Ben Swift wins British road race title
Team Ineos 1-2 as Swift flies past Stannard in finale
Elite men's road race: Norfolk -
Ben Swift (Team Ineos) claimed his first British road race national title on Sunday, ripping past teammate Ian Stannard in the final kilometre in Norwich.
Stannard had attacked throughout the 200km course and the Ineos duo emerged in the final few kilometres as a trio with John Archibald (Ribble Pro Cycling).
Stannard attacked and looked to be heading for a solo victory but Swift, after sitting behind Archibald, sensed his opportunity and attacked, closing the gap and riding straight past his teammate before punching the air to celebrate an emotional victory.
Despite a relatively flat course featuring a total elevation of 817 metres, the race saw action almost from start to finish, with attacks and break groups flying for much of the day. What turned out to be the decisive break came at 120 kilometres to go, when Swift got away as an earlier Stannard attack was brought back.
Stannard would make it back to the front, though, with multiple attack groups eventually merging 30 kilometres from the line. From there, yet more attacking saw the group whittled down to four, with Ineos making the most of their numerical advantage in the final 15 kilometres to seal a one-two finish.
"I've been waiting for a win for four years," said Swift after the finish. "I had pretty much two terrible years at UAE, then came back to Ineos and I've just loved it this year. I had that big crash and refocused, worked really hard.
"Today it was a strange race – it was always going to be hard. When I was out there, I always tried to be in the right place, always in those little moves. Stannard was a machine today, always giving me the easiest ride possible. I could just sit on for like 20km and when he went again, I could just sit on. I'm just so happy.
"Chapeau to Archibald – he did a really strong ride there. I could use him and then when that moment came it was every man for himself. I started cramping up a bit but when you've got the line in your sights... I've been trying for these nationals for years now so it's nice to be there."
How it unfolded
A warm and sunny day saw the 170-man peloton set off from Norwich, Norfolk, heading north towards the coast at the start of the the 201.5km course.
After a lumpy start, the route skirted the coast for around 40 kilometres before taking in three laps of a hilly circuit at the westernmost point of the course. An up-and-down 80km run-in back to Norwich would round the race off, with an uphill finish in the city to finish.
It was a fast and furious start to the race as numerous riders fought to get into the break of the day. Chris Lawless (Team Ineos), Daniel Bigham (Ribble Pro Cycling), Michael Mottram (Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK) were the first to experience success, battling into the headwind to get away. Their advantage was a small one, though, even after the first hour of racing, which saw 49.5km covered. Mottram wouldn't last long up front, crashing into a brick wall on the exit of a corner after a gear problem saw him lose control.
Soon afterwards, Bigham and Lawless were joined by an attacking trio of Ian Stannard (Team Ineos), Charlie Tanfield (Canyon dhb p/b Bloor Homes) and Jake Stewart (Groupama-FDJ Continental). That made it five in the lead with Mottram understandably out of the break after his crash. Lawless was the next man to run into problems, puncturing out of the break, while Stannard tried to keep it going with a solo attack. It would be in vain though, and with 130km to race, things were all back together.
Madison-Genesis launched the next wave of attacking, launching Joseph Laverick, Tom Moses off the front of the peloton. Another Ineos rider joined them – this time Ben Swift – while Laverick dropped back after a few kilometres on the attack. With 120km to ride, the lead duo enjoyed a modest 30-second advantage, while back in the flying peloton, multiple riders were still trying to get away. Soon after, a number of them succeeded, making it around a dozen men out front, 45 seconds up the road. Stannard made it up to teammate Swift, while Scott Thwaites (Vitus Pro Cycling) was another notable name, and Madison-Genesis added three more riders from their 13-man squad to the break.
After two hours of racing featuring attacks, hills and headwinds, the average speed was still a remarkably high 45.7kph. Stannard was soon off again, determined to leave his mark on the race as the break reached the final 90 kilometres. Nobody could follow, and once again it was a lonely ride for the 32-year-old, 30 seconds up the road as he headed back south with a tailwind behind him. The break he left behind was caught 75 kilometres out, though a five-man counter-attack featuring Swift and Thwaites launched soon after and made it six at the head of the race.
