchi Dama
|37
|Natasha Reddy (GBr) Bianchi Dama
|38
|Hannah Larbalestier (GBr) Team Boompods
|39
|Sophie Lankford (GBr) Team Jadan Weldtite-Vive le Ve...
|40
|Helen Ralston (GBr) Team LDN
|41
|Laura Massey (GBr) Torelli-Assure-Madison
|42
|Monica Dew (GBr) Storey Racing
|43
|Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Biehler Pro Cycling
|44
|Gemma Sargent (GBr) Team Jadan Weldtite-Vive le Ve...
|45
|Nicole Oh (GBr) Les Filles Racing Team
|46
|Leah Dixon (GBr) Brother UK - Tifosi p/b OnForm
|47
|Georgina Panchaud (GBr) Bianchi Dama
|48
|Fiona Russell (GBr) Brother UK Fusion RT
|49
|Polly Mason (GBr) DAP Cycling Club
|50
|Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops
|51
|Rebecca Johnson (GBr) Brother UK Fusion RT
|52
|Marie Lynn (GBr) Team Jadan Weldtite-Vive le Ve...
|53
|Florence Cox (GBr) Campinense - Velo Performance
|54
|Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women
|55
|Emily Meakin (GBr) The Independent Pedaler
|56
|Jo Tindley (GBr) Campinense - Velo Performance
|57
|Charmaine Porter (GBr) Brother UK - Tifosi p/b OnForm
|58
|Crystal Lane-Wright (GBr) Isorex NoAqua Ladies Cycling T...
|59
|Illi Gardner (GBr) Brother UK - Tifosi p/b OnForm
|60
|Victoria Smith (GBr) AeroCoach
|61
|Savannah Morgan (GBr) Illi-Bikes Cycling Team
|62
|Ruth Shier (GBr) Brother UK Fusion RT
|63
|Christina Wiejak (GBr) Team Jadan Weldtite-Vive le Ve...
|64
|Amy Gornall (GBr) The Racing Chance Foundation
|65
|Gwenno Hughes (GBr) Westland Wil Vooruit
|DNF
|Charlotte Broughton (GBr) Liv Awol
|DNF
|Sarah Burke (GBr) GB Cycles.co.uk
|DNF
|Grace Garner (GBr) Hitec Products Birk Sport
|DNF
|Hannah Graveney (GBr) Liv Awol
|DNF
|Francesca Hall (GBr) DAP Cycling Club
|DNF
|Alexandra Hamilton (GBr) TW1 Racing
|DNF
|Kirstin Hamilton (GBr) Ipswich Bicycle Club
|DNF
|Connie Hayes (GBr) Liv Awol
|DNF
|Sophie Holmes (GBr) Datalynx-Parenesis Cycling
|DNF
|Connie Hudson (GBr)
|DNF
|Elizabeth Hughes (GBr) Team LDN
|DNF
|Lauren Humphreys (GBr) Team Boompods
|DNF
|Amy King (GBr) Team Jadan Weldtite-Vive le Ve...
|DNF
|Sarah King (GBr) Bianchi Dama
|DNF
|Victoria Lovett (GBr) Liv Awol
|DNF
|Amy Marks (GBr) Team LDN
|DNF
|Gemma Melton (GBr) Pedal Power Cycles Ipswich
|DNF
|Lucy Shaw (GBr) Drops
|DNF
|Corinne Side (GBr) Cycle Team OnForm
|DNF
|Dame Sarah Storey (GBr) Storey Racing
|DNF
|Becky Storrie (GBr) Team IOM Ladies
|DNF
|Poppy Thompson (GBr) Team Jadan Weldtite-Vive le Ve...
|DNF
|Lydia Watts (GBr) Cycle Team OnForm