That was far from the end of the action, though, as even more groups went on the offensive, with Alex Dowsett (Katusha-Alpecin) and Ethan Hayter (VC Londres) among the attackers. At 30 kilometres out, the front groups merged making it around a dozen riders in the lead. Continuing the theme of the day, the newly-expanded group didn't stick together for long, with attacks flying once again as Hayter punctured. Stannard was among those dropped, but the indefatigable strongman rose again to catch back on inside the final 20 kilometres.
There was another split 15 kilometres from the line as the WorldTour men – Stannard, Swift and Dowsett broke away along with Archibald. With half of the riders in the group, Ineos worked the one-two as Stannard attacked while Swift saved his legs.
Dowsett's effort in the chase paid, and the recently-crowned time trial champion was dropped with around eight kilometres to race. With the Katusha man gone, it was down to Ineos to get their tactics right, and they duly did just that.
Stannard went first and looked set to be soloing to victory. But Swift left Archibald behind in the final two kilometres. His stunning attack saw him quickly make it up to Stannard, passing his teammate to seal victory.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
|4:09:08
|2
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:00:08
|3
|John Archibald (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling
|0:00:15
|4
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:00:58
|5
|Ethan Hayter (GBr)
|0:01:20
|6
|Alexandar Richardson (GBr) Canyon Dhb P / B Bloor Homes
|7
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|8
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
|9
|Matthew Bostock (GBr) Canyon Dhb P / B Bloor Homes
|0:03:10
|10
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling P / B Brother Uk
|11
|Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama - Fdj
|12
|Sam Culverwell (GBr)
|13
|Charlie Meredith (GBr)
|0:03:13
|14
|Adam Lewis (GBr) Beat Cycling Club
|0:03:19
|15
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:26
|16
|Matthew Walls (GBr)
|0:03:48
|17
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:03:50
|18
|Robert Scott (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
|19
|Jim Brown (GBr)
|20
|Harrison Jones (GBr)
|21
|James Jenkins (GBr)
|22
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team Dimension Data
|23
|Marcus Burnett (GBr)
|24
|Jacob Vaughan (GBr) Canyon Dhb P / B Bloor Homes
|25
|Charles Page (GBr) Canyon Dhb P / B Bloor Homes
|26
|Daniel Tulett (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
|27
|Peter Williams (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
|28
|Dylan Kerfoot-Robson (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling P / B Brother Uk
|29
|Jacques Sauvagnargues (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
|30
|Mark Robertson (GBr)
|31
|Josh Housley (GBr)
|32
|Matthew King (GBr)
|33
|Charlie Tanfield (GBr) Canyon Dhb P / B Bloor Homes
|34
|Rupert Graham (GBr)
|35
|Rhys Howells (GBr)
|36
|Ben Hardy (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
|37
|Jim Bradford (GBr)
|38
|Harrison Wood (GBr)
|0:03:56
|39
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Team Katusha Alpecin
|40
|Charlie Quarterman (GBr)
|41
|Joshua Teasdale (GBr)
|42
|William Scott (GBr)
|0:04:27
|43
|Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
|0:04:52
|44
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Canyon Dhb P / B Bloor Homes
|45
|Alex Dalton (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling
|46
|Zeb Kyffin (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling
|47
|Owen James (GBr)
|48
|Ross Fawcett (GBr)
|49
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling P / B Brother Uk
|50
|Bradley Symonds (GBr)
|51
|Joseph Clark (GBr)
|52
|Edmund Bradbury (GBr) Memil Pro Cycling
|53
|Matthew Exley (GBr)
|0:05:00
|54
|Andrew Taylor (GBr)
|0:05:02
|55
|Jacob Tipper (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling
|56
|Alistair Slater (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling P / B Brother Uk
|0:05:05
|57
|Jonathan Mould (GBr) Madison Genesis
|58
|William Bjergfelt (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
|0:05:08
|59
|Louis Szymanski (GBr)
|60
|Damien Clayton (GBr)
|61
|Charles Walker (GBr)
|62
|Adam Kenway (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling P / B Brother Uk
|63
|Tom Elwood (GBr)
|64
|Kieran Savage (GBr)
|0:05:11
|65
|Daniel Mcdermott (GBr)
|66
|Michael Krukov (GBr)
|0:05:15
|67
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:05:16
|68
|Gruffudd Lewis (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling
|0:05:29
|69
|Matthew Gibson (GBr) Burgos - Bh
|70
|William Harper (GBr)
|0:05:48
|71
|Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea - Samsic
|0:05:57
|72
|Richard Jones (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling
|0:06:01
|73
|Oliver Maxwell (GBr)
|74
|Joe Holt (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling P / B Brother Uk
|75
|Maximilian Stedman (GBr) Canyon Dhb P / B Bloor Homes
|76
|Zak Coleman (GBr)
|77
|Tim James (GBr)
|78
|Fred Wright (GBr)
|0:06:03
|79
|Reece Wood (GBr)
|80
|Peter Cocker (GBr)
|81
|Simon Wilson (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling
|82
|Matthew Clarke (GBr)
|83
|Harley Matthews (GBr)
|84
|Anthony Roberts (GBr)
|85
|Finn Crockett (GBr)
|86
|Tarn Fynn (GBr)
|87
|George Clark (GBr)
|0:06:10
|88
|Fraser Martin (GBr)
|0:06:21
|89
|Matthew Ellis (GBr)
|90
|Gary Freeman (GBr)
|91
|Neil Phillips (GBr)
|0:06:53
|92
|Matthew Clements (GBr)
|0:06:55
|93
|Timothy Torrie (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling P / B Brother Uk
|94
|Rhys Clegg (GBr)
|95
|Joseph Laverick (GBr) Madison Genesis
|96
|Luke Ryan (GBr)
|97
|Tom Mazzone (GBr)
|98
|Joshua Sandman (GBr)
|99
|Jack Freeman (GBr)
|100
|Ethan Vernon (GBr)
|101
|Daniel Bigham (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling
|102
|William Tidball (GBr)
|103
|Paul Elcock (GBr)
|104
|Rhys Britton (GBr)
|0:07:03
|105
|Stuart Balfour (GBr)
|106
|William Perrett (GBr)
|107
|Scott Auld (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling
|0:07:08
|108
|William Brown (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling
|109
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
|0:07:09
|110
|Joey Walker (GBr) Madison Genesis
|111
|Dan Gardner (GBr)
|112
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Madison Genesis
|113
|Thomas Moses (GBr) Madison Genesis
|114
|George Kimber (GBr)
|115
|Oliver Robinson (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
|116
|Callum Macleod (GBr) Canyon Dhb P / B Bloor Homes
|117
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:07:12
|118
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Madison Genesis
|119
|Theo Modell (GBr)
|120
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
|121
|James Shaw (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
|122
|George Pym (GBr) Madison Genesis
|123
|Graham Briggs (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling P / B Brother Uk
|124
|Callum Riley (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
|0:09:39
|125
|Alex Luhrs (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling
|0:14:35
|126
|John Hale (GBr)
|0:15:00
|127
|Ben Turner (GBr)
|0:17:40
|128
|Oliver Wood (GBr) Canyon Dhb P / B Bloor Homes
|0:17:41
|DNF
|Jamie Francis (GBr)
|DNF
|Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Canyon Dhb P / B Bloor Homes
|DNF
|Louis Rose-Davies (GBr) Canyon Dhb P / B Bloor Homes
|DNF
|Daniel Pullen (GBr)
|DNF
|Charlie Renshaw (GBr)
|DNF
|Morris Bacon (GBr)
|DNF
|Freddy Pett (GBr)
|DNF
|Mark Richards (GBr)
|DNF
|Ashley Cox (GBr)
|DNF
|James Noonan (GBr)
|DNF
|Jonathan Gales (GBr)
|DNF
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis
|DNF
|Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
|DNF
|George Smith (GBr)
|DNF
|Simon Alexander (GBr)
|DNF
|Joe Evans (GBr)
|DNF
|Frazier Carr (GBr)
|DNF
|Jordan Peacock (GBr)
|DNF
|Thomas Heal (GBr)
|DNF
|Charlie Wright (GBr)
|DNF
|Julian Varley (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
|DNF
|George Wood (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Matthew Webster (GBr)
|DNF
|Scott Davies (GBr) Team Dimension Data
|DNF
|Joseph Nally (GBr)
|DNF
|Tom Wiley (GBr)
|DNF
|David Bolland (GBr)
|DNF
|Tom Fitzpatrick (GBr)
|DNF
|Kinsey Mcilquham (GBr)
|DNF
|Edward Clancy (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling P / B Brother Uk
|DNF
|Michael Mottram (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling P / B Brother Uk
|DNF
|David Hewett (GBr)
|DNF
|Edmund Bishop (GBr)
